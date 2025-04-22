Preface

Seventy years ago, in the spring of 1955, representatives from twenty-nine nations of Asia and Africa converged in Bandung, Indonesia. The Bandung Conference was a pivotal moment in the 20th century, a declaration of independence from colonial dominance that articulated a powerful vision of non-alignment, sovereignty, and South-South cooperation. It championed a "politics first" ethos, prioritizing shared principles and political solidarity in reshaping a world scarred by imperialism. While the immediate impact of that era ebbed and flowed with the tides of superpower rivalry, the core aspirations articulated in Bandung never truly faded.

Today, the global landscape is once again undergoing a fundamental transformation. The rise of the BRICS bloc, recently expanded to include a broader coalition of nations, signals the definitive end of unquestioned Western hegemony and the emergence of a multipolar world. Yet, unlike the overt political declarations of Bandung, BRICS+ has largely been perceived and has operated primarily through an "economics first" lens, focusing on trade, finance, and infrastructure. This approach has yielded tangible successes in building alternative institutions and fostering economic ties. However, political coordination has not been entirely absent from the bloc's development; various initiatives for political consultation and legislative cooperation already exist. This article will explore how these nascent efforts are integral to the bloc's journey towards a more explicit and unified political dimension.

But in a world increasingly defined by multi-domain geopolitical pressure, accelerating Global Crises, and the relentless pursuit of dominance through the Weaponization of all tools across political, economic, informational, and potentially military realms, the question looms: is an "economics first" strategy sufficient to navigate the complexities of the 21st century and secure a truly just and equitable global order?

This article goes to the heart of this critical question. Drawing upon a rigorous analytical framework designed to reveal the underlying systemic drivers of global power dynamics, I trace the evolution of the BRICS+ bloc and analyze the profound imperative compelling it towards a more unified political posture. I dissect the formidable internal fissures and the intense external opposition that constrain this evolution, mapping the intricate interplay of these forces. Ultimately, I explore the strategic implications of successfully navigating these obstacles, identifying potential pathways and observable indicators that signal progress towards fundamentally altering the existing Hegemonic Structure and actively building a more just, equitable, and understandable global order.

My aim is to move beyond conventional geopolitical narratives, providing a framework for understanding the systemic forces shaping our world and empowering critical thinking about the possibilities for radical positive transformation. In undertaking this analysis, I will introduce certain terms essential to the analytical framework designed to reveal these underlying dynamics. Using this framework as the lens, the journey of BRICS+, viewed through the enduring legacy of Bandung, offers a vital perspective on the challenges and opportunities inherent in forging a world worth living in. These terms, integral to our approach, will be further elaborated in the coming weeks/months on a separate platform dedicated to detailing the framework in depth.

To guide the reader through this comprehensive analysis, the article is presented in two parts. Part 1 traces BRICS+'s evolution and the imperative for a political shift, detailing the significant internal and external obstacles it faces. Part 2 will then explore the strategic implications of navigating these challenges, identifying potential pathways and indicators for building a more just global order.

Part 1 (establishes the problem and its difficulty): Setting the Stage: BRICS+'s evolution and current "economics first" limitations. The Imperative: Why a political shift is essential. The Obstacles: Internal challenges and external opposition.

1. Setting the Stage: BRICS+'s Evolution from Economic Concept to Geopolitical Challenge

The BRICS bloc, initially perceived primarily through the lens of economic forecasts, has undeniably evolved into a significant geopolitical force on the 21st-century global stage. Far exceeding the simple investment banking acronym coined at the turn of the millennium, this coalition, which now includes a diverse array of member states under its expanded BRICS+ umbrella, represents a growing challenge to the established Western-led global order and the architecture of global power. This section will trace the trajectory of this transformation, examining the catalysts for its political ascent and establishing the current state of the bloc – its achievements and inherent limitations – as the essential starting point for analyzing its potential future direction.

The genesis of what would become a formidable grouping began not with a political manifesto, but with a financial projection. In 2001, Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill introduced the "BRIC" concept, highlighting Brazil, Russia, India, and China as rapidly growing emerging markets poised to become major players in the global economy. This thesis was further elaborated with detailed economic models projecting the BRIC economies to collectively surpass the G7 in aggregate GDP within decades. At the time, these forecasts were often met with skepticism, largely confined to financial circles and viewed as hypothetical scenarios. However, the 2008 global financial crisis served as a pivotal catalyst, abruptly shifting the narrative. As developed Western economies faced severe contraction and instability, the BRIC nations demonstrated remarkable economic resilience, maintaining significant growth rates. This performance not only validated the earlier economic projections but also underscored a fundamental divergence in global economic health and vulnerability. This shared experience of navigating the crisis, coupled with a growing collective dissatisfaction with the perceived failures and inequities of the Western-dominated financial system, provided the impetus for these countries to translate theoretical economic alignment into concrete political coordination. The initial steps were diplomatic, beginning with informal meetings of foreign ministers that paved the way for the first official BRIC heads-of-state summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in 2009. This marked a significant departure from the concept's purely economic origins, signalling a collective intent to leverage their growing economic weight for greater influence on the global stage and challenge the existing hierarchical structure. Discussions at this and subsequent early summits expanded beyond purely financial matters to include areas like agriculture, health, and space technology, along with coordinated calls for reforms in established international institutions, notably the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These early coordinated actions, focused on increasing the voice and representation of emerging markets, highlighted a clear ambition to reshape global economic governance rather than simply operate within the existing rules.

A pivotal moment in the bloc's evolution was the accession of South Africa in 2010, transforming "BRIC" into "BRICS". This expansion was strategically significant, extending the grouping's geographical reach into the African continent and bolstering its claim to represent a broader Global South perspective. South Africa's inclusion enhanced the coalition's voice in key multilateral forums, adding legitimacy to its challenge of the established Hegemonic Structure.

With the core membership established, BRICS moved quickly to build concrete institutional pillars designed to provide alternatives to the Western-dominated financial architecture. The 2012 Delhi summit was particularly pivotal in this regard, leading to the agreement to establish a development bank and a contingent reserve arrangement. A key outcome was the establishment of the New Development Bank (NDB) in 2014. Envisioned as an alternative to the World Bank, the NDB aimed to finance infrastructure and sustainable development projects in BRICS and other developing countries. With initial subscribed capital of USD 50 billion (USD 100 billion authorized), it became operational in 2016. A crucial stated differentiator was its philosophy of non-interference and project-based lending without the broad macroeconomic or governance policy conditionalities often tied to IMF and World Bank loans, pledging to be a "bank of projects and not of policies". Early projects focused on infrastructure and renewables. The same year saw the creation of the Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA), designed as a liquidity support mechanism with USD 100 billion in committed capital. Operational from 2016, the CRA aimed to provide an alternative to the IMF's lending facilities.

This drive for institutionalization extended beyond the executive and financial realms. Recognizing the strategic importance of aligning legislative efforts with executive cooperation, parliamentary representatives began convening. This culminated in the formal establishment of the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, with its inaugural meeting in Moscow. Between 2015 and 2023, these annual gatherings addressed a broad spectrum of issues necessitating "parliamentary support", ranging from international security and the reform of the global financial system to cooperation in crucial sectors like healthcare, environment, science, and education. The forum's impact further extended with the establishment of specialized platforms like the BRICS Women Parliamentarians Forum and the BRICS Young Parliamentarians' Forum. These inter-parliamentary efforts highlighted a growing ambition to coordinate legislative approaches and facilitate the domestication of BRICS agreements within their national legal frameworks, demonstrating that political coordination efforts were present from the outset, complementing the focus on economic institutions. These institutions represented tangible steps towards building parallel systems and fostering global alternatives.

The bloc continued to expand its scope beyond economic and financial matters in subsequent years, engaging in discussions on a wider range of global challenges and coordinating diplomatic positions. This trajectory culminated in the significant expansion in 2024, with the admission of Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE, and potential future members like Saudi Arabia. This BRICS+ era dramatically increased the coalition's global footprint, incorporating key energy producers and geopolitically significant states across the Middle East and Africa, further solidifying the reality of Multipolarity.

In its current state, BRICS+ has achieved significant milestones. It has fostered increased trade and investment among members, built notable alternative institutions (NDB, CRA), and achieved greater diplomatic coordination, collectively challenging Western dominance. However, this analysis argues that despite these achievements, the current "economics first" approach faces fundamental constraints that may limit its ability to build a truly transformative alternative global order. These constraints include: the partial nature of de-dollarization, with the dollar remaining dominant in global trade and reserves; the limited scale and utilization of alternative financial systems like the NDB and CRA compared to the entrenched power of the World Bank, IMF, and SWIFT, evidenced by the CRA never having been activated and its dollar-based mechanism hindering its utility post-sanctions for a member like Russia; hurdles faced by alternative logistics and infrastructure projects like the INSTC and adaptations of the BRI; the hedging behavior of middle powers who pursue pragmatic multi-alignment rather than full commitment to a BRICS-led order; and inherent fragmentation and rivalries within the bloc, hindering unified political action.

Viewed through the lens of the 1955 Bandung Conference, which prioritized a "politics first" ethos of shared principles, political solidarity, and active resistance to colonialism, the current "economics first" approach of BRICS+, while pragmatic and necessary, appears structurally insufficient to fully embody the transformative aspirations of its predecessor. Bandung aimed not just for economic development, but for political self-determination and a fundamental reshaping of the global political architecture based on new principles. While BRICS+ shares the goal of challenging the established Hegemonic Structure, its primary tools have been economic. This inherent tension between the bloc's growing geopolitical ambition and the limitations of its current approach sets the stage for exploring the imperative and challenges of a strategic evolution towards a more explicit, unified, and assertive political posture in the sections that follow.

2. The Imperative for Political Unity: Why "Economics First" is No Longer Enough

Key Issue to Explore in Section 2: Facing the multi-domain nature of Western pressure and accelerating Global Crises, the BRICS+ bloc's current "economics first" strategy, while building vital alternatives, may be structurally insufficient to secure a truly multipolar and equitable future, necessitating a strategic evolution towards a more unified and assertive political posture.

The Multi-Domain Nature of Western Pressure

Beyond the limitations of incremental economic progress, the imperative for a political shift is driven by the multi-domain nature of Western pressure, a sophisticated form of engagement designed not merely to compete, but to actively maintain the existing Hegemonic Structure by inhibiting the rise of potential challengers.

This pressure is not a collection of isolated tactics but operates as an interconnected system, leveraging every available tool across political, military, informational, and economic realms – including economic sanctions, financial systems, information, and even legal processes. Economic Weaponization, exemplified by unilateral sanctions (Iran, Russia) and the pervasive threat of exclusion from the dollar-denominated financial system, interlocks directly with powerful informational campaigns that flood the global information environment.

These campaigns are designed to legitimize Western actions, demonize adversaries through Moral Alchemy, and shape global narratives in a manner that reinforces the perceived legitimacy of the existing order. This narrative control, functioning as Epistemic Corruption, often exploits internal vulnerabilities within target states and actively seeks to exploit the very constraints identified in Section 1. For instance, the effectiveness of financial sanctions is amplified by the limited scale of alternative financial systems, and narratives portraying BRICS+ initiatives like the BRI negatively ("BRI debt trap") are more easily propagated due to Western dominance over major information channels, enabled by media complicity. This coordinated, multi-domain pressure, backed by the implicit or explicit threat of military force, creates a strategic environment where a response focused solely on building parallel economic infrastructure is fundamentally structurally insufficient. The economic approach builds vital tools for resilience, but it lacks the capacity to directly contest the political principles underpinning hegemonic legitimacy, counter the sophisticated narrative frameworks of Managed Perception, or deter outright military coercion.

Accelerating Global Crises

This challenge is intensified and amplified by accelerating Global Crises that underscore the inadequacy of the current global governance system and demand coordinated political action on a scale beyond BRICS+'s current "economics first" mandate. Planetary boundary transgression, manifested in escalating climate disasters and resource conflicts, the AGI arms race driven by unchecked Oligarchic Tech Elite (OTE) ambition, and the growing risk of nuclear miscalculation in a multipolarizing world are existential threats that cannot be solved through bilateral trade agreements or infrastructure loans alone. They require unified political will to set new norms for global cooperation rooted in existential prudence, establish shared ethical frameworks for technology and resource management, and coordinate diplomatic strategies to de-escalate tensions. The current "economics first" approach, focused on member states' pragmatic national interests, struggles to generate this level of cohesive political leadership and often yields to the Superrationality deficit that plagues global collective action.

The Metacrisis thus presents a stark, undeniable imperative: either BRICS+ evolves to become a unified political force capable of proposing and implementing collective solutions to these crises, or it risks being overwhelmed by them, its economic gains potentially rendered irrelevant in a rapidly destabilizing global system.

Changing Global Military Landscape

A third critical, and increasingly prominent, driver for a political shift arises from the changing global military landscape and the evolving perception of Western military capabilities. For decades, the perceived military dominance of the US and its allies acted as a significant, often silent, constraint on the political assertiveness of states in the Global South and aspiring powers. The threat of intervention, regime change, or military coercion loomed large, limiting the scope for independent political action.

However, recent conflicts, most notably in Ukraine and Yemen, have begun to visibly expose limitations, high operational costs, and strategic vulnerabilities associated with Western military power and military overextension. While the US and NATO retain formidable capabilities, these conflicts have demonstrated the resilience of determined adversaries employing asymmetric strategies, the disconnect between stated strategic objectives and military outcomes rooted in Strategic Illiteracy and the Insanity of Empire, and internal constraints within Western alliances.

This is amplified by a growing Global South disenchantment fuelled by the perceived hypocrisy and double standards inherent in Western foreign policy regarding sovereignty and international law – vividly highlighted by the starkly differing Western responses to conflicts like Ukraine, Yemen (where the Resistance Axis has successfully challenged Western military assets), and Gaza (where Western complicity in genocide has severely eroded credibility).

This shifting perception, while not eliminating the risk of Western military action, fundamentally alters the risk calculation for BRICS+ nations considering more assertive political or security postures. If the cost-benefit analysis of challenging Western political or security prerogatives appears less daunting, or if relying solely on economic measures is deemed insufficient to deter military or proxy threats, it creates a powerful rationale for exploring enhanced political and security coordination. The perceived threat from Western military alliances like NATO, far from being a pure deterrent, is a factor driving BRICS security discussions, suggesting a proactive move towards strategic balancing rather than simply submitting. This highlights how the exposure of military limits and the continued existence of military threats collectively necessitate a more unified political and potentially security-oriented counter-strategy beyond purely economic means.

Powerful Internal Pressures

Furthermore, powerful internal pressures within BRICS+ nations also contribute to this irresistible imperative for a political shift. While diverse, many BRICS+ governments face significant domestic demands for greater national sovereignty, economic justice, and a stronger, more principled voice on the global stage. These pressures manifest in various ways: calls for national dignity and independence from external influence, demanding a more assertive foreign policy that visibly resists perceived Western hegemony; the tangible impact of Western Weaponization, such as sanctions and asset freezes, generating domestic pressure to reduce vulnerability by accelerating de-dollarization and building more resilient economic structures; and genuine ideological aspirations within segments of their populations for a more just international system.

These internal demands are not isolated but are dynamically amplified by the very multi-domain pressures from the West. For example, Western sanctions can exacerbate domestic economic hardship (e.g. Iran), increasing internal demands for policies that visibly resist the source of that pressure. Western narratives portraying BRICS+ members negatively can ignite nationalistic fervor, increasing internal support for a more defiant political stance. This creates a potent, self-reinforcing dynamic where external pressure fuels internal demands for greater political assertion, culminating in an imperative for leadership that goes beyond economic pragmatism.

Countering Western Narrative Control

This imperative for a political shift is further underscored by the critical need to contest Western narrative control and Managed Perception not just with facts or alternative platforms, but with a unified political counter-narrative. Western military influence operates in tandem with sophisticated information campaigns, and countering this integrated approach requires more than economic measures or individual information counter-measures. It demands a unified political voice capable of:

Articulating a coherent alternative vision for a multipolar world based on shared principles and values rooted in a constructive Moral Alchemy.

Developing coordinated narrative strategies to directly challenge Western double standards and hypocrisy on the international stage.

Leveraging collective political weight to demand equitable access to global information infrastructure and challenge Epistemic Corruption at a systemic level.

Operationalizing Political Coordination (Glimpses): This shift could manifest through concrete steps such as coordinated voting blocs at the UN and other international forums; joint statements on critical global events that offer an alternative analysis; developing a shared framework for interpreting international law outside of Western legal dominance (challenging legal Weaponization); or exploring structured dialogues and information-sharing mechanisms on security threats and countering disinformation, building on proposals like Iran's call for a "BRICS Security Commission". These represent the nascent form of a more politically integrated and assertive BRICS+.

Without a strong, unified political posture, dynamically amplified by coordinated narrative efforts, BRICS+ risks remaining strategically vulnerable, even as its economic power grows. Its actions may be misinterpreted, its motives questioned, and its alternatives undermined by a hegemon deeply adept at wielding political and narrative power alongside its economic and, still relevant, military might. The current Global South trend towards increased favorable opinions towards Russia and China, and opposition to perceived Western dominance, suggests a fertile ground for BRICS+ to lead a broader political alignment, but this requires political initiative to cultivate and unify this sentiment effectively.

This is further evidenced by platforms like the BRICS Parliamentary Forum. Its mission explicitly aims to provide legislative support for the political and security pillar of BRICS cooperation. The forum's vision champions a more equitable and inclusive global order, advocating for multilateralism based on the UN Charter and emphasizing human rights "without double standards". This platform allows lawmakers to exchange legislative best practices and coordinate approaches on critical global issues, acting as a concrete mechanism for developing and amplifying a unified political voice that challenges Western narratives and promotes alternative principles on the global stage.

Conclusion: Structural Necessity for Political Evolution

The confluence of these deeply interconnected drivers – the multi-domain nature of Western pressure amplifying internal demands and underscoring the limits of a purely economic response; the accelerating Global Crises demanding unified political leadership; and the changing perception of the military landscape creating space for increased political assertion – collectively converge to form an irresistible imperative for BRICS+ to evolve.

An "economics first" approach, while a crucial and successful starting point, is ultimately an insufficient strategy to navigate the complexities and power dynamics of the 21st century and achieve its aspirations for a transformed global order. A strategic evolution towards a more explicit, unified, and assertive political posture is not merely an option, but appears increasingly as a structural necessity.

This shift, if successfully navigated, holds the profound potential to unlock a pathway towards a more just, equitable, and understandable world, moving beyond the limitations of merely building economic alternatives to actively shaping the political and normative landscape through principled action and a cohesive counter-narrative. This sets the stage for analyzing the significant internal and external challenges and potential pathways inherent in attempting such a profound strategic transformation.

3. The Obstacles to Evolution: Internal Fissures and External Pressure

Key Issue to Explore in Section 3: Despite the compelling imperative for a more unified political posture, the BRICS+ bloc faces significant, systemic internal challenges and intense external opposition that constrain its ability to fully realize this evolution, particularly concerning enhanced military and security coordination.

The journey of the BRICS+ bloc towards a more explicit, unified, and assertive political posture, capable of meaningfully challenging the established Hegemonic Structure and guiding the world towards a more just order, is thus confronted by a series of formidable and deeply interconnected obstacles. As explored throughout this section, these constraints emanate from two primary, dynamically interacting sources: the inherent complexities within the bloc itself and the active opposition from external powers seeking to maintain the status quo.

Internal Fissures and Complexities

One of the most significant sets of challenges resides within the internal dynamics of the BRICS+ bloc itself. Despite a shared desire for a more multipolar world and frustration with Western hegemony, the coalition encompasses a vast array of political diversity and often competing national interests. Members span different political systems, from multi-party democracies (India, Brazil, South Africa) to more centralized states (China, Russia, Iran). This fundamental difference in governance structures can impede the swift formation of unified political will and complicate consensus-based decision-making, contributing to a Superrationality deficit within the bloc. Each nation has its own set of strategic priorities driven by unique geographic, historical, and domestic factors, which do not always align perfectly. For instance, while resisting US hegemony is a common thread, India maintains strategic autonomy and cultivates relationships with Western powers as a hedge, sometimes creating friction with China and Russia. Brazil and South Africa have historically prioritized global governance reform and development over overt anti-Western geopolitical confrontation, although recent events may be shifting these stances. Managing this inherent diversity to achieve a cohesive political voice on contentious global issues is a continuous, arduous process that can dilute the impact of joint initiatives.

Adding another layer of complexity are the significant economic disparities and differing development models within the enlarged BRICS+ bloc. The vast differences in economic scale, per capita wealth (China's per capita GDP vs. Ethiopia's, for example), and economic structure (energy exporters vs. manufacturing hubs vs. resource-dependent nations) create divergent economic interests that can spill over into political disagreements. Navigating trade imbalances, coordinating investment strategies that benefit all members equitably, and finding common ground on complex global economic governance issues becomes immensely challenging when member states occupy such different positions in the global economic hierarchy. These disparities can also create internal tensions regarding burden-sharing or the distribution of benefits from collective action.

Furthermore, the pervasive issue of Elite Capture and Oligarchic Influence is not unique to the West but exists within many BRICS+ nations. Powerful domestic oligarchic or vested interests within member states may have priorities that diverge from, or even actively oppose, the collective BRICS+ agenda for political unity. These interests may be intertwined with the existing global economic system or linked to specific sectors (e.g., resource extraction, finance, military-industrial complexes that benefit from existing power structures), potentially drawing them into the dynamics of the Mercenary Profit-Policy Loop – a cycle where state power is used to generate profit for elite networks, which then influences policy to create more profit opportunities from conflict and geopolitical tension. Such internal elite interests can lobby governments, influence policy from within, or even engage in subtle forms of internal policy sabotage, prioritizing narrow gain or maintaining existing advantageous relationships over the broader, more principle-driven "politics first" objectives of the bloc. This creates a persistent internal headwind against the push for unified political action.

Finally, historical baggage manifests as rivalries and potential trust deficits among some BRICS+ members. Decades of complex bilateral relationships, border disputes (China-India), or competition for regional influence can breed caution and limit the depth of trust required for seamless political and security coordination. While diplomatic efforts are made to manage these tensions, they remain latent vulnerabilities that external actors can exploit to sow discord and impede the development of a truly cohesive political and security alliance. These internal frictions underscore the immense difficulty of forging a unified political will from such diverse components. While these internal differences present significant hurdles, platforms for dialogue like the BRICS Parliamentary Forum represent nascent mechanisms for attempting to manage this diversity and build consensus. Through inter-parliamentary dialogue and the exchange of legislative experiences, the forum provides a structured space for lawmakers from diverse political systems to discuss shared concerns and coordinate approaches, serving as a mechanism, however imperfect, for attempting to bridge internal fissures and align political strategies at the legislative level.

Challenges in Military and Security Coordination

Beyond the interconnected web of internal divisions and external blowback, the aspiration for a more overt BRICS+ military or security component, even a defensive one, presents a set of specific, acute, and often compounding challenges. This is perhaps the most complex and acute hurdle to achieving a truly unified "politics first" posture that can meaningfully balance the military power of the established order. While currently still formidable, facing the rise of major peer competitors, the West will likely pose no real conventional military threat to a bloc led by powers such as China, Russia, and Iran within a relatively short timeframe—potentially around five years, though this remains a subject of debate among strategists.

A primary obstacle lies in the profound practical challenges of military integration among nations with vastly different defense structures, doctrines, and equipment. Achieving interoperability – the ability for different forces and systems to operate together effectively – is a monumental task requiring standardized procedures, compatible technologies, and extensive joint training. Brazil relies heavily on Western military equipment, while Russia and China have their own distinct defense industries and export clients. India maintains a diverse mix of platforms from various suppliers, including both Russia and the West.

Reconciling these disparities in areas like command and control, communications, logistics, and intelligence sharing is a long-term, costly, and technically complex undertaking. Establishing a unified command structure that all members trust and submit to, even for specific joint operations, is a significant political hurdle, touching directly upon national sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

Funding mechanisms for joint initiatives, procurement, and deployments also pose a challenge, requiring equitable and sustainable contributions from members with diverse economic capacities. These practical difficulties highlight the immense constraints related to technological and capital resources when attempting to build alternatives in the high-cost domain of military power.

Compounding these practical issues are deep-seated strategic and political complexities related to security cooperation. BRICS+ members possess differing national security interests and threat perceptions.

Russia's primary security concern is focused on NATO expansion in Europe.

China's is centered on the Pacific, Taiwan, and maritime security.

India navigates complex relationships with both China (border disputes) and Pakistan, while also focusing on the Indian Ocean.

Iran is primarily concerned with regional security in West Asia and countering US/Israeli influence.

Brazil and South Africa have historically focused more on regional stability and peacekeeping than global power projection or confronting major military blocs.

Reconciling these diverse threat landscapes into a cohesive, unified strategic doctrine for a BRICS+ security component is profoundly difficult. Who would such a component primarily defend against? What level of threat would trigger a collective response? The lack of a universally agreed-upon, clearly defined military adversary, akin to NATO's historical focus on the Soviet Union, significantly hinders the political will required for deep mutual defense commitments – the bedrock of a true military alliance. While the United States, or the West more broadly, is often perceived by many within BRICS+ as the primary source of geopolitical pressure and a potential adversary, achieving a unified consensus across the entire bloc on this specific military threat is complicated.

This is due to the complex and sometimes diverging threat landscapes faced by individual members, the intricate web of their bilateral relationships (including with Western powers), and the current uncertainties surrounding the US posture itself, particularly under unpredictable leadership like that of Trump. This difficulty in forging a common military threat perception across the bloc makes translating shared geopolitical frustrations into concrete, binding defense pacts exceptionally challenging.

The question of whether member states are genuinely willing to commit resources or even sacrifice lives for another member's security concerns remains a significant barrier, reflecting underlying trust deficits and competing priorities. This difficulty in achieving unified strategic vision and mutual commitment contributes to the Superrationality deficit within the bloc in the critical domain of collective security.

Furthermore, any move towards a formal BRICS+ military component risks intensifying internal debates about resource allocation within member states. Establishing and maintaining a credible military alliance or joint force requires substantial, sustained investment, potentially diverting resources from pressing domestic development needs, with implications for the Internal Class War. This could exacerbate internal political tensions and face domestic opposition, particularly in democracies within the bloc.

There is also the potential risk of Elite Capture within the future BRICS+ military-industrial complex, mirroring dynamics observed in the West, potentially drawing the bloc into the Mercenary Profit-Policy Loop. Powerful defense industries within member states could prioritize their own profit motives over the strategic needs of the bloc, leading to inefficiency, corruption, and potentially pushing for unnecessary militarization or conflict that serves private interests more than collective security.

While these challenges are formidable, agency and counter-strategies are being explored. Incremental steps in joint military exercises, though currently limited in scope and primarily focused on specific scenarios like anti-piracy or search and rescue, serve to build limited interoperability and trust. Discussions on information sharing and cybersecurity cooperation address shared vulnerabilities without requiring immediate full military integration, with implications for the AGI Arms Race.

Proposals like Iran's for a dedicated BRICS Security Commission represent attempts to create formal political structures for security dialogue and coordination, even if short of a full alliance. Member states can also leverage existing bilateral defense partnerships (e.g., Russia-India, China-Pakistan, Russia-Iran) as building blocks for broader multilateral trust and cooperation, effectively utilizing hybrid strategies in security relations.

These represent pathways for strategic adaptation within severe constraints, demonstrating that the challenges, while defining the current limits, do not necessarily preclude any form of enhanced security coordination, particularly if focused on specific, shared threats and managed through incremental political trust-building.

Successfully navigating the immense practical and political challenges of building a BRICS+ military or security component is critically linked to dismantling the military pillar of the Hegemonic Structure that underpins the current unjust global order. While a conventional military counterweight may be a distant prospect, any progress in credible security cooperation empowers the bloc to push back against Weaponization, deter aggression, and advocate for a more equitable international security architecture, thereby contributing to the broader vision of a more just and understandable world.

External Opposition and Blowback

This anticipated external opposition is not a passive constraint; it is an active, dynamic force designed to reinforce the existing Hegemonic Structure and prevent the emergence of a credible security counterweight. The Operational US and its allies, viewing any move towards a cohesive BRICS+ political or security posture as a direct challenge to their global dominance, would undoubtedly escalate efforts to contain, undermine, and fragment the bloc. The underlying logic is to increase the costs and risks associated with BRICS+ political/security cooperation to a level that outweighs the perceived benefits for individual member states, thereby reinforcing the internal fissures and hindering the collective project. This strategy leverages the full spectrum of multi-domain Weaponization, deeply rooted in the mechanisms of the established Hegemonic Structure.

Specific forms of this intensified external blowback, designed to perpetuate the Hegemonic Structure by targeting the foundations of an emerging multipolar alternative, include:

Targeted Economic Weaponization: While BRICS+ seeks to reduce dependence on the dollar and build alternative financial systems, these efforts are still constrained. Any move towards closer security ties, joint defense industry initiatives, or alternative payment systems for military transactions could trigger intensified, granular financial sanctions . This goes beyond broad measures to target specific banks, entities, or even individuals involved in facilitating security cooperation or related technological transfer. For instance, denying access to the dollar clearing system for entities engaging in BRICS+ defense trade, freezing assets held in Western jurisdictions, or imposing secondary sanctions on third parties would aim to directly disrupt cooperation by raising financial and legal risks. This Weaponization ruthlessly exploits the constraints of the partial nature of de-dollarization (dollar still dominant in trade invoicing and reserves) and the limited scale and reach of alternative financial systems (CIPS, SPFS, etc., significantly smaller than SWIFT). The resulting financial pressure amplifies internal debates within BRICS+ member states about the economic costs of challenging the established financial order , exacerbating internal divisions and potentially strengthening the hand of Oligarchic Influence within those states that benefit from integration with the Western financial system, drawing them into Elite Capture dynamics and the Mercenary Profit-Policy Loop. Agency and Counter-Strategy: BRICS+ agency in this domain involves accelerating the build-out and integration of alternative financial infrastructure specifically designed to bypass these points of vulnerability, including exploring non-dollar trade mechanisms for sensitive goods and services , developing alternative payment messaging systems , and potentially leveraging national digital currencies for cross-border transactions , acknowledging existing constraints but also ongoing efforts. This also requires political will to accept potential short-term economic pain as a necessary investment in long-term strategic autonomy.

Escalated Managed Perception: Western narratives would aggressively portray BRICS+ political and security initiatives as aggressive, expansionist, or a threat to global peace using Moral Alchemy . This would involve sophisticated campaigns across mainstream and social media, leveraging media complicity, information control, and algorithmic amplification, aimed at: Delegitimizing BRICS+ security goals , framing defensive steps as offensive threats , and portraying its members (particularly China and Russia) as untrustworthy or authoritarian actors seeking global domination . Sowing discord within the bloc by highlighting internal differences (China-India border issues, differing stances on global conflicts ), exaggerating rivalries , or appealing to individual member states' existing ties with the West (e.g., portraying states like India or Brazil as caught between competing blocs). This directly exploits the internal political diversity and historical baggage within BRICS+, aiming to prevent a unified narrative or strategic vision from taking hold. Reinforcing global societal acceptance of evil regarding Western dominance by contrasting a supposedly benevolent, rule-abiding Western security order (Mythic US narrative) with a supposedly threatening BRICS+ alternative . This is a core mechanism for maintaining the legitimacy of the Hegemonic Structure. Agency and Counter-Strategy: BRICS+ agency here requires developing unified, sophisticated narrative strategies that proactively articulate the bloc's defensive intentions , expose Western hypocrisy and double standards using Moral Alchemy , and offer a compelling counter-narrative based on principles of sovereignty, multilateralism, and a just multipolar order (drawing from the Bandung legacy ). This necessitates investing in and coordinating alternative media platforms, training spokespersons, and leveraging the collective political weight of member states to challenge Western dominance in shaping global discourse. Successfully countering this blowback is critical for dismantling the Managed Perception pillar of the Hegemonic Structure , enabling the realization of a more understandable world where power dynamics are transparent.

Increased Military and Security Pressure: This could manifest as intensified military posturing near the borders or in regions of strategic interest to BRICS+ members (e.g., South China Sea, Indian Ocean, Black Sea). Increased naval patrols, joint exercises with regional partners, or enhanced military aid to neighbors of BRICS+ states would aim to signal resolve, constrain BRICS+ freedom of movement, and raise the military risk associated with deeper security cooperation. This is not necessarily about initiating direct conflict, but about increasing the perception of threat and the costs of responding, forcing BRICS+ members to divert resources towards defense against multiple vectors. This also involves the continued use of proxy networks and support for regional conflicts that can divert BRICS+ attention and resources. The perceived limitations of Western military power (post-Ukraine/Yemen) might ironically make certain limited, calibrated forms of military pressure seem less risky to the hegemon than an all-out confrontation, but still highly effective at imposing costs and testing BRICS+ cohesion. Agency and Counter-Strategy: BRICS+ agency in this realm involves incremental, coordinated security cooperation focused on areas of shared interest (e.g., cybersecurity, counter-terrorism, maritime security in non-contentious areas, disaster response coordination) that build trust and practical capability without immediately triggering a full-spectrum military confrontation or requiring extensive interoperability. Utilizing existing bilateral defense partnerships as building blocks for broader multilateral confidence also represents a pragmatic approach using strategic adaptation. This cautious approach manages internal risk while building collective security capacity against shared threats and pushing back against external pressure in calibrated ways.

The interconnectedness of these external pressures with the internal challenges is profound and systemic. Western Managed Perception highlighting China-India border tensions leverages the internal historical baggage to sow distrust relevant to security cooperation. Economic Weaponization targeting defense industries exploits financial constraints and can exacerbate Elite Capture dynamics if certain powerful interests within a member state are incentivized to prioritize maintaining access to the Western financial system over bloc solidarity. Military posturing, while an external threat, amplifies internal debates about defense spending priorities and the wisdom of provoking the established military powers, potentially exacerbating Superrationality deficit regarding resource allocation. This creates a vicious feedback loop where external pressure exacerbates internal divisions, which in turn makes the bloc more vulnerable to further external pressure. Overcoming this challenge requires not only managing internal complexities but also developing robust, coordinated strategies for navigating and countering this pervasive external opposition across multiple domains.

Counter-Argumentation and Refutation: A potential counter-argument might posit that BRICS+, given its internal divisions and limited experience with deep security coordination, is not a serious security threat to the established order, and thus the described level of intensified Western blowback is unlikely or exaggerated. Furthermore, one might argue that the enduring appeal of Western institutions and markets provides sufficient leverage to keep key BRICS+ members aligned with the status quo.

However, the analytical framework offers a refutation. The analysis of the Hegemonic Structure reveals that the hegemon's primary concern is not the current military parity (which doesn't exist on a bloc-to-bloc level), but the potential for a significant alternative pole of power to emerge. Any meaningful step by BRICS+ towards political or security cohesion, even if incremental, represents a challenge to the principle of unipolar dominance and the operational effectiveness of the existing order's control mechanisms (economic, informational, military). The perception of a rising threat, amplified by Managed Perception for domestic and international audiences, can be enough to trigger a strong response, regardless of the current reality of BRICS+ capabilities. Furthermore, while Western institutions retain leverage, there is doubtless a growing Global South disenchantment with Western perceived hypocrisy and a willingness to explore alternatives, even if partial. The risk calculation is changing. Therefore, intensified blowback is not an exaggeration of the current threat level, but a predictable structural response by a violent and aggressive hegemon seeking to preemptively defend its position against any perceived challenge to the foundations of its power, whether that challenge is currently economic, political, or potentially security-oriented. The struggle is over the future shape of the global order, and the hegemon will use its tools of Weaponization to prevent the emergence of any credible alternative pole, exploiting existing constraints and internal fissures to do so.

Successfully navigating these external challenges and their interplay with internal constraints is not merely about strengthening the BRICS+ bloc; it is a necessary step towards dismantling the mechanisms of the established Hegemonic Structure that perpetuate injustice and inequality globally. Overcoming these obstacles would significantly advance the potential for a more just, equitable, and understandable world by empowering a diverse coalition to challenge the unilateral exercise of power and contribute to the development of a truly multipolar and cooperative global order. This underscores the profound transformative stakes inherent in the struggle against external blowback.

Conclusion: Cumulative Impact of Constraints

The journey of the BRICS+ bloc towards a more explicit, unified, and assertive political posture, capable of meaningfully challenging the established Hegemonic Structure and guiding the world towards a more just order, is thus confronted by a series of formidable and deeply interconnected obstacles. As explored throughout this section, these constraints emanate from two primary, dynamically interacting sources: the inherent complexities within the bloc itself and the active opposition from external powers seeking to maintain the status quo.

Internally, BRICS+ must navigate the challenge of forging political unity from a diverse coalition of nations with distinct political systems, often competing national interests, and significant economic disparities. This is compounded by the pervasive risk of Elite Capture and Oligarchic Influence within member states, whose priorities may diverge from the collective bloc agenda and who may be susceptible to the dynamics of the Mercenary Profit-Policy Loop. Historical baggage and lingering trust deficits further complicate efforts to build deep political and security cooperation, particularly concerning mutual defense commitments or unified command structures. These internal fissures represent a significant impediment to presenting a cohesive political front or establishing a credible, integrated military component.

Concurrently, any move towards a more politically assertive or security-coordinated BRICS+ posture is met by intense, multi-domain external opposition. Rooted in the mechanisms of the Hegemonic Structure and wielded by the Operational US and its allies, this blowback leverages granular Weaponization (financial, legal, informational, military) to increase the costs and risks associated with the BRICS+ project. This opposition strategically exploits the constraints of the existing alternative system – the partial nature of de-dollarization, the limited scale of alternative institutions, technological and resource limitations – to undermine BRICS+ capacity. Crucially, this external pressure actively seeks to amplify and exacerbate the existing internal divisions within the bloc through targeted Managed Perception campaigns and diplomatic maneuvering, creating a vicious feedback loop where internal vulnerabilities are exploited externally, further hindering the development of a unified political and security identity. The specific challenges of building a military component – from practical interoperability to achieving shared strategic vision and political will for mutual defense – are particularly vulnerable to this interplay of internal limitation and external targeting.

Collectively, these challenges paint a picture of a path forward for BRICS+ that is fraught with difficulty. They demonstrate that the aspirations for a more just and multipolar world face deep-seated structural resistance, both from within the emergent bloc and from the entrenched power of the existing order. Overcoming these obstacles requires confronting not only the external manifestations of hegemonic power but also addressing the internal complexities, elite interests, and historical legacies that impede unity.

Yet, despite the severity of these constraints, the underlying imperative for a political shift persists. The multi-domain nature of Western pressure, the demands of navigating the accelerating Global Crises, and the evolving global military landscape continue to underscore the fundamental insufficiency of an "economics first" approach. Furthermore, even within these significant limitations, avenues for agency and strategic adaptation are being explored. Incremental steps in security cooperation, efforts to build trust, and strategies to mitigate vulnerabilities to external Weaponization demonstrate that the challenges, while defining the current limits, do not necessarily foreclose the possibility of future evolution. The struggle against these constraints is, in itself, a critical part of the process towards a transformation of the Hegemonic Structure.

This analysis of the profound obstacles facing BRICS+ sets the stage for the final part of this inquiry: exploring the strategic implications of successfully navigating these challenges and outlining potential pathways and indicators for a more politically unified BRICS+, thereby contributing to the realization of a more just and understandable world.

