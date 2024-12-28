The war in Ukraine has become a crucible for competing narratives. In the West, the dominant story has been one of Ukrainian heroism and resilience in the face of Russian aggression. We are told of a valiant nation fighting for its freedom, bravely holding off a larger and more powerful invader. This narrative, while containing scarce fragments of truth, has also served to obscure a far more complex and, for many, uncomfortable reality.

This article aims to cut through the fog of propaganda and offer a starkly more realistic assessment of the conflict. It presents a perspective grounded in a sober analysis of the facts on the ground, that challenges the prevailing Western narrative. The central argument is this: Russia is winning the war in Ukraine, and 2025 will be the year of decision.

This is not a prediction made lightly, nor is it a position adopted with any sense of triumphalism. Rather, it is a conclusion reached after careful consideration of the military realities, the economic factors, and the geopolitical dynamics at play. It is an assessment that acknowledges Russia's strategic adaptation following initial setbacks, its successful mobilization for a protracted war of attrition, and the limitations and contradictions of NATO's imperial strategy.

The arguments presented here will undoubtedly be controversial to some. They will be dismissed as contrarian, or even as echoing Russian propaganda. But the purpose of this article is not to persuade or to convert – quite frankly, I am tired of that – but rather to provoke thought and to encourage a more critical examination of the information we consume about this pivotal conflict. It is a call to move beyond the simplistic narratives and to grapple with the complexities of a war that will shape the global order for decades to come.

In the pages that follow, we will explore the pillars of Russia's unfolding victory, examine the West's strategic miscalculations, and consider the implications of a world increasingly defined by multipolarity. The conclusions may be unsettling to many in the West, but they are inescapable. It is time to face the inevitable and prepare for a future shaped by the outcome of this war. The reader may well disagree with the analysis presented but, hopefully, they will be challenged to rethink their assumptions and seek a deeper understanding of this defining conflict of our time.

As 2024 draws to a close, the dominant Western media narrative on Ukraine, while still clinging to notions of Ukrainian resilience, is showing cracks. A few outlets are beginning to acknowledge the grim reality on the ground: Russia is winning this war. Even the usually hawkish The Economist has, since late 2023, published several articles highlighting Russia's military and economic advantages. The implications of this shift are profound, signaling not just a Ukrainian defeat but a fundamental reshaping of the global order. By mid-2025, I dare predict, the grinding war of attrition will reach its inevitable conclusion, barring a catastrophic escalation. The world must be mindful that a desperate and increasingly rabid Biden administration, in its final throes, might resort to all-out escalation, potentially pushing the world to the brink of nuclear conflict before it leaves office on January 20, 2025. The growing risk of a wider conflict is further underscored by my sobering assessment of the volatile geopolitical landscape, particularly regarding the increasing likelihood of a US-China confrontation over Taiwan, a conflict I am certain – and I know every sane Pentagon planner agrees – the US would lose. Assuming cooler heads prevail, Ukraine, bled dry and abandoned by its supposed allies, will be forced to accept a peace dictated by Moscow. This may involve territorial concessions, enforced neutrality, and the installation of a government more amenable to Russian interests. If I were Russian, I would demand all three; when making deals with the devil, it's best to collect in full, and up front.

From Initial Setbacks to Strategic Adaptation

The early stages of Russia's special military operation were marked by unexpected challenges and setbacks, leading many in the West to predict a swift Ukrainian victory. The Russian military, seemingly unprepared for the scale and intensity of the resistance, faced logistical nightmares, faulty intelligence, and tactical miscalculations. The anticipated rapid collapse of the Ukrainian government did not materialize. While the Ukrainian government was willing to negotiate and consider a neutral status for the country, a position enshrined in its constitution, those peace negotiations in Istanbul were sabotaged by the West, particularly by then UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who pushed Ukraine to continue fighting, promising unwavering support "for as long as it takes." Instead, Russian forces encountered a determined and well-armed adversary, bolstered by steadily increasing Western military aid. Furthermore, the Ukrainian military had, over the preceding eight years, heavily fortified positions in the Donbass, creating a formidable defensive line that significantly hindered any rapid Russian advance. This long-lasting preparation, coupled with the initial challenges faced by Russian forces, contributed to the shift towards a protracted war of attrition. Now, as the conflict grinds on, reports of significant defections from Ukrainian units have begun to emerge. A French reporter recently cited a case in the Kharkiv region where 75% of a Ukrainian unit reportedly defected. These reports, while difficult to independently verify, paint a grim picture of Ukrainian morale and suggest a growing lack of confidence in the Kiev government's ability to win the war.

Several factors contributed to these initial difficulties:

Underestimation of Ukrainian Resistance: Russia appears to have underestimated the will of the Ukrainian people to fight and the effectiveness of the Ukrainian military, which had been significantly strengthened and trained by NATO advisors since 2014.

Logistical and Supply Chain Failures: The rapid advance attempted by Russian forces in the early days of the conflict resulted in overextended supply lines and logistical bottlenecks . Units often outran their fuel and ammunition supplies, becoming vulnerable to counterattacks.

Faulty Intelligence: Intelligence failures led to an inaccurate assessment of the situation on the ground, contributing to poor planning and operational missteps.

Tactical Rigidity: The initial Russian approach, characterized by rapid armored thrusts, proved ill-suited to the realities of the battlefield. Ukrainian forces, equipped with advanced anti-tank weapons, inflicted early heavy losses on Russian armored columns.

However, Russia, adapting to the realities of the conflict, implemented significant changes. The initial setbacks, rather than signaling an inevitable defeat, became a catalyst for a strategic reorientation. This involved:

Shifting to a War of Attrition: Recognizing the limitations of a quick victory, Russia transitioned to a methodical war of attrition, leveraging its superior artillery and firepower to grind down Ukrainian forces.

Addressing Logistical Deficiencies: Russia took steps to improve its logistics and supply chains, ensuring that its front-line units were adequately supplied with fuel, ammunition, and other essentials. This is an ongoing process.

Improving Command and Control: Adjustments were made to command and control structures to improve coordination between different units and branches of the military.

Adopting New Technologies: Russia began to deploy new technologies more effectively, including drones for reconnaissance and targeting, as well as advanced electronic warfare systems.

Focusing on the Donbass: From the outset, the Kremlin's primary focus has been on securing the Donbass region, recognizing its strategic importance and the presence of a large Russian-speaking population that has faced persecution from the Ukrainian government. The heavily fortified Ukrainian defensive lines in the Donbass presented a significant challenge, requiring a concentrated and methodical approach.

The Russian military that began the SMO in February 2022 is not the same force that is now prosecuting the war. The initial setbacks and the harsh realities of the battlefield have forged a new Russian army - one that is leaner, more agile, and undeniably battle-hardened. This is a military that has learned from its mistakes, adapted to its opponent's tactics, and emerged as a far more formidable fighting force. The crucible of conflict has transformed it into what many now consider the most capable and experienced military in the world, a far cry from the force that first crossed the Ukrainian border. As Clausewitz wrote in On War, "Many plants, when they are still young and tender, are a prey to every insect. But after they have reached their prime, they can no longer be so easily destroyed." So too has the Russian military grown stronger through adversity, tempered by the fires of war, and now poised to achieve its objectives.

The Pillars of Russian Success

A. The War of Attrition

Russia's strategic shift to a war of attrition has become a cornerstone of its success. This approach, characterized by a methodical grinding down of the enemy through superior firepower while minimizing its own casualties, plays to Russia's inherent strengths. With a far larger population and a greater industrial capacity than Ukraine, Russia is well-positioned to sustain a prolonged conflict that depletes both Ukrainian manpower and resources. The sheer scale of Russian artillery barrages, a defining feature of this war, has inflicted devastating losses on Ukrainian forces, with casualty ratios heavily in Russia's favor. Ukraine, in contrast, faces mounting manpower shortages and is increasingly reliant on older and less-trained recruits. Under pressure from the West to continue the fight, Ukraine is now considering conscripting younger soldiers, lowering the draft age to 18, while the upper limit seems to be 60. The attritional nature of the conflict is steadily eroding Ukraine's ability to resist, making it a decisive factor in Russia's favor.

B. NATO's Failed Strategy

NATO's strategy in Ukraine, characterized by a haphazard and piecemeal approach to military aid, has proven utterly inadequate to counter Russia's advance. While trumpeting its support for Ukraine, the Western alliance has engaged in a devious pattern of ruling out the provision of specific advanced weapon systems, only to later reverse course and supply them after considerable delay. While these reversals are public, it is becoming increasingly clear that some of these systems, or at least their equivalents, were delivered clandestinely even before they were officially acknowledged. This pattern has been evident with main battle tanks like the German Leopard 2 and the US Abrams, with HIMARs and other multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) and, more recently, with F-16 fighter jets and long-range ATACMS missiles. However, deliveries have, regardless of their covert or overt nature, been in insufficient quantities and too late to make a decisive impact, arriving after Russia has already adapted its tactics and defenses. Furthermore, the training programs offered to Ukrainian troops have been criticized as rushed and inadequate, failing to prepare them for the brutal realities of attrition warfare against a determined and well-equipped adversary. The very man who torpedoed the Istanbul agreement between Russia and the Ukraine in March/April 2022, Boris Johnson, recently admitted it is a proxy war, revealing the cynical calculations at play. Adding to the challenges faced by Ukraine, European support for the war is waning. Public opinion polls in several European countries show a growing preference for a negotiated settlement, driven by concerns over the conflict's economic impact, particularly rising energy costs. This decline in public support is mirrored in the rise of right-wing parties across the continent, many of which are skeptical of continued military aid to Ukraine and advocate for a more conciliatory approach towards Russia. The shifting political landscape in Europe, where traditional left-right divisions are being replaced by new fault lines based on issues like immigration and national identity, further complicates the forging of a unified Western response to the war. This lack of unity within the West is further exacerbated by the fact that many countries in the Global South have refused to condemn Russia's actions or join the West's sanctions regime, highlighting the limitations of Western influence on the global stage. NATO's refusal to engage directly, coupled with its inability to provide timely and sufficient support in the required quantities, has left Ukraine to fight a battle it cannot win alone. The West's strategy, driven by an insatiable desire to weaken Russia without incurring significant costs or risks, has backfired, only serving to prolong the conflict and increase the suffering of the Ukrainian people.

C. Russia's Economic and Military Mobilization: A Nation Geared for Victory

The scope of Russia's economic mobilization is far more profound than Western observers often realize. It is not merely about increased military spending but a fundamental reorientation of the entire economy towards a war footing. This echoes the United States' own economic mobilization during World War II. Then, as now, a nation faced with an existential threat harnessed the full power of its industrial base to fuel its war machine. After the shock of the Great Depression, the American economy rebounded and attained unprecedented growth thanks to massive state-directed investment in military production. A similar dynamic may be unfolding in Russia today where its autarkic economy is far less susceptible to outside influence and pressure.

Key elements of this transformation include:

State-Directed Industrial Output: The Kremlin has asserted greater control over industrial production, directing factories to prioritize military hardware. This includes not only the production of tanks, artillery, and ammunition but also essential components like microchips and electronic warfare systems.

Import Substitution: Russia has accelerated its efforts to become self-sufficient in critical sectors, reducing its reliance on Western imports. This is particularly evident in the defense industry, where Russia has long sought to develop its own advanced technologies. While the effectiveness of these efforts remains open to debate, the intent is clear: to insulate the Russian military from external pressures.

Financial Resilience: Despite facing unprecedented Western sanctions, the Russian financial system has demonstrated a surprising degree of resilience. The Central Bank of Russia, led by the highly regarded economist Elvira Nabiullina, took swift and decisive action to stabilize the ruble and maintain liquidity in the banking system. These measures included implementing strict capital controls, sharply raising interest rates, and requiring exporters to convert a significant portion of their foreign currency earnings into rubles. While the long-term impact of sanctions is undeniable, Russia has, for now, weathered the initial economic storm. This is partly due to the fact that Russia has an autarkic economy that is largely self-sufficient. But it is also partly due to the fact that many Global South countries , most notably China and India , have refused to join the US-led Western sanctions regime. Indeed, since the start of the SMO trade between Russia on the one hand and China and India on the other has exploded upwards, more than making up for its loss of trade with the West.

Labor Mobilization: While Russia has not implemented a full-scale draft, it has taken steps to mobilize its labor force for the war effort. This includes increasing working hours in defense industries and offering incentives to attract workers to these sectors.

Psychological Mobilization: Beyond the tangible economic measures, there's a psychological dimension to Russia's mobilization. The Kremlin has successfully fostered a sense of national unity and purpose, rallying the population behind the war effort. This is not to say that there is no dissent within Russia, but the dominant narrative, reinforced by state media, is one of unwavering support for the "special military operation."

While the West has imposed a web of economic sanctions on Russia that have had questionable results, Russia has successfully mobilized its economy for a potential all-out war. Its factories churn out weaponry, its people are united behind its cause, and its leadership is determined to prevail. Meanwhile, Europe, particularly Germany, teeters on the brink of economic ruin, a victim of its own energy policies and the deliberate destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline—a blatant act of sabotage that has crippled its access to affordable Russian gas, which it still needs to buy but now at exorbitant prices. The contrast could not be starker: a mobilized Russia versus a wavering, divided, and economically weakened West.

D. The Geopolitical Game

Ukraine is tragically caught in a larger geopolitical game, a pawn in a struggle between a resurgent Russia and a declining West. The true goal is not Ukrainian victory but the strategic defeat of Russia – a goal that is both morally dubious and strategically unattainable. This echoes the long-standing geopolitical anxieties articulated in Mackinder's Heartland Theory, which posited that control over the Eurasian landmass, the so-called "Heartland," was key to global dominance, and Brzezinski's "The Grand Chessboard," which argued that US primacy depended on preventing the emergence of a dominant power in Eurasia, particularly Russia. Both frameworks, though separated by decades, emphasize the strategic importance of Eurasia and the perceived need for the West to contain Russian power to maintain its own global hegemony. For decades, the West, and the US in particular, has adhered to this blueprint, seeking to expand its influence eastward through the expansion of NATO, despite repeated warnings from Russia that such expansion posed a direct threat to its national security. The current conflict is a direct consequence of this decades-long policy of Western encroachment on Russia's sphere of influence.

2025: The Year of Decision

By mid-2025, this is my prediction, the grinding war of attrition will reach its inevitable conclusion, barring a catastrophic escalation, then the world must be mindful that a desperate and bordering on insane Biden-administration, in its final throes, might resort to all-out escalation, potentially pushing the world to the brink of nuclear conflict before it leaves office on January 20 next year. Assuming cooler heads prevail, Ukraine, bled dry and abandoned by its supposed allies, will be forced to accept a peace dictated by Moscow. Russia, having made clear its security concerns and demonstrated its unwavering resolve, will dictate the outcome. It no longer seeks Western approval or validation, having learned that the West cannot be trusted as a negotiation partner. Russia is now solely focused on achieving its long-term security interests, and there will be no NATO presence in Ukraine. This is a red line that Russia will enforce, regardless of Western objections. A Russian victory may involve territorial concessions, enforced neutrality, and the installation of a government more amenable to Russian interests. This outcome, while unpalatable to the West, is the inevitable consequence of a failed strategy and a misguided attempt to use Ukraine as a proxy to weaken Russia.

Beyond the Propaganda

It is time to move beyond the simplistic narratives and propaganda that have dominated Western discourse on this conflict. The unfolding Russian victory in Ukraine, while difficult for many in the West to accept, is the only realistic outcome that can prevent a wider conflict. A Russian defeat, on the other hand, is not only unimaginable given Russia's conventional military strength and increasing economic resilience but also incredibly dangerous. As its leadership has made clear, Russia would likely resort to nuclear escalation rather than accept a perceived existential threat. One need only consider Russia's "Dead Hand" nuclear posture, a doomsday system that, if activated, would automatically launch a retaliatory nuclear strike even if the entire Russian leadership were incapacitated, guaranteeing a nuclear Armageddon, to understand the gravity of the situation. A Russian victory, therefore, may pave the way for a more realistic, balanced, and crucially, more stable multipolar world order. The sooner we acknowledge the inevitable, the sooner we can begin to build a more secure future, moving beyond the failed policies of confrontation and towards a new era of pragmatic cooperation. The West must abandon its hubris, accept the limits of its power, and engage with a world that is no longer defined by its dominance. As the West grows increasingly desperate in the face of Russia's advance, it has resorted to openly supporting Ukrainian terror attacks on Russian soil, even against Russian civilians. The recent drone attack on a residential building in Kazan – a symbolic attack on BRICS I presume – and the assassination of General Kirillov in Moscow are stark examples of this dangerous escalation. This descent into state-sponsored terrorism is a clear indication of the West's frustration and a harbinger of the tactics it may employ in the future. The outcome of this war will likely be a defeated West that will seek to continue to harm Russia by the only means it will have available: terrorism. We are now on that path. But this path only leads to further instability and violence. Instead, the West must abandon its hubris, accept the limits of its power, and engage with a world that is no longer defined by its dominance. Only then can we hope to build a future free from the threat of wider conflict. The future of global security may depend on it.