Preface: Unmasking the Chaos

The world feels like it's spinning out of control. Headlines scream of escalating conflicts, bizarre diplomatic maneuvers, and a growing sense of impending crisis. The US, once the self-proclaimed leader of the "free world," is now increasingly erratic, its actions often contradicting its stated goals, its rhetoric divorced from reality. But beneath the surface chaos, discernible patterns emerge – patterns that point to a profound and irreversible shift in the global order.

This article is about recognizing that the seemingly isolated incidents we witness daily – a bombing campaign in Yemen, a diplomatic clusterfuck with Russia, a trade war with China – are clear symptoms of a deeper malaise: the decline of American hegemony and the desperate, often self-destructive, attempts of a fading empire to maintain its grip on power.

I will argue that the current US administration, led by a president seemingly incapable of coherent strategy, is accelerating this decline. I will examine how the "weaponization" of everything – from finance and trade to human rights and even information – has become the hallmark of a desperate power, clinging to outdated models of dominance in a rapidly changing world.

I will explore the motivations and actions of other key players – Russia, China, Iran, the BRICS nations, and even seemingly marginal actors like Ansar Allah in Yemen – to understand how they are shaping this new, multipolar landscape.

Ultimately, this article is a call to awareness, a call to recognize the systemic nature of the crisis we face and to engage in a critical examination of the forces shaping our world. The future is still uncertain and it is still not predetermined. The choices we make today – as individuals, as nations, and as a global community – will determine whether we descend further into chaos or forge a path toward a more just and sustainable future. Finally, I will explore this uncertain future through the prism of several potential scenarios, recognizing that we are fast approaching a point of no return.

Overview of Sections I-VI:

This article explores the interconnected crises facing the world today, arguing that they are symptoms of a deeper, systemic shift: the decline of US hegemony and the transition to a multipolar world order. To expose the underlying forces driving this shift, we will proceed as follows:

Section I: The Symptoms of a Deeper Malaise: Introduces the core argument – that seemingly chaotic events are interconnected symptoms of US decline – and establishes the crucial distinction between the Mythic US (the idealized self-image) and the Operational US (the reality of power politics).

Section II: The Yemen Fiasco: Arrogance, Ignorance, and the Price of Lies: Examines the US military intervention in Yemen as a microcosm of US foreign policy, highlighting the arrogance, ignorance, and disregard for human life that characterize the Operational US's actions.

Section III: Trump, Putin, and the Death of Diplomacy: Analyzes the dysfunctional US-Russia relationship, demonstrating how the Trump regime's approach and the US's history of " agreement incapability " have undermined diplomatic efforts and increased the risk of conflict.

Section IV: Microcosms of a Larger Collapse (Connecting the Dots): Synthesizes the previous arguments, demonstrating how the events in Yemen and the breakdown of US-Russia relations are interconnected symptoms of a larger, systemic crisis: the accelerating decline of US hegemony and the rise of multipolarity . I introduce the concept of " weaponization of everything ", the idea that the US is resorting to increasingly desperate measures.

Section V: Scenarios for the Future: Making Sense of the Chaos: Outlines several potential future scenarios, ranging from the highly improbable (US re-emergence) to the disturbingly plausible (chaotic unraveling, elite capture), to provide a framework for understanding the range of possible outcomes.

Section VI: Beyond Despair, Towards Resistance: Summarizes the core arguments, reiterates the urgency of the situation.

By examining these interconnected crises and exploring potential future scenarios, this article aims to provide a critical perspective on the forces shaping our world and to encourage a deeper understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Share

I. The Symptoms of a Deeper Malaise

The world feels increasingly chaotic, a whirlwind of escalating conflicts, bizarre diplomatic incidents, and a growing sense of impending crisis. But amidst this apparent disorder, discernible patterns emerge. The recent US military strikes against Ansar Allah civilians in Yemen, coupled with the Trump regime's unconventional, often erratic, interactions with Russia, are symptoms of a deeper, systemic crisis: the decline of American hegemony and the desperate, often self-destructive, attempts of a fading empire to maintain its grip on power.

This article will argue that these seemingly disparate events are, in fact, microcosms of larger trends that are reshaping the global order. To understand these trends, I must first make a crucial distinction: the distinction between the Mythic US and the Operational US.

The Two Faces of America

The Mythic US is the America of textbooks and political speeches: a beacon of democracy, a champion of freedom and human rights, a force for good in the world. It is the nation that ostensibly upholds international law, promotes free markets, and defends the oppressed. This is the image the US projects to the world, and the image most Americans hold of their own country.

The Operational US, however, is a different entity altogether. This is the America that actually exists, the one that operates behind the scenes, driven by the interests of a powerful elite. Throughout its history, the Operational US has taken different forms. Before and immediately after WWII, it was the Imperial US, driven by territorial expansion and resource control. It then morphed, during and immediately after the Cold War, into the Deep State US, characterized by a network of intelligence agencies, a powerful military-industrial complex, and a permanent bureaucracy – often serving corporatist interests that, while harmful, at least sought a semblance of stability and global order. Crucially, we must recognize that the profit wants of the military-industrial complex have long been a critical, and perhaps the dominant, driver of US foreign policy. But today, we see the Operational US evolving further – and arguably becoming more dangerous – into the Oligarchic US. This reflects the growing influence of an ultra-wealthy, tech-focused elite who thrive on chaos and the dismantling of the administrative state. This shift concentrates power in the hands of largely unaccountable individuals, like Musk, moving beyond even the traditional influence of corporations. This pernicious shift is further amplified by the increasing influence of Christian ideologues, pushing a theocratic agenda alongside the oligarchic one, a development that, as Chris Hedges notes, marks a departure from the (relatively) more predictable, if still eminently destructive, "Deep State" era.

The actions of the Operational US often contradict the ideals of the Mythic US. It is this Operational US that engages in reckless military interventions, supports authoritarian regimes, imposes crippling sanctions, and undermines international institutions when they don't serve its immediate interests. It is this Operational US that is driving the world towards greater instability and conflict. It is this Operational US that must finally be held to account.

Making Sense of the Chaos

The "foolishness" of recent US actions – the bombing of Yemen, the bizarre diplomatic overtures to Russia – is not simply a matter of incompetence or poor judgment. It reflects a fundamental inability (or unwillingness) of the Operational US to adapt to a changing world, a world where US unipolar dominance is no longer sustainable. The US is, in effect, creating the very problems it claims to be solving, fueling instability and undermining its own long-term interests (at least, the interests of the Mythic US).

Counterargument Consideration: Some might argue that US actions are driven by genuine security concerns or a desire to promote stability. However, the consistent pattern of intervention, the support for authoritarian regimes, and the disregard for international law (as evidenced by the recent barbaric actions in Yemen and the ongoing tensions and unconventional diplomatic approaches in US-Russia relations, discussed below) suggest a deeper, more systemic motivation: the maintenance of US power and control, regardless of the consequences.

This article explores the events in Yemen and the strained US-Russia relations – as microcosms of these larger trends. I will examine how they reveal the arrogance, ignorance, and strategic incoherence that characterize US foreign policy in this era of terminal decline. I will analyze how the "weaponization" of everything – from finance and trade to human rights and information – has become the hallmark of a desperate power, clinging to outdated models of dominance in a rapidly multipolar world. For example, the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates) have been actively pursuing de-dollarization efforts, with a significant increase in trade conducted in local currencies.

Ultimately, this article aims to make sense of the apparent chaos by identifying the major driving forces shaping the current global landscape. I will use multiple potential future scenarios as analytical prisms, recognizing that we are fast approaching a point of no return. These scenarios will help us understand the range of possible outcomes and assess the likelihood of each. The choices made today – by the US, by other nations, and by individuals around the world – will determine whether we descend further into chaos or forge a path toward a more just and sustainable future. The very real, very concrete possibility is that the US and its allies will trigger a global nuclear war. But I will not expand on that today.

II. The Yemen Fiasco: Arrogance, Ignorance, and the Price of Lies

The recent US military strikes against Ansar Allah civilians in Yemen are not a rational response to a security threat; they are a deliberate act of escalation, driven by the arrogance of a declining empire, a profound ignorance of the region's complexities, and a cynical disregard for human life. These strikes, far from being targeted military operations, were, in fact, attempted decapitation strikes against the Ansar Allah leadership, following the long-standing Zionist practice of extrajudicial assassinations with complete disregard for civilian casualties. The willingness to inflict widespread civilian death and destruction – predominantly murdering women and children – in pursuit of this goal underscores the Operational US's moral depravity. The Trump regime, echoing the worst excesses of past US interventions, is repeating a pattern of violence and destabilization that serves only to exacerbate the very problems it claims to address. This is not a bug; it is a feature of how the Operational US maintains its power.

A Manufactured Crisis, A Fabricated Enemy

The official narrative, amplified by a habitually complicit Western media, paints Ansar Allah as "Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists" threatening freedom of navigation in the Red Sea. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vows an "unrelenting" campaign until they cease their attacks, framing this as a necessary response to unprovoked aggression. This narrative is demonstrably false. The core driver of the conflict is, arguably, the pecuniary wants of the US military-industrial complex, and certainly not any genuine threat to US security.

The truth, deliberately obscured by the Operational US, is that Ansar Allah's actions are a direct response to the Israeli blockade of Gaza and the ongoing ethnic cleansing and genocide of the Palestinian people. They have explicitly stated that their attacks on shipping are intended to pressure Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza. This is a principled stance, given the illegality of collective punishment and the deliberate starvation of a civilian population. The US response is marked by hypocrisy, condemning Ansar Allah while supporting Israel's blatant violations of international law.

Ansar Allah: Beyond the Proxy Narrative

Ansar Allah are neither mindless terrorists nor Iranian puppets. They are a resilient and determined force, with significant popular support within Yemen, who have withstood years of warfare, first against a Saudi-led, US-backed, coalition and now against direct US military action. To understand their motivations, we must look beyond the simplistic "Iranian proxy" label and examine their history and ideology and, crucially, recognize that Ansar Allah represents, in many ways, the last bastion of Arab nationalism resisting US and Israeli dominance in the region – a key factor in the Operational US's determination to crush them.

Roots in Marginalization: Ansar Allah, a Zaydi Shia group from northern Yemen, have long felt marginalized and discriminated against by the central government. This marginalization fueled their initial uprisings.

The Saudi-Led War (2015-Present): The Saudi-led intervention in Yemen, heavily supported by the US and UK, has been a defining experience for Ansar Allah. The brutal bombing campaign and the resulting humanitarian crisis have solidified their resistance identity and deepened their distrust of external powers. This conflict, characterized by widespread human rights abuses and the deliberate targeting of civilians, has forged Ansar Allah into a formidable fighting force, deeply resentful of Western intervention.

Solidarity with Palestine: Ansar Allah's actions are motivated, in large part, by a genuine sense of solidarity with the Palestinians, who they see as facing a similar plight of oppression and injustice.

Independence of Action: It is also important to note that even the Trump administration has, on occasion, acknowledged that Iran does not exert any direct, day-to-day control.

The "Simplest Solution": Unthinkable to the Empire

The simplest and most effective way to end Ansar Allah's attacks on shipping would be to address the root cause: the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza. Pressuring Israel – the Operational US's key regional ally, and a critical tool for projecting US power – to lift the blockade and allow the free flow of aid would immediately remove Ansar Allah's stated justification for their actions. This was, in fact, Ansar Allah's explicit condition for ceasing their maritime operations.

But this is unthinkable for the Operational US. The interests of the pro-Israel lobby, the strategic alliance with the Zionist entity, and the broader goal of maintaining US dominance in the region all take precedence over a peaceful resolution, or, indeed, over the lives of Palestinians or Yemenis. The Mythic US might speak of humanitarian concerns, but the Operational US operates according to a different logic: the logic of power, control, and the relentless pursuit of self-interest, regardless of the human cost to others.

A Wider War by Design?

The US attacks are not just ineffective; they are actively dangerous. They risk a wider regional conflict, potentially drawing in Iran and disrupting global oil supplies, with severe economic consequences. While the Operational US publicly claims to want to avoid escalation, the possibility remains that some factions within that system – the neoconservatives, the war profiteers, and proponents of the "controlled demolition" hypothesis – see a wider war as a desirable outcome. The "controlled demolition" hypothesis, in this context, suggests that certain powerful actors may be deliberately exacerbating global instability to weaken existing power structures (including the US) and create opportunities for a new global order dominated by a reconfigured elite. Chaos, after all, is profitable. Instability creates opportunities.

The fact that Saudi Arabia, a long-time US ally, is not publicly supporting the current strikes, and has even called for restraint, is telling. It suggests an emergent, if not yet decisive, divergence of interests and an increasing US isolation on the world stage. Even those who have previously benefited from US patronage and supported its imperial rampage are beginning to recognize the recklessness of the current course.

Trump's Bluster: A Sign of Weakness, Not Strength

The Trump regime's bombastic rhetoric – threats of "hell raining down" and claims of "unprecedented" attacks – are not signs of strength, but of weakness. They reveal a profound insecurity, a desperate attempt to project power in the face of a declining empire and the lost proxy war against Russia. The suggestion that somehow Trump-authorized bombs are more powerful is a sickening deliberate attempt to enhance this projection. This is the language of a complex-ridden schoolyard bully. It's the desperate flailing of a power that knows its time is running out. Trump's personal responsibility for escalating the conflict is clear, and this reckless disregard for consequences is mirrored even within his own administration. The stark contrast between Tulsi Gabbard's previous anti-war stance and her current support for US actions in Yemen exemplifies the pervasive influence of the personality cult surrounding Trump, where loyalty to the leader often overrides principle and consistency.

The Point of No Return

The US, or rather, the Operational US, is not learning from the "mistakes" of Iraq, Afghanistan, or Libya, because from its perspective, those weren't mistakes. Those were successes in destabilizing regions, creating chaos, and maintaining a global order predicated on US dominance. The current actions against Ansar Allah are a continuation of this pattern, a doubling down on a strategy that has consistently produced death, destruction, and instability. We are fast approaching a point of no return, where the consequences of these actions will become irreversible, not just for the people of Yemen, but for the entire world. Ansar Allah has demonstrated their ability to strike back, even targeting the USS Harry S. Truman, a symbol of US naval power. This underscores the limits of US military might and the futility of attempting to impose solutions through force alone.

III. Trump, Putin, and the Death of Diplomacy

The escalating conflict in Yemen, fueled by the Operational US's reckless pursuit of dominance, is paralleled by a severely strained and deeply dysfunctional relationship with Russia despite recent, and seemingly contradictory, steps towards a potential rapprochement. The Trump regime, through a combination of deliberate provocation, stunning incompetence, and a fundamental disregard for international protocols, has brought US-Russia relations to a state of deep mistrust and unpredictability, hindering any meaningful progress on critical issues. While recent direct communication between Trump and Putin offers a potential glimmer of hope for de-escalation, the overall context remains one of profound mistrust and a dangerous reliance on threats and coercion, rather than genuine diplomacy.

The "Mafia Don" and the Language of Threats

The Trump regime's approach to foreign policy, particularly towards Russia, is characterized by what we might call the "Mafia Don" approach: transactional, personalized, and heavily reliant on threats and intimidation. Although privately a poodle vis-à-vis Putin, Trump's public statements are filled with bluster, boasts, and barely veiled threats. He speaks of "unprecedented" military action, of "dire consequences," of making other nations "pay." This is neither the behaviour nor the language of diplomacy; it's the behavior of a clown and the language of coercion, of a bully attempting to impose his will through force. This approach might play well with a certain segment of the American electorate, but it is utterly disastrous for international relations, further destroying trust, fueling resentment, and making it virtually impossible to find common ground or resolve disputes meaningfully or even peacefully.

"Agreement Incapable": A Pattern of Betrayal

The problem goes beyond Trump's personal style. The US, under both Democratic and Republican administrations, has developed a reputation for being "agreement incapable." It signs treaties and then violates them (ABM Treaty, INF Treaty, JCPOA, to name a few). It makes promises and then breaks them (NATO expansion). It lectures other nations about international law while acting as if it is above the law. This pattern of behavior has created a deep and abiding mistrust of the US, particularly in Russia but also in Iran. Both Moscow and Teheran have learned, through bitter experience, that any agreement with Washington is likely to be temporary, contingent on the shifting whims of US domestic politics and the perceived interests of the Operational US.

The Witkoff/Rubio Farce: A Case Study in Diplomatic Dysfunction

One of the many glaring examples of this diplomatic breakdown is the incident involving private citizen Steve Witkoff, Senator Marco Rubio, and a supposed "ceasefire agreement" delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin. This wasn't a backchannel communication; it was a non-channel communication, a move so far outside the bounds of accepted diplomatic practice that it highlights the extraordinary dysfunction. The document, reportedly signed by Rubio (a Senator with no executive authority) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (the leader of a client state wholly dependent on US support), was presented to Putin as a serious proposal, highlighting either gross incompetence or a more complex, and potentially more concerning agenda. The incident underscores either a profound lack of understanding, or a deliberate disregard, for Russia's position, its interests, and its resolve.

The Consequences of Dysfunctional Diplomacy

While the recent phone call between Trump and Putin, with its discussion of a limited pause in hostilities and the formation of "expert groups," could be interpreted as a step toward de-escalation, this must be viewed with extreme caution. The broader pattern of US behavior, the anticipated sabotage attempts by other actors (Ukraine, European powers, neoconservatives within the US), and the fundamental divergence of interests between the Operational US and Russia all suggest that any "peace process" will be fraught with peril. The call was largely a PR exercise for Trump, who appeared unprepared and uninformed about the core issues and the Russian position. The subsequent disorganization and incompetence within the White House further underscore the lack of a coherent strategy. A preliminary assessment suggests that Putin made no substantial concessions, and that any agreement will be on Russia's terms – a trajectory consistent with my personal assertions (it could not have been more obvious) and Russia's stated goals since the beginning of the conflict.

This perilous state of diplomacy – where communication is still sporadic, trust is minimal, and threats often overshadow negotiation – has profound consequences. It increases the risk of miscalculation, of accidental escalation, and of catastrophic conflict. It makes it more difficult to address shared challenges, from climate change to nuclear proliferation to the coming battle over primacy in the Arctic. It fosters a world where power politics, unilateral action, and the constant threat of violence become the norm. However, the fact that talks are occurring, however cynical the motivations on the US side might be, provides a narrow window of opportunity that must be acknowledged, even as we remain vigilant about the very real dangers that persist. Peskov’s statement about "trust" between Trump and Putin should be viewed as a shrewd strategic move by Russia, aimed at appealing to Trump's ego and potentially furthering Russian interests by weakening European resolve and driving a wedge between the US and its allies. Genuine trust between Russia and the Operational US remains impossible given the historical and recent pattern of broken agreements and conflicting geopolitical objectives.

From the perspective of the Operational US, a weakened and contained Russia remains a primary objective. However, the rhetoric of the Trump administration, at least in relation to Ukraine, suggests a potential shift – a willingness to engage with Russia, most likely driven by the recognition of a lost war combined with a desire to avoid political blame for a perceived defeat. This creates a complex and contradictory dynamic. Further complicating matters is the anticipated composition of any US "expert groups," likely to be populated by individuals with a pre-existing anti-Russia bias, raising serious doubts about their ability to engage in good-faith negotiations.

Russia, understandably perceiving an existential threat from a historically hostile and demonstrably unreliable US, is likely to respond by:

Strengthening its own defenses: This includes further developing advanced weapons systems (like the Oreshnik hypersonic missile) and increasing its military preparedness. The recent reported downing of a Ukrainian F-16 by a Russian SU-35 serves as a stark reminder of Russia's military capabilities.

Deepening its alliances: This means further strengthening ties with China, Iran, and other nations that share its distrust of the West.

Pursuing its interests unilaterally: This could involve further military action in Ukraine until its long-stated objectives are achieved, increased support for anti-US forces in other regions, and a more assertive posture on the global stage. However, Russia has also consistently signaled a willingness to negotiate a settlement, provided its core security concerns are addressed. Putin's reported suggestion that Russia might not claim Odessa if a settlement is reached quickly demonstrates a willingness to offer potential concessions, while simultaneously highlighting Russia's strong negotiating position. It also indicates that Russia may have little interest in taking over a city such as Odessa, rife as it is with corruption, and a "criminal-state-with-a-criminal state".

The Operational US, driven by its own internal logic and its insatiable hunger for dominance, seems either oblivious to these consequences or actively welcomes them. The path it has chosen, despite the potential opening presented by the recent talks, leads not to peace and stability, but to increased conflict and a world teetering on the brink of disaster. The few remaining voices within the US that retain any level of competency are largely ignored.

Trump's ignorance of the world

Trump's lack of understanding extends beyond Russia and the complexities of the Ukraine war. His comments on the BRICS alliance reveal a breathtaking ignorance of global economics and international relations. Trump's claim that he "broke up" BRICS with his tariff threats is demonstrably false, as is his apparent belief that Spain is a member. This isn't simply a gaffe; it's a symptom of a broader worldview that is dangerously detached from reality.

Share

IV: Microcosms of a Larger Collapse (Connecting the Dots)

The reckless US military actions in Yemen, the perilous state of US-Russia diplomacy, and the unwavering support for Israel's actions in Gaza are interconnected symptoms of a larger, systemic crisis: the accelerating decline of US hegemony and the chaotic transition to a multipolar world order. The Operational US, clinging to outdated models of dominance and driven by the insatiable demands of its military-industrial complex and other special interests, is actively exacerbating this instability, creating a world of increasing danger and uncertainty.

The End of Unipolarity and the Rise of Multipolarity

The post-Cold War era of unchallenged US dominance is definitively over. The rise of China, the resurgence of Russia, and the growing influence of the BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates) are creating a more multipolar, multinodal world, where power is distributed among multiple actors, rather than concentrated in the hands of a single unhinged, supremacist hegemon.

This shift is not simply a matter of changing geopolitical alignments; it's also driven by profound economic transformations. The BRICS nations, led by China, are actively pursuing de-dollarization efforts, conducting an increasing amount of trade in their own currencies. In the first quarter of 2025 alone, China's overall trade with other BRICS members reached 1.49 trillion yuan (approximately $209.7 billion USD), and approximately 90% of trade between Russia and India is now conducted in their local currencies. This trend, coupled with the development of alternative financial institutions like the New Development Bank (NDB), is gradually eroding the dominance of the US dollar and the Western-controlled financial system.

The Weaponization of Everything

Faced with this decline in relative power, the Operational US has resorted to what might be termed the "weaponization" of everything. Economic sanctions, once considered a tool of last resort, have become a primary instrument of US foreign policy, used against a growing list of countries, including Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and Cuba. Trade, once conceived as a means of fostering cooperation and shared prosperity, is now treated as a zero-sum battleground. The Trump administration, misunderstanding the historical "American System" of industrial development, focuses almost exclusively on tariffs, ignoring the crucial role of government investment in infrastructure, education, and social programs. This narrow, protectionist approach, while appealing to certain domestic constituencies, actually undermines US competitiveness, increases costs for consumers, and disrupts global supply chains. This is not about sound economics, but about projecting US power and asserting dominance in a changing world, even if it means harming the global economy and, ironically, the US's own long-term economic interests.

This "weaponization" extends beyond economics. The Operational US selectively condemns human rights abuses by its adversaries while overlooking or downplaying the incomparably savage abuses committed by its allies: above all by the barbaric settler-colonial Zionist entity. It promotes a self-serving narrative of "democracy vs. authoritarianism" to justify its interventions, even as it, itself, epitomizes authoritarianism domestically and simultaneously supports authoritarian regimes that serve its interests across the world. Crucially, this narrative is reinforced by a pervasive system of propaganda and information warfare, designed to shape public opinion and demonize designated enemies.

The Moral Bankruptcy of the West

This "weaponization" strategy is not only ineffective; it's also deeply immoral. The US's unwavering support for Israel's actions in Gaza, including the ongoing genocide and the deliberate starvation of the Palestinian population, exposes the hypocrisy of its claims to be a champion of human rights and international law. The US vetoes UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire, provides Israel with billions of dollars in military aid, and actively shields it from accountability for its war crimes. This is further exemplified by the appointment of figures like Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense. Hegseth, a former Fox News personality with a history of extremist, Islamophobic, and pro-war statements, reflects the Operational US's embrace of white supremacism, militarism and disregard for human life.

This blatant contempt for Palestinian lives, coupled with the US's history of military interventions and support for oppressive regimes, has eradicated its pretense of moral authority and justly fueled anti-Western sentiment around the world. The Mythic US may still cling to its self-image as a force for good, but the Operational US is increasingly viewed as THE rogue state, acting with impunity and brazenly undermining the principles it claims to uphold. This imperial drive is fueled by a combination of racist ideology (particularly targeting the “yellow peril” emanating from China) and the naked pursuit of personal enrichment by a corrupt elite. In an interesting and thoughtful observation, journalist and foreign correspondent John Helmer highlights the existence of two primary factions driving this agenda: a "Confederate" faction motivated by white supremacist ideology and focused on confronting China, and a "Money" faction driven by personal financial gain. Both, however, share the common goal of expanding US power and influence, regardless of the consequences.

The "Controlled Demolition" Hypothesis: A Deliberate Descent into Chaos?

Given the self-destructive nature of many US actions – the exacerbation of conflicts, the undermining of international institutions, the erosion of its own economic and moral standing – some analysts have advanced the "controlled demolition" hypothesis. This hypothesis, while lacking definitive, peer-reviewed proof, suggests that powerful non-state actors, perhaps a network of global elites, are deliberately accelerating the decline of the US and the existing world order to create conditions for a new system, one that they can more effectively control. This position aligns with the actions of the US in the Middle East where, according to Helmer, the policy has long included an element of 'partition and break up', as has occurred in Syria.

This is not to say that every US action is part of a conscious, coordinated conspiracy. But it does suggest that certain actors may be exploiting existing tensions and contradictions, pushing the system towards collapse in the belief that they can benefit from the ensuing chaos. The military-industrial complex, for example, profits from increased military spending, regardless of whether the wars are "won" or "lost." Financial institutions can profit from volatility and instability. And certain ideological factions may see a weakened US as a necessary condition for achieving their broader geopolitical goals.

Competing Visions of the Future: The Chinese Alternative

The rise of BRICS and other non-Western power centers, particularly China, offers a potential alternative to the US-dominated world order. These nations are seeking to create a more multipolar, multilateral system, based on principles of sovereign equality, non-interference, and mutual benefit. They are developing alternative financial institutions, promoting trade in local currencies, and challenging the dominance of Western narratives.

Crucially, China's economic model presents a stark contrast to the increasingly financialized and short-term-focused approach of the US. China's emphasis on long-term strategic planning, state-guided investment in key sectors (like AI, renewable energy, and infrastructure), and a decentralized governance system that fosters local competition and experimentation, gives it significant advantages. Unlike the US, which often prioritizes short-term financial returns over long-term industrial capacity, China has maintained a strong focus on manufacturing and technological development. This is coupled with an open-source approach to innovation (as seen with DeepSeek's R1 LLM) that promotes wider adoption and collaboration, in contrast to the restrictive intellectual property regimes prevalent in the West. While the US, through sanctions and trade restrictions, has attempted to hinder China's technological progress, these actions have, as was to be expected, accelerated China's indigenous innovation efforts. China's model, though not without its own challenges and contradictions, offers a compelling alternative to the declining, private debt-ridden, and increasingly unequal economic model of the US.

However, the future is far from certain. The transition to a multipolar world is likely to be messy and potentially violent. The Operational US is unlikely to relinquish its power willingly, and the risk of major conflicts – including a potential US-Iran war, or even a wider global conflict – remains high. The competing visions of the future – a US-led order, a BRICS-led order, or a chaotic multipolar landscape – are still in play, and the choices made in the coming years will determine which path we ultimately take.

V. Scenarios for the Future: Making Sense of the Chaos

The preceding analysis paints a picture of a world in profound transition, characterized by declining US hegemony, rising multipolarity, increasing geopolitical instability, and a pervasive sense of impending crisis. The actions of the Operational US, driven by a combination of imperial ambition, short-sighted self-interest, and potentially deliberate destabilization, are accelerating these trends, pushing the world towards a point of no return.

But what does the future hold? While precise prediction is impossible, I can outline several potential scenarios, each with varying degrees of probability, based on the identified driving forces and the choices made by key actors. These scenarios are not mutually exclusive; elements of each could combine in complex and unpredictable ways. However, they provide a useful framework for understanding the range of possible outcomes and assessing the risks and opportunities that lie ahead.

Scenario 1: US Re-emergence as Unchallenged Hegemon (Extremely Low Probability - 0.1%)

In this highly unlikely scenario, the Mythic US somehow reverses its internal decline, reasserts its economic and military dominance, and successfully contains the rise of China, Russia, and the BRICS nations. This would require a fundamental shift in US domestic and foreign policy, a rejection of the Operational US's agenda, and a miraculous resurgence of US economic and technological competitiveness. It would also likely involve a significant escalation of global tensions and a high risk of major conflict. Given the deep-seated structural problems within the US, the momentum of multipolarity, and the entrenched power of the Operational US, this scenario is virtually impossible.

Scenario 2: Managed Decline (Low Probability - 10%)

In this scenario, the more rational elements within the US political establishment recognize the limits of US power and adopt a more cooperative and pragmatic approach to international relations. The US engages in genuine diplomacy with Russia and China, accepts the reality of a multipolar world, and seeks to manage its decline gracefully, focusing on domestic renewal and addressing its internal challenges. This would require a significant curtailment of the military-industrial complex's influence, a rejection of the "weaponization" strategy, and a willingness to compromise with other major powers. While desirable, this scenario is unlikely, given the powerful forces driving the Operational US towards continued confrontation and the deep divisions within American society.

Scenario 3: Chaotic Unraveling (Medium Probability - 30%)

This scenario represents a continuation of current trends, with the Operational US persisting in its attempts to maintain dominance through increasingly reckless and self-destructive actions. This leads to further instability, economic crises, regional conflicts (potentially including a US-Iran war), and a general erosion of international norms and institutions. The US doesn't necessarily "collapse" entirely, but its power and influence continue to decline, while no other single power or bloc emerges to replace it. The world becomes more fragmented, unpredictable, and dangerous, with a high risk of escalating conflicts and a breakdown of global cooperation. This scenario is a likely outcome if the Operational US continues on its current path without a significant course correction and while being able to avoid collapse.

Scenario 4a: Controlled Demolition - Elite Capture of BRICS (Medium Probability - 35%)

This scenario aligns with the "controlled demolition" hypothesis. Powerful non-state actors, recognizing the inevitability of US decline, deliberately accelerate the process, while simultaneously working to co-opt or control the emerging BRICS-led order. This could involve infiltrating BRICS institutions, manipulating financial markets, fomenting internal divisions within BRICS nations, or even orchestrating a major crisis (e.g., a limited nuclear exchange) to create a pretext for a "new world order" under their control. The result is a shift in the form of global power, but not the substance: a reconfigured elite continues to dominate, albeit with a different geographical and institutional base. This scenario is plausible, given the historical pattern of elite manipulation and the growing evidence of interconnectedness among seemingly disparate power centers.

Scenario 4b: Controlled Demolition - Genuine Multipolarity (Medium-Low Probability - 24.9%)

This scenario also begins with the "controlled demolition" premise – a deliberate acceleration of US decline – but results in a different outcome. While powerful non-state actors may attempt to shape the transition, they are unable to fully control the emerging multipolar order. BRICS, led by China and Russia, establishes itself as a genuine alternative to US hegemony, promoting a more equitable, cooperative, and multipolar world. This requires a successful resistance to elite capture, a commitment to principles of sovereign equality and non-interference, and the development of robust institutions that can withstand external pressures. While this scenario represents a more positive outcome, it faces significant challenges, given the entrenched power of the existing global elite and the inherent difficulties of building a truly just and sustainable world order.

These five scenarios represent a range of possible futures, from the highly improbable (US re-emergence) to the disturbingly plausible (chaotic unraveling, elite capture). The actual outcome will likely be a complex combination of these scenarios, with unforeseen events and unintended consequences shaping the trajectory. However, by understanding the underlying forces at play and the potential paths forward, we can better prepare for the challenges ahead and work towards a more desirable future.

VI. Beyond Despair, Towards Resistance

The evidence presented in this article paints a stark and unsettling picture. The world is in the midst of a profound and dangerous transition, driven by the accelerating decline of US hegemony and the chaotic emergence of a multipolar order. The Operational US, far from managing this transition responsibly, is actively exacerbating the instability, clinging to outdated models of dominance, and pursuing policies that are both self-destructive and deeply immoral.

The US military strikes in Yemen, the dysfunctional relationship with Russia, and the unwavering support for Israeli atrocities are not isolated incidents; they are microcosms of a larger, systemic crisis. They reveal the arrogance, ignorance, and strategic incoherence that characterize US foreign policy in this era of terminal decline. They expose the moral bankruptcy, and sheer evil, of a system that prioritizes the interests of a narrow elite – the military-industrial complex, the pro-Israel lobby, the financial institutions – over the well-being of humanity and the planet.

The "weaponization" of everything – from trade and finance to human rights and information – is a desperate attempt to maintain control in a world that is slipping away from US dominance. But this strategy is ultimately self-defeating. It eviscerates US credibility, fuels resentment, and undermines the very foundations of a stable and cooperative international order.

While the future remains uncertain, the trajectory is clear. The US is declining, not yet, necessarily, in absolute terms, but certainly relative to the rising powers of the East and the Global South. The question is not whether this decline will continue, but how it will unfold. Will it be a managed, gradual transition, or a chaotic, potentially catastrophic collapse? Will it lead to a more equitable and multipolar world, or to a new form of elite domination under a different guise?

The scenarios outlined in Section V offer a range of possibilities, from the highly improbable (US re-emergence) to the disturbingly plausible (chaotic unraveling, elite capture). The actual outcome will likely be a complex and unpredictable mix of these scenarios. But one thing is certain: we are fast approaching a point of no return.

Share

Leave a comment