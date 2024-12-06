The United States has long been a machine of ruthless greed, cloaked in the rhetoric of democracy and freedom. The sickening celebration of military aid to Ukraine as a “great deal for American businesses” by politicians and pundits like Joe Scarborough is not surprising—it’s simply confirmation of what we’ve known for decades. This sick country, with its bloated military-industrial complex, has no moral foundation, no shred of decency. It’s deeply satisfying, in a macabre way, to see the swamp monsters finally say it out loud: war isn’t tragedy—it’s business, and business is booming.

War for Profit, Not Principle

The United States isn’t funding Ukraine to “defend democracy” or “weaken Russia” for any noble cause. The $40 billion — probably much more — poured into the conflict isn’t charity—it’s an investment. Every missile, every bullet, every bomb is money funneled into the pockets of American defense contractors. These are the “best dollars we’ve ever spent,” they gleefully declare, even as entire generations of Ukrainian men are wiped out and the nation is reduced to dust and rubble.

To hear them tell it, this blood money is “leverage.” This war isn’t about human lives; it’s about financial gains and geopolitical clout. The fact that they admit this so casually shows just how normalized this sociopathy has become.

Generational Destruction as a Footnote

While Ukraine’s future is decimated—its cities leveled, its people scattered or dead—America pats itself on the back for getting a good return on its investment. Men of reproductive age are killed by the hundreds of thousands, and the country faces demographic collapse, but that’s of no consequence to the architects of this carnage. They talk about the war’s “generational impact” on Russia but ignore the permanent scars inflicted on Ukraine itself. The suffering isn’t a tragic byproduct; it’s the price of doing business. And they don't give a fuck!

Domestic Manipulation and Hypocrisy

Meanwhile, back home in Empire Central, the same politicians cheerleading billions for Ukraine rail against the so-called “entitlement” of student loan forgiveness or universal healthcare. They convince working-class Americans to resent their struggling neighbors while quietly funneling billions of dollars to defense contractors and Ukrainian small businesses. Addressing myself to Americans: yes, your money is propping up knitwear factories in Kiev while you can’t afford insulin.

It’s the perfect scam: pit the American plebs against each other over scraps while the elites rob them blind in plain sight.

Decades of Depravity, Spilled in the Open

None of this is new. For decades, America has exported chaos and death under the guise of “freedom.” From Vietnam to Iraq, Afghanistan to Libya, the story is always the same: the military-industrial complex profits, and the rest of the world suffers. But what’s especially nauseating now is the unmasked arrogance of it all. They’re no longer pretending this is about ideals or values. They’re saying the quiet part out loud: war is an industry, and business is good.

And why wouldn’t they? They’ve faced no accountability for their crimes. The architects of Iraq and Afghanistan are still respected figures in Washington. The corporations that profit from destruction are untouchable. The media serves as their cheerleader, ensuring that dissent is minimized and the public remains compliant.

America’s Moral Bankruptcy

America is not a democracy. It’s not even a functioning republic. It’s a vile corporation—one that uses human lives as collateral for its endless pursuit of profit. It has no soul, no moral compass. Its leaders are parasites, feeding on death and destruction, all while selling lies to the people they claim to serve.

But now, at least, the mask is slipping. The swamp monsters are speaking plainly. They aren’t even ashamed of their greed anymore—they revel in it. And while their hubris may feel satisfying to watch, it’s also a grim reminder of how far this empire will go to sustain itself. There are no boundaries, no depths too low, no lives too sacred.

What’s Left?

In the face of this grotesque machinery, it’s clear that no solution will come from within. This system cannot be reformed; it must be dismantled. Its foundation of greed and violence has poisoned the world for far too long. The question is not whether America will collapse under the weight of its own depravity, but how much suffering it will inflict on the world before it does.

For now, let’s take solace in the fact that the truth is out in the open. Let them admit what we’ve always known. It won’t bring back the dead or undo the destruction, but it does expose the empire for what it truly is: a predator, feasting on the world, unapologetic and insatiable.