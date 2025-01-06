In late December 2024, as Donald Trump once again captured headlines with his characteristic grandiosity and disregard for historical truths, he articulated a vision of America that seeks to reclaim what it once owned. His outbursts—suggesting the acquisition of Greenland, the continued control of the Panama Canal, and the possibility of annexing Canada—are not mere fanciful musings. They are a direct challenge to reality, an attempt to reclaim America’s so-called "greatness" through imperial posturing. But to those who understand America’s true history, Trump’s vision is as much a farce as it is a revelation.

This article is a response to these late-stage rants—a critical examination of what lies beneath Trump’s America First rhetoric. It is a reckoning with the reality that America has never been the noble experiment it purports to be, but rather a project of imperial violence and colonial domination from its inception. Born out of settler-colonialism and built on the brutal exploitation of enslaved Africans and Native Americans, America’s greatness, as Trump conceives it, is but an illusion—an illusion rooted in centuries of exploitation and oppression. Trump’s rhetoric, steeped in nostalgia for a mythical past, seeks to mask the brutal truth that this country was never "great" in any meaningful sense. It was built on the subjugation of others, and it continues to thrive by extending its imperial reach, cloaked in the language of democracy and freedom.

As we examine Trump’s actions, his foreign policy, and his worldview, this article will expose how his colonial mindset is not an aberration, but the latest iteration of a deeply entrenched American imperialism that has always sought to dominate and control, to exploit and extract. It will challenge the reader to confront the ugly truths of American history, to understand that the MAGA rhetoric is not a call to revitalize America, but a call to reassert imperial dominance—to revive a system that has always been built on the backs of the oppressed.

In the pages that follow, we will dismantle Trump’s colonial fantasies, exposing their roots in a history of conquest and subjugation that continues to this day. We will confront the claim that America was once “great,” and we will see how this myth is not only historically inaccurate but fundamentally dangerous—a belief that fuels not just Trump’s policies but the very idea of American exceptionalism. The takeaways will be clear: America’s greatness has always been a myth, and Trump’s vision of its revival is not a return to some lost glory, but an attempt to reclaim its imperial power through new, dangerous forms of colonialism.

Trump’s Colonial Rhetoric and Its Roots in Imperialism

Donald Trump’s statements—about acquiring Greenland, about the continued importance of the Panama Canal, and about the idea of annexing Canada—are not the harmless musings of a leader out of touch with reality. These words reveal something decidedly more sinister: a colonial mindset that views the world not as a collection of sovereign nations, but as a vast empire waiting to be reshaped and reclaimed. This rhetoric, too easily dismissed as frivolous or ludicrous, reflects a deeper and more dangerous belief—one that American greatness is intrinsically tied to dominance, to control, to the exploitation of lands and peoples.

This colonial mindset, as highlighted in recent analyses, is not merely theoretical. For instance, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere, Daniel P. Erikson, in a December 2023 speech at the William J. Perry Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies, explicitly invoked the Monroe Doctrine, signaling a return to this outdated and imperialistic approach to international relations. This doctrine has historically been used to justify US intervention in Latin America, serving as a stark reminder that such rhetoric is not idle talk but a reflection of deeply ingrained policy approaches.

This rhetoric is a direct continuation of the imperial impulse that has defined American policy since the nation’s inception. From the very beginning, the United States was born of conquest. It was founded on settler-colonialism, where the extermination of Indigenous peoples was not an unfortunate side effect but a central feature of the nation's expansion. The idea of Manifest Destiny, which justified the violent displacement of Native populations across the continent, echoes in Trump’s imperial musings today. The belief that the U.S. has a divine right to dominate territories, whether through military might or economic control, is not just a matter of historical curiosity—it is a mindset that has evolved and adapted, but never truly gone away.

This "greatness" is often measured in terms of territorial expansion and resource control. Trump's interest in Greenland, for example, is not merely about acquiring land. It is also about securing access to the rare-earth minerals, vital for modern technology and strategically important in the context of anti-China global power dynamics, as well as the vast bounty of natural resources believed to lie beneath the Arctic Ocean. These resources include untapped reserves of oil, gas, and other critical minerals, which are becoming increasingly accessible as climate change melts the Arctic ice. Of course, the hypocrisy inherent in the US's approach is staggering when we contrast its condemnation of other nations' expansionist policies with its own history of territorial acquisition through force and coercion. For instance, while the US criticizes Russia for attempting to conquer Ukraine, it conveniently ignores its own history of interventionism and its genesis in the violent subjugation of Native American nations.

Trump’s vision, however, is a modern form of this ancient belief. In many ways, his America First rhetoric is nothing more than an attempt to reclaim America’s role as a global hegemon, to reassert dominance in the name of national greatness. But to understand what Trump means by greatness, we must first understand what America’s “greatness” has always been built upon. It is a greatness that exists inextricably tied to the subjugation and exploitation of others. Whether it was the exploitation of African slaves, the enslavement of an entire people for economic gain, or the genocidal conquest of native land, America’s rise has always been tied to imperial violence.

Trump’s rhetoric is therefore not just about territorial acquisition. It is about reviving the imperial mindset that has long been a part of America’s imperial history. The idea that Greenland, or any other land, should be acquired—not through diplomacy or mutual agreement, but through an outright real estate purchase—is reminiscent of past imperial attitudes that viewed foreign lands not as sovereign nations, but as assets to be controlled and exploited for national benefit. The U.S. has, since its birth, treated other countries—whether in the Caribbean, Central America, or the Pacific—as nothing more than extensions of its own interests.

This colonial vision is not unique to Trump. It is embedded in the very fabric of American power, a power that was never intended to be shared equally with the rest of the world. Trump’s outbursts are merely the latest example of how imperial logic—once covert or subtle—is now becoming an overt, shameless expression of American exceptionalism. It is an imperialism that seeks to extend U.S. dominance through the use of military force, economic coercion, and the imposition of cultural norms, even as it wraps itself in the empty promises of democracy and freedom.

By positioning himself as the one to restore America’s greatness, Trump aligns himself with a long line of American leaders who have always believed that the U.S. has the right to impose its will on others. It is a belief that was embedded in the country’s founding, in the very act of taking land from Indigenous peoples, in the systematic exploitation of enslaved Africans, and in the imperial interventions that have marked America’s foreign policy for centuries.

Neocolonial Practices in Trump’s Foreign Policy

Trump’s foreign policy is not just about the overt assertion of power, but about the subtle, covert ways in which imperialism still operates in the 21st century. It’s a neocolonialism dressed in the garb of trade agreements, military interventions, and economic leverage. While Trump’s critics often dismiss his aggressive policies as simple populism or nationalistic bluster, a closer look reveals the deep roots of imperial ambition that run through the U.S. foreign policy apparatus, cultivated over centuries.

Under Trump, in his first term, the U.S. military continued to be deployed globally, not to protect American soil, but to project American power and protect corporate interests. This reflects the entrenched reality that the military-industrial complex has long become a vital organ of global domination, sending troops to distant lands not for defense but for control. Whether in Syria, Afghanistan, or Africa, American boots are on the ground to maintain American hegemony, ensuring that no challenge to U.S. power, whether political or economic, can thrive.

This global deployment is expensive. The US military budget is enormous, consuming resources that could be used to address pressing domestic needs in the U.S. and yet it has full bipartisan support: both the Democrats and Republicans are for this bloated military spending, both are complicit in maintaining the system of global dominance. This massive investment in the military-industrial complex is not about defense, but about projecting power and securing economic advantages. In the 2023 fiscal year, the United States' military spending reached a staggering $877 billion; however, when we include the budget for nuclear weapons development and maintenance attributed to the Department of Energy, the total approaches nearly $950 billion, exceeding the combined spending of the next ten largest military budgets worldwide. This exorbitant expenditure underscores the bipartisan consensus on maintaining American global hegemony, often at the expense of domestic social programs and international cooperation.

Consider Trump’s actions in Syria, where, ostensibly under a broader strategy to stabilize the region and prevent the spread of extremist ideologies, the U.S. military embarked on a long-standing presence in a country that offered no immediate security threat to America. In fact, it is the U.S.’s interest in geopolitical control that continues to drive its ongoing intervention in Syria. While the U.S. is certainly eager to control the oil reserves and the wheat fields of the fertile crescent, that is not the primary motivation behind its continued military presence. The true goal lies in securing regional dominance—ensuring that its ally, Israel, maintains hegemony in West Asia and that the U.S. itself retains geopolitical power on the global stage. As I note repeatedly in my writings, this strategy harkens back to the “Clean Break” blueprint of 1996, through which the U.S. and Israel sought to reshape the region to solidify their strategic advantages.

This enduring presence in Syria is a prime example of how the US – the world’s greatest funder, backer and perpetrator of terror – uses the pretext of fighting terrorism to advance its geopolitical goals. The US's involvement in the region has had devastating consequences for the Syrian people, exacerbating the conflict and contributing to a massive humanitarian crisis. While exact figures are difficult to obtain due to the ongoing conflict, conservative estimates suggest that over 350,000 civilians have been killed in Syria since the start of the war in 2011, with millions more displaced from their homes. These figures underscore the human cost of US interventionism and highlight the stark contrast between the stated goals of US foreign policy and the reality on the ground.

America’s continued military presence in Syria, eternally presented as a humanitarian intervention or a fight against terrorism, is nothing more than a strategic foothold—a foothold designed to guarantee Israeli regional superiority and U.S. dominance in broader West Asia. The real aim is to secure the geopolitical landscape—maintaining control over critical trade routes, suppressing perceived regional challengers like Iran, and ensuring the strategic alignment of surrounding countries. In this regard, Syria’s significance – whatever form the country or the area that once was Syria will take – is about maintaining an unchallenged American-led order in the region, one where settler-colonial Zionists can exert their influence and where the U.S. retains its power to dictate the political and economic future of West Asia.

As President Dwight D. Eisenhower famously warned, “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, a theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and are not clothed.” In this, Eisenhower illuminated the insidious relationship between military expenditure and the subjugation of other peoples—the theft of resources that could otherwise have been used to meet human needs. Under Trump, this logic remains intact, only now it is less concealed. Trump’s decisions regarding military engagement often align with corporate interests—whether it’s defending oil pipelines, ensuring access to key resources, or maintaining military bases in strategically vital regions.

But Trump’s approach isn’t only about force—it’s also about economic control. Through trade wars and the imposition of sanctions, the U.S. exerts economic dominance over nations it deems adversarial or vulnerable. Take, for example, the sanctions on Venezuela, a country that the U.S. views as a threat to its geopolitical influence in Latin America. The sanctions, presented as a measure against authoritarianism, are in reality a means of strangling Venezuela’s economy, depriving its people of basic necessities, and forcing them into submission. These measures are not about human rights or the freedom Trump so often claims to champion—they are about preserving a system of global dominance, where the U.S. dictates the terms of survival for nations far beyond its borders.

The impact of these sanctions is not abstract. They have contributed to widespread food shortages, lack of access to essential medicines, and a dramatic decline in living standards for ordinary Venezuelans. By 2021, studies indicated that over 90% of Venezuelans were living in poverty, with a significant portion facing food insecurity. This economic warfare, while often overlooked in mainstream discourse, has a profound impact on the lives of millions, demonstrating the human cost of US efforts to maintain its global dominance.

This economic colonialism extends to trade deals as well. Trump’s “America First” trade policy isn’t about ensuring fair deals for Americans—it’s about asserting the U.S.’s right to extract the maximum benefit from every trade partner. By imposing tariffs, threatening trade wars, and undermining long-standing international agreements, Trump has sought to reshape the global economic order to favor U.S. dominance, all the while claiming to level the playing field. What he and his supporters fail to acknowledge is that the playing field is tilted by design—a deliberate construction embedded in the post-WWII international order. When the U.S. and its allies established institutions like the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), they were not creating platforms for global equality. Rather, they were designing systems that would perpetuate and institutionalize American and Western dominance in the global economy. This international framework, ostensibly built to promote peace, stability, and development, was in fact constructed to serve U.S. interests, ensuring that America would maintain control over global financial systems, dictate the terms of trade, and shape the economic policies of nations worldwide.

The U.S., as a global economic superpower operates from a position of strength within this system, with a monopoly over key institutions that determine the rules of global finance. Its so-called trade wars are not battles for fair competition; they are imperial skirmishes, designed to preserve its privileged position in the global hierarchy. These wars are not about rectifying imbalances or creating equity; they are about securing America’s central role in the global economic system, ensuring that no country or coalition can challenge its hegemonic power. The global economic system was never meant to be neutral—it was crafted to favor U.S. interests, and every trade dispute, sanction, and economic pressure it applies is part of maintaining this unbalanced order.

One cannot ignore that America’s colonial actions are not just military or economic, but cultural as well. The idea of American exceptionalism and the push to export American values to the rest of the world is deeply ingrained in U.S. foreign policy. Whether it’s through media, soft power, or the influence of American multinational corporations, the U.S. seeks to impose its cultural norms globally, exporting not just goods, but a vision of the world that favors American interests. This cultural imperialism is, in essence, an effort to create a global monopoly—not just on resources and trade, but on ideas.

As philosopher Frantz Fanon noted, “Colonialism is not a system that aims to help the colonized people; it is a system of exploitation and domination.” Fanon’s words ring true today, as America’s foreign policy—under both Trump and previous presidents—functions as a system of exploitation of resources, peoples, and cultures. The U.S. continues to want to shape the world according to its own interests, whether through direct military action, economic pressure, or the imposition of cultural values.

Trump’s imperialism, though dressed in the garb of nationalism and economic self-interest, is the same colonial impulse that has driven American foreign policy for centuries. The tools of neocolonialism may have evolved, but the aim remains unchanged: to control, exploit, and dominate.

Cultural and Racial Underpinnings of Trump’s Colonial Mindset

Trump’s foreign policy is not only a reflection of geopolitical control and economic dominance—it is also underpinned by a cultural imperialism and a deep-seated racial hierarchy that continues to shape American policies, both domestically and abroad. At its core, Trump’s worldview is one that privileges white, Western values while viewing the Global South, Black and Indigenous peoples, and non-Western nations as obstacles or subordinates to be managed. This mindset is not new; it is as old as America itself, rooted in the very fabric of its colonial project, which has always relied on racialized notions of superiority and cultural dominance.

Trump’s appeal to American exceptionalism—the idea that the U.S. is somehow morally superior and destined to lead the world—relies on this deeply ingrained belief in the superiority of the American way of life. For him, the American dream is not a global aspiration but an exclusive ideal, one that has the inherent right to dominate others and impose its values. Freedom, democracy, and human rights are framed as universal ideals—but in reality, they are tools to justify the exploitation and subjugation of non-white peoples, particularly in the Global South.

Trump’s rhetoric often echoes the colonial mindset that sees the world in terms of a racial hierarchy, with white Western nations at the top and everyone else below. In his comments about immigration, Africa, and countries like Haiti, Trump reveals his racist, xenophobic beliefs—beliefs that are not confined to the U.S. but are projected outward onto the world. These comments—whether about “shithole countries” or his remarks on African-American communities—are not just thoughtless outbursts; they expose the deeper logic guiding American imperialism.

This disdain for non-Western nations is not confined to rhetoric alone. Trump’s words have been translated into concrete policies that embody the same racial and cultural biases. A striking example is the "Muslim ban," which targeted citizens from several Muslim-majority countries. Rooted in Islamophobia and framed within a broader narrative of civilizational conflict, the policy exemplifies how racial and cultural biases were embedded in Trump’s foreign policy approach. While the ban faced numerous legal challenges and revisions, its initial form barred entry to the U.S. for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. This policy not only affected millions of people but also sent a clear message about which nations and cultures the Trump administration deemed acceptable and which were considered undesirable.

In the context of these efforts, the U.S. frequently resorts to covert actions to maintain its influence. A striking example of this imperial mindset occurred during the 2019 coup in Bolivia, when Elon Musk—America’s Unelected Power Broker in the current Trump era—infamously tweeted: “We will coup whoever we want! Deal with it.” This chilling statement epitomizes the imperial attitude that views sovereign nations as mere instruments to be manipulated and controlled at will. Musk’s remark not only underscores the entitlement felt by the U.S. and its corporate elites to intervene in the political affairs of nations like Bolivia but also highlights the economic motivations behind such actions. In particular, Musk’s comment sheds light on the underlying interests that drive U.S. foreign policy, especially in resource-rich regions like Latin America. Musk’s company, Tesla, relies heavily on lithium—a key component in electric vehicle batteries—that is abundant in Bolivia. This connection illustrates how economic interests often shape U.S. foreign policy decisions, frequently at the expense of other nations' sovereignty and self-determination.

Trump’s rhetoric and policies, coupled with the influence of powerful corporate figures like Musk, illustrate a broader imperialist mentality that continues to shape U.S. foreign policy. This mindset—rooted in a colonial view of global relations—has resulted in both overt and covert interventions, often driven by economic interests. It is clear that, despite claims of promoting democracy and freedom, U.S. actions frequently prioritize control over the self-determination of other nations, particularly those in the Global South.

For centuries, the Western narrative about Africa was crafted not to reflect the richness of African cultures, but to justify their plunder—whether in the form of slavery, resource extraction, or the imposition of colonial rule. Trump’s continued reduction of Africa to a place of violence and chaos is the latest manifestation of a centuries-old imperial narrative that still frames the continent as a place to be controlled, rather than celebrated for its richness and resilience. The U.S., like its European counterparts, has always viewed Africa as an exploitable resource—and Trump’s rhetoric simply continues this imperial logic, diminishing the continent's rightful place in global history.

Trump’s statements about Black Lives Matter (BLM) and racial inequality within the U.S. further demonstrate how this colonial mindset continues to manifest in his domestic policies and his approach to the world. Racial injustice in the U.S.—which Trump repeatedly downplays or dismisses—has long been linked to the same systems of imperial violence and colonial exploitation that shaped the country’s rise to power. The U.S.’s history of slavery, genocide, and subjugation is mirrored in its treatment of Black Americans today. This racial injustice, however, is not confined to domestic borders; it is also projected onto global struggles for liberation, as seen in the suppression of movements like BLM.

Interestingly, Trump’s disregard for racial justice at home echoes similar imperial tactics used by America’s allies abroad. A striking example is the relationship between the Zionist Entity and the BLM movement. Israel has long been monitoring and disrupting the BLM movement, seeing its calls for justice as a challenge to its own practices of racial oppression against Palestinians. Just as the U.S. sees Black Americans as a threat to its imperial order, Israel, the quintessential ethno-supremacist society, views any movement that demands equality as a direct challenge to its legitimacy. The actions of Israel are not just about silencing dissent—they are about preserving a global narrative where imperial power remains uncontested, and the voices of the oppressed are drowned out. Israel’s surveillance of BLM activists reveals an unsettling desire to control international criticism of systemic oppression. This is not just a domestic issue—it is part of a broader strategy to suppress movements challenging imperial domination on the global stage.

Trump’s perpetuation of a racially unjust society is inseparable from his global imperial project. The idea that the U.S. is a “post-racial” society, or that it has somehow overcome its history of slavery and racism, is a myth that Trump and his supporters are desperate to perpetuate. They seek to conceal America’s foundational sins—genocide and slavery—as though these horrors are mere historical relics. The reality is that these sins remain embedded in the very structures of power that continue to shape U.S. foreign policy, economic imperialism, and cultural dominance today.

As Frantz Fanon wrote, “The colonized can never be free unless they are able to regain their own humanity. But to do so, they must first challenge the system that dehumanizes them.” Trump’s rhetoric and policies are a direct extension of a system that has always viewed people of color—not just in America, but across the globe—as objects to be exploited and controlled. Whether it’s through the forced displacement of Indigenous peoples, the enslavement of Africans, or the military interventions in Latin America and the Middle East, the logic of racial superiority and imperial violence remains a constant thread in America’s history.

Trump’s “America First” slogan is not just about economic protectionism; it’s a racialized vision of America’s place in the world, one that prioritizes white Western interests while dismissing the legitimate aspirations of non-white nations. This is evident in his approach to countries like Mexico, where he frames immigrants as criminals, and Muslim-majority nations, where he frames entire peoples as terrorists. This is not just political rhetoric—it is a reflection of a deeply entrenched colonial mindset, one that views the world as a place to be dominated by the white West, and whose values are meant to be imposed at all costs.

America’s cultural imperialism is also seen in the way it exports its values—through Hollywood, through its multinational corporations, and through its political influence. The U.S. continues to impose its cultural norms globally, from the corporatization and commodification of life to the imposition of liberal democracy – or what poses as such – as the only acceptable political system. Trump’s foreign policy, though cloaked in the language of sovereignty and democracy, is really about ensuring that the global order remains firmly in the hands of the U.S. and its allies. His treatment of non-Western nations is rooted in the same colonial logic that America has long relied on: the belief that non-white peoples are inferior and that their rights can be disregarded for the sake of American interests.

Trump’s foreign policy is not just about American interests; it’s about maintaining an imperial system that continues to subjugate the rest of the world. His rhetoric, his policies, and his worldview are a reflection of the enduring colonial legacy that America cannot escape unless it faces the brutal truth about its past and its present.

Countering the Neocolonial Agenda

The persistence of U.S. imperialism in the 21st century is met by a growing and determined resistance from the Global South. Across Africa, Latin America, and Asia, nations are increasingly rejecting the U.S.-led world order that has long sought to dominate, exploit, and control them. From economic coercion to military intervention, the U.S. has spent decades reinforcing its influence over these regions, often at the expense of their sovereignty and self-determination. But the days of unchallenged U.S. power are waning as new forces rise to push back.

This resistance is not merely a recent phenomenon but has deep historical roots. The history of resistance to US imperialism is long and storied. Even seemingly small acts of defiance, like Panama's successful campaign to regain control of the Panama Canal, represent significant victories against US hegemony. Indeed, Panama's history is a powerful symbol of resistance. This historical context demonstrates that the current pushback is part of a broader, ongoing struggle for self-determination in the face of US dominance.

In Latin America, countries like Venezuela, Bolivia, and Nicaragua have long been at odds with U.S. imperialism, rejecting U.S.-backed coups and sanctions that seek to destabilize their governments. Under the leadership of figures like Hugo Chávez and Evo Morales, Latin American nations have sought to create alternative political and economic systems that prioritize regional sovereignty and social justice over the dictates of Washington. The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) represents a collective push for a unified, independent Latin America, one that resists the neo-imperialist ambitions of the U.S.

In Africa, the movement toward self-determination is also gaining momentum. Historically, the continent has been subjected to colonial exploitation by European powers, but the new imperialism has been equally harmful, with the U.S. using its economic and military influence to extract resources and maintain political control. Yet, African nations are pushing back. Pan-African movements, such as the African Union and regional organizations, have become increasingly vocal in challenging U.S. interference, seeking to assert Africa’s autonomy in global affairs. Countries like Ethiopia, Zimbabwe, and South Africa have resisted U.S. attempts to control their political destinies, forging alliances with China and Russia as alternative partners to the West.

In Asia, while the Philippines under Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has charted a course that leans heavily toward U.S. influence, nations like India are pursuing greater regional independence from the West. India, a rising power in its own right, has long faced pressure from the U.S. to align with its geopolitical agenda. However, India has increasingly sought to balance its historical ties to Russia with its growing economic and strategic partnerships with China, especially as the two countries have made significant strides in resolving their longstanding border disputes. India has voiced concerns over the Western-led international system that often marginalizes the Global South. The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), which India was a founding member of during the Cold War, continues to inform its foreign policy, with calls for a more equitable global governance structure that does not subjugate emerging powers to the whims of Western imperialism. As India continues to assert itself on the world stage, its regional autonomy and self-determination become central pillars of its diplomatic efforts.

India's push for greater autonomy is also reflected in its growing participation in alternative multilateral organizations like BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa). This grouping represents a significant challenge to the Western-dominated global order, providing a platform for emerging economies to coordinate their policies and advocate for a more multipolar world. BRICS nations collectively represent approximately 42% of the global population and around 27-28% of global GDP, indicating their growing economic and political clout. Their increasing influence underscores the shift away from a unipolar world dominated by the US towards a more multipolar one, where the voices and interests of the Global South are gaining prominence.

Certainly, the most significant resistance to U.S. imperialism comes from the rise of China and Russia, both of which are pushing for a multipolar world—one in which U.S. dominance is no longer the norm. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China is creating an alternative economic framework that challenges the Western-dominated institutions of the IMF, World Bank, and WTO. Russia, meanwhile, has continued to assert its influence in Syria, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, obliquely opposing U.S. military presence and political influence in these regions.

This push for a multipolar world is not about replacing one hegemonic power with another but about creating a more balanced and equitable international system that emphasizes the importance of national sovereignty and the right of nations to determine their own destinies without external interference. This vision of a multipolar world stands in stark contrast to the US's long-standing preference for a unipolar order, where it dictates the rules of the game and expects other nations to comply.

However, despite these efforts, the U.S. empire will not give up its power without a fight. Its military bases, economic leverage, and cultural influence continue to ensnare many countries, particularly those in the Global South. Through multinational corporations, the U.S. continues to pillage resources from across the globe, often with the complicity of local governments and elites. But as more nations reclaim their sovereignty and as regional alliances strengthen, the ability of the U.S. to impose its will on others will only diminish.

The US, nonetheless, continues to employ various tactics to undermine this emerging multipolar order. One such tactic is the use of propaganda and media manipulation to shape global narratives and demonize countries that challenge US hegemony. The US media reflexively echoes the government's narrative on foreign policy issues, failing to provide a balanced perspective or to adequately question the motives and consequences of US actions. This control over information and the ability to manipulate public perception are crucial tools in maintaining US global influence. By controlling the narrative, the US can justify its interventions, discredit opposing viewpoints, and maintain public support for its foreign policy agenda, even when that agenda is detrimental to the interests of other nations and global stability.

What we are witnessing is the beginning of the end for U.S. imperialism, not in the form of a dramatic collapse, but through the slow and steady rise of multipolarity. This is a world where the U.S. no longer dictates the terms of global governance, where countries are free to choose their own paths without fear of U.S. intervention. The rise of China, Russia, and the Global South signals that a new world order is emerging—one that rejects the imperial structures that have exploited and subjugated the world for centuries.

The Future of U.S. Imperialism and the Multipolar Challenge

This growing resistance to U.S. imperialism is not merely a series of isolated events but a global trend that is reshaping the geopolitical landscape. The rise of multipolarity, with China, Russia, and the Global South asserting their own voices, signals a world in which American hegemony is no longer guaranteed. As we look ahead, the future of U.S. imperialism under Donald Trump is marked by a growing tension between the unipolar world the U.S. has long dominated and the emerging multipolar challenge from other global powers. Trump’s imperial policies are deeply intertwined with America’s desire to maintain global dominance, particularly through military intervention, economic coercion, and cultural hegemony. Yet, in the face of rising powers like China and Russia, the U.S. is increasingly confronted by a world that is unwilling to accept its unilateral control.

Trump’s rhetoric and actions have reaffirmed the U.S.’s role as a global empire—but one that is beginning to lose its grip on power. His America First policy, while promising to reclaim sovereignty for the U.S., has actually further alienated many countries and reinforced the narrative of American exceptionalism as imperial domination. From military interventions in Syria and Afghanistan to trade wars with allies and adversaries alike, Trump’s policies have reaffirmed the U.S.’s role as a global superpower—but one that is increasingly isolated and increasingly challenged.

This narrative of American exceptionalism, is not merely a rhetorical device but a deeply ingrained ideology that justifies US interventionism in the American political mind. This belief in America's unique mission to spread democracy and freedom has often been used to mask the true motives behind US foreign policy: securing economic advantages, controlling strategic resources, and maintaining global dominance. This perspective helps to explain why Trump's policies, despite their negative consequences, continue to find support among certain segments of the American population who subscribe to this exceptionalist worldview.

The Global Challenge to U.S. Power

One of the most significant challenges to U.S. imperialism has been the rise of China as a global power. Through its Belt and Road Initiative, China is systematically building a new infrastructure network across Africa, Asia, and Europe, offering an alternative to the U.S.-dominated global order. By providing loans, investment, and infrastructure projects, China is challenging the World Bank, IMF, and other Western financial institutions that the U.S. has traditionally used to maintain its economic dominance.

While Trump has focused on trade wars and tariffs in an attempt to slow China’s rise, the broader geopolitical shift is undeniable. China’s growing economic influence and its efforts to reshape the global financial system are a direct challenge to the U.S.-led world order. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), China is expanding its economic partnerships while promoting alternatives to the U.S. dollar as the global reserve currency. This includes creating regional currency networks, increasing the use of the yuan in international trade, and investing in infrastructure that bypasses Western-dominated financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank. These moves are redefining the terms of global economic engagement and challenging the dominance of the U.S. financial system. However, while China’s rise represents a fundamental shift in global power, it is not just about economic dominance—China’s strategic alliances and efforts to redefine global norms are a direct pushback against U.S. imperialism. China, along with Russia, is pushing for a multipolar world, where no single nation, especially the U.S., can dictate the terms of global affairs.

Russia, too, has become an increasingly formidable challenger to U.S. imperialism. Under Vladimir Putin, Russia has reasserted itself in West Asia in direct opposition to U.S. objectives, particularly in Syria until Assad’s fall a few weeks ago in December 2024. Russia has also increased its influence in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, signaling its rejection of the post-Cold War, U.S.-dominated order. These moves are not about territorial annexation; rather, they are part of Russia’s broader effort to protect its legitimate spheres of influence and security as the regional superpower. Russia’s actions in Ukraine and Syria, among others, are driven by the desire to keep NATO out of its near abroad and to assert its strategic autonomy in the face of U.S. encroachment. Russia seeks to maintain a buffer zone and secure its borders while positioning itself as a counterweight to the U.S. and its vassals in the collective West.

Russia's actions are also driven, in significant part, by a desire to counter the encroachment of NATO into its traditional sphere of influence. The US's continued expansion of NATO eastward, despite promises made to the contrary at the end of the Cold War, has been a major source of tension between Russia and the West. This perspective, often willfully overlooked in Western media, helps to explain Russia's motivations and its resistance to US dominance. From Russia's perspective, the expansion of NATO represents a direct threat to its national security, and its actions in Ukraine and elsewhere are understandably seen as defensive measures to protect its interests. While the US and its vassals market NATO as a defensive alliance, Russia correctly perceives it as a tool of US power projection, further highlighting the differing “interpretations” of the post-Cold War order.

The most significant resistance to U.S. imperialism comes from the rise of China and Russia, both of which are pushing for a multipolar world — one in which U.S. dominance is no longer the norm. Through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China is creating an alternative economic framework that challenges the Western-dominated institutions of the IMF, World Bank, and WTO. Russia, meanwhile, has continued to assert its influence in Syria, Ukraine, and Eastern Europe, directly opposing U.S. military presence and political influence in these regions.

The BRICS alliance, for example, has increasingly sought to conduct trade in their own currencies, bypassing the US dollar. In 2023, BRICS nations announced plans to create a new reserve currency, a move that could significantly reduce the dollar's dominance in global trade. This initiative, while still in its early stages, represents a direct challenge to the US-led financial system and underscores the growing desire among emerging economies to reduce their dependence on the dollar. If successful–and I am sure it will be–a BRICS reserve currency would significantly alter the global financial landscape, diminishing the US's ability to use its currency as a tool of economic coercion and money printing-based economic parasitism.

Trump's Vision: A Dying Order

Despite these challenges, Trump remains committed to a vision of American greatness that is increasingly out of step with global realities. His belief in the unipolar nature of world power, where the U.S. is at the top of the pyramid, contrasts to the fact that the world is changing. His rhetoric and policies, while at times achieving short-term victories, are fostering global resentment and accelerating the push for a more equitable global order.

The multipolar world emerging is not just about economic shifts or military power—it is a rebuke to U.S. imperial arrogance. Countries are challenging U.S. influence, building alternative alliances, and asserting their sovereignty in ways that were previously unimaginable. China’s rise, coupled with the resilience of countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela, signals the end of American dominance. These nations are not simply resisting U.S. power; they are actively creating a new world order where the U.S. will no longer dictate the terms of global engagement.

The Path Forward: Adapting or Declining?

For the U.S., the question now is whether it will adapt to this new global reality or continue to double down on its imperial ambitions. While Trump’s policies have reinforced U.S. power, they have also alienated key allies, accelerated the decline of the post-World War II order, and further entrenched global resistance to American imperialism. The rise of multipolarity—with China, Russia, and the Global South asserting their own voices—signals a world in which American hegemony is no longer guaranteed.

Ultimately, the future of U.S. imperialism will depend on its ability to adapt to this changing world order. If the U.S. continues to impose its will through military intervention and economic coercion, it risks further isolation. However, if it chooses to engage with emerging powers on a more equitable and cooperative basis, it may find a place in a new, multipolar world. The challenge for Trump—and for the U.S. more broadly—is whether it can embrace this shift or will continue to cling to a vision of global dominance that is increasingly unattainable.

Deconstructing Trump’s Legacy of Modern Colonialism

Trump’s vision of American greatness—rooted in territorial acquisition, military dominance, and economic coercion—is not a bold new direction, but a reaffirmation of an imperial legacy that has long been embedded in the foundations of the United States. From the violent conquest of Indigenous peoples to the exploitation of enslaved Africans, the history of America has been one of colonial violence, extraction, and subjugation. Trump’s policies and rhetoric are simply the latest manifestation of this ongoing project—a vision of a world where the U.S. remains the uncontested global power, dictating the terms of existence for nations, peoples, and regions that it deems subordinate.

This mindset is not unique to Trump but is deeply ingrained in the American political psyche. Both Democrats and Republicans have historically supported imperialist policies, demonstrating that this is not a partisan issue but a systemic one. This bipartisan consensus on US global dominance, often masked by rhetoric about promoting democracy and human rights, has enabled the continuation of imperialist practices across different administrations.

The myth of American exceptionalism, which Trump so proudly invokes, masks the brutal reality of U.S. history and its imperial present. The territorial ambitions he espouses—acquiring Greenland, controlling the Panama Canal, and annexing Canada—are not mere whims; they reflect a deeper, more disturbing mindset: the imperial urge to own and control the world. This rhetoric is grounded in the historical mindset of Manifest Destiny, where the U.S. viewed the the Americas as its domain, to be shaped according to its interests, no matter the cost in human lives, sovereignty, or justice.

It is easy to highlight the hypocrisy inherent in this narrative, for example, by pointing out that the US habitually condemns other nations for actions it has itself engaged in throughout its history. The US criticizes Russia for its actions in Ukraine, for example, while conveniently overlooking its own history of interventions in Latin America, West Asia, and elsewhere. This double standard, where the US holds itself to a different set of rules than the rest of the world, further undermines any remaining credibility of the American exceptionalist narrative.

However, as the global order evolves, Trump’s imperial project faces increasing resistance from both rising powers and resilient nations that are no longer willing to accept U.S. domination. The rise of China and Russia, along with the growing strength of the Global South, signals the end of the unipolar world the U.S. has tried so desperately to preserve. The idea that America is destined to lead the world is being exposed as a fantasy—one that has always been grounded in violence and exploitation rather than any purported noble ideal of freedom, justice, or democracy.

The economic motivations behind this resistance to US imperialism are also significant. Elon Musk's comments about the 2019 Bolivian coup reveal the close relationship between US corporate interests and interventionist foreign policy. The pursuit of resources like lithium, vital for Musk's company Tesla, often drives US actions abroad, demonstrating that economic considerations play a crucial role in shaping the global order.

Trump’s legacy will not be remembered for reclaiming American greatness—because, in truth, that “greatness” was built on the broken backs of the oppressed. His policies will be seen as the last gasps of a dying imperial order, a final attempt to maintain control in a world that is increasingly multipolar and where the U.S. no longer commands unquestioned respect or authority. The question now is not whether the U.S. will lose its position as the global hegemon, but how quickly and painfully this transition will occur. The forces of resistance, self-determination, and sovereignty are already gathering strength, pushing back against the colonial mindset that Trump represents.

The US's continued reliance on military intervention and economic coercion is ultimately unsustainable in this new global context. These tactics are increasingly ineffective and often counterproductive, generating resentment and resistance rather than achieving their intended goals. The devastating human cost of these interventions, as seen in the countless lives lost and communities shattered in places like Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Sudan, and Vietnam, underscores the need for a fundamental shift in US foreign policy.

We must recognize that the world Trump envisions is not one to be celebrated or replicated—it is a world built on imperial violence, subjugation, and exploitation. The global challenge to U.S. imperialism, led by China, Russia, and the Global South, offers an opportunity to rethink the very foundations of global power. This is a time to reject imperialism in all its forms—whether it be military force, economic coercion, or cultural dominance—and to embrace a future where sovereignty, self-determination, and equitable cooperation define the global order.

This shift requires a critical reassessment of the role of media and information in shaping public perception of foreign policy. The mainstream media in the US often uncritically echoes the government's narrative, failing to adequately question the motives or consequences of US actions abroad. A more independent and critical media is essential for fostering a more informed and nuanced understanding of global affairs.

The legacy of Trump’s colonial vision must be deconstructed, and it is our responsibility—as individuals, nations, and global citizens—to actively engage in building a world where imperial power no longer shapes our relations, where the myth of American exceptionalism is laid to rest, and where the future is determined by the collective will of all peoples, not the whims of a dying empire.

The task ahead is not merely to critique but to actively participate in creating alternatives. It involves supporting grassroots movements, independent media, and alternative economic models that challenge the existing power structures. It requires engaging in critical dialogue, questioning dominant narratives, and amplifying the voices of those who have been marginalized and oppressed by imperialist policies. As Frantz Fanon reminds us, "Each generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it, or betray it." Our mission, in this era of shifting global power, is to build a world where justice, equality, and self-determination are not mere aspirations but the foundational principles of a truly multipolar and equitable global order.