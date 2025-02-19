The Geopolitical Compass

Home
Notes
The Geopolitical Compass - AI…
Archive
About
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation (II)
Storm Clouds Over Europe: Miscalculation, Disarray, and the Price of American Abdication
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
3
Dictated Peace, European Peril: Russia to Define Terms as US Retreat Spurs Miscalculation
Storm Clouds Over Europe: Miscalculation, Disarray, and the Price of American Abdication
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
Gaza's Ghosts: The Unmasking of American Empire
Genocide, Hypocrisy, and the Psychology of Erasure in a Shifting World
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
2
From NSSM 200 to Musk’s Treasury: The Evolution of America’s Covert Empire
How the Tools of Control Have Shifted—But the Agenda Remains the Same
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
1
The Syrian Wasteland: A Preview of the West's Self-Made Apocalypse
How Imperial Hubris and Moral Rot Will Consume the 'Shining City on a Hill’
  
Raja Sohail Bashir

January 2025

The Algorithmic Imperium: Humanity's Abdication in the Age of AI
From Open Source to Overlords: The Inevitable Rise of Machine Intelligence
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
The Precipice of Transformation: Navigating the Intelligence Explosion and the Imperative of a Human-Centric Future
Why a Post-AGI World Demands Radical Economic and Political Change, and How We Can Achieve It
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
The Bitcoin Mirage: Why Crypto Can't Replace a Well-Managed Fiat System
Bitcoin's Promise vs. Reality in a Fiat World
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
A Fragile Truce: Why the Gaza Ceasefire Offers Little Hope Without Addressing the Psychology of Erasure and the Unsustainability of the…
Deconstructing the Gaza Ceasefire and the Deeper Forces at Play
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
1
The Psychology of Erasure: Dehumanization and the Zionist Project
Deconstructing the Zionist Narrative: How Dehumanization Enables Genocide
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
Beyond Partisanship: How Manipulative Electoral Tactics Demand Radical Reform
Reclaiming Democracy: Why Partisan Blame Masks the Need for Systemic Electoral Reform
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
A Nuclear Dawn: The Poetry of Annihilation We Dare Not Speak
We've Sanitized the Bomb into Abstraction. It's Time to Face the Music of Our Potential Demise.
  
Raja Sohail Bashir
© 2025 Raja Sohail Bashir
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture