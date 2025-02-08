1× 0:00 -59:12

Preface: A Necessary Reckoning

I have said before that there is nothing comfortable about facing harsh realities. It is time I said it again. This essay is not written for comfort. The ongoing atrocities in Gaza demand a stark and unflinching assessment.

My purpose is not to rehash the well-worn debates about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is to expose the underlying mechanisms that enable this ongoing tragedy: the psychology of erasure, the dehumanization of an entire people, the moral bankruptcy of those who perpetrate and enable these crimes, and the systemic corruption that allows it all to continue.

I will briefly touch on the dark recesses of the Zionist project, not to demonize an entire people, but to understand the specific ideology and power structures that drive the relentless dispossession and destruction of Palestinian lives. As I have explored in detail elsewhere, this must be viewed within the context of Western, and in particular, American, geostrategic considerations. We'll touch on the role of the United States, not as a neutral arbiter, but as an active participant in this ongoing genocide, providing the weapons, the political cover, and the ideological justification for Israel's actions.

I will not shy away from the word "genocide," because, while a fragile ceasefire may temporarily halt the most intense bombing and barbaric slaughter on the ground, the underlying genocidal project tied with ethnic cleansing and displacement continues – a project that, as we shall see, has found recent and explicit American support in proposals for the forced relocation of Palestinians from Gaza. And the evidence from the preceding months of Israeli actions undeniably meets the international legal definition of genocide. You may quote me on this.

I understand that this essay may be difficult to read. It may challenge deeply held beliefs and force uncomfortable confrontations with reality. But I believe that this discomfort is necessary. It is the price of breaking through the denial, the indifference, and the propaganda that have for too long obscured the truth about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This is not an academic exercise; it is a call to action. It is an invitation to move beyond passive observation and to actively engage in the struggle for justice. It is a demand for a world where the horrors we are witnessing in Gaza are truly never again allowed to happen: let us, for once, honor our professed ideals. It is an assertion that, even in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds, the spark of resistance is alive, and the fight for a better future will prevail.

I do not, I cannot, offer solace here, but I do make this one key promise: truth.

1. The Scene of Moral Contortion

The image is seared into the memory of anyone who dared to watch: Donald Trump, newly inaugurated President of the United States, sitting beside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, discussing the future of Gaza. Trump speaks of a "demolition site," of the need to "move people," and of the potential for "economic development," framing it as the "Riviera of the Middle East." He sits next to the very man responsible for that devastation, the man who, just weeks before, had been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC), with the court finding reasonable grounds to believe he bears criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity. Given the sheer scale of the barbarity, the savagery, the blood-letting, the sheer horror, such legalese seems almost an affront to the reality. This scene, a grotesque tableau of power, indifference, and utter moral bankruptcy, encapsulates the US-Israel relationship and the broader context of the ongoing genocide in Gaza. It is a scene that should haunt the conscience of the world, a stark reminder of the depths to which humanity can sink when power is unchecked and empathy is extinguished.

This meeting, and Trump's pronouncements, are not mere diplomatic missteps or isolated incidents. They are a crystallization of a long-standing pattern of US complicity in Israeli actions, a pattern that has now reached an ignominious point of no return. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu bears criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in Gaza, including starvation as a method of warfare, murder, persecution, and other inhumane acts. Yet, the United States, which enthusiastically supported an ICC warrant for Vladimir Putin based on far less substantiated allegations, actively undermines the court's actions against Netanyahu, providing him with political cover and a "safe haven." Once again it is revealed that the US's commitment to human rights and the "rules-based international order" is entirely selective, applied only when it aligns with US strategic interests.

This scene, and the broader context it represents, is not simply a political problem; it is a symptom of a far deeper, more systemic illness: the death of America as a moral ideal. The nation that once presented itself as a beacon of freedom and democracy, a champion of human rights, has openly become an enabler of genocide, a purveyor of violence, and a willing participant in the psychological and physical erasure of an entire people. This is the inescapable conclusion drawn from the evidence, from the pronouncements of US leaders, and from the actions of the US government.

The "plan" for Gaza, hinted at by Trump and detailed in what is being presented as an Israeli extension of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's "Project NEOM" – a multi-stage plan that, incredibly, begins with the destruction of Gaza and culminates in its "redevelopment" under Israeli and foreign control, as we will discuss later – is not a plan for peace or reconstruction; it is a blueprint for ethnic cleansing and economic exploitation.

This essay will delve into the psychology of erasure that underpins this moral collapse. We will examine how cognitive dissonance, moral disengagement, and the dehumanization of Palestinians have allowed both Israeli society and its American enablers to rationalize, justify, and even celebrate the ongoing atrocities. We will explore how a specific geopolitical ideology, Zionism, intertwined with Western imperial interests, has created a framework where the systematic destruction of Palestinian lives is not only acceptable but necessary for the achievement of its goals. This is not a theoretical exercise; it is an attempt to understand the mechanisms of genocide, to expose the forces that drive it, and to challenge the complacency that allows it to continue.

This essay will draw on a range of critical perspectives and analysis to expose the depths of depravity and moral contortions inherent in the pronouncements and plans of Trump and Netanyahu, highlighting not only their impracticality and illegality, but their fundamental inhumanity

2. The Psychology of Denial and Dissociation

The ability to witness, enable, or even celebrate the suffering of an entire people, as is occurring in Gaza, requires a profound level of psychological detachment. This detachment is not accidental; it is cultivated, nurtured by a system designed to suppress empathy and enable atrocity. While a detailed exploration of these psychological mechanisms is beyond the scope of this essay (and has been addressed extensively elsewhere), understanding the core elements is crucial for grasping the moral and political context of the ongoing genocide. At the heart of this detachment lies cognitive dissonance – the discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs – which, in this case, arises from the clash between professed values of human rights and the reality of supporting a system built on oppression.

A) The Foundation: Dehumanization

The foundation upon which all other justifications for violence rest is the dehumanization of the Palestinian people. As explored in "The Psychology of Erasure: Dehumanization and the Zionist Project," this is a systematic process, essential for the Zionist project to justify its ongoing occupation, dispossession, and, ultimately, the ethnic cleansing of Palestinian land. This process involves creating and perpetuating narratives that erase Palestinian history, culture, and humanity.

This dehumanization is achieved through various means:

Language: Palestinians are routinely referred to in derogatory terms, stripped of their individuality and reduced to a faceless, threatening mass. Israeli leaders have described Palestinians as "animals," "cockroaches," and "grass that needs to be mowed," reflecting a deeply ingrained dehumanizing mindset. (Begin, cited in Chomsky, 1983)

Imagery: Media portrayals often depict Palestinians as violent aggressors, while Israeli actions are framed as defensive or even heroic. This creates a distorted image of the conflict, where the victims are blamed for their own suffering.

Erasure of History: Palestinian history, culture, and connection to the land are systematically erased or minimized in Israeli education and public discourse. This creates a narrative where the land was "empty" before the arrival of Jewish settlers, justifying the ongoing displacement and dispossession.

This dehumanization is not merely a byproduct of the conflict; it is a prerequisite for it. It is the essential ingredient that allows moral disengagement, as described by Albert Bandura, to take root. (Bandura, 1999) By rendering Palestinians as less than human, their suffering becomes easier to ignore, their deaths easier to justify, and their very existence easier to erase.

B) Mechanisms of Denial and Justification

Once dehumanization has taken hold, a range of psychological mechanisms come into play, allowing individuals and society to avoid confronting the reality of Palestinian suffering and the injustice of the occupation. These mechanisms, while extensively analyzed elsewhere, include:

Denial : A simple refusal to acknowledge the facts on the ground.

Justification : The framing of all Israeli actions as inherently just.

Rationalization: Blaming the victims for their own suffering and fate.

These further include other sub-mechanisms, such as advantageous comparison, the displacement and diffusion of responsibility.

C) Ideological Blindness and Projection

Ideological blindness, whether rooted in a particular interpretation of Zionism or a broader belief in American exceptionalism, further contributes to this moral disconnect. This blindness allows individuals to ignore or dismiss any evidence that contradicts their pre-existing beliefs, reinforcing their commitment to a deeply flawed and destructive ideology. This is not simply a lack of information; it is a willful refusal to see the truth, a deliberate choice to prioritize ideology over humanity. Furthermore, projecting their own aggression and blood lust onto the Palestinians allows Zionists to strengthen their self-image as victims and perpetuates a dangerous cycle of violence.

D) The Role of Institutions

These psychological mechanisms are not merely individual failings; they are actively fostered and reinforced by Israeli institutions. The education system, the military, and the media all play a role in perpetuating dehumanizing narratives, suppressing empathy, and promoting a culture of impunity. This is a systemic problem, requiring systemic solutions.

E) Political Calculation

While secondary to the deeper psychological and ideological drivers, political calculation also plays a role. Figures like Trump may be motivated by personal gain or the desire to appease powerful donor groups, such as that headed by Miriam Adelson, demonstrating that, for some, the moral implications of the conflict are entirely irrelevant.

F) Political Calculation

While the deeper psychological and ideological forces are paramount, the role of political calculation in perpetuating the genocide cannot be ignored. This is not simply a matter of individual biases or societal conditioning; it is also about the cold, hard calculus of power and profit. Figures like Trump may be motivated by personal gain, seeking to appease powerful Zionist donor groups, like the one headed by Miriam Adelson, who have openly advocated for de jure annexation and the displacement of Palestinians. For these individuals, and for the broader network of political and economic interests they represent, the suffering of Palestinians is not a moral concern; it is, at best, an inconvenience, and at worst, a necessary condition for the achievement of their strategic goals. The potential "economic development" of a devastated Gaza, built upon the ruins of Palestinian lives, is not seen as a contradiction; it is the intended outcome, a testament to the brutal logic of disaster capitalism.

In the end, the psychology of denial and dissociation, fueled by dehumanization, reinforced by institutions, and exploited for political gain, creates a moral abyss. It allows individuals, societies, and entire nations to participate in, condone, and even celebrate acts of unimaginable cruelty, all while maintaining a self-image of righteousness and virtue. The smiling faces of Trump and Netanyahu, contemplating the "redevelopment" of a land soaked in Palestinian blood, are not just a symbol of this moral collapse; they are a mind-choking reminder of the human capacity for evil when empathy is extinguished and power is unchecked. The ghosts of Gaza cry out, and it falls upon us to ensure they are finally heard.

3. Zionism as a Geopolitical Ideology

To understand the ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the broader context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, we must move beyond simplistic narratives of religious conflict or ancient hatreds. We must recognize that Zionism, in its current manifestation, is not simply a movement for Jewish self-determination; it is a geopolitical ideology, intertwined with Western imperial interests and serving specific strategic goals. This ideology, while often presented as a response to historical Jewish suffering, has become a tool for territorial expansion, resource control, and the systematic erasure of the Palestinian people.

The roots of this ideology can be traced back to the early days of the Zionist movement, when figures like Theodor Herzl spoke openly about the need to "spirit the penniless population across the border" – a euphemism for ethnic cleansing. (Herzl, cited in Masalha, 2012) This was not a fringe view; it was a central tenet of early Zionist thought, which often viewed Palestinians as an obstacle to the creation of a Jewish state.

This vision of a "Greater Israel," encompassing not only the current state of Israel but also the occupied Palestinian territories and even parts of neighboring countries, has been a recurring theme in Zionist discourse and planning. The "Clean Break" strategy, developed in the 1990s by US and Israeli neoconservatives, explicitly called for the destabilization and fragmentation of neighboring Arab states, including Iraq and Syria, as a means of securing Israeli regional dominance. (Perle et al., 1996) This strategy viewed the Palestinian “untermenschen” not as a people with legitimate rights, but as a demographic and political threat to be neutralized.

Netanyahu's so-called "Project 2035" – presented as an Israeli extension of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman's NEOM project – provides a chillingly concrete example of this ideology in action. This multi-stage plan, far from being a proposal for peace or reconciliation, is a blueprint for the complete transformation of Gaza under Israeli and foreign control, achieved through a horrifying sequence of events.

The first stage is the destruction of Gaza. The plan, as presented by Netanyahu's associates, begins with images of a devastated landscape, implying that the widespread destruction witnessed in recent months was not merely a byproduct of conflict, but a precondition for the plan's implementation. This is not a "war" in any conventional sense; it is the deliberate demolition of an entire society, a calculated act of destruction designed to pave the way for a new, imposed order.

The second stage involves the separation and liquidation of the Gazan population. According to the plan, Palestinians would be divided into two groups: those deemed to "support Hamas" (who would be "liquidated") and the "rest," who would receive “humanitarian aid.” This is not a proposal for law enforcement or counterterrorism; it is a call for extrajudicial killings and collective punishment, a blatant violation of international law and basic human rights. The very idea of "liquidating" an entire segment of a population based on their perceived political affiliations is a hallmark of genocidal regimes.

The third stage envisions the rebuilding of Gaza, but not under Palestinian control. Instead, the plan proposes a "dictatorial strongman authority" imposed by the United Arab Emirates, following a normalization deal with Israel. This effectively eliminates any possibility of Palestinian self-determination, turning Gaza into a protectorate ruled by external powers. The "reconstruction" is not intended to benefit the Palestinian people; it is designed to serve the interests of Israel and its allies.

The fourth stage, projected for 2035, envisions Gaza as a hub for manufacturing, specifically mentioning electric car plants. The plan explicitly states that these factories would utilize "relatively cheap Gazan labor" to produce goods for Gulf and US companies. This is not a vision of economic development; it is a blueprint for economic exploitation, where a captive and impoverished population is forced to work for the benefit of foreign corporations. It is the ultimate expression of the disaster capitalism model, where destruction becomes an opportunity for profit.

"Project 2035" is a plan for conquest, ethnic cleansing, and the complete subjugation of the Palestinian people. It reveals the true nature of the Zionist project: not a quest for security or self-determination, but a drive for territorial expansion and regional dominance, achieved through the systematic erasure of Palestinian existence. It is a plan that should be condemned by all who believe in justice, equality, and human dignity. It is the utter negation of these very concepts.

4. The "Business Opportunity" and the Logic of Empire

Trump's pronouncements on Gaza – describing it as a "demolition site" ready for transformation into a "Riviera of the Middle East" – are not merely the ramblings of an ill-informed or impulsive leader. They are a stark, albeit crude, articulation of both the Zionist geopolitical ideology we've explored and the broader, deeply ingrained logic of Western imperialism. These statements reveal a mindset that sees destruction not as a tragedy, but as an opportunity – a chance to reshape the land, displace its population, and profit from the ensuing "redevelopment."

This is the mindset of disaster capitalism, where crises are exploited for profit. (Klein, 2007) The destruction of Gaza, the displacement of its population, and the dismantling of its infrastructure are not seen as obstacles to development; they are seen as preconditions for it. The land, cleared of its inconvenient inhabitants and inconvenient history, becomes a blank slate upon which a new, profitable reality – a reality crafted in the image of Western consumerism and luxury – can be imposed. This vision is not just about economic gain; it's about a fundamental reordering of the landscape, a cultural and demographic transformation that implicitly assumes the inferiority of the existing Palestinian society and the superiority of a Western-imposed model. The inherent racism of this vision cannot be overstated.

This "redevelopment" fantasy finds its most concrete expression in the Israeli extension of "Project NEOM," which, with grotesque irony, envisions Gaza – a land scarred by destruction and displacement – as a future hub for electric car manufacturing, a supposedly 'green' industry. This raises the disturbing prospect of companies like Elon Musk's Tesla profiting from this exploitation, utilizing factories powered by the conveniently located offshore gas fields and staffed by “relatively cheap Gazan labor”. This is not a vision of peace or prosperity for the Palestinian people; it is a blueprint for their continued subjugation, turning them into a captive workforce exploited for the benefit of foreign corporations and the Israeli state. It is the culmination of a genocidal project, where the ultimate goal is not just to control the land, but to erase the Palestinian presence and replace it with a profitable, compliant entity. We can almost hear the echo of a cynical realtor pitching an, "Exclusive Opportunity" in "prime beachfront property" on a "cleansed and purified landscape".

This approach, and Trump's apparent endorsement of it, has deep roots in the policies promoted by his son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Kushner, a real estate developer with extensive business ties to the Gulf states through his Affinity Partners firm, has long advocated for an "economic peace" that prioritizes investment and development over Palestinian political rights. His 2020 "Deal of the Century" framed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as "a real-estate dispute," proposing billions in Gulf-funded investments in exchange for Palestinian concessions on sovereignty and territory. Kushner's comments in February 2024, predating Trump's statements, about the "very valuable" potential of Gaza's waterfront property, and his suggestion to "move the people out and then clean it up," lay bare the underlying logic: Palestinians are an obstacle to be removed, not a people with rights to be respected. It's ethnic cleansing dressed in investment brochures, a blatant disregard for international law, and a debauched preview of the "Riviera" vision.

This logic is not unique to Trump, Kushner, or the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It is a recurring pattern in the history of Western imperialism. From the British East India Company's exploitation of famines in India (Davis, 2001) to the US-backed coups and interventions in Latin America that paved the way for multinational corporations to seize resources and control markets, the West has a long and bloody track record of instigating and then profiting from the suffering of others.

The "business opportunity" in Gaza is not about rebuilding a shattered society; it's about profiting from its destruction. It's about replacing a vibrant, albeit struggling and decimated, Palestinian community with a sterile, controlled environment designed to serve the interests of foreign investors and the Israeli state.

Trump's ignorance of the region further underscores the recklessness of this approach. His apparent lack of understanding of basic geography, demographics, and political realities suggests that he is not acting out of any coherent strategy, but rather out of a combination of personal greed, ideological blindness, and a desire to appease powerful Zionist donors.

The "business opportunity" in Gaza, therefore, is not just a cynical exploitation of a tragedy; it is a symptom of a deeper malaise, a reflection of the utter moral bankruptcy of a system that prioritizes profit over human life, power over justice, and short-term gain over long-term stability. It is a testament to the enduring power of the colonial mindset, which sees the world as a collection of resources to be exploited, rather than a community of human beings with inherent rights and dignity.

5. The West's Complicity and Hypocrisy

The ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the brazen plans for its "redevelopment" under external control, could not occur without the active support and complicity of the West, particularly the United States. This complicity is not merely a matter of passive indifference; it is a deliberate and multifaceted policy, encompassing military aid, diplomatic cover, economic support, and the systematic suppression of dissent. It is a policy rooted in a long history of imperial intervention and a cynical disregard for international law and human rights.

The Trump administration, despite occasional, carefully worded expressions of concern about civilian casualties, has continued to provide Israel with the weapons, the funding, and the political backing it needs to carry out its assault on Gaza. This support is not a recent development; it is a continuation of a decades-long policy of unconditional support for Israel, driven by a combination of strategic interests, domestic political considerations, and the powerful influence of the pro-Israel lobby.

There is a power elite at play here, a transnational capitalist class that includes Zionist and other special interests, a powerful force that helps shape US policy regardless of which party is in power. This power elite operates largely outside the realm of democratic accountability, pursuing its own agenda of profit and domination, unconcerned with the expense of human lives and the deterioration of international stability.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant for Netanyahu's arrest provides a stark illustration of this complicity and the hypocrisy that underpins it. The ICC, having determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu bears criminal responsibility for war crimes and crimes against humanity, has issued a warrant that obligates member states to arrest him if he enters their territory. Yet, the US, which, we must concede, is not a member of the ICC, not only refuses to support the warrant but actively undermines it, hosting Netanyahu and providing him with a platform to denounce the court as "antisemitic." Amnesty International has rightly condemned this action, stating that the US is "undermining international justice and providing a safe haven for individuals accused of war crimes."

The US response to the ICC warrant against Netanyahu stands in stark contrast to its position on another, strikingly similar case: the ICC's warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. When the ICC issued a warrant for Putin's arrest, alleging war crimes in Ukraine, the Biden administration was unequivocal in its support. Biden himself declared that Putin had "clearly" committed war crimes and that the ICC's action "makes a very strong point." Secretary of State Blinken urged all ICC member states to comply with the warrant, and Vice President Harris vowed that those involved in war crimes in Ukraine would be "held to account." The US government even formally determined that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine. Yet, when faced with far more extensive and well-documented evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Netanyahu – including deliberate starvation, attacks on civilians, and persecution, much of it meticulously documented by Israeli historian Lee Mordechai– the US response is the exact opposite. It actively undermines the ICC, provides a "safe haven" for Netanyahu, and dismisses the charges as "antisemitic." This is not just inconsistency; it's a blatant display of hypocrisy, a cynical manipulation of international law for political gain. It's a complete and utter moral bankruptcy. It reveals, unambiguously, that the US's commitment to human rights and its very own "rules-based international order" is entirely selective, applied only when it aligns with US strategic interests.

This selective justice not only erodes the legitimacy of the ICC but also emboldens impunity, sending a clear message to the world: if you are a US ally, you can commit atrocities without fear of accountability. The US's actions are not just a betrayal of Palestinian victims; they are a betrayal of the very principles of international law and human rights that the US claims to uphold.

This brazen disregard for international law is not a recent development; it is deeply embedded in US policy. The so-called Hague Invasion Act (officially the American Service-Members' Protection Act, or ASPA), passed in 2002, is a stark example of this. This law, passed during the Bush administration's preparations for the Iraq War and amid growing opposition to the International Criminal Court, authorizes the US President to use "all means necessary and appropriate," including military force, to secure the release of any US or allied personnel detained by the ICC. In essence, the US has a law on the books that threatens to invade the Netherlands, the seat of the ICC, if the court dares to prosecute American or allied soldiers for war crimes. This extraordinary measure underscores the US's long-standing determination to shield itself – and its allies – from any form of international accountability. It's a declaration of American exceptionalism in its most extreme form, a statement that the US is above the law and will use its military might to protect its interests, regardless of international norms or legal obligations.

Trump's Gaza plan, and the broader US approach, have provoked a geopolitical backlash, ostensibly uniting the Arab and Muslim world against the US and further isolating it on the international stage, although the long-term allegiances of these states, given their complex internal pressures and historical relationships with the US, remain to be seen.

The Cycle of Violence: Ceasefires as a Tool of Control

This pattern of Israeli actions, enabled by US support and international inaction, is not random or accidental. It fits within a larger, deeply cynical framework identified by scholar Norman Finkelstein as a kind of cycle of failed ceasefires and blockade. Finkelstein rightly argues that ceasefires in the Gaza context are not genuine steps towards peace, but rather recurring stages in a cycle that perpetuates the blockade and ultimately exacerbates the crisis.

This cycle typically begins with an Israeli military operation in Gaza, often described as "mowing the lawn" – a cynical Zionist phrase that reveals the calculated and periodic nature of the violence. These operations, characterized by disproportionate force and widespread destruction, inevitably lead to international pressure for a ceasefire.

A ceasefire agreement is then negotiated, often including provisions for easing or lifting the Israeli blockade of Gaza, presented as a necessary step to address the humanitarian crisis and prevent future conflict. However, as former Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak cynically admitted to the Knesset during a debate about a ceasefire following Operation Pillar of Defense in 2012, "...once a ceasefire is in place everybody forgets about the rest. What you agreed to, everybody forgets it." This, according to Finkelstein, is where the deception comes in.

Barak's comment, as Finkelstein highlights, reveals a deliberate strategy of using ceasefires to escape international scrutiny while maintaining the core element of control: the blockade. Once the immediate violence subsides and media attention shifts, Israel routinely fails to uphold its commitments to ease restrictions on Gaza, citing security concerns or claiming that Hamas is diverting aid. The blockade remains in place, reconstruction is hampered, the economy is strangled, and the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate.

This cycle has repeated itself after numerous Israeli military operations, including Cast Lead (2008-2009), Pillar of Defense (2012), and Protective Edge (2014). In each case, promises to ease the blockade were made, and in each case, those promises were largely broken.

The current ceasefire in Gaza, therefore, must be viewed with profound skepticism, and within the context of Norman Finkelstein's cutting analysis of the "options" now facing the Palestinian people. According to Finkelstein, Israel's strategy, even during a ceasefire, leaves Palestinians with a deliberately limited and horrific set of choices: forced displacement due to the unlivable conditions created by the ongoing blockade; renewed armed resistance, which Israel would then use as a pretext for further violence; or staying in Gaza and enduring starvation, homelessness, and a complete lack of basic necessities. While it offers a temporary reprieve from the bombing and barbaric slaughter on the ground, the current ceasefire is unlikely to lead to any fundamental change in the underlying conditions that fuel the conflict. The blockade, the root cause of so much suffering, is likely to remain in place, and the "Project 2035" plan, with its vision of forced displacement and economic exploitation, looms as the ultimate expression of this cycle of violence and control. The "Cycle of Failed Ceasefires" is not just a pattern of broken promises; it is a deliberate strategy of maintaining the status quo, a way of managing the conflict without ever resolving it, and ultimately, a tool for achieving the long-term Zionist goal of a Gaza emptied of its Palestinian population. These are not options; they are a death sentence, delivered in slow motion.

Regardless of the precise political machinations at play between Trump and Netanyahu, the fact remains that the US is fully complicit in enabling this genocidal strategy. Alastair Crooke and Scott Ritter have suggested that Trump is enacting a plan to ensnare and control Netanyahu and force his hand on some other issue. While such an assertion is intriguing, what is clear is that, even if this were true, the means he is proposing – the displacement and potential elimination of the Palestinian population – are utterly morally reprehensible. There is no moral high ground in this scenario; it is a contest between different forms of injustice, with the Palestinian people remaining the ultimate victims.

6. Netanyahu's Warning: The Pager and the Threat

The relationship between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, while publicly portrayed as a close alliance, is likely far more complex and fraught with tension than meets the eye. Beyond the shared ideological leanings and political calculations, there are undercurrents of mistrust, personal animosity, and a struggle for dominance. The meeting between the two leaders, in the immediate aftermath of Trump's inauguration and amidst the swirling controversy of the ICC warrant, was not simply a reaffirmation of US-Israeli ties; it was a stage for a subtle, yet chilling, power play.

Among the gifts presented by Netanyahu to Trump, one stands out as particularly disturbing: a gold-plated pager. To the uninformed observer, this might seem like a bizarre, outdated piece of technology, a curious choice for a modern-day leader. But within the context of recent events, and viewed through the lens of Israeli military tactics, the pager takes on a far more sinister meaning. It is not a gift; it is a veiled threat.

To understand this threat, we must recall "Operation Grim Beeper," a covert Israeli operation carried out in September 2024. This operation involved the detonation of thousands of pre-rigged explosives embedded in Hezbollah communication devices – specifically, pagers and walkie-talkies – in Lebanon. This was not a targeted assassination; it was a mass-casualty event, killing at least 42 people, including civilians and children, and injuring over 4,000. The scale of the destruction and the indiscriminate nature of the attack even led former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta to explicitly, and correctly, label it as "terrorism," warning that it set a dangerous precedent for future conflicts.

Netanyahu, despite initial denials, later acknowledged approving the operation, demonstrating a willingness to employ tactics that cross the line into outright state-sponsored terrorism. The weaponization of everyday technology, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and the sheer disregard for human life all point to a mindset that is not constrained by international law or moral considerations.

The pager gift, therefore, is not just a random object; it is a symbol of this mindset, a reminder of Netanyahu's ruthlessness and his willingness to use extreme measures to achieve his goals. It's a message to Trump: "This is what I'm capable of. Don't underestimate me. Don't betray me." The gold plating adds another layer of meaning – a cynical touch of luxury, a way of dressing up a threat in the trappings of a gift.

This act of symbolic intimidation reveals the complex power dynamic between the two leaders. While Trump may hold the formal reins of power as President of the United States, Netanyahu's "gift" is a signal that he is not to be trifled with, that he possesses his own levers of power, and that he is not afraid to use them – precisely because he recognizes his ultimate dependence on continued US support. It's a reminder that the US-Israel relationship is not simply one of benefactor and client, but a complex interplay of competing interests and mutual dependencies, though with the US ultimately, and whenever it really wants, holding the upper hand. It is the desperate act of a man backed into a corner, lashing out with a veiled threat, fully aware that his survival depends on the continued backing of the American superpower.

The "pager threat" also underscores the inherent instability of the situation. It suggests that Netanyahu, facing an ICC warrant and increasing international condemnation, is becoming increasingly desperate and unpredictable. This desperation, combined with his proven willingness to use extreme violence, makes him a dangerous actor, capable of escalating the conflict in unpredictable and catastrophic ways.

In presenting this "gift," Netanyahu is not merely threatening Trump; he is signaling to the world that the rules of engagement have changed, that the Zionist project is willing to employ any means necessary to achieve its goals, regardless of the human cost or the international repercussions. It is a chilling demonstration of the unparalleled moral bankruptcy that lies at the heart of this conflict, a reminder that the pursuit of power, unchecked by empathy or ethical constraints, leads inevitably to barbarism. The pager, therefore, is not just a threat; it is a symbol of the abyss into which the Zionist project, and its American enablers, are plunging the region, and potentially the world.

7. The "Death of America" as a Moral Concept

The ongoing genocide in Gaza, enabled by unwavering US support for Israel and justified by a deeply flawed and dehumanizing ideology, is not just a political or humanitarian crisis; it is a moral catastrophe. It represents the culmination of a long process of decline, the final, ignominious collapse of America's claim to moral leadership in the world. The "shining city on a hill" has become a fortress of hypocrisy, its foundations crumbling under the weight of its own contradictions.

This is not to say that the United States, as a geopolitical entity, is about to disappear. It remains a powerful nation, with vast military and economic resources. But the "America" that once inspired hope, that once stood (at least in its own self-image) for freedom, democracy, and human rights, is morally dead. Its ideals have been betrayed, its principles trampled, its credibility shattered.

The evidence of this moral death is overwhelming. It is seen in the unconditional support for a state engaged in ethnic cleansing and genocide. It is seen in the weaponization of human rights, selectively applied to condemn adversaries while shielding allies from accountability. It is seen in the cynical manipulation of international law, the suppression of dissent, and the normalization of violence against those deemed "other." It is seen in the devastating moral bankruptcy of leaders like Trump and Netanyahu, who can contemplate the "redevelopment" of Gaza while figuratively standing amidst its ruins, seemingly oblivious to the untold pain and suffering they have caused.

This moral decay is not simply the result of misguided policies or flawed leadership; it is systemic, rooted in the very foundations of American power. It is the inevitable consequence of a nation built on conquest, slavery, and the relentless pursuit of global dominance. The "American Dream," once a symbol of opportunity and aspiration, has become a cruel illusion for millions of Americans, while US foreign policy has become a nightmare for much of the world.

The consequences of this moral death are far-reaching. It undermines the very foundations of international law and the so-called "rules-based order" so cherished by the very nations that routinely violate it, emboldening authoritarian regimes and fueling global instability. It erodes trust in US leadership, making it increasingly difficult for the US to forge alliances or address global challenges effectively.

The ICC warrant against Netanyahu, and the US response to it, is a particularly telling example of this moral decay. The US, which once championed the creation of international legal institutions, now actively undermines them to protect an ally accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. This is not just hypocrisy; it is a repudiation of the very idea of universal justice, a declaration that American interests, and the interests of its allies, are untouchable above the law. The US now openly considers itself, and by extension, its allies, as beyond the reach of any accountability.

This moral death is not just an abstract concept; it has real-world consequences. It fuels resentment, breeds extremism, and makes lasting peace impossible. The psychology of erasure, the dehumanization of Palestinians, and the normalization of violence that we have explored in this essay are not just theoretical constructs; they are the mechanisms by which this moral death is perpetuated. They are the tools that allow a society to participate in, or at least condone, the unthinkable.

The "death of America" as a moral concept is a tragedy, not just for the United States, but for the world. It represents the loss of a potential force for good, a nation that, despite its flaws, once held out the promise of a more just and equitable future. But this death is not necessarily final. It is a challenge, an opportunity for a profound, radical, reckoning, a chance to rebuild American society on a foundation of genuine justice, empathy, and respect for human dignity. Whether that opportunity will be seized remains to be seen. The ghosts of Gaza demand that it must.

8. BRICS and the Shifting Global Order

The moral and geopolitical landscape I've described – a US-led West increasingly isolated, morally compromised, and clinging to a unipolar world order – is not static. A significant shift in global power is underway, with the rise of BRICS (initially Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but now expanded) and other emerging economies presenting an imminent alternative to Western dominance. This shift is not simply economic; it represents a challenge to the very structure of global power and the ideological foundations upon which it rests.

BRICS, in its rhetoric and stated aims, offers an alternative vision of international relations. It emphasizes multipolarity, non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries, and economic cooperation based on mutual benefit rather than coercion. This contrasts sharply with the US approach, which, as we've seen, often relies on military intervention, economic sanctions, and the imposition of expedient variations of its own political and economic model on other nations.

However, it is crucial to avoid romanticizing BRICS or presenting it as a guaranteed solution to the problems of Western hegemony. BRICS is not a monolithic bloc; its members have diverse political systems, economic interests, and historical experiences. There are internal tensions and contradictions within BRICS, and its members are not guaranteed to be immune to the temptations of power and self-interest. China, in particular, as the dominant economic power within BRICS, faces scrutiny from Western governments and media regarding its human rights record and its growing global influence – scrutiny that invariably ignores the West's own unending history of human rights abuses and its strategic interest in containing China's rise.

The potential of BRICS lies in its ability to create alternatives to Western-dominated institutions and systems. The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS in 2015, offers an alternative to the World Bank and the IMF, aiming to provide developing countries with access to financing without the systematically onerous structural adjustment conditions imposed by Western institutions. While the NDB holds significant promise, and the authors are hopeful that it is able to rise to its full potential, it faces considerable headwinds. Geopolitical pressures, such as the sanctions imposed on Russia (a major shareholder), have disrupted funding and limited the bank's ability to raise capital in global markets. Furthermore, despite the goal of de-dollarization, a significant portion of NDB loans remain dollar-denominated, exposing borrowers to exchange-rate risks. Internal bureaucratic hurdles and member-state inefficiencies have also slowed project approvals and implementation.

Beyond the NDB, BRICS nations are actively exploring mechanisms to reduce their reliance on the US dollar and create alternative financial systems. While there are no immediate plans for a single BRICS currency, discussions have centered on a potential "Unit" currency, possibly backed by gold and a basket of BRICS sovereign currencies. More concretely, a BRICS blockchain-based payment system, known as the "BRICS Bridge," is in development, aiming to connect member states' financial systems and facilitate settlements in central bank digital currencies, thus providing an alternative to the SWIFT system. BRICS leaders have also agreed to facilitate more trade in local currencies. These efforts, while still in their early stages, represent a significant challenge to the dollar's dominance and the West's ability to weaponize its currency through sanctions. This challenge has not gone unnoticed; Donald Trump just recently threatened BRICS nations with heavy tariffs and restricted access to the US market if they proceed with de-dollarization efforts.

As of early 2025, BRICS has expanded significantly. It now includes ten full members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and, crucially, Indonesia. Indonesia's accession is particularly significant, as it is the first Southeast Asian nation to join, and it is the world's fourth-most populous country and a major emerging economy. In addition to the full members, BRICS has established a "partner country" status, a precursor to full membership. Eight countries currently hold this status: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. This expansion demonstrates BRICS's growing reach and its ambition to become a major force in global governance.

This expanded BRICS represents a significant portion of the global population and economy. The bloc now accounts for over half of the world's population (55%) and 46% of global GDP (PPP). This gives BRICS considerable economic and political clout, and its continued expansion further strengthens its position as an imminent alternative to Western dominance.

The International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), a multi-modal network connecting India, Iran, Russia, and other countries, offers a compelling example of the kind of alternative infrastructure projects that are reshaping global trade and potentially undermining Western control. The INSTC predates China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), originating in an agreement between India, Iran, and Russia in 2000. It aims to provide a shorter, cheaper, and more efficient trade route between Europe, Russia, Central Asia, the Persian Gulf, and the Indian Ocean, bypassing the traditional Suez Canal route.

While the INSTC and the BRI are distinct projects, their potential integration is a significant development. The INSTC's north-south axis complements the BRI's east-west focus, creating the possibility of a vast, interconnected Eurasian trade network. This integration could further reduce reliance on Western-controlled sea lanes and financial systems, shifting the balance of economic and geopolitical power.

However, like BRICS itself, the INSTC faces significant challenges. Geopolitical tensions (particularly sanctions on Russia and Iran), infrastructure gaps, and administrative barriers all hinder its full potential. The INSTC's success, and its potential integration with the BRI, will depend on the continued cooperation of its member states and their ability to overcome these obstacles.

The shift towards a multipolar world, while potentially offering greater opportunities for cooperation and a more equitable distribution of power, also carries risks. It could lead to increased instability and conflict if not managed effectively. The key question is whether BRICS, and other emerging powers and initiatives like the INSTC, will be able to create a new international order based on genuine respect for international law, human rights, and the sovereignty of nations, or whether they will simply replicate the patterns of domination and exploitation that have characterized the Western-led order.

The ongoing genocide in Gaza, and the West's complicity in it, serves as a crucial test case. The response of BRICS nations, individually and collectively and other emerging powers, to this crisis will be a telling indicator of their commitment to the principles they espouse. Will they use their growing influence to challenge the US-Israeli actions, to hold the perpetrators accountable, and to support a just resolution to the conflict? Or will they prioritize their own economic and political interests, remaining silent or offering only token gestures of solidarity with the Palestinian people?

The fragility of this bloc is also apparent. Some countries that were invited to join opted not to. Argentina, for example, withdrew following a change in government to the far-right populist, Javier Milei, who has made clear his intention to align his country with the US and Israel. It should also be noted that the US is likely applying considerable pressure on current BRICS members, such as Brazil.

Ultimately, the rise of BRICS, the development of alternative infrastructure projects like the INSTC, and the shifting global order represent a moment of both opportunity and danger. It is an opportunity to create a more just and equitable world, but it is also a danger that the old patterns of domination will simply be replicated under new management. The future will depend on the choices made by the emerging powers, the resistance offered by those who suffer under existing systems, and the willingness of all nations to embrace a truly multipolar and cooperative world order, one based on respect for international law and as we have already highlighted, on the upholding of basic human rights. The ghosts of Gaza, and the ghosts of all victims of imperial violence, demand nothing less.

9. Beyond Despair?

The preceding sections have laid bare a landscape of almost unimaginable moral devastation. We have witnessed the utter moral bankruptcy of the US-Israeli alliance, the cynical manipulation of international law, the psychology of erasure that enables genocide, and the horrifying prospect of a Gaza transformed into a wasteland of exploitation and displacement. We have seen how a specific geopolitical ideology, Zionism, intertwined with Western imperial interests and fueled by a deeply ingrained dehumanization of the Palestinian people, has led to a situation where even a ceasefire becomes a tool of oppression. We have explored the potential for a shifting global order, with the rise of BRICS and alternative infrastructure projects like the INSTC, but we have also acknowledged the risks and uncertainties that lie ahead.

The question that now confronts us is not whether these atrocities are occurring, but what we will do about them. Will we remain silent, complicit in the face of this ongoing genocide? Will we allow the Zionist "Project 2035" vision – a vision of ethnic cleansing and economic exploitation disguised as "redevelopment" – to become a reality? Will we stand by as the US actively undermines international justice and provides a safe haven for those accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity?

The "death of America" as a moral concept, as I have argued, is not a metaphor; it is a reality unfolding before our eyes. The nation that once held itself up as a beacon of hope and democracy has become a symbol of hypocrisy, injustice and imperial violence. Its unwavering support for Israel, its willingness to sacrifice untold Palestinian lives on the altar of political expediency, and its cynical manipulation of international norms have shattered its credibility and irreversibly destroyed its moral standing in the world.

But despair is not an option. Even in the face of such overwhelming darkness, the human spirit endures. The resilience of the Palestinian people, their unwavering commitment to their rights and their homeland, is an unparalleled testament to the power of hope and resistance. The growing global solidarity movement, the courageous voices of dissent within both Israeli and American society, and the emerging challenges to Western hegemony all offer glimmers of a different future.

Breaking the cycle of violence and achieving a just and lasting peace requires a fundamental shift in our thinking and our actions. It demands that we move beyond the failed paradigms of the past, reject the false promises of "peace processes" that merely perpetuate the status quo, and embrace a new vision of coexistence based on equality, justice, and respect for human dignity.

This requires, first and foremost, a radical reckoning with the truth. We must confront the reality of the ongoing genocide in Gaza, acknowledge the historical injustices that have led to this moment, and dismantle the psychological and ideological structures that enable these atrocities to continue. We must reject the dehumanizing narratives, the cynical justifications, and the culture of impunity that have for too long shielded the perpetrators from accountability.

It also requires a fundamental transformation of US foreign policy. The unconditional support for Israel must end. The US must cease providing the weapons, the funding, and the political cover that enable the occupation, the blockade, and the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestine. It must hold Israel accountable for its violations of international law and human rights. Even figures within the Trump administration, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have acknowledged the shift towards a multipolar world, framing it as a "return to normalcy" after the "anomaly" of US unipolar dominance following the Cold War. Rubio has emphasized centering US interests and acknowledged that the US cannot solve every global problem. However, these statements, while potentially signaling a rhetorical shift, must be viewed with extreme skepticism. They stand in stark contrast to the actual policies of the US government, which continue to prioritize military intervention, economic coercion, and unwavering support for allies, regardless of their human rights records. Rubio's comments may represent a recognition of changing global realities, but they do not, in themselves, constitute a genuine commitment to a more just and equitable world order. The actions of the US government continue to say otherwise.

Furthermore, embracing a new vision demands a rejection of the logic of empire itself. The US must abandon its unrelenting quest to maintain global dominance, its reliance on military force, and its willingness to sacrifice the lives and well-being of others for its own perceived interests. It must embrace a new vision of international relations based on cooperation, diplomacy, and respect for the sovereignty of all nations.

This transformation will not be easy–if it is at all possible. It will require a sustained and courageous struggle against powerful forces that benefit from the status quo. It will demand that we challenge not only the policies of governments but also the deeply ingrained biases and prejudices that permeate our societies. It will require a willingness to confront uncomfortable truths, to question our own complicity, and to stand in solidarity with those who are fighting for their freedom and their future.

The rise of BRICS and other emerging powers, while not a panacea, offers the most viable current pathway towards a more equitable and just world order. However, this potential will only be realized if these new power centers reject the old patterns of domination and exploitation and embrace a genuine commitment to international law, human rights, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The response of BRICS nations to the ongoing genocide in Gaza will be a crucial test of their commitment to these principles.

Ultimately, the rise of BRICS, the development of alternative infrastructure projects like the INSTC, and the shifting global order represent a moment of both opportunity and danger. It is an opportunity to create a more just and equitable world, but there is also always a danger that the old patterns of domination will simply be replicated under new management. The future will depend on the choices made by the emerging powers, the resistance offered by those who suffer under existing systems, and the willingness of all nations to embrace a truly multipolar and cooperative world order, one based on respect for international law and as we have already highlighted, on the upholding of basic human rights. The ghosts of Gaza, and the ghosts of all victims of imperial violence, demand nothing less. We must not fail them. We must act, and act now, with the courage, conviction, and moral clarity that this moment demands. As is now my mantra, the time for silence is over. The time for resistance, for solidarity, and for fundamental change is now.

Works Cited/Sources