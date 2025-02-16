1× 0:00 -11:17

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Let us move beyond wishful thinking and confront a more sobering truth: while a true, lasting peace in Ukraine – one founded on justice, Ukrainian sovereignty, and genuine negotiation – remains, tragically, unlikely in the extreme, a different kind of "peace," a dictated and unstable cessation of large-scale hostilities entirely on Russia's terms, is indeed becoming inevitable. This is not a peace born of diplomacy or mutual agreement – opportunities for such a peace, let us remember, were repeatedly squandered by the West and Kiev, most notably during the sabotaged Istanbul negotiations of March/April 2022 – but a peace imposed by the crushing weight of battlefield realities, and finalized through a cold, calculating act of American abdication. What we are truly witnessing is not the dawn of a peaceful resolution for Ukraine, but the deepening, ever-present shadow of irreversible imperial decline, a desperate, if coldly pragmatic, maneuver by a crumbling superpower to mitigate its mounting losses and desperately reallocate its dwindling resources in a multipolar world order it can no longer even pretend to control, leaving Ukraine partitioned and devastated, and Europe teetering on the brink of a new and even more perilous era of instability – an era defined by heightened European miscalculation and the looming threat of nuclear brinkmanship, precisely because they, along with Ukraine itself, are being strategically sidelined and excluded from the very negotiations that will determine their collective future.

Share

From the outset of Russia's Special Military Operation – a predictable, if lamentable, consequence of Western policy – it was evident to any objective observer that a decisive Ukrainian victory, as envisioned in the dominant Western narrative, was an illusion. Yet, driven by hubris and a deeply ingrained belief in its own exceptionalism, the US deliberately fostered this devastating proxy war, instrumentalizing Ukrainian suffering to pursue its geopolitical objectives. And who spearheaded this disastrous policy, even boasting of escalating military aid? Donald J. Trump. Now, in a breathtaking display of political cynicism, this very figure attempts to recast himself as a peacemaker, dangling the prospect of a "deal" while the conflict he helped ignite continues to consume lives and destabilize a continent. The audacity is staggering, a testament to the moral bankruptcy that now defines American foreign policy.

This is not an unexpected detour; it is the predictable culmination of a long-established pattern of American imperial behavior. Expediency, force projection, and strategic abandonment – these are not anomalies; they are the recurring motifs of US engagement on the global stage, and Ukraine is, tragically, the latest nation to bear the consequences. Russia's shift to a war of attrition has fundamentally altered the landscape. The proxy war, a miscalculation of historic proportions, has yielded diminishing returns. Russia, contrary to Western projections, has demonstrated resilience and adaptation, while Washington, facing a multipolar reality it is ill-equipped to navigate, is compelled to retrench and refocus on what it perceives as its primary geopolitical challenge: China. Adding to Washington's calculus, and fueling its diplomatic overtures to Moscow, is the lingering, almost certainly futile hope that a deal with Russia, however limited, might somehow drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, fracturing the increasingly formidable Sino-Russian alignment that now stands as the Empire's most significant geopolitical obstacle.

Thus, Ukraine is being strategically deprioritized. Left vulnerable and exposed: its population tragically diminished, its military capacity eroded, its economic infrastructure decimated. A nation sacrificed on the altar of great power competition. Let us recall the early, boastful pronouncements – "for as long as it takes" – now exposed, in retrospect, as more than mere hollow rhetoric; they were a calculated deception, a cynical wager placed on Ukrainian blood, a wager made with the cold understanding that Ukrainians would inevitably pay the ultimate price, while the West, if the bet soured, could simply casually walk away, shrug its shoulders, and, in a double-speak twist, declare “mission accomplished” – the true calculation, always unspoken but brutally clear, being that while Ukrainians would pay in human lives, America, ultimately, had nothing of real consequence to lose beyond, perhaps, a superficial loss of face.

And now, predictably, the burden of managing this unfolding crisis is being deftly shifted onto the puny shoulders of European allies. Those European nations, strategically dependent and politically fragmented, now face the daunting task of navigating a significantly destabilized regional security environment with diminished US guarantees against a fictional enemy of Quixotian proportions. European public opinion is shifting, with a growing weariness regarding continued military aid to Ukraine and a rising preference for negotiated solutions: not born of any newfound European love for peace, mind you, but driven by a stark, self-serving unwillingness to shoulder the mounting financial and economic burden of a war they now realize they are losing – a stark contrast to their initial, bellicose enthusiasm, when, drunk on delusions of a swift Ukrainian victory and eager to "spank the evil Putin," they readily cheered on a conflict they now desperately seek to escape the financial consequences of. This internal division, coupled with the justified erosion of public trust in established political actors, further complicates Europe's ability to formulate a coherent and unified response. While European leaders grapple with the implications of a potential US drawdown, they must confront the uncomfortable reality of their own limited agency and strategic vulnerability.

Adding a further layer of cynicism to this already grim picture, we have the pronouncements regarding Gaza. President Trump's vision of a "Riviera of the Middle East" emerging from the ruins of Gaza is a chillingly detached and morally reprehensible articulation of a sociopathic worldview that reduces human lives and homelands to mere commodities in a global real estate transaction. The underlying message remains stark: this perspective reflects a profound and disturbing moral callousness at the highest levels of US policy, one that views human suffering as an acceptable cost in the pursuit of geopolitical and economic objectives. It is also critical to understand that while the US laments its supposed inability to fund peace, it is a policy choice, not an economic necessity. The US, as the world's sole issuer of the global reserve currency - a position of unparalleled global financial power that transcends even that of other currency-issuing nations - is uniquely positioned to buy anything, anywhere in the world, especially for demonstrably good causes like rebuilding lives and nations, and to do so virtually without limit. This is not hyperbole; this is the stark reality of the global monetary architecture. Unlike non-reserve currency nations, and even unlike other currency-issuing nations, the US can, in essence, finance any endeavor, of any scale, in any location, simply by issuing more dollars. This capacity is not merely theoretical; it is actively, constantly, and often ruthlessly demonstrated in the Empire's endless wars and global military deployments. To suggest that such a power, such a nation, “cannot afford” to rebuild shattered lives, to alleviate human suffering on a massive scale, is not just disingenuous – it is a transparent, insulting lie. The US is not truly constrained by debt in the same way as other nations, and certainly not constrained in any meaningful sense when it comes to actions that would genuinely serve demonstrably good causes, and would have negligible impacts on its vast domestic economy. The dollars are, quite literally, limitless. Therefore, should it choose to prioritize human well-being over imperial games – a choice that is beyond the tragically flawed and limited mental and moral scope of imperialists – the US could easily, effortlessly, without recourse to “taxpayer dollars,” and without detrimental domestic economic consequences, fund reconstruction and humanitarian aid on a massive scale in both Ukraine and Gaza, and in every other theater of its global depredations.

Let us be clear: President Trump’s approach, while rhetorically distinct, represents a continuation, rather than a radical departure, from established patterns of US foreign policy. It is a policy driven by a desire to manage decline, to retrench strategically, and to refocus resources on what is perceived as a more critical long-term challenge. This calculated abdication of responsibility now carries the profound risk of heightened European miscalculation and nuclear brinkmanship, not through direct European nuclear initiation, which remains improbable, but precisely through the vacuum of predictable US leadership it creates, potentially emboldening certain European actors to actions that could trigger a dangerous escalatory spiral involving major nuclear powers. In this vacuum of US leadership within a fragmented and internally competitive European landscape the dangers of miscalculation and unintended escalation are significantly amplified. Unchecked by a predictable and restraining US hand–even if it is the hand of the global Mafia don–and driven by their own historical Russia-phobias and a palpable sense of desperation, certain European actors may be emboldened to act unilaterally and irrationally, significantly increasing the danger of miscommunication, accidental conflict, and even a catastrophic slide towards nuclear confrontation, particularly in the already hyper-volatile Eastern European theater. Yet, let us not be naive: Moscow enters any potential negotiations with eyes wide open, acutely aware that it is dealing with an “agreement incapable” power, a geopolitical actor utterly, irredeemably, and eternally incapable of good faith, and fully prepared for the very real possibility of future betrayal, future reneging, and future escalation, regardless of any promises made, any treaties signed, any illusions of “peace” momentarily entertained.

Share