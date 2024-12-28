The Geopolitical Compass

What concerns me, as an investor, are the long-term implications for the US dollar. The western financial infrastructure has been weaponized for a while now, but never on this scale. This has made it clear to the world that no one is safe from US sanctions, leading to strong interest from BRICS+ and the Global South in a Plan B.

Since much of the value of the US dollar relies on its status as the global reserve currency, this is a concern for all US investors.

There is no clear Plan B yet, but that is just a matter of time if we continue this push to weaponize the western financial system. Many non-western central banks have reduced their exposure to the USD and Euro and replaced it with sanction-proof gold stored in their home countries.

In a recent interview, the legendary investor Jim Rogers discussed his desire to find a replacement for the US dollar as well for his investments, as he worries about its value for a number of reasons. He doesn’t have an answer yet, but he is looking.

This is something to monitor.

