The Geopolitical Compass
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
The Geopolitical Compass - AI…
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation (II)
Storm Clouds Over Europe: Miscalculation, Disarray, and the Price of American Abdication
Feb 19
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
11
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation (II)
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
3
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation
Storm Clouds Over Europe: Miscalculation, Disarray, and the Price of American Abdication
Feb 16
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
10
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Gaza's Ghosts: The Unmasking of American Empire
Genocide, Hypocrisy, and the Psychology of Erasure in a Shifting World
Feb 8
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
7
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
Gaza's Ghosts: The Unmasking of American Empire
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
From NSSM 200 to Musk’s Treasury: The Evolution of America’s Covert Empire
How the Tools of Control Have Shifted—But the Agenda Remains the Same
Feb 5
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
12
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
From NSSM 200 to Musk’s Treasury: The Evolution of America’s Covert Empire
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Syrian Wasteland: A Preview of the West's Self-Made Apocalypse
How Imperial Hubris and Moral Rot Will Consume the 'Shining City on a Hill’
Feb 3
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
4
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
The Syrian Wasteland: A Preview of the West's Self-Made Apocalypse
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
January 2025
The Algorithmic Imperium: Humanity's Abdication in the Age of AI
From Open Source to Overlords: The Inevitable Rise of Machine Intelligence
Jan 28
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
2
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
The Algorithmic Imperium: Humanity's Abdication in the Age of AI
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Precipice of Transformation: Navigating the Intelligence Explosion and the Imperative of a Human-Centric Future
Why a Post-AGI World Demands Radical Economic and Political Change, and How We Can Achieve It
Jan 23
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
1
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
The Precipice of Transformation: Navigating the Intelligence Explosion and the Imperative of a Human-Centric Future
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
The Bitcoin Mirage: Why Crypto Can't Replace a Well-Managed Fiat System
Bitcoin's Promise vs. Reality in a Fiat World
Jan 21
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
The Bitcoin Mirage: Why Crypto Can't Replace a Well-Managed Fiat System
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A Fragile Truce: Why the Gaza Ceasefire Offers Little Hope Without Addressing the Psychology of Erasure and the Unsustainability of the…
Deconstructing the Gaza Ceasefire and the Deeper Forces at Play
Jan 18
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
6
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
A Fragile Truce: Why the Gaza Ceasefire Offers Little Hope Without Addressing the Psychology of Erasure and the Unsustainability of the Zionist Project
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
1
The Psychology of Erasure: Dehumanization and the Zionist Project
Deconstructing the Zionist Narrative: How Dehumanization Enables Genocide
Jan 17
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
3
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
The Psychology of Erasure: Dehumanization and the Zionist Project
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
Beyond Partisanship: How Manipulative Electoral Tactics Demand Radical Reform
Reclaiming Democracy: Why Partisan Blame Masks the Need for Systemic Electoral Reform
Jan 15
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
2
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
Beyond Partisanship: How Manipulative Electoral Tactics Demand Radical Reform
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
A Nuclear Dawn: The Poetry of Annihilation We Dare Not Speak
We've Sanitized the Bomb into Abstraction. It's Time to Face the Music of Our Potential Demise.
Jan 13
•
Raja Sohail Bashir
5
Share this post
The Geopolitical Compass
A Nuclear Dawn: The Poetry of Annihilation We Dare Not Speak
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
© 2025 Raja Sohail Bashir
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts