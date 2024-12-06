Ladies and gentlemen, let’s give a big round of applause to America! Yes, the land of the free, home of the brave, and apparently the nation that still thinks it’s running the show. Spoiler alert: it’s not. But hey, who needs reality when you’ve got an endless supply of flags to wave and bald eagles to squawk about "freedom"? Meanwhile, China is lapping the US in the economic race, building the factories, developing the tech, and dominating the markets. And the global Mafia don? He's over there imposing tariffs and calling it "strategy."

The Great American Delusion

Here’s the thing, folks. America used to be the best at manufacturing. Steel, cars, electronics—they made it all. Now? The clowns manufacture one thing better than anyone else: excuses. China is out there building high-speed trains and green energy grids while the collective West is too busy arguing over how many genders there are and debating whether corporations should pay any taxes at all. Spoiler alert: they don’t.

Oh, but don’t worry, the American clowns have a plan. It’s called tariffs. You know, those brilliant economic bandaids that make everything more expensive for the people who can least afford it? Yeah, those. Tariffs are like saying, “I can’t run faster than you, so I’m going to trip you and call it a victory.” Genius.

Made in America? Not So Fast!

Every politician in America says the same thing: “We’re bringing manufacturing back!” Sure you are, bud. And Dwayne Johnson is bringing back his hairline. Here’s a newsflash: manufacturing isn’t coming back because they've got no workers, no infrastructure, and no clue. Apple and Ford aren’t moving factories back to the U.S.; they’re doubling down in China because, unlike America, China has something called skilled labor. Heard of it?

Let’s listen to Apple’s Tim Cook: “In the U.S., we could fill a room with tooling engineers. In China, we could fill football fields.” Meanwhile, over in America, their vocational training consists of watching TikTok videos about side hustles. The only thing they’re engineering these days is new ways to stay broke.

Tariffs: America’s Participation Trophy

And then there’s the big orange elephant in the room: tariffs. Trump started them, Biden kept them, and now they’re basically America’s go-to move. “Tariffs will make America great again!” Yeah, sure. Like slapping a toll booth on a sinking ship is going to stop it from going under. All tariffs do is make everything more expensive for Americans, while China keeps humming along like nothing happened. Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant!

China: Playing Chess, America: Eating Checkers

While they’re arguing about pronouns and pretending to care about "bringing back jobs," China is playing the long game. Rare earth minerals? They own them. Green energy? They dominate it. High-speed rail? They’ve got more tracks than America has excuses.

The Real Punchline

Here’s the kicker: America doesn’t have a plan. At all. None. Zip. They keep talking about how they’re going to "outcompete China" while refusing to invest in infrastructure, education, or anything that might actually, you know, help them compete. Meanwhile, China is out there building entire cities in the time it takes America to approve a pothole repair.

They’re like the guy at the bar who keeps telling everyone about the glory days when he was the star quarterback. Newsflash: it’s been 40 years, the varsity jacket doesn’t fit anymore, and China just bought the bar.

Wake Up, America

It’s time to face the music, folks. You’re not number one anymore, and unless you start acting like grown-ups, you're not even going to be in the top five. But hey, at least you’ve got your flags, your guns, and your unwavering belief in your own greatness. Who needs reality when you’ve got delusion?

So here’s to America: still number one in denial. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to order something made in China. You know, because it actually works.