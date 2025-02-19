1× 0:00 -53:26

Preface: The Unfolding Geopolitical Earthquake

While the world is fed a carefully crafted narrative of impending peace in Ukraine, a far more dangerous geopolitical earthquake is rumbling beneath the surface. The tremors are felt from the ruins of Gaza to the boardrooms of Brussels, and the epicenter lies in Washington's calculated, yet chaotic, retreat from a unipolar global leadership it can no longer sustain. I will explore the cynical calculations, the betrayals, and the reckless gambles that are shaping a new, and terrifyingly unstable, world order – even if, as Mouin Rabbani put it, trying to understand Trump's political agenda is like “doing a strategic analysis of yogurt” – driven more by impulse, short-term self-interest, and the insatiable demands of domestic political theater than any grand design.

This article's purpose is to dissect the true nature of the emerging "peace" in Ukraine, expose the real motivations behind US actions and inactions, and analyze the profound implications for Europe, Russia, and the escalating confrontation with China. I will apply a critical lens, drawing on critical theory, to reveal the systems of power and powerlessness, the deliberate distortions, and the hidden agendas that are driving events. I will also make clear that this shift is so multi-layered and often incoherent, driven by competing interests, a narrow and self-serving nationalism, and a fundamental lack of strategic vision, that it is not even clear if those driving it have a complete picture. I will make it clear that there is no coherent US strategy beyond short-term self-preservation, maintaining the illusion of power, and serving entrenched ideological and economic interests.

And at the heart of this incoherence lies Donald J. Trump, a figure whose actions are as much about shaping his legacy, proving his critics wrong, and catering to a domestic audience hungry for displays of "strength" – a simulacrum of power projected onto a rapidly changing world – as they are about any coherent geopolitical strategy. The image of a resurgent America, "winning" again, is a powerful domestic narrative, even if the reality on the ground is one of imperial decline and strategic realignment. As I will explore in detail, this narrative is further undermined by a disturbing reality: the United States, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, has demonstrated a consistent pattern of behavior that suggests it is, at its core, "agreement incapable" – a power that cannot be trusted to uphold its commitments. This pattern is so consistent that it must be viewed as a fundamental tenet of the US approach.

1. The Dictated Peace: Russia's Ascendancy and America's Abdication

Let us move beyond the comforting illusions of imminent diplomatic breakthroughs and spontaneously negotiated settlements. While formal negotiations began today (February 18, 2025), the framework for any future "peace" has long been shaped, not in the halls of diplomacy, but on the battlefields of Ukraine. The "peace" that may be emerging will not be the product of earnest dialogue or mutual compromise between equal parties. It will be, starkly and undeniably, a dictated peace, one that Russia will seek to impose upon a defeated adversary and a retreating West. This is not yet the language of finalized agreements; it is the cold, hard reality of power politics in motion, a reality that the West, and particularly the United States, is struggling to accept, let alone comprehend.

To understand this potential imposed peace, we must first acknowledge the fundamental truth that the West, collectively, has lost the proxy war in Ukraine. Genuine peace opportunities did exist, most notably during the sabotaged Istanbul negotiations of March/April 2022. But those opportunities were deliberately, and cynically, squandered. The West, led by the United States and the United Kingdom, actively undermined the talks, prioritizing the continuation of a bloody proxy war over a diplomatic resolution. This was not a failure of diplomacy; it was a choice, a deliberate decision to instrumentalize Ukrainian suffering in pursuit of a broader geopolitical agenda: the weakening of Russia.

And let us be clear about a principal architect of this escalation: It was Donald J. Trump who, during his first term, boasted of providing Ukraine with lethal aid, a policy that directly fueled the conflict. Now, in a breathtaking display of political chutzpah, the same figure attempts to recast himself as a peacemaker, offering a "deal" that is less about genuine peace and more about cutting American losses in a failing venture, while simultaneously attempting to project an image of strength and decisiveness to his domestic base. This is not statesmanship; it is the transactional calculus of a businessman, viewing a geopolitical crisis through the narrow lens of profit and loss, further distorted by the ever-present need for political posturing. He is not looking for a win; he is desperate to get off with as little perceived loss as possible, and to spin that outcome as a victory.

This "peace," therefore, is not a testament to American diplomatic skill; it is an admission of defeat, a tacit acknowledgement of the shifting balance of power. It is a recognition that Russia, despite years of Western sanctions and relentless demonization, has achieved its core objectives on the battlefield. The Ukrainian military, despite the valiant, if ultimately futile and tragically misguided, efforts of its soldiers, and an influx of Western weaponry – including advanced systems like HIMARS, Patriot missile batteries, and modern tanks like the Leopard 2 and M1 Abrams, representing a significant, if belated, commitment from NATO allies – has been unable to achieve the promised victory. The much-hyped counteroffensives have failed, and Russia is steadily consolidating its control over strategically vital territories. The West, while initially hesitant to provide its most cutting-edge equipment, eventually depleted its own stockpiles to arm Ukraine, demonstrating a willingness to invest heavily in the proxy war, even if that investment ultimately proved insufficient to alter the fundamental balance of power on the battlefield.

The American Blind Spot: Hubris and Miscalculation

Compounding this failure is the cognitive dissonance within the United States. While some within the US establishment, like JD Vance, acknowledge the emerging multipolar reality, the ingrained belief in American exceptionalism makes it difficult for many to accept a world where the US is not the ultimate arbiter. The very notion that Russia – a nation repeatedly dismissed and ridiculed – could dictate terms is a bitter pill for the American political establishment to swallow. This American reaction stems from an almost pathological inability to comprehend a reality where a foreign nation can say "no."

This is not merely a failure of intelligence gathering; it is a failure of imagination, a fundamental inability to comprehend a world where other powers possess both the will and the capacity to resist US dictates, and to do so successfully. This cognitive dissonance leads to a dangerous misreading of Russian intentions. Moscow's firm stance, born of hard-won battlefield gains and a deep-seated distrust of Western promises (amply justified by a long history of broken agreements and betrayals), is likely to be misinterpreted as mere bluffing or posturing. This is exemplified by comments from figures like US Vice President JD Vance, who, despite a later clarification from his spokesperson and a complete walk-back of the initial, alarmist reporting by the Wall Street Journal, alluded to "military tools of leverage" that could be used to pressure Russia into negotiations – a statement that prompted the Kremlin to seek clarification, highlighting the continued disconnect between US rhetoric and the realities of the conflict, and the internal confusion–no it is not 5D chess–within the Trump administration itself. This sets the stage for unrealistic demands from the US side, further complicating any potential negotiations and increasing the risk of a complete breakdown.

The US is, in essence, "agreement incapable", a power that signs agreements only to violate them when convenient, rendering any interaction with it a precarious dance of distrust. The underlying assumption within the US establishment remains that, ultimately, everyone must bend to American will. This “agreement incapability” is not a recent phenomenon; it is a defining characteristic of US foreign policy towards Russia, a pattern that can be described as a recurring cycle of Aggression, Reset, Rearm, Aggression. Consider the historical record: In 1994, the Clinton administration co-signed the Budapest Memorandum, enshrining Ukrainian neutrality. Yet, less than a decade later, the Bush administration withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (2001), a cornerstone of strategic stability, and oversaw the overthrow of the Georgian government (2003), followed by years of arming and training Georgian forces (2003-2008). This culminated in the 2008 Russo-Georgian War, triggered by a Georgian attack on Russian peacekeepers – an attack that followed Bush's provocative invitation for Ukraine to join NATO, a move that arguably violated the spirit, if not the letter, of the Budapest Memorandum. The Obama administration, in 2009, attempted a "reset" with Russia, a brief interlude of apparent cooperation. But this was followed by renewed hostility, with US Senator McCain openly suggesting, in the wake of the "Arab Spring" (2011), that Russia was next. The 2014 overthrow of the Ukrainian government, overseen by the Obama administration, marked a new low, followed by years of US training and arming of Ukrainian forces (2014-2019). Trump, despite his rhetoric of improving relations with Russia, continued this pattern, withdrawing from the INF Treaty (2019) and further arming the Ukrainian military (2019). This culminated in the 2022 intensification of operations in the Donbass by US-trained and armed Ukrainian troops, leading directly to Russia's "Special Military Operation."

Now, after exhausting its own, and Europe’s, arms and ammunition in a disastrous proxy war (2022-2025), Trump is once again seeking a "reset," proposing Western troops enter Ukraine to freeze the conflict – a move that conveniently allows the West to rearm and expand its arms and ammunition production. This is not a genuine pursuit of peace; it is a strategic pause, a retrenchment from the Ukrainian theater, not to reignite that particular proxy war, but to prepare for the next phase of great power competition, primarily focused on containing China, a contest that may well involve confronting Russia in different, and potentially more dangerous, arenas.

Internal Obstacles: Ukrainian Nationalism and the Threat of Violence

Beyond the geopolitical machinations of Washington and Moscow, any potential “peace” in Ukraine faces a formidable internal obstacle: the powerful and deeply entrenched forces of Ukrainian nationalism. This is not merely a matter of political disagreement; it is a matter of deeply held beliefs, historical grievances, and a willingness to resort to unfettered violence to prevent any perceived compromise with Russia.

The figure of Dmytro Yarosh, former leader of the far-right Right Sector, serves as a stark symbol of this opposition. In 2019, following Zelensky's election victory, Yarosh issued a chilling threat: if Zelensky pursued the implementation of the Minsk agreements – seen by many Ukrainian nationalists as a capitulation to Russia – he would not only lose his political standing but his life. “He will hang on some tree on Khreshchatyk,” Yarosh declared, referring to Kiev's main street, a chilling warning that any perceived “betrayal” would be met with violent resistance.

This was not an empty threat. Yarosh and the groups he represents wield significant influence within Ukraine, particularly within the military and security services. The Minsk agreements, which called for a degree of autonomy for the Donbas region and a path towards reintegration, were viewed by these factions as an unacceptable surrender of Ukrainian sovereignty. The annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine had fueled a deep-seated hatred of Russia and a determination to resist any perceived encroachment on Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky, therefore, finds himself in an extremely precarious position. He is caught between the demands of external powers (the US, Europe, Russia) and the intense pressure from internal nationalist forces who view any compromise as treason. This internal pressure is not merely political; it is potentially lethal. Yarosh's threat, while extreme, reflects a broader sentiment within Ukrainian society, a sentiment that makes any negotiated settlement, especially one dictated by Russia, exceedingly difficult to implement.

One of Russia's stated core goals in the Special Military Operation is the "denazification" of Ukraine. While the extent of neo-Nazi influence within Ukrainian society is a matter of debate for some, the presence of fanatical far-right and ultranationalist groups, some with explicitly neo-Nazi ideologies, is undeniable. Groups like the Azov Battalion and Right Sector have played a significant role in the conflict and hold considerable sway within the highest levels of the military and society. It is this element that Russia rightly points to as justification for its actions, and it is this element that presents a significant internal obstacle to any lasting peace, regardless of external pressures.

The Sanctions Illusion: A Weapon That Backfired

Central to the West's failed strategy was the weaponization of sanctions, a tool wielded with the arrogant assumption that it would cripple the Russian economy and force submission. Yet, this economic blitzkrieg has proven to be a spectacular miscalculation, a testament to both Russia's resilience and the limitations of Western economic power in a multipolar world.

Russia, far from collapsing, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt. Strategic partnerships with China and India, are providing crucial economic lifelines and alternative trade routes. Russia’s long-term oil deal with India stands as a stark symbol of this defiance, a clear signal that Russia will not be isolated. Moreover, even the European Union, ostensibly committed to sanctions, continues to import Russian gas, albeit through increasingly convoluted channels and at substantially higher prices, highlighting the practical limits of economic warfare in a globalized world.

Clearly, the sanctions regime, riddled with loopholes and “workarounds,” has proven far less effective than advertised. The very existence of these loopholes, and the willingness of nations to exploit them, reveals a deeper truth about the limits of Western economic power. Nations, driven by their own economic self-interest, have found ways to circumvent the restrictions, often with a tacit nod from a West unable to fully enforce its own dictates. This inability to impose a truly global blockade speaks volumes. The very concept of secondary sanctions, targeting entities in third countries, reveals the desperation of a power attempting to impose its will on a world increasingly resistant to unilateral diktats.

Furthermore, and most ironic, the sanctions have inadvertently helped the Russian economy to diversify, by increasing domestic production. Current growth in the Russian economy is not despite Western sanctions, but because of them. This comes as no surprise to me as I have long been an advocate of countries breaking from the West precisely because I understood that self-reliance is the only true path to freedom for nations outside the collective West.

The US, facing the failure of its direct sanctions, now resorts to threats of "more effective enforcement," a euphemism for escalating secondary sanctions against those who dare to trade with Russia. This is not a sign of strength, but of desperation – a desperate attempt to maintain the illusion of control in a world where economic power is increasingly diffuse.

Ultimately, the sanctions saga exposes a fundamental truth: the West's economic weapons, once deemed invincible, are losing their potency in a world where alternative economic centers are emerging and nations are increasingly willing to assert their sovereignty.

There is no coherent US strategy beyond this reactive, and ultimately self-defeating, cycle of escalation.

2. The Pivot to China: A Reckless Gamble

The strategic retreat from Ukraine, however cynical and incomplete, is not an end in itself. It is a prelude to a far more significant, and potentially far more dangerous, geopolitical gambit: the pivot to China. While the Ukrainian proxy war continues, albeit in its final phase towards a definitive Russian victory, the United States is already redirecting its resources, its attention, and its aggression towards what it perceives as its primary long-term challenge – the rising power of the People's Republic of China. This is not a subtle shift; it is a fundamental reorientation of American foreign policy, driven by a deep-seated fear of losing global hegemony and a determination to maintain American dominance, no matter the cost.

This "pivot" is not a new concept; it has been a stated goal of US foreign policy for years, predating even the first Trump administration and originating in the Obama era's "rebalance to Asia." However, the failure in Ukraine, and the emergence of a demonstrably multipolar world, have lent a new urgency and a new recklessness to this endeavor. The US is no longer simply managing a rising China; it is actively seeking to contain it, to thwart its economic and technological progress, and to prevent it from challenging the US-led global order. This, it must be stressed, will almost certainly fail.

At the heart of this confrontation lies the Taiwan issue, a potential flashpoint that could ignite a direct military conflict between the two superpowers. The Trump administration, in a breathtaking display of strategic incoherence, is flirting with the idea of abandoning the long-standing One China Policy, a cornerstone of US-China relations for decades. The removal of language from State Department documents stating that Washington does not support Taiwan's independence, and hints at increased military aid and diplomatic engagement with Taiwan, are not accidental; they are deliberate provocations, designed to test China's resolve and to signal a willingness to escalate tensions. This is not diplomacy; it is a throw of the dice, a gamble with potentially catastrophic global consequences.

Beyond the immediate threat of military conflict, the US-China rivalry is playing out in the realm of economic and technological warfare. This is not a traditional trade dispute; it is a struggle for control of the commanding heights of the 21st-century economy, a battle for technological supremacy that will determine the future balance of global power. The Trump administration, building upon the policies of its predecessors, is engaged in a multi-faceted effort to hinder China's technological advancement.

The Tech War: Sprint vs. Marathon

The tech war between the US and China reveals a fundamental clash of strategies. The US, in its characteristic impatience and short-term focus, is engaged in a "sprint," attempting to maintain its lead through exclusivity and restriction. This involves:

Export Controls: Imposing stringent export controls , particularly on semiconductors and telecommunications equipment, in an attempt to deny China access to critical technologies. The restrictions on companies like Huawei are a prime example, aimed at crippling China's ability to compete in areas like 5G and artificial intelligence.

Investment Restrictions: Using the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) to block Chinese investments in US technology firms, preventing the transfer of knowledge and technology.

Tariffs: Employing the ongoing tariff war , ostensibly about trade imbalances, as a weapon to pressure China and hinder its economic growth.

Critical Minerals: Using export controls on critical minerals like tungsten.

China, in stark contrast, is playing the "marathon." Its strategy is characterized by inclusivity, long-term planning, and strategic flexibility. This involves:

Retaliatory Tariffs: Matching US tariffs to demonstrate its resolve and protect its own economic interests.

Domestic Technological Development: Pursuing massive investment in domestic technological development, embodied in the "Made in China 2025" initiative (though publicly downplayed, it remains a core strategic goal). The aim is to achieve self-sufficiency in key sectors, rendering US export controls ineffective in the long run.

AI and 5G/6G Leadership: Focusing on becoming a global leader in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) , with companies like DeepSeek challenging US dominance, and 5G/6G infrastructure, where Huawei has already established a significant global presence.

Expanding the Computing Market: Growing its computing market, and at an incredible pace.

Strategic Partnerships: Building strong economic and technological partnerships with other nations, particularly through the Belt and Road Initiative and within the BRICS framework, creating alternative supply chains and reducing reliance on Western-controlled systems.

The tech war is not a static conflict; it is a dynamic and escalating struggle. Each US action – each new sanction, each export restriction – is met with a Chinese countermove, further deepening the divide and increasing the risk of unintended consequences. The US, in effect, is fighting a battle it cannot win. China's technological progress, while hampered in the short term by specific restrictions, is ultimately propelled by a long-term vision, a massive internal market, and a determination to achieve technological independence.

This relentless pursuit of containment extends beyond the technological realm and into the broader economic sphere. The Trump administration, through figures like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, is reviving the "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran, a key economic partner of China. The stated goal is to drastically reduce Iran's oil exports to a mere 100,000 barrels per day – a dramatic decrease from the current 1.5 to 1.6 million barrels. This is not simply about preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons or funding "terrorist activities," as Bessent claims; it is a direct attack on China's energy security and a blatant attempt to cripple a nation that refuses to bow to US dictates. China, it must be remembered, is the largest purchaser by far of Iranian oil.

China, however, is not without its own resources and strategies. It is expected to continue purchasing Iranian oil, albeit through increasingly opaque channels. Chinese private oil refiners are likely to acquire cargoes with disguised origins, utilizing the so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers that operate outside of conventional maritime regulations. Payments will continue to flow through smaller Chinese banks, often in renminbi, effectively bypassing the Western financial system and making it exceedingly difficult for the US to enforce its sanctions. Institutions like the Bank of Kunlun, already under US sanctions, have a history of facilitating such transactions. This is a cat-and-mouse game, with China constantly adapting to US pressure and finding new ways to circumvent restrictions.

This US approach, characterized by short-term thinking and a reliance on coercive measures, stands in stark contrast to the perspective offered by Chinese economist Professor Wen TieJun of Renmin University. Professor Wen, reflecting a widely held perspective in China, views Trump's policies as a continuation of historical Western imperialism, a desperate attempt to maintain US dominance in the face of a declining global position. He argues that the US is actively dismantling the globalization it previously championed, particularly by seeking to decouple from China and disrupt economic ties between Europe and Russia. This "de-globalization campaign" is driven by a need to counteract US trade imbalances and maintain control, even at the expense of its allies. I am in full agreement.

Professor Wen, and many other Chinese intellectuals, firmly reject the notion that China should mirror this imperial approach. He argues that China's historical strength was never based on imperialism, and that pursuing such a path would be both misguided and ultimately self-defeating. Instead, China is seen as forging a "unique path," one that emphasizes economic cooperation, the building of alternative trade platforms (like BRICS), and the promotion of a multipolar world order. This path is not about replacing US hegemony with Chinese hegemony; it is about creating a more balanced and equitable global system where multiple powers can coexist and cooperate.

Adding to the complexity of this situation is the rise of BRICS and other multilateral organizations. These groupings provide China with alternative economic and political partners, undermining US attempts to isolate it. Trump's attempts to dismiss BRICS as irrelevant, or to somehow split Russia from China, are based on a fundamental misunderstanding of the forces at play. This is not merely a strategic miscalculation; it is a reflection of profound ignorance. In a stunning display of this lack of basic geopolitical awareness, Trump, in January 2025, mistakenly declared that Spain – a long-standing NATO member – was part of BRICS. This gaffe, far from being a simple slip of the tongue, reveals a shocking lack of understanding of the very organization he claims to be "dead" or seeks to undermine. It underscores the point that Trump's pronouncements on international affairs are often based not on informed analysis, but on a combination of impulse, misinformation, and a deeply ingrained, yet ill-informed, worldview. His supposed "three-step plan" – 1) Declare BRICS dead (pure bombast), 2) Offer Russia a return to the G7 (a naive and pointless gesture), and 3) Use this to divide Russia and China (a delusional fantasy) – reveals a profound lack of strategic vision. The Russia-China strategic partnership is not a marriage of convenience; it is a deep and enduring alliance, based on shared interests, a common distrust of the West, a shared disdain for the hypocrisy and double standards inherent in Western "values," and profound lessons learned from the Cold War folly of allowing America to place a wedge between the two.

Beyond economic pressure and technological competition, the US also possesses a range of “military tools of leverage” that do not involve direct combat. These include the potential for cyberattacks, the disruption of communication networks, and the use of AI-powered intelligence and targeting systems, including the increasing deployment of advanced drone technology. While the specifics of these capabilities remain largely classified, their existence underscores the multi-faceted nature of the US-China competition, extending far beyond traditional military domains. However, the inconsistent and often contradictory messaging emanating from Washington – exemplified by Vice President Vance's initial suggestion of potential military action against Russia, followed by a swift retraction – highlights the lack of a coherent, long-term strategy and increases the risk of miscalculation.

The pivot to China, therefore, is not a carefully considered strategy; it is a reckless gamble, driven by a combination of fear, arrogance, a fundamental misunderstanding of the changing global landscape, and a perceived, self-imposed deadline. This sense of urgency is fueled by a growing belief within some factions of the US military and intelligence communities that the window of opportunity to militarily contain China is closing rapidly. The year 2027 has emerged as a key date, a perceived deadline based on assessments of China's military modernization and its stated goal of achieving the capability to invade Taiwan by that year. This "Davidson Window," named after former INDOPACOM commander Admiral Phil Davidson who first raised the alarm, has become a focal point for US defense planning, driving a sense of panic and a push for accelerated military buildup in the Indo-Pacific.

It is crucial to understand that this perceived deadline is, in significant part, a self-fulfilling prophecy. China's military modernization is, to a significant extent, a response to decades of US military encirclement, containment strategies, and increasingly aggressive rhetoric. The US, by framing China as an inevitable aggressor and focusing on a potential invasion of Taiwan, is actively contributing to the very escalation it claims to be deterring. This action-reaction cycle, fueled by mutual suspicion and a lack of genuine dialogue, is pushing the two powers closer to the brink.

3. The European Sacrifice: Betrayal, Disarray, and the Looming Threat

The "dictated peace" unfolding in Ukraine is not merely a local tragedy; it is a seismic event with profound and immediate consequences for Europe. The continent, once confidently asserting its place in a US-led world order, now finds itself strategically abandoned, economically weakened, and facing a security landscape perceived by its leaders as far more dangerous than it has known in decades. This perception, it must be stressed, is fueled by a deeply ingrained Russophobia and a fundamental, and one must imagine at times wanton, misunderstanding of Russia's intentions. Russia poses no actual military threat to Europe beyond the Ukrainian theater; it potentially has the capacity but certainly not the desire for a broader European war. This is not a tale of unforeseen circumstances; it is the direct result of a calculated betrayal by the United States, compounded by Europe's own eager complicity in a disastrous proxy war.

It's crucial to understand that Europe's current predicament is not the result of being tricked or misled by the United States. European elites, driven by a potent cocktail of Russophobia, historical grievances, a misguided belief in "liberal internationalism," and delusions of grandeur, were enthusiastic participants in stoking the escalating confrontation with Russia. This enthusiasm is not a new phenomenon; it follows in the long and bloody tradition of European warfare, a history marked by centuries of internal conflict and brutal colonial adventures overseas. From the Napoleonic Wars to the two World Wars, from the colonization of Africa and Asia to the countless smaller conflicts that have scarred the continent, Europe has a long and well-established track record of resorting to violence to achieve its political and economic aims. The current Russophobia is merely the latest iteration of this historical pattern, a convenient justification for pursuing a policy of confrontation and containment. Figures like Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell, and Emmanuel Macron were not passive bystanders; they were active cheerleaders for a policy that promised to weaken Russia, expand NATO's reach, and reaffirm Europe's place as a major geopolitical player. They embraced the narrative of a swift Ukrainian victory, fueled by Western arms and unwavering support, ignoring the warnings of those who cautioned against provoking a nuclear-armed power. They were not, in the end, betrayed due to gullibility, but abandoned due to their miscalculation and the shift in Washington. For figures such as von Der Leyen, the manufactured Russian "threat" is also an invaluable tool for consolidating power in Brussels, furthering the ambition of a "European Defence Union" that, while ostensibly complementing NATO, in reality appears designed to to merge the EU and NATO into a single, increasingly militarized and centralized entity, with a dedicated Defence Commissioner and a focus on boosting the European defense industry.

This enthusiasm was not confined to rhetoric. European nations readily imposed round after round of sanctions on Russia, despite the rapidly obvious economic consequences for their own citizens. They poured billions of euros into Ukraine, diverting resources from domestic needs. They eagerly amplified the anti-Russian propaganda emanating from Washington, demonizing Putin and dismissing any possibility of a negotiated settlement. This wasn't about defending "democracy" or "freedom"; it was about asserting European power, aligning themselves with what they perceived to be the winning side, and, crucially for the centralized EU bureaucracy under figures like von der Leyen, using the manufactured Russian "threat" as a means to concentrate ever-increasing power in Brussels, where both the EU and NATO are seated and increasingly merging into one apparatus.

The problem, of course, is that this perception was fundamentally flawed. As established earlier, the promised Ukrainian victory, even with significant Western military aid, proved to be a mirage. Russia has consolidated its position, and the West, particularly the US, is now seeking a way out.

The strategic abandonment by the US is stark and undeniable. The Trump administration, driven by a combination of "America First" isolationism and a cold-blooded assessment of perceived economic realities, is making it clear that Europe is no longer a priority. Pete Hegseth's blunt statement that Ukraine will not join NATO, and that European nations must bear the primary responsibility for their own security, is a brutal wake-up call. The US, having used Europe as a pawn in its geopolitical game, is now, as I always said it would, discarding it, leaving the continent to grapple with a resurgent Russia and a destabilized eastern flank. And, adding insult to injury, Trump's demand that European nations increase their defense spending to a ludicrous 5% of GDP is not about strengthening European defense; it is about forcing Europe to become a captive market for American arms manufacturers, further enriching the US military-industrial complex at Europe's expense.

This abandonment has exposed Europe's profound weaknesses. The continent is deeply divided, with conflicting national interests and a lack of unified leadership. The illusion of a coherent European foreign policy, a "geopolitical Europe" capable of acting as a unified power, has never existed, and never will. Figures like Olaf Scholz and Mark Rutte, once confidently proclaiming their support for Ukraine, are now scrambling to adjust to the new reality, their credibility severely damaged. Rutte, in particular, is desperately attempting to rescind his earlier pronouncements about Ukraine's inevitable NATO membership, a transparent attempt to rewrite history. The EU, as an institution, is increasingly irrelevant, unable to forge a consensus or exert meaningful influence on the unfolding crisis.

Compounding this weakness is a growing sense of panic and desperation. European public opinion is shifting, with war-weariness and economic anxieties fueling a growing desire for negotiation and de-escalation. But this shift is not driven by a principled commitment to peace; it is a pragmatic response to the escalating costs of the conflict and the realization that Europe is losing. This desperation, combined with the absence of predictable US leadership, and the often contradictory messaging emanating from Washington – exemplified by Vice President Vance's initial suggestion of potential military action against Russia, followed by a swift retraction – creates a dangerous environment ripe for miscalculation.

The most alarming consequence of this situation is the heightened risk of escalation, potentially leading to a direct military confrontation between Europe and Russia. While a deliberate European attack on Russia remains unlikely, the possibility of unintended escalation is very real. Hawkish Eastern European nations, like Poland and the Baltic states, driven by historical animosity towards Russia and a paranoid sense of existential threat, may be tempted to take unilateral actions that could provoke a Russian response. Figures like Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative, embody this dangerous hawkishness, openly criticizing any talk of negotiation as "appeasement" and warning of Russian traps, while simultaneously urging Europe to prepare for a long-term confrontation with a supposedly existentially threatening Russia. The talk of deploying European troops to Ukraine, even without NATO's formal blessing, is a reckless gamble that could easily spiral out of control. Furthermore, the possibility of false flag attacks, orchestrated by elements within Europe desperate to maintain the conflict and draw the US back in, cannot be discounted.

This is not about Europe launching a pre-emptive nuclear strike. The danger lies in the miscalculations that can occur in a highly charged environment, where communication is poor, trust is non-existent, and the stakes are incredibly high. A minor incident, a misinterpretation of intentions, a provocative action by a single nation, or a deliberately staged provocation – any of these could trigger a chain of events in the European tinder box leading to a catastrophic confrontation. The absence of a strong, restraining, paternalistic US hand, combined with the internal divisions, anxieties, and inherent Russophobia within Europe, creates a perfect storm for disaster.

And it is within this context of fear and desperation that the "war party" emerges. This is not a formal organization, but a loose coalition of European leaders, officials, and influential figures who are fundamentally opposed to any US-Russia understanding that would diminish their own power and leave Europe exposed. They see the potential for a US withdrawal from Europe as an existential threat, not necessarily to their nations' security, but to their own political standing and the project of a centralized, increasingly authoritarian European Union.

The February 18 meeting in Paris, convened by French President Emmanuel Macron, must be understood in this light. Ostensibly a gathering to discuss support for Ukraine and transatlantic relations, the meeting quickly devolved into a debate over the potential deployment of European “peacekeepers” to Ukraine – a move that, far from promoting peace, carries a significant risk of escalating the conflict. The very fact that this discussion is taking place, without the direct involvement of the United States, reveals the extent of Europe's strategic disarray. The Trump administration has made it clear that it will not send US troops to Ukraine, and Hegseth has explicitly stated that any European deployment would not be covered by NATO's Article 5 security guarantee. This leaves Europe in a precarious position, contemplating military action without the backing of its most powerful ally.

And the proposals themselves are, frankly, ludicrous. The talk of deploying 25,000 to 30,000 troops – with France reportedly offering up to 10,000 – is utterly detached from the realities on the ground. Realistic estimates suggest that a force of closer to 500,000 would be required to effectively monitor a ceasefire and prevent a resumption of hostilities, and to do so in a context where they are not welcome. This is not a peacekeeping mission; it is a recipe for disaster, a potential tripwire for a wider European war. It is, moreover, a proposal that Russia would never accept. The notion of European troops, representing nations that have actively participated in arming and supporting Ukraine, acting as impartial "peacekeepers" is beyond absurd. It is a testament to the profound disconnect between European rhetoric and the geopolitical realities of the situation.

The divisions within Europe are also starkly apparent. While figures like UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have expressed openness to the idea of troop deployments, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni have voiced strong opposition, citing concerns about escalation and the lack of security guarantees. This internal discord further weakens Europe's position and highlights the lack of a coherent strategy. The meeting in Paris, rather than presenting a united front, exposed the deep fissures and anxieties within the European bloc.

Macron's initiative must be understood within the context of his long-standing ambition to create a more independent European defense capability, a "strategic autonomy" that would allow Europe to act independently of the United States. While this ambition is understandable, given the unreliability of US leadership, it is also deeply problematic in the current context. A European military intervention in Ukraine, without US support and against Russia's explicit objections, would be a reckless gamble with potentially catastrophic consequences.

The driving force behind these desperate proposals is not a genuine desire for peace, but a fear of irrelevance. European leaders, accustomed to operating under the umbrella of US power, are now facing a world where they must fend for themselves. Their attempts to assert themselves, through ill-conceived military deployments and increasingly bellicose rhetoric, are a sign of weakness, not strength. They are desperately trying to maintain a semblance of control in a situation that is rapidly spiraling out of their grasp. This is the behavior of a cornered animal, lashing out in fear and desperation. The desperation of what can now only be termed "the War Party" cannot be understated.

Within this "war party," the United Kingdom plays a particularly insidious role. Possessing deep intelligence and political connections within Washington, stemming from the "Five Eyes" alliance and a long history of Anglo-American cooperation, the UK is uniquely positioned to influence US policy. Figures like Keir Starmer, writing in The Telegraph, openly advocate for continued NATO expansion and a "peacekeeping force" in Ukraine – proposals that are directly contrary to Russia's stated red lines and guaranteed to derail any potential peace talks. The British establishment, deeply embedded within the US "deep state," is actively working to undermine any rapprochement between Washington and Moscow. Countering this influence, it must be remembered that Trump harbors a deep resentment towards the British intelligence services for their involvement in the "Russiagate" affair, and towards figures like Starmer for their attempts to interfere in US elections in opposition to him.

And all of this is playing out against a backdrop of profound hypocrisy. The same European leaders who preach about human rights and international law are now facing the consequences of their own reckless actions. They championed a proxy war that has devastated Ukraine, and they are now struggling to contain the fallout. The US, meanwhile, demands European unity while simultaneously undermining it, promotes democracy while backing authoritarian regimes, and preaches free markets and free speech while engaging in economic warfare and silencing and criminalising anti-genocide student demonstrators. These contradictions expose the hollowness of Western rhetoric and further erode Europe's trust in its transatlantic partner.

The "European sacrifice" is not just about the economic costs or the security risks; it is about the shattering of illusions. The dream of a united, powerful Europe, acting as a global force for good, was always a self-serving fantasy. Europe is now facing a stark choice: adapt to the new reality of a multipolar world and forge a more independent and pragmatic foreign policy to regain a modicum of respect, or continue down the path of subservience and risk becoming a battleground in a new Cold War. The coming months will be critical in determining which path Europe chooses, and the consequences of that choice will reverberate far beyond the continent's borders. However, the actions and policies of the US mean it may not even have a choice in the matter. And the future looks bleak indeed for a continent that is rapidly falling behind technologically, possesses virtually no critical resources, finds itself disconnected from its former American "protector," excluded from the rising BRICS alliance, and lacking any meaningful alliances or partnerships elsewhere in the world. The desperation of the "war party" is a direct reflection of this bleak reality – a desperate attempt to cling to relevance in a world that is rapidly passing them by.

4. A Nod to the Zionist Scalpel

The unfolding geopolitical shifts – the dictated peace in Ukraine, the reckless pivot to China, the strategic abandonment of Europe – are not isolated events. They are interconnected manifestations of a deeper, more fundamental pattern: the waning power of a declining empire, clinging desperately to a fading illusion of global dominance. And nowhere is this pattern, this pathology of imperial control, more vividly, more brutally, illustrated than in the US's unwavering support for Israel and its actions in West Asia. Here, the "Zionist scalpel" – a metaphor for the calculated, precise, and utterly ruthless application of force – is wielded with impunity, carving away at Palestinian lives and hopes, all with the full backing of the American empire.

Trump's pronouncements about a "Riviera of the Middle East" built upon the ruins of Gaza are not mere rhetorical flourishes; they are a chilling echo of the colonial mindset that has always driven US foreign policy. This is a worldview that sees human beings as expendable, land as a commodity, and suffering as an acceptable price for the pursuit of strategic and economic advantage. The recent decision to supply Israel with GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast bombs (MOABs) – the "Mother of All Bombs," 11-ton weapons designed to destroy underground facilities – is not a contradiction to the talk of a "peace" deal with Russia; it is a grim confirmation of this consistent pattern. It is the logic of empire, laid bare: project power, secure resources, maintain control, and crush any resistance, no matter the human cost. And while the stated purpose of these weapons is to counter Iran's nuclear program, the potential for their use in the ongoing, brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing in Gaza cannot be ignored. This is unbridled barbarism, cloaked in the language of "security" and "strategic advantage."

This unwavering support for Israel, regardless of its actions, is not about "shared values" or "strategic alliances," as the official narrative would have us believe. It is about maintaining a key outpost of Western power in a strategically vital region, a region rich in resources and riddled with geopolitical fault lines. It is about ensuring that the "Zionist scalpel" remains sharp, ready to be deployed against any perceived threat to US interests, whether it be Iran, a resurgent pan-Arab movement, or simply the inconvenient existence of a people demanding their right to self-determination. The fact that previous administrations (Bush, Obama, Biden) had rejected Israeli requests for these very bombs, only for Trump to approve them, underscores the particularly reckless and amoral nature of this administration's approach.

The devastation and genocide in Gaza, the ongoing occupation of Palestinian land, the relentless expansion of settlements – these are not aberrations; they are the inevitable consequences of a US foreign policy that prioritizes power over principle, control over justice, and the interests of a client state over the lives and rights of an entire people. This is the "American retreat" in its most brutal form: a retreat from any pretense of upholding international law or human rights, a retreat into the cold, amoral logic of empire. And as the US pivots towards China, leaving Europe to grapple with the consequences of its folly in Ukraine, the "Zionist scalpel" continues to cut, a stark reminder of the enduring, and destructive, legacy of American imperialism.

5. A World on the Brink

The pieces of the geopolitical puzzle, scattered across continents and seemingly disparate conflicts, are now coalescing into a chillingly clear picture. The "dictated peace" in Ukraine, the reckless pivot to China, the strategic abandonment of Europe, and the unwavering support for Israel's brutal actions in West Asia – these are not isolated incidents. They are interconnected manifestations of a profound and dangerous shift in the global order: the decline of American hegemony and the rise of a multipolar world.

This is not a smooth or peaceful transition. It is a period of intense instability, marked by cynical calculations, reckless gambles, and a profound lack of coherent US strategy. The Trump administration, driven by a combination of short-sighted self-interest, domestic political pressures, and its own brand of nationalist, neo-colonial impulses, is flailing in the face of this changing reality. While Trump rejects the traditional interventionism of both neoconservatives and the "liberal internationalist" establishment, his "America First" approach is not a retreat from global engagement; it is a reassertion of American dominance through unilateral action, economic coercion, and a willingness to use force when it serves his narrowly defined national interests. Its actions are often contradictory, driven by impulse rather than long-term planning, and ultimately serve only to exacerbate the very crises it claims to be addressing.

The "peace" in Ukraine is not a genuine peace; it is a Russian-dictated armistice, a consequence of the West's failed proxy war and a testament to Russia's resilience and strategic resolve. Europe, having eagerly participated in this disastrous venture, now finds itself abandoned, divided, and facing an irrationally perceived security threat it is psychologically and materially ill-equipped to handle. The potential for European miscalculation, driven by desperation and a lack of US leadership, is alarmingly high, with the specter of a wider conflict, even a nuclear confrontation, looming large.

The pivot to China, far from being a carefully considered strategy, is a reckless gamble, fueled by a perceived, self-imposed deadline and a fundamental misunderstanding of China's capabilities and intentions. The escalating tech war, the threats surrounding Taiwan, and the economic warfare being waged against China are all pushing the two superpowers closer to a potentially catastrophic confrontation. And, as I have long predicted, this attempt to contain China will fail.

And through it all, the "Zionist scalpel" continues its grim work, a constant reminder of the human cost of US foreign policy and the enduring legacy of American imperialism. The unwavering support for Israel, even in the face of blatant human rights abuses, war crimes and crimes against humanity and the potential use of devastating weaponry like the MOAB, underscores the moral bankruptcy of an imperial system that prioritizes power and control above all else.

The world is entering a new era, one where the old certainties of American dominance no longer hold. This is a world of competing powers, of shifting alliances, and of increasing instability. The risk of miscalculation, of unintended escalation, of a catastrophic conflict, is greater than it has been in decades. The future depends on whether the world's leaders can find a way to navigate this treacherous landscape, to build a more just and equitable global order, and to avoid the abyss that now looms before us. There is no coherent US strategy beyond short-term self-preservation, maintaining the illusion of power, and serving entrenched ideological and economic interests. The US is reacting, not strategizing.

The end of (unchallenged) American Exceptionalism is upon us.