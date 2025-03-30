Preface: The Uncanny Relevance of a Dream Betrayed

The essay that follows, "A Dream Betrayed," was penned some fifteen years ago, an artifact from a moment that, in retrospect, seems almost tranquil compared to the tempests now engulfing us. Yet, revisiting these words today reveals not obsolescence, but a chilling prescience. The core critique offered then—of an American Dream curdling into parody, of founding ideals hollowed out by imperial ambition and avarice—has only become more brutally, inescapably relevant in the intervening years.

The deepening fissures of inequality, the brazen ascendancy of an oligarchic elite, the decay of political institutions, the relentless churn of forever wars, the unfolding horror of the Gaza genocide actively enabled by the US, and the increasingly desperate and reckless maneuvers of imperial overreach – these are not new pathologies, but rather the grotesque manifestations, now fully mature, of the very betrayals dissected in this essay. Its warnings, once perhaps appearing stark, now read as understated prophecy.

For readers familiar with the analytical lens employed in this publication – the GeoPol Compass Synthesis (SGC-VSD Framework) – the echoes within "A Dream Betrayed" will be profound. The essay’s meticulous deconstruction of the gulf between national self-perception and grim reality serves as a powerful historical and philosophical grounding for the framework’s core distinction between the Mythic US and the Operational US. Its lament over the rise of a “nouveau riche aristocracy” ruling a “kingdom of mammon” offers a visceral portrait of the Oligarchic US phase America now inhabits, exposing the moral and cultural rot accompanying elite capture.

Furthermore, the essay’s unflinching recitation of America’s historical violence – the “deeds of slaughter and war” against Native Americans, the legacy of slavery, the imperial expansionism masked as ‘destiny’ – directly mirrors the framework's analysis of the Operational US's historical methods and its reliance on Moral Alchemy to justify exploitation. The profound sense of moral decay, the banishment of “self-evident dictates of morality” in favor of a “worship of greed and social inequality,” resonates deeply with the framework concepts of the Death of America (Moral Concept) and illuminates the cultural conditions fostering the Societal Acceptance of Evil that allows such betrayals to persist. Finally, the undercurrent of foreboding, the recognition of fragility and potential “inexorable and epic demise,” foreshadowed the systemic analysis of the US Decline that the framework now elaborates.

Therefore, I offer this essay not as a relic, but as a lens – still sharp, perhaps sharper now – through which to examine our current, precarious predicament. It is an elegy for an ideal, yes, but more urgently, it is a necessary reckoning with the forces that have led us to this perilous juncture, reminding us, as Lincoln urged, that “we cannot escape history” and must “disenthrall ourselves” if we are to comprehend, let alone navigate, the stormy present.

A Dream Betrayed

I believe it was the literary critic Lionel Trilling who once remarked that the United States is the only nation that prides itself upon a dream and accords its name to one, thereby, expressing pride in abstract notions of possibility that underscore the dream and were so brilliantly articulated by the founders of the republic.

Yet, as the world bears witness, the dream, today, is integral to an ensnaring, deluding ethos that deceptively torments, teases and tantalises the myriad have nots with Jesuitical hope, while sanctioning and eulogizing the haves with self-congratulatory paeans for their “brave,” “enduring” and “self-reliant” initiative. The dream is now its own best parody. Mottled with irony, it is nothing but an article of disparagement, satire, disdain and even contempt, at times portrayed as a “Made in America” label for congeries of chauvinistic clichés, mouthed by jingoists like the orator, in the 1926 poem by E. E. Cummings, which begins, “next to, of course God, America I love you, land of the pilgrims.”

Nations come and nations go. Recent history in Eastern Europe and the Balkans succinctly underline this fact. Usually, they are victims of their own particularity, which can pit nation against nation or intensify internal civil strife by pitting group against group in ways that break bonds to re-establish old ones or bring new ones into existence. Often such particularities are a welcome trait easily used and manipulated as the whims of the great powers dictate.

History, some contend, demonstrates that particular forms of national pride waste life and that we must concentrate on transcending national differences, if not necessarily nationhood. Such advice is suited to a post-modern world when xenophobic nationalism reasserts itself in many quarters. Destructive differences do need to be overcome, especially now that ever more nations have nuclear capabilities and one nation in particular appears bent on displaying and using force as if the right to do so is inherent in its national identity.

Some might wish that nationhood will wither away and that nations will surrender their sovereignty to some higher power. This notion is not new, but it has been cursed by the inability of those who have championed it to truly see the greater picture and to not view the institutions that they have created to foster the ideal as merely tools to promote their particular interests.

Contingent though they may be . . . national identities and characteristics are facts of life. Even if we can transcend their destructive features, we ought not to assume that national, tribal, or cultural loyalties will dissolve of their own accord. Assuming such an outcome were possible, its desirability would be questionable. Cultural diversity, nurtured through the world's many national traditions is of great value.

What is needed is a less utopian, more sober and yet profoundly idealistic view. It would seek to build warranted pride in national identities that not only serve one's own people but also help to meet the needs that we all share simply because we are all human. Although nationhood, nationality and nationalism can all be immensely dangerous, and may all be ultimately destined for oblivion too, their future is not ours to know completely in advance. Making the best of what we have is our lot instead.

Share

Robert Frost once wrote, “The gift outright, reminded the American people first, that the land was ours before we were the lands.” The American dream is unthinkable without the land, yet the land is a chief ingredient that renders the American fate complex, because how people think about and use American grounds puts them at odds. Created not by human hand, the land was indeed a gift outright. Soon enough though, it became a gift of another kind, the land was there for the taking, and taken it was too. Long before it was labeled American, the land was home to various tribal cultures that European immigrants came to know indiscriminately as “Indian.”

The land granted visions of promise; economic, political, and religious, but apparently not space enough to satisfy them all. If “this land is your land, this land is my land,” as Woodie Guthrie’s alternative national anthem declares, “yours” and “mine” have excluded and, in many cases, shattered, the ways of those we now call Native Americans.

Robert Frost’s words add a dissonant chord to Woody Guthrie's chorus, “this was made for you and me,” by remembering that the deed of gift was actually many deeds of slaughter and war. Nonetheless, the land, in a word, meant possibility. Reality may be disappointing, frustrating even crushing, but the lure of possibility seemed able to transcend all of that.

Thus, restless European immigrants with overseas bags in overland trunks packed with hope entered what Frost called “the land vaguely realizing westward.” Inexorably, they would occupy the ground, reserving little for the Native Americans, except a trail of blood and tears. Even then, the land was not the immigrants’. What they found was strange . . . if not unmapped. The new space was so different and distant from what they had left behind; its future as uncertain as it was unknown. Their home remained there, not here. Complicated by the land's problematic development that included enslavement, inequality and oppression as well as opportunity, destruction as well as democracy, possibility was a fickle friend: so it is, and shall remain.

Frost's poem called the land unstoried, artless, and unenhanced. Of course, it was hardly that for the Native Americans who were forced to endure the European colonisation and its aftermath; and possibly, only so for those who were comparative newcomers by choice or by compulsion.

The American nation, and by default, the balance of humankind, is beset by a great tragedy. There is vast chasm between America’s lofty, nigh-on divine, self-image of a great nation of peoples of diverse backgrounds entwined by the noble principle of human equality and the contrasting, horrific, and ugly reality—a jape nothing more—that the “manifest destiny” of America’s “untried political system” is destiny no more; the system has regressed, has failed.

Hoping for, and believing in, the possibility of the fullest “development of the natural rights of man” in a morally grounded political and national life, common Americans have waited but their dream was betrayed. Long perished is the worthy notion of the “destiny of a great nation of futurity,” perished beyond the vestiges needed to comfort and nurture the nouveau riche aristocracy and their pathetic courtiers in the kingdom of mammon.

Just as mankind, “over the past history of the monarchies and aristocracies of antiquity,” has despaired, and suffered intolerably under the loss of “liberty, civilization, and refinement,” we must now relive, as history circles once more, the intolerable suffering that we sought to confine to the deepest annals, the most distant and obscurest memories, of the narrative of our past. Indeed, these memories return to haunt us. We can only deplore the actions, and the intentions, of the nouveau riche aristocrats. Led by the wickedest ambition they greedily aspire to crowns and thrones, aspire to be “placed on a seat of supremacy” that will empower them well beyond America’s domestic shores.

It is indeed so destined, or so it would appear, because the core principle of this day, that inequality is perfect and universal, orders and fixes America’s destiny, and thus the world’s, and seeks to redefine both the “natural operations of the physical world” and the “conscious law of the soul” to the will of that crude and debased sovereign. “Self-evident dictates of morality” are now banished from public consciousness. As morality fades from memory, the “duty of man to man, and consequently man's rights as man” no longer represents universal truths and natural rights but simply malleable gimmicks and sound bites in the arsenal of the nouveau-riche aristocracy.

If it is true that the happiness, greatness, and duration of nations are “always proportionate to the democratic equality in its system of government,” so it is true that the unhappy nation we call America, stubbornly revels in a false greatness . . . always oblivious to its inexorable and epic demise.

A nation once believed “destined for better deeds” in an expansive future in an untrodden space, must now—mired in moral depravity—“contemplate the oppressions, the cruelties, and injustice inflicted by her on the masses of mankind.” It is America’s unparalleled shame that its workings are consistently reminiscent of killing fields, workings not performed in defence of the weak and the impoverished, not to promote universal human rights, freedom of conscience, democracy, personal enfranchisement, equality among men, or the furtherance of peace. Rather, the annals of American history describe “scenes of horrid carnage, where men were led on [by the millions] to slay one another,” led on as “dupes and victims” to new corporate and financial oligarchs, “demons in the human form called heroes.”

Long forgotten is the “clear conscience unsullied by the ancient past,” long faded is God’s truth. This nation which epitomizes human regression like no other, sets no boundaries to its onward march as it stretches, ever further, to fulfill the myth of its far-reaching and boundless future, of its manifest destiny in this era of self-proclaimed American “greatness.” This is, however, an antinomian era beyond the restraint of trusted, coherent and meaningful culture and tradition, beyond right reason, beyond aesthetic limits, an era of violent peace in which nothing is sacred.

This confident hegemony is fueled by the belief that the ‘‘greatest nation the sun ever shone upon,’’ God’s very own nation, need fear no earthly power as none can prevail against the guile and ingenuity of its aristocracy and the power and tyranny of its monarchy. Now, the “nation of many nations,” but of the one creed, the one lord, the lord of mammon, proceeds to manifest to mankind the perversion of its satanic principles; to establish on Earth the most ignominious and contemptible temple ever constructed; a temple dedicated to the most debased, most sacrilegious and most unworthy worship of greed and social inequality and injustice and to the destruction of the moral dignity of man.

Dead is the nation of human progress. Dead is the “grand exemplar of the correlative equality of individuals.” Truth’s once blinding effulgence has receded into a deep chasm of silent darkness. America has chosen to discard the “high example” of her Founding Fathers and to replace it with the greatest tyranny ever devised by the mind, and by the will of man. Its false proclamations, espousing “the glad tidings of peace and good will” are designed to ensure that myriads continue to “endure an existence scarcely more enviable than that of beasts of the field.”

Share

~

While the American Dream may rest upon the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution, it can no longer be assumed that American democracy can merit every expectation that may be placed upon it. Americans have always harbored something of a suspicion of government, if not of each other; but even when suspicious, most of them have believed that the political institutions of the US are unrivalled. These institutions, most Americans are convinced, help to fulfill the promises of human nature by providing equal opportunity, freedom and justice for all. To many Americans then, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution are virtually sacred texts, specifying independence and representative democracy to safeguard and extend individual liberty . . . they seem to build well the high expectations placed upon them.

In fact, that dream is only partly truth and largely fiction. Hamilton, Madison, Jefferson, and the other founders were convinced that the origin of the US did constitute a landmark in political achievement. Still, they had few utopian sentiments. A basic point remained clear to them . . . life can remain nasty, brutish and short. Independence and constitutional democracy notwithstanding, they saw the declaration and the constitution not as guarantees of universal happiness but only as vehicles offering people a greater chance for fulfillment. Too often, later generations blurred the difference. In recent times, however, the existence of that difference has become clear again. The difficulty is to see if the American Dream can orient itself between expectations that are too much or too little.

~

The American Dream will still place a premium on the individual’s pursuit of happiness but no longer can it easily expect that the communal good will thereby be enhanced. Emerson believed that he who would be a man must be a non-conformist. And Thoreau insisted that the only obligation that a man has a right to assume is to do at any time what he thinks right. These teachers prodded America by teaching self-reliance and personal integrity. In doing so, they encouraged, unintentionally, as well as intentionally, the individual pursuit of happiness that is so central to the American Dream. They recognized that a variety of goals and paths towards them would be chosen and on the whole they welcomed that variety for it might forge the original relation to the universe that they sought for American life. If every person truly pursued his or her own way they thought, the result would not be chaos but rather creativity. Calm and serene it might not be, but a rich harmony of interests could ensue.

Granted Emerson and Thoreau added self-critical cutting edges to the American Dream, they warned against the selfishness, passive acceptance, corruption and slavery that could wreck their aspirations for America. Nonetheless, they may not have emphasized enough that even if those defects can be removed there is no assurance that pluralism and diversity will not be costly. Because, just as noble aims can be virtuous, so they can clash destructively and can be all-too-readily misappropriated by those in power.

Partly because of the prodding of the Emerson’s and Thoreau's, Americans take individualism seriously, if not the subtle critique of it offered by the two philosophers from Concord. Thus, if Americans hope that individual pursuits of happiness will work together for the common good and if they periodically make individual sacrifices so that public welfare is achieved, too often a top priority goes to a divisive me-first point of view. Pushed far enough . . . that disposition dooms the very dream that grounds it.

~

The American Dream will continue to insist that there are open frontiers and vast opportunities to be seized, but no longer can the future be regarded as unlimited. Big business helped Americans believe that the sky was the limit. Although it has long been clear to those willing look that the profit motives of capitalists brutally exploit the vast majority of labor, those charges could never convince America, as the corporate media and public relations industry were able to control and manipulate the American psyche and as industry and business seemed able, for a while, to produce material wealth enough to make it appear that upward mobility was open to all America.

Affluence was a good to be highly prized. Moreover, with hard work, a little luck and special privilege it was available to anyone. Somewhat humanized by increasing social concerns, it was thought that America’s favored position in resources, technology and trade would enable Americans, at least home, to shatter the myth of scarcity and to eliminate poverty. Americans have always been shrewd and cost conscious. But so much success sometimes led to complacency, if not blindness, to the cost factors—obvious, as well as hidden, social, as well as financial—that their transactions carry with them. Nothing is free!

Now that fact has hit home with the realization that scarcity is real and that economic instability, much of it fuelled by greed, may erode wealth as fast as many individuals can accumulate it. Today’s costly demands for energy and other physical resources make plain that almost everything Americans want to do is going to cost, and deplete, more; and thus it is going to be harder and harder to do everything they want to do. That crunch necessitates epochal decisions for the future. It conspires to test the depth of America’s ability to sacrifice and the quality of their social concern.

~

The American Dream will still stress both material success and at least the possibility of moral progress, but no longer can it assume that the two easily nurture each other. George Santiana wondered whether materialism or idealism was at the heart of a character. Most Americans might answer both; and in doing so they would press the point that increasing material success and moral progress can, and often do, go hand-in-hand. That perspective no longer holds credibility.

It is arguable that the US has used its prosperity, at least as well as any other nation, to promote education, to ensure widespread participation in government, and to make the opportunity more than a cliché. To that extent achievement validates the dream. Even so, systems of education and government have obviously not eliminated flexibility, unresponsiveness and inequity. Moreover, whereas ingenuity, industrial productivity and technological expertise have raised standards of living for many people, an increasingly ravaged environment, both rural and urban on land, but also at sea, may prove too poisonous a price to pay.

Material success does not guarantee the highest quality of life. Some posit that it may be impossible to have the latter without a good measure of the former. That is not so. The connections between the way to wealth and the way to make life richer along its moral and spiritual dimensions are subtle and not easily located and controlled. If it is correct to say that both materialistic and idealistic yearnings can be found at the base of a character, the dilemma of their relationships and priorities still haunts the American Dream.

~

The American Dream will continue to proclaim that all persons must be regarded as fundamentally equal but no longer can Americans have pretensions to an innocent unawareness of the irony and complexity introduced into their lives by that claim. American ideals promised an open land and millions crossed oceans to seek opportunity. These ever new arrivals, huge numbers of them brought here unwillingly as slaves, kept building the country. It is they who have provided the backbone to the wealth creation in the country. But when established Americans began to see the newcomers as threats, there was great effort to restrict them. Nonetheless, the nation grew, but not without conflict between ethnic and religious groups.

Americans, as the trilogy The Godfather, revealed, learned that not every disembarking family was virtuous and civic minded. Of course, the problem populations, usually to be identified by skin color, continued to be an irritating presence to nativists . . . even when restricted to reservations or ghettoized in their emancipation from enslavement. Added to these continuing complexities are ongoing and even intensified concerns about the elderly, women and children, not to mention the thousands of Mexican immigrants who now enter the US illegally every year to flee from the pressures of NAFTA-enforced poverty at home.

In many ways it seems that the nation's motto ought to be reversed. Out of one many, may be truer today than out of many one. Granted, there is little likelihood of civil war and cessation of the sort that bloodied the nation a century ago, but there is also little likelihood that Americans will all blend together harmoniously.

Consider for example John F. Kennedy’s 1963 assertion that every American ought to have the right to be treated as he would wish to be treated, as he would wish his children to be treated. Ironically, all Americans can affirm Kennedy’s principle and in doing so actually make their disagreements greater. Kennedy offered his principle in defense of civil rights for African Americans but it is a double-edged sword. It can cut into the opposite direction, depending on how Americans view each other and how Americans wish themselves and their children to be treated. On that point they often profoundly disagree! Witness the current debate about abortion in the US that has divided Americans, at times violently, between those who believe that abortion violates an unalienable right to life and those who believe that to make abortion illegal is to deny a woman her right to liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

The times will keep pushing the times out of joint unequally, unless Americans keep struggling to keep things together. It bears remembering that the American Dream originated in struggles over human rights, and true to its heritage the American Dream keeps that struggle in its forefront. Once, “separate but equal,” was thought sufficient to guarantee the rights of African Americans. The expiring dream helped prove that clause insufficient. Once women did not have the right to vote; the dream helped them attain it and it will continue to promote their quest for opportunity and equality, but there is still such a long way to go. True, laws do not automatically change attitudes or alter social or economic realities. The voices protesting and upholding the dream, attested to that. Paradoxically though, the very persistence of such voices suggest that the American Dream is still alive, albeit terminally ill.

Booker T. Washington, W.E.B. Du Bois and Martin Luther King Jr. were all instrumental in exposing the myth that Americans, black or white, are without the deep-seated animosity that can breed hatred. “I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed. We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal.’’ That was King's hope. It appears a hope wasted. Washington and Du Bois shared it painfully before him. They helped to show the multiple ways in which attitudes of superiority, mistrust and selfishness undermine American proclamations about equality and create division instead. In doing so, however, their voices did not relinquish the dream. Instead, its inspiration continues to nourish hope that by sharing and understanding differences, a spirit of openness, respect and equality can still be found.

~

The American Dream will still assert that human rights must be real but no longer can it assume that the dream, including the value it places on freedom of choice, and human rights is guaranteed a future, let alone fulfillment in the world. Speaking about the American experience, the historian James Truslow Adams wrote that “the epic loses all its glory without the dream.” Today, as the dream fades, that glory is lost. The dream has placed a premium on the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and from time to time, Americans may have intonations of their Dream’s mortality. Within human history, however, no nation lasts forever and the threats that engulf the world make us all, Americans included, acutely aware of how fragile and vulnerable life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness can be.

“It was prodigious,” said Matt Turner, “that we’d come as far as we did, that we nearly took Jerusalem.” What shall become of the American Dream in the twenty-first century? Power holds one of the keys to answer that question, but everything depends on who controls it, what ends it serves and the means employed to pursue them. Today, the answers to those questions, a core theme of this volume, are devastating in their implications and it seems that the American Dream has all but passed away.

In the wake of the Great Depression, the American poet Archibald MacLeish worked with a set of photographs that documented the devastation of American ground during the 1930s. The original purpose, explained MacLeish, had been to write some sort of text to which these photographs might serve as commentary. Finding in them vividly what he named a stubborn inward livingness, he reversed that plan and produced not books of poems illustrated by photographs but a book of photographs illustrated by poems.

He called the book Land of the Free. In it, he portrayed a devastated land. He called the poems the soundtrack for the pictures. The final page of this book pictures the face of a wizened old man. He does not “have it made” and yet he is looking squarely in the camera, jaws unsmiling, eyes gleaming. Apparently he is asking questions and they are not without discouragement and none would confuse his expression with despair, it has too much insistence, too much resistance, too much wonder and determination for that.

Like features of the old man's face, the closing lines of this poem “wonder if the liberty is done, the dreaming is finished. We can't say. We aren't sure. We don't know. We're asking.”

His verse does not exude optimism and yet the yearning and wondering of his lines finally expressed neither despair nor a lack of courage or the morale to continue. MacLeish apparently feels the urge for renewal, for a new beginning . . . if one can be made. And he understands that such feelings may run deepest not when times are palsied and all seems well but, rather, when events have disoriented one's sense of direction. So, when McLeish’s poem sounds a somber note; one that should rightly sober our shallow self-confidence, it may still be an apt prelude for the re-birth that Americans, and the world, needs.

~

“What are we going to do with the influence and power of this great nation? Are we going to play the old role of using that power for our aggrandizement and material benefit only?”

— Woodrow Wilson, 1914

When Americans pronounce the “American way of life,” they ostensibly mean a life pursued according to specific values, core to which are ideals such as justice, equality, law and civil rights, constitutionalism and democracy . . . yet, none excels the ideal of freedom, founded on a sense of agency, on the “idea that individuals have control over the course of their lives. Agency, in turn, lies at the very core of the American Dream, the bedrock premise upon which all else depends.” Freedom is the ideal that drove the first settlers to flee from Europe to the New World and later underwrote the American Revolution. Today, most Americans see freedom as a uniquely American concept. That is both arrogant and a travesty of judgment. The intrinsic human drive for freedom is neither exclusive to Western civilization, nor encumbered by national or cultural boundaries.

As we have uncovered and discussed throughout this volume, in American polity, the ideas and ideals, such as freedom, justice, equality, law and civil rights that were foundational to the American Republic . . . are long perished in the imperial workings of the American nation, long perished is the notion, anchored in the Declaration of Independence, of “a decent respect for the opinions of mankind.” It is now long past the time for those peoples who are muzzled, whose opinions are not heard, whose pain not registered, to unburden themselves and to seek justice and equality and freedom and independence from the dominance and pillory of American empire.

~

The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present

the occasion is piled high with difficulty and we must rise to the occasion

as our case is new, so we must think anew and act anew

we must disenthrall ourselves, and then we shall save our country

fellow citizens, we can not escape history

we, of this Congress, and this administration, will be remembered in spite of ourselves,

no personal significance, or insignificance, can spare one or another of us,

the fiery trial through which we pass will light us down in honor, or dishonor to the latest generation,

we, even we here, hold the power and bear the responsibility,

in giving freedom to the slaves, we assure freedom to the free,

honorable alike in what we give and what we preserve,

we shall nobly save or meanly lose the last best hope of earth — Abraham Lincoln, 1862

Share

Leave a comment