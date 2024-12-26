I'm exploring new, and fun, ways to share my work with you! As an experiment, I've created an AI-generated podcast of this article, "Israel's Reckoning," using NotebookLM.

In this article, and in future articles, I will generally refer to "the Zionist Entity" as "Israel". I acknowledge that the term "Israel" is sometimes used in a pejorative manner but that is not my purpose. I use the term to emphasize the unique nature of Israel as a state and its inextricable association with Zionism, a political ideology that has profound implications for the region and the world. I believe that this terminology more accurately reflects the historical, political, and ideological context in which Israel operates.

This article is born from a need to expose the widening cracks in the façade of Israel's power and dominance. It explores the intricate web of internal and external crises that threaten to unravel Israel from its unsustainable military overreach and economic decline to the deepening internal divisions and the illusion of regional control. By examining these interconnected challenges, this article seeks to illuminate the precarious path Israel has chosen, one that not only jeopardizes its own future but also fuels instability throughout West Asia, with the potential for wider, even global, conflict. It challenges readers to look beyond the carefully crafted image of strength and confront the looming instability that could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the entire region.

Israel stands at a crossroads. On the surface, it projects an image of power, resilience, and dominance. Its military, once the most formidable force in West Asia, continues to secure its deathly grip on Palestinian lands, as it pushes forward with its settlement project and maintains an iron fist over its borders. But beneath this façade of unshakable control, Israel is rotting from within. Economic ruin, military failure, and internal ideological conflict are slowly eating away at its foundation. The weight of this contradiction is bearing down on the state—a state founded on the violent displacement of an entire people, built on the blood of Palestinians, and sustained by imperial complicity. However, this image of power masks a crumbling economic foundation. The past year has revealed the fragility of this regional outpost of empire, exposing the unsustainable nature of an economy built on military expansion, territorial conquest, and imperial complicity. Economic decline in Israel has become impossible to ignore, with a 20% contraction in GDP since October 7, 2023 — a crisis far deeper than mere numbers on a chart. It’s a reflection of the draining cost of Israel’s endless wars and settlement expansion, all funded by an imperial patronage that can no longer mask the self-inflicted wounds of a nation that has sold its economic soul for military dominance. Furthermore, the recent escalation of tensions in the Red Sea, with Houthi attacks on shipping, adds another layer of complexity to Israel's predicament, highlighting the potential for regional instability to directly impact its economic well-being.

Economic Collapse: A Foundation in Crisis

Israel has long prided itself on its economic might, often portrayed as a beacon of prosperity in the otherwise volatile region of West Asia. Yet, the reality beneath the polished surface is starkly different. The past year has revealed a fragility exposing the unsustainable nature of an economy built on military expansion, territorial conquest, and imperial complicity. Intel’s decision to cancel a crucial chip factory in Israel, the collapse of its ports, and the decimation of tourism are mere symptoms of a broader economic malaise. The Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea, specifically targeting ships linked to Israel or heading to Israeli ports as a direct response to the ongoing genocide in Gaza, has significantly impacted Israel's economy, as an estimated 85% of its economy was dependent on that shipping route. The blockade has forced shipping companies to reroute around Africa, adding significant costs and time to global trade, demonstrating Ansar Allah's ability to impact Israel's economy. The disruption caused by the Houthi attacks underscores the vulnerability of Israel's economy to regional instability. Israel’s economy, once buoyed by the technological sector and a booming military-industrial complex, is now sinking under the weight of its own imperial pursuits. Foreign investment is drying up, with companies increasingly unwilling to bet on a country embroiled in perpetual conflict. The decision by Intel to abandon its $10 billion investment is effectively a sharp rebuke of the unsustainable trajectory Israel has taken. It’s not just about economic stagnation; it’s about international disillusionment with a state that has prioritized military over development, territorial expansion over human rights, and basic morality. That the Houthis are targeting Israeli-linked shipping in response to the situation in Gaza provides further context to these economic woes, suggesting that Israel's actions are directly contributing to its economic downturn.

Internal Divisions and Institutional Breakdown

Israel is not only grappling with economic collapse and military overreach but also faces a profound internal crisis that threatens to tear it apart from within. The country is deeply polarized, divided along secular-religious lines and further fractured by the rise of an increasingly authoritarian government under Netanyahu. This internal strife, coupled with Israel's inability to reasonably address the Palestinian question and its relentless pursuit of military dominance, is pushing the country towards a dangerous precipice. The divide between secular and religious factions within Israel is not new, but it has become increasingly acrimonious in recent years. The ultra-Orthodox community, with its growing political influence, is demanding greater control over social and religious life, while secular Israelis fear the erosion of democratic values and individual freedoms. This internal conflict is essentially a battle over the very identity of Israel, between a theocratic state and a secular one. This clash of ideologies is playing out in the streets, in the courts, and in the halls of power, creating a climate of distrust and animosity. Adding fuel to the fire is the rise of Netanyahu's authoritarian government. Netanyahu, a master of political maneuvering, has consolidated his power by forming strategic alliances with far-right and religious parties, effectively silencing any opposition to his agenda. At the heart of this coalition is Netanyahu's own Likud party, which has maintained its dominant position in Israeli politics under his leadership. Netanyahu's grip on power is further strengthened by his alliances with figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir of the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, who serves as Minister of National Security and advocates for harsh security measures and a genocidal approach to Palestinians. Another key ally is Bezalel Smotrich, the leader of the Religious Zionism party, who has been appointed Minister of Finance and is a staunch proponent of expanding settlements in the West Bank and enforcing religious laws. Together, these far-right and religious factions have empowered Netanyahu to push through controversial policies, often at the expense of democratic checks and balances. Additionally, figures such as Aryeh Deri of Shas, who holds a significant position in Netanyahu's cabinet, add to the religious and ultra-Orthodox support base that keeps the government in power, while minimizing the influence of opposition leaders like Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, who now leads the opposition after briefly serving as Prime Minister. This coalition of convenience has effectively marginalized centrist and left-wing factions, paving the way for a more authoritarian and less democratic political environment in Israel. Netanyahu's government has systematically undermined the judiciary, curtailed freedom of the press, and demonized dissent, creating an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. This internal turmoil in Israel is not merely a political squabble; it is a fundamental clash over the very identity of the state itself - a battle between those who envision a theocratic state based on religious law and those who cling to the remnants of a secular, democratic society. This internal conflict is not only tearing at the fabric of society but also undermining Israel's ability to function as a cohesive state. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, marked by widespread destruction and a high civilian death toll, has further exacerbated these internal divisions, with small but growing segments of the Israeli public increasingly questioning the government's actions and the long-term consequences for the nation's moral standing. However, it is important to acknowledge that these critical voices, while significant, likely still represent a minority within Israeli society, where strong support for the government's frequently barbaric policies persists.

The Gaza and West Bank Crisis: Humanitarian Disaster and Regional Fallout

The Zionist military, with its unmatched technological superiority, is fighting against a people whose only weapon is survival, as the military-industrial complex continues to feed the furnace of destruction. The humanitarian situation in Gaza is dire and worsening. More than two million people in Gaza face severe shortages of food, water, and shelter. The ongoing genocide has created a humanitarian catastrophe, with hospitals overwhelmed, infrastructure decimated, and the civilian population subjected to relentless bombardment. The widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, is a clear violation of international law.

This is not just a local tragedy; it has become a regional and global issue. The ongoing decimation of Gaza is part of a Zionist policy to create living conditions so unbearable that Palestinians will be driven into neighboring countries. There are also growing concerns in Jordan that the Zionists may eventually push Palestinians from the West Bank into Jordan, effectively turning it into a "new Palestinian state". Both Jordan and Egypt are deeply concerned about the regional destabilization that could result from further Palestinian displacement. Egypt's military resistance to allowing Palestinian refugees into Sinai and Jordan’s fears of demographic changes underscore the regional resistance to Israel’s policies in the West Bank and Gaza.

Making matters worse still, there is no comprehensive Zionist strategy for either Gaza or the West Bank. While military actions may temporarily disrupt resistance, they don’t solve the underlying issue: the Palestinian question. This ongoing pressure on Palestinians will only lead to further suffering, with no clear path to resolution. By mismanaging the Gaza issue—whether through siege warfare, settler expansion or outright genocide—Israel is not only facing a humanitarian disaster but also alienating potential allies in the region. This political vacuum will either fuel more instability within the country or spark wider regional conflicts.

The Morality of Resistance

The ongoing crisis in Gaza and the West Bank raises a fundamental question: Is armed resistance against a militarily superior occupying force morally justified? Given the decades-long occupation, the systematic dispossession of Palestinians, and the increasingly brutal nature of Israel's policies, many argue that the Palestinian people have not only a right but a moral obligation to resist, by any means necessary.

The argument for the legitimacy of armed resistance often centers on the concept of self-defense. International law recognizes the right of peoples to resist occupation and oppression. When a population faces an existential threat, when their land is being stolen, their homes destroyed, and their lives taken, the use of force in self-defense can be seen as a last resort. In the case of Palestine, decades of peaceful protest, diplomatic efforts, and reliance on international institutions have failed to halt Israel's expansionist policies or secure basic human rights for Palestinians. The dismal failure of the international community to effectively intervene and protect Palestinian rights adds further weight to this argument.

Furthermore, proponents of armed resistance point to the vast power imbalance between Israel, a heavily militarized state backed by the United States, and the Palestinians, who have limited access to weapons and resources. They argue that armed resistance, however imperfect, is the only means available to Palestinians to challenge Israeli oppression and assert their right to self-determination. To deny them this right, they contend, is to condemn them to perpetual subjugation. Critics of this view, however, often raise concerns about the targeting of civilians and the potential for violence to escalate.

It is important also to acknowledge the diversity of Palestinian resistance. While armed groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad are prominent, Palestinian resistance also encompasses a wide range of non-violent actions, including civil disobedience, boycotts, and cultural resistance. However, given the severity of the current crisis and the scale of Israeli violence, the focus on the morality of armed resistance has become increasingly prominent.

Ultimately, the question of whether armed resistance is morally justified in the Palestinian context is complex and deeply contested. There are no easy answers. However, it is crucial to understand the arguments put forth by those who support it, particularly in light of the ongoing genocide in Gaza and the continued dispossession of Palestinians in the West Bank. To dismiss armed resistance as simply "terrorism" is to ignore the historical context, the power dynamics at play, and the desperate struggle for survival faced by the Palestinian people. The international community's failure to hold Israel accountable for its actions has, in the eyes of many, and certainly in mine, further legitimized the Palestinian right to resist, by whatever means necessary. This perspective is grounded in the desperation and frustration of a people facing overwhelming military force and a seemingly indifferent international community.

Strategic Overreach: Israel's Regional Strategy

Israel's pursuit of regional dominance is not a recent phenomenon; it's a long-held ambition rooted in a decades-old strategy. This strategy, most clearly articulated in the 1996 "Clean Break" document, is a blueprint for reshaping West Asia to serve Zionist interests.

The ideological origins of this strategy can be traced back to the 1970s when figures like Yigal Allon, Israel's former deputy prime minister, began to advocate for a more assertive role for Israel in the region. Allon's vision was not merely about defending borders but about achieving regional hegemony, manipulating geopolitics to ensure Israel's dominance.

By the 1990s, these ideas had coalesced into the "Clean Break" strategy, a plan designed to weaken and fragment Israel's adversaries, particularly Syria. Syria, with its strong military and pivotal role in the resistance against Israel, was seen as a key obstacle to Israel's ambitions.

Benjamin Netanyahu, then serving as Israel's prime minister, was instrumental in promoting this strategy. He advocated for military confrontation over diplomacy, believing that weakening Syria and its allies would cement Israel's superiority in West Asia. Currently, neoconservative elements in Washington are pushing for a war with Iran, potentially using attacks on U.S. forces as a pretext, mirroring the “Clean Break” strategy's focus on military confrontation over diplomacy. The potential for a wider conflict involving Russia and China, underscores the dangerous consequences of Israel's ambition to provoke a confrontation with Iran.

The "Clean Break" strategy marked a significant shift in Zionist policy, from a focus on diplomatic solutions to an embrace of military action. This approach would have far-reaching consequences, including laying the groundwork for the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003.

In practice, the "Clean Break" strategy has led to escalating regional conflicts and the empowerment of resistance movements. Israel's ambition to remake West Asia has created a more fragmented and volatile landscape, with unintended consequences for Israel itself. The strategy, aimed at securing regional dominance, has instead led to a precarious situation where Israel's military is overstretched, its economy is weakened, and its international standing is increasingly damaged. The very actions taken to ensure its security have, paradoxically, made it more vulnerable.

The Collapse of Syria and the Rise of HTS

The disintegration of Syria into a fragmented state, with HTS now ostensibly controlling Damascus, presents a complex and ambiguous situation for Israel. While Israel has been able to bomb Syria with impunity, launching nearly 500 hundred sorties that have decimated Syria's military infrastructure, the future remains uncertain.

HTS, though currently aligned with the Zionists, could turn against them, as it is still a jihadi movement with a history of radicalism and a potential for reversals in its relations with Israel. However, whether HTS will be allowed to stay in power is also questionable, as the elites in the West may find it increasingly difficult to justify potential HTS excesses—such as pogroms, religious persecution and general violence—to their own public, even though they are indifferent to the group's actions in reality. The rise of HTS, facilitated (guided, funded and supplied) by Turkey, further complicates the already volatile situation. While serving as a proxy force, HTS's own ambitions and ideological leanings raise concerns about long-term stability in the region. The uncertain future of HTS's control in Syria, and its potential for both cooperation and conflict with Israel, adds another layer of complexity to the already volatile geopolitical landscape.

The Resilience of the Axis of Resistance

Despite the weakening of Syria, the Axis of Resistance is far from finished. Yemen, under Ansar Allah, continues to be a thorn in the side of Israel, as evidenced by its recent attacks on Tel Aviv and the shooting down of a U.S. F-18. Ansar Allah is an independent movement making its own decisions, challenging the narrative that it is merely an Iranian proxy. It is part of a broader historical context of Yemeni resistance to foreign intervention. The ongoing Yemeni blockade of the Red Sea has also significantly impacted Israel's economy, demonstrating the continued ability of the Axis to exert pressure. Meanwhile, despite the blockade and ongoing efforts to stifle resistance, weapons are still being smuggled into Gaza, and Hezbollah maintains the capacity to manufacture various types of weapons, including smaller missiles, drones, and anti-tank weapons, domestically.

Iran will inevitably find ways to continue supplying the resistance, whether through direct support or by aiding proxy groups across the region. Israel's hopes of fully neutralizing the Axis of Resistance are increasingly elusive, even as Syria's position weakens. The Axis, though facing significant challenges, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and persevere, suggesting that it will remain a major factor in the regional equation for the foreseeable future. The continued ability of Ansar Allah to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea, despite concerted NATO efforts to counter them, further demonstrates the resilience and strategic importance of the Axis of Resistance.

Unintended Consequences and Fragile Outcomes

Israel may find that its aggressive actions, initially aimed at weakening Syria and its allies, could instead lead to an even more fragmented adversary, and that outcome could, reasonably, destabilize the region further, leading to extreme volatility. In the end, Israel's military overreach and the chaotic situation in Syria may result in unintended consequences, as the region's complex alliances continue to evolve, and Israel faces the possibility that its supposed victory might be fleeting, with new adversaries rising from the ashes of Syria's collapse.

The rise of HTS, while seemingly a setback for Syria, is a prime example of such unintended consequences. Israel's strategy of destabilizing its neighbors has created a power vacuum that is being filled by actors whose long-term intentions are uncertain and potentially hostile. This further underscores the fragility of Israel's supposed gains and highlights the unpredictable nature of the conflict. The ongoing attacks in the Red Sea and the continued flow of weapons into Gaza, despite significant efforts to interdict them, are further examples of how Israel's actions have not achieved their desired outcomes, and have instead led to a more complex and challenging security environment.

Turkey's Gambit: A Complex Role in Syria's Tragedy

While this article primarily focuses on Israel's actions and their regional implications, it's crucial to acknowledge the complex and often contradictory role played by Turkey in the Syrian conflict. Turkey's intervention, driven by a mix of security concerns, geopolitical ambitions, and historical aspirations, has significantly shaped the trajectory of the conflict and added another layer of complexity to the regional landscape. Turkey's actions, particularly its support for HTS, have further destabilized the region and contributed to the fragmentation of Syria. This intervention has created a volatile situation with far-reaching consequences, not just for Syria, but for the entire region, including Israel.

Turkey's Role in Syria: A Deeper Dive

Turkey's intervention in Syria is a complex and multifaceted issue, driven by a combination of geopolitical interests, security concerns, and historical ambitions. Understanding Turkey's role requires examining its motivations, relationships with various Syrian factions, and long-term objectives in the region.

Motivations:

Security Concerns: Turkey's primary motivation is to secure its southern border and prevent the establishment of an autonomous Kurdish region in northern Syria , which it perceives as a threat to its national security due to the presence of Kurdish separatist groups.

Geopolitical Interests: Turkey aims to maintain its influence in the region and prevent the Syrian conflict from spilling over into its territory, causing further instability and a refugee influx.

Historical Ambitions: It is becoming increasingly plausible that Turkey's actions are driven by a desire to reclaim territories that were once part of the Ottoman Empire , reflecting a broader ambition to reassert its historical influence in the region. This perspective was further emphasized in recent statements from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan , suggesting that Aleppo, Mosul , and even Jerusalem are part of what they consider Turkey . While these claims are not new, their recent reiteration highlights Turkey's growing assertiveness and boldness in the region and its willingness to challenge existing geopolitical boundaries, to reestablish Turkey’s influence in West Asia and reclaim its historical role as the regional power. Specifically worth considering in the latter context: Neo-Ottomanism: Erdoğan has often been associated with a " neo-Ottoman " vision, which seeks to elevate Turkey's role in the region by emphasizing its historical connections to various West Asian and North African territories. Recent statements by him and other Turkish officials, especially Hakan Fidan, however, suggest a potential shift towards more concrete territorial ambitions , raising concerns about Turkey's long-term intentions in the region.



Relationships with Syrian Factions:

Syrian Opposition: Turkey has supported various Syrian opposition groups, providing them with weapons, training, and logistical support. However, its relationship with these groups has been complex and often fraught with disagreements.

HTS: In the past, Turkey serially turned a blind eye to, and even supported and guided , the activities of HTS (and Jabhat al-Nusra its al-Qaeda -spawned predecessor) as well as other groups such as Ahrar al-Sham, Jund al-Aqsa, Liwa al-Tawhid, The Syrian Liberation Front and the Islamic Turkistan Party . In recent weeks, Turkey facilitated HTS's rise to provisional power, effectively making Turkey the de facto ruler in Damascus.

Kurdish Groups: Turkey views Kurdish groups in northern Syria as a major threat and has launched military operations against them, despite their alliance with the US. This has created a major point of contention between Turkey and the US. These attacks also raise the alarming possibility of the release of approximately 10,000 ISIS jihadists currently held in detention in the Kurdish-controlled region of Rojava.

Long-Term Objectives:

Maintaining a Buffer Zone: Turkey aims to establish a buffer zone in northern Syria to prevent Kurdish groups from consolidating their control and posing a threat to its border .

Preventing a Refugee Influx: Turkey is already hosting millions of Syrian refugees and is keen to prevent further instability in Syria that could lead to another wave of refugees.

Countering Iranian Influence: Turkey is wary of Iran's growing influence in Syria and is working to counter it by supporting opposition groups and maintaining a military presence in the region.

Reasserting Regional Influence: Turkey's actions in Syria can also be seen as part of a broader strategy to reassert its influence in West Asia, potentially leading to increased competition and conflict with other regional powers, including Israel and the US.

Turkey's involvement in Syria is a complex and evolving issue with significant implications for the future of the region. Its motivations are driven by a combination of security concerns, geopolitical interests, and historical ambitions. Its relationships with various Syrian factions are complex and often contradictory, reflecting the fluidity of the conflict. Turkey's long-term objectives in Syria remain unclear, but its actions suggest a desire to maintain influence, counter Iranian expansion, and potentially reassert its historical role in the region. Understanding these complexities is crucial for comprehending the Syrian conflict and its potential trajectory, particularly as they intersect with Israel's pursuit of regional dominance and the broader struggle for power in West Asia. By acquiring and activating the Russian-made S-400 system, Turkey is signaling to the U.S. that it is not solely reliant on NATO for its security needs and is willing to pursue an independent defense policy. This creates leverage for Turkey in its dealings with the U.S., particularly regarding issues like the conflict in Syria, the Kurdish question, and arms sales. At the same time, the S-400 deal strengthens Turkey's ties with Russia, providing Ankara with a counterbalance to Western influence and potentially opening up avenues for cooperation on other regional issues. This balancing act allows Turkey to play both sides, extracting concessions and maximizing its gains in a complex geopolitical environment. The S-400 activation at Incirlik, a base used by U.S. and NATO forces, is particularly symbolic, demonstrating Turkey's willingness to challenge the established order and assert its own strategic priorities, even within the framework of a NATO alliance.

Regional Implications: The Illusion of Dominance

Israel's regional strategy, characterized by aggression and a relentless pursuit of military dominance, has created a complex and volatile landscape in West Asia. While Zionists may believe they are consolidating their power, the reality is far more precarious. Israel’s actions have alienated potential allies, re-empowered resistance movements, and fueled regional instability, undermining its own long-term security and jeopardizing its future.

The Crumbling Façade of Regional Hegemony

Israel's vision of regional hegemony, as outlined in the "Clean Break" strategy, is increasingly elusive. The fragmentation of Syria, once a key objective, has created a power vacuum that has been filled by HTS, a group with its own radical agenda but more importantly a front for Turkey’s regional ambitions. Israel's relentless bombing campaigns in Syria since 2011 have decimated infrastructure and fueled resentment, but they have not secured lasting stability.

Moreover, Israel's most recent actions have heightened concerns in Jordan and Egypt, who are increasingly wary of Israel's destabilizing influence and the potential burden of absorbing a large Palestinian refugee population, especially given the thinly veiled Zionist ambition to redefine Jordan as Palestine, as expressed by Israeli Minister of Knesset, Zvika Foghel when he stated in November 2023 that “Jordan is Palestine, there is no difference”. Israel's pursuit of military dominance has also inadvertently strengthened the resolve of the Axis of Resistance, which will continue to challenge Zionist ambitions.

Unintended Consequences and the Limits of Military Power

Israel's aggressive regional strategy has yielded a series of unintended consequences. The empowerment of HTS in Syria, the resilience of the Axis of Resistance, and the growing alienation of regional actors like Jordan and Egypt all demonstrate the limitations of a military-centric approach. Israel's focus on military solutions has blinded it to the underlying political and social dynamics that fuel regional instability, creating uncertainty about the long-term sustainability of its regional alliances.

It is crucial to acknowledge the complex and evolving relationship between Israel and the Arab Gulf states. While countries like Egypt have concerns about Israel's actions, the Arab Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have shown a more fluid stance, and although Jordan has recently expressed concerns it has also historically been a Zionist lackey, with King Abdullah II beholden to the West, as evidenced by Jordan's assistance in defending Israel against Iranian retaliatory attacks in April 2024, and its allowance of covert US operations and military bases in the border region with Syria, as highlighted by the Washington Institute in 2018 which reported that "the kingdom [of Jordan] has become a crucial logistics and operations hub for U.S. efforts in southern Syria." The initial enthusiasm for normalization with Israel, as seen during the Abrams Accords, has been tempered by the horrors of the escalating genocide in Gaza. Saudi Arabia, in particular, has publicly declared its commitment to the establishment of a Palestinian state as a precondition for full normalization. This shift highlights the delicate balance these states are trying to maintain between their strategic interests and legitimate public pressure. While economic and security cooperation with Israel remains appealing to Arab elites, the deep-seated public disapproval of Israel's barbaric treatment of Palestinians cannot be ignored. The future of these relationships hinges on Israel’s ability to address the Palestinian question in good faith—though such faith seems as elusive as trying to fill a sieve with water—and the Arab Gulf states’ ability to navigate the complexities of regional politics and public opinions. Growing popular pressure in Arab countries to expel US forces and reassess their relationships with Israel, fueled by the ongoing genocide in Gaza, further complicates the regional landscape. This sentiment, should it gain further momentum, could significantly impact Israel's strategic partnerships and its overall standing in the region.

Beyond the Israel-U.S. Axis: Complex Regional Dynamics

While the focus of this analysis has been on Israel's actions and its relationship with the U.S., the broader regional dynamics are in constant flux. The Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a central issue, but the roles of other regional actors, such as Egypt, Jordan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia, are equally critical to consider.

The complex relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia, their rivalry for regional influence, and the potential for their relationship to evolve, either through conflict or reconciliation, adds another layer of complexity to the situation. This rivalry has significant implications for the stability of the region and the future of the Palestinian cause, as both countries seek to shape the regional order to their advantage. As Vali Nasr, a noted expert on West Asia, observed in 2018, "The [Saudi-Iranian] cold war is playing out in proxy wars, fueling conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Iraq, and exacerbating tensions in Bahrain and Lebanon."Additionally, the roles of Egypt and Jordan in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, their relationships with Israel, and their potential to influence regional dynamics cannot be overlooked. As discussed earlier, Jordan's complex position as both a part-time critic of Israel's actions and a strategic partner of the West highlights the difficult balancing act faced by many regional actors.

The fluidity of alliances in the region, the potential for realignments in response to changing circumstances, and the implications of these shifts for regional stability and conflict resolution are all crucial factors to consider when assessing Israel's long-term strategic outlook. The rise of the Axis of Resistance, the evolving role of Turkey, and the shifting priorities of the Gulf States all contribute to a dynamic and unpredictable regional environment, further challenging Israel's pursuit of dominance. The interplay between these various actors, each with its own interests and objectives, creates a complex web of relationships that can shift rapidly, making it difficult to predict the long-term trajectory of the region. This makes it even more challenging for Israel to maintain its strategic position.

U.S. Dependence and Strategic Goals: A Double-Edged Sword

Israel's long-term survival and regional ambitions have been inextricably linked to the support of its most powerful ally: the United States. Over the decades, Israel has built a military-industrial complex largely funded by U.S. aid, which has allowed it to pursue a policy of military overreach without fear of significant economic consequences. The U.S. has provided Israel with advanced weaponry, intelligence sharing, and political cover at international forums, particularly in the United Nations, where the U.S. has consistently vetoed resolutions that would have held Israel accountable for its violent actions and terrorism in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria.

This unwavering support has given Israel the freedom to expand its military operations, carry out attacks on regional adversaries, and maintain its occupation of Palestinian territories, all without significant international repercussions. But this strategic dependence goes beyond military aid. Israel has also become a critical asset for the U.S. in the region, serving as a forward base for American military operations in West Asia. The U.S. sees Israel as a regional tool in its efforts to maintain domination over key oil reserves, strategic chokepoints, and the broader West Asian geopolitical landscape. Israel's presence in the region allows the U.S. to project power, monitor Iran’s activities, and contain Russia and China's influence.

Israel is, in many ways, a proxy force for U.S. interests, tasked with keeping regional powers in check while ensuring Zionist supremacy. However, Israel’s reliance on U.S. support comes at a significant cost, as U.S. and Israeli strategic interests in the region, particularly regarding Iran, have become increasingly intertwined. While the Israel lobby undoubtedly exerts influence on U.S. foreign policy, it is also true that certain factions within the U.S. government and military-industrial complex perceive a hawkish stance against Iran as beneficial to American interests, regardless of Israeli influence. The genocidal assault on Gaza, Israel's relentless expansion of settlements in the West Bank, and its aggression in Syria have all been facilitated by American backing. The U.S., under successive administrations, has justified its unwavering, bi-partisan support for Israel as a strategic necessity, but it also compromises its own moral standing on the world stage.

The international backlash against U.S. support for Israel is growing, to a negligible extent in Europe but certainly more assertively in the Global South, where calls for sanctions and divestment from Israel’s illegal actions are gaining momentum. Moreover, Israel’s aggressive policies in Syria and Iran are becoming increasingly unsustainable for the U.S. to defend. While Israel remains firmly aligned with the U.S. on many issues, particularly in countering Iran, its military overreach is beginning to create complications for U.S. interests in the region.

The more Israel escalates its attacks on Iranian interests—particularly by targeting Iranian-backed militias and proxy groups in Syria and Lebanon (such as Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and other Iran-aligned factions)—the greater the risk that the U.S. will be drawn into a larger conflict, particularly as Russia and China continue to seek to expand their influence in the region. A war with Iran would be catastrophic, with far-reaching consequences for the region and the world. It would also severely strain U.S. resources and manpower, potentially creating vulnerabilities that could be exploited by adversaries. Furthermore, Iran has a mutual defense agreement with Russia, and neither Russia nor China would likely stand idly by if Iran were to be decisively defeated. This geopolitical reality significantly raises the stakes of any potential conflict and underscores the limitations of U.S. and Israeli power in the region. While Iran’s direct military presence in Syria may have diminished, Israel’s focus remains on countering Iranian influence in the wider region, especially in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen. Israel's ultimate goal is not simply to contain Iran, but to provoke a larger confrontation by drawing the U.S. into a war with Iran.

The destruction of Iran is, after all, a key objective of the "Clean Break" strategy, which envisions Iran as the final obstacle to Zionist dominance and a Mafia-style regional “peace” under a Zionist regional hegemon. By targeting proxy groups and weapons smuggling routes, and potentially even through direct attacks on Iranian soil, Israel will increasingly attempt to escalate tensions, potentially provoking a direct confrontation with Iran. This escalation is driven by Israel's desire to maintain its regional hegemony and eliminate any perceived threat to its dominance, and undergirded by Netanyahu’s burning desire for all-out war with Iran if that guarantees drawing in the United States. Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza, its continued aggression in Lebanon, and its recent attacks in Syria following the fall of Assad, all serve as evidence of this destructive strategy. However, Iran, a nation with a history predating even ancient Egypt and a population nearing 90 million, is far from a passive bystander. While its leadership understands that a major war is not in the best interest of its people or its long-term strategic goals within BRICS and the region, Iran is neither intimidated by Israel nor the U.S. and is actively considering a significant retaliatory strike to recent Zionist attacks on Iranian soil, potentially even before president-elect Trump's inauguration in January 2025. Such a preemptive strike would serve as a powerful demonstration of deterrence, signaling Iran's resolve to defend its interests and potentially disrupting Israel's strategic calculations

While Israel relies heavily on U.S. support, it's essential to recognize that Israel maintains a degree of autonomy in its decision-making. The relationship is complex, with both countries having their own strategic interests and priorities. While the U.S. undoubtedly holds significant influence over Israel, it does not dictate every action or decision. Israel has shown a willingness to act independently, even when its actions might diverge from stated U.S. preferences. This dynamic highlights the complex interplay between the two countries, where the U.S. acts as a powerful patron, but Israel retains a degree of agency in pursuing its own objectives.

Israel’s actions, though aligned with U.S. goals in the short term, are increasingly at odds with rational long-term U.S. strategic interests, especially as global power dynamics shift. Israel’s dependence on U.S. support is thus a double-edged sword. While it has allowed Israel to maintain military superiority and territorial expansion, it also locks Israel into a vicious cycle of military overreach and international isolation as a pariah state. The more Israel relies on U.S. funding, the more it becomes ensnared in an unsustainable military strategy that jeopardizes not just its own future, but also the U.S.'s influence in the region. As Israel faces increasingly difficult questions about its role in the region and the future of the Palestinian territories, it may find that the U.S. support it has long relied upon is no longer sufficient to shield it from the geopolitical consequences of its imperial ambitions.

Military Vulnerabilities: The Cracks in the Shield

For all its technological advancements and military might, Israel is now facing the harsh reality that its military superiority is no longer guaranteed. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), once viewed as an invincible force, are grappling with the consequences of overextension and the unintended costs of their imperial ambitions. Israel's military is spread thin, fighting on multiple fronts, from Gaza to Syria, and it is increasingly clear that it is struggling to maintain its strategic objectives without compromising its long-term effectiveness.

At the heart of this struggle is the disconnect between Israel's technological superiority and its military preparedness. Despite spending $23.4 billion on defense in 2022, Israel is finding it difficult to sustain its military operations. The military-industrial complex may be well-funded, but it is not immune to the economic pressures Israel faces. Israel's reliance on external aid has allowed it to expand militarily, but the internal exhaustion—both financially and humanly—is becoming apparent.

Personnel shortages have been reported at all levels of the IDF, particularly within the reserve forces, which Israel has relied on heavily during its military campaigns. Reservists, fatigued by continuous conflict, have increasingly refused to return to duty, further exacerbating the military strain. As reported by The Times of Israel in February 2024, "thousands of reservists have reportedly refused to show up for duty," highlighting the growing reluctance among Israelis to participate in the ongoing conflict. The lack of available trained personnel is compounded by high desertion rates as soldiers, many of whom are disillusioned with the endless war, find themselves mentally and emotionally drained. The moral fatigue within the ranks is palpable. A reservist, speaking to Haaretz in January 2024, described the situation in Gaza as "absolute chaos" and admitted, "I don't know if what we're doing is right anymore." Another soldier, quoted in Ynetnews in March 2024, stated, "We're tired, we're exhausted, and many of us just don't see the point anymore." It is a chilling testament to the dehumanizing effects of such conflicts that one could ever have seen a "point" in the mass murder of women and children, a sentiment that echoes Albert Camus' haunting observation in The Rebel: "There are crimes of passion and crimes of logic. The boundary between them is not clearly defined."

This growing disillusionment within the IDF extends beyond the reservists. Even among the regular soldiers, the initial fervor that may have accompanied the early stages of the conflict has largely dissipated. The stated objectives in Gaza seem increasingly unattainable, and the methods employed increasingly unconscionable. With military leadership seemingly intransigent and unwilling to deviate from a failing strategy, many soldiers are left demoralized, questioning the very purpose of their mission. This erosion of morale is not simply a logistical problem; it represents an existential threat to the cohesion and long-term effectiveness of Israel's military machine.

One glaring vulnerability, however, remains Israel's reliance on air superiority. It has built its military strategy around its U.S.-funded air force, which is central to its ability to conduct airstrikes across the region. Israel's ability to bomb its enemies—whether in Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen or Syria—has been one of its primary methods of military power projection, but it is far from the only means at its disposal. Israel also employs intelligence operations, cyber warfare, and strategic alliances to extend its influence and maintain regional dominance. However, its airfields—the lifeblood of its air force—remain an obvious target for its adversaries.

It is astonishing that Israel's airfields, critical to its air superiority, have not been destroyed by the Axis of Resistance or regional adversaries. If those airfields were neutralized, Israel would lose its military edge and be unable to project its power as it currently does. The fact that this has not yet happened speaks to the restraint that has, thus far, held back full-scale retaliation. However, the growing capabilities of the Axis of Resistance suggest that this restraint is a proactive strategic choice, possibly aimed at developing the necessary auxiliary capabilities and infrastructure before launching such a significant attack. Israel’s air superiority may be its greatest asset, but it also makes it vulnerable. The more Israel aggressively escalates its operations, the more it risks creating conditions where it cannot continue to dominate the skies. Should Israel's air superiority be successfully challenged, the strategic balance in the region would fundamentally shift, potentially emboldening its adversaries and further undermining its already fragile security. If its military overreach continues without addressing these vulnerabilities, its air force—the cornerstone of its military power—could be severely compromised.

A House of Cards: The Illusion of Military Superiority

Israel's military prowess has long been a cornerstone of its regional strategy. But the cracks in this foundation are becoming increasingly difficult to ignore. The recent conflict in Gaza exposed critical vulnerabilities in Israel's military apparatus, raising serious questions about its ability to sustain its dominance in the region.

The swift advance of Palestinian resistance fighters into Zionist settlements, the capture of Israeli soldiers, and the breaching of Israel's vaunted defenses shattered the myth of an invincible military. These events revealed a military struggling to adapt to unconventional warfare, ill-prepared for the ferocity and determination of the resistance. This was a military that had grown accustomed to fighting a largely outmatched and outgunned adversary, and the fierce resistance from Hamas and other groups exposed the limitations of Israel's much-vaunted military machine. While the extent of Israel's prior intelligence regarding the October 7th attacks remains a subject of intense debate, the attacks undeniably provided a pretext for a genocidal campaign that had been foreshadowed by increasingly extreme rhetoric from Israeli officials. As Israeli historian Ilan Pappé observed, "The genocide in Gaza is, unfortunately, a predictable outcome of a settler colonial project that refuses to decolonize." The October 7th attacks also had a profound psychological impact on the Israeli public, shaking their confidence in the military's ability to protect them and exposing the fragility of the security they had long taken for granted.

Israel's response to these setbacks further exposed its vulnerabilities. The indiscriminate bombing of Gaza, the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and the collective punishment of an entire population demonstrated a military out of options, resorting to brute force in the face of unexpected resistance.

These actions, far from restoring Israel's image of military dominance, have only further tarnished its reputation and fueled international condemnation. The world has witnessed the unfettered brutality of Israel's military machine, and the myth of a "moral" army defending itself against "terrorists" has been shattered. The images and testimonies emerging from Gaza have left an indelible mark on the global conscience, a stain that cannot be easily erased. As James Baldwin wrote in The Fire Next Time, "The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose." Israel, in its relentless pursuit of dominance, may find that it has created precisely such men and women among the Palestinians and among West Asians in general, and that the moral authority it once claimed has been irrevocably lost.

Israel's military vulnerabilities are not merely a matter of tactics or technology. They are deeply intertwined with the unsustainable nature of its regional strategy and its dependence on U.S. support. Israel's pursuit of military dominance has led it into a quagmire of endless conflict, draining its resources, eroding its military's morale, and undermining its international standing, once falsely portrayed as pristine by its propagandists - a facade that has long since crumbled under the weight of its own actions. The barbarity upon which the state was founded has now reached unimagined levels, laid bare for all the world to see. As George Orwell wrote in 1984, "The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command." Israel's attempts to force the world to ignore the evidence of its atrocities, to reject the cries of the oppressed, have become a defining characteristic of the Zionist Entity.

The illusion of military superiority is fading. Israel's military, once a symbol of its strength, is now a reflection of its precarious position in a rapidly changing West Asia.

A Reckoning Ahead

Israel stands at a precipice. Its relentless pursuit of military dominance, territorial expansion, and regional hegemony has created a maelstrom of internal and external crises. The illusion of stability is crumbling, revealing a state riddled with vulnerabilities and contradictions.

Israel's economy is in freefall, its military is overextended and demoralized, and its society is fractured by deep-seated ideological divisions. Its regional strategy, rooted in aggression and the pursuit of dominance, has alienated potential allies, empowered resistance movements, and fueled instability across West Asia.

Israel's dependence on the U.S. has allowed it to maintain its unsustainable policies, but this lifeline is becoming increasingly tenuous. The U.S. is facing growing international pressure to reassess its support for Israel, and Israel's own actions are jeopardizing U.S. interests in the region.

Israel's military, once considered invincible, is now exposed as vulnerable and overstretched. Its reliance on air superiority is a double-edged sword, providing a tactical advantage while creating a strategic weakness.

Israel's future is uncertain. Its current trajectory is unsustainable, and the consequences of its actions are becoming increasingly dire. The reckoning is coming, and Israel must confront the reality of its own making.

The path ahead is fraught with peril. Israel can continue on its current course, clinging to the illusion of dominance and risking further isolation and instability, as well as a potentially catastrophic war with Iran that could draw in global powers and potentially instigate World War III. Or it can choose a different path, one that prioritizes diplomacy, cooperation, and a just resolution to the Palestinian question.

The choice is clear. But can a society built on an ethno-fascist, settler-colonial ideology truly embrace peaceful coexistence? Increasingly, observers, including the author, believe that the current trajectory, fueled by a supremacist ideology, offers no hope for a two-state solution. The reality is that lasting peace in West Asia may only be possible with the dismantling of the Zionist Entity as an ethno-supremacist state. This does not necessitate the expulsion of Jews from the region, but rather envisions their inclusion as equal citizens within a secular, democratic state, most likely a single, unified Palestine. The continuation of an ethno-supremacist state in West Asia, or anywhere else in the world, is an unacceptable risk to regional and global stability. This perspective, which will be explored in greater depth in a forthcoming article, underscores the urgent need for a fundamental re-evaluation of the very foundations of the Israeli state and its role in the region. The chickens, as they say, are coming home to roost.

In conclusion, Israel's pursuit of regional dominance through military might has led it to a precarious position. The internal contradictions, economic woes, military vulnerabilities, and increasing international isolation all point to an unsustainable trajectory. A fundamental reassessment of its policies, a genuine commitment to peace, and a just resolution to the Palestinian question are not merely idealistic aspirations but essential prerequisites for Israel's long-term security and survival. The reckoning, long overdue, is now at hand.

Addendum: Future Directions for Analysis

This article has examined the multifaceted crises facing Israel, highlighting the unsustainable nature of its current trajectory and the urgent need for a fundamental reassessment of its policies. However, the complexities of this issue extend beyond the scope of a single article. Several critical areas warrant further investigation and will be explored in future articles. These include:

The Intricacies of Internal Israeli Politics: A deeper dive into the diverse political factions within Israel is crucial. Future analysis will examine the rise of the far-right, the influence of religious parties, the evolving role of the left, and how these internal dynamics shape Israel's domestic and foreign policies. Particular attention will be paid to analyzing the growing influence of ethno-nationalist and supremacist ideologies within Israeli society and their impact on the possibility of a just and lasting peace. The Full Spectrum of Palestinian Agency: This article touched upon Palestinian resistance. Future writing will delve into the diverse strategies employed by Palestinians, both violent and non-violent, and explore the challenges they face in achieving self-determination and liberation. A dedicated article will explore the argument for a one-state solution, examining its potential benefits, challenges, and implications for both Palestinians and Israelis. The Role of International Law: A more thorough examination of how Israel's actions violate international law is necessary. Future articles will analyze the legal implications of the occupation, apartheid, and other policies, and discuss the role of international bodies in upholding justice and accountability. Exploring Paths to Peace: While this article outlined the need for a different path, and questioned the viability of a two-state solution given Israel's current trajectory, future writing will explore potential solutions and alternatives to the current trajectory. This will include examining the one-state solution, and other models for achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

These are just a few of the many important aspects that deserve further attention. By continuing to analyze these critical issues, I aim to contribute to a more informed understanding of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape of West Asia.