1. Unpacking Syria’s Fall – A Complex Interplay of Failures

this article is intended as a broad overview of the Syrian crisis, offering a concise examination of the events and dynamics that have shaped the nation's tragic collapse. It is by no means exhaustive, and there are many facets of this complex situation that warrant deeper exploration.

In the heart of the Levant, where civilizations once flourished and gave birth to the narratives of humankind, a devastating tragedy unfolds. The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s government is not merely the story of a regime’s collapse; it is the culmination of deliberate sabotage, internal frailty, and external aggression. Syria, the cradle of human civilization, has been reduced to a battlefield for imperial machinations, a grim testament to the relentless assault on sovereignty in the 21st century.

To grasp the magnitude of this catastrophe, we must unravel the interconnected layers of internal weaknesses and external pressures that dismantled one of humanity’s most enduring cultural and political bastions.

Internal Decay: The Erosion of Resilience

Syria’s vulnerabilities were rooted in its own governance, as internal rot left the state exposed to predatory external forces.

Corruption and Institutional Rot: Decades of entrenched corruption hollowed out Syria’s institutions, particularly the Syrian Arab Army (SAA). Funds intended for modernizing its forces were siphoned off by an elite more focused on self-enrichment than national defense.

The result was a military ill-equipped to face the multifaceted insurgencies that erupted after 2011. Soldiers were poorly paid ($7 p.m. for regular soldiers and $40 for a general) and demoralized, operating with outdated weapons and inadequate supplies. For many, the will to defend a regime so detached from their struggles eroded long before the decisive HTS offensive. Assad’s Strategic Miscalculations: Assad’s reluctance to fully embrace the offers of support from Russia and Iran in rebuilding his military proved to be a critical error. Russia, for example, had presented deferred-payment arms deals and strategic advisories to strengthen Syria’s defenses against a rising insurgency to which Russia was not oblivious.

Fearing overdependence on Moscow and Tehran would alienate NATO and Gulf states, Assad sought to tread a more “neutral” path—a choice that ultimately left him isolated when those same Western powers continued along Israel’s preferred “Clean Break” path and the associated balkanizing of Syria.

This overestimation of the West’s promises of normalization and underestimation of their long-term goals cost Assad the strategic backing he desperately needed. Fractured Social Fabric: Syria’s greatest strength—its pluralistic society—became a point of fracture as sectarian divides were manipulated by external actors. Decades of coexistence among Sunni, Shia, Alawite, Christian, and Kurdish communities unraveled under the strain of war, transforming shared neighborhoods into battlegrounds of division.

The inability of the Assad regime to rally a unified national identity further weakened Syria’s resilience in the face of an existential threat.

External Pressures: The Machinery of Empire

Syria’s internal vulnerabilities were mercilessly exploited by external actors who viewed the nation as a critical chess piece in their quest for regional dominance.

The Ascendancy of HTS: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), forged from the remnants of Al-Qaeda, emerged as the dominant opposition force through years of preparation and strategic backing. Supported by Turkey’s intelligence agency (MIT) and receiving covert aid from Western and Gulf state channels, HTS became the spearhead of the final assault on Damascus.

Drawing fighters from diverse militant networks—including Uyghur jihadists and Turkish-aligned factions—HTS epitomized the imperial strategy of utilizing extremist proxies to dismantle sovereign states. Turkey’s Neo-Ottoman Aspirations: President Erdogan’s vision of resurrecting Ottoman-era dominance was central to Turkey’s involvement in Syria. By supporting HTS and occupying northern territories, Erdogan not only countered Kurdish aspirations for autonomy but also entrenched Turkish influence over Syria’s future.

Turkish-occupied zones in northern Syria are increasingly governed as de facto Turkish provinces, complete with Ankara’s administrative systems, currency, and education, reflecting Erdogan’s broader ambitions. Israel’s Strategic Calculations: Israel, guided by the “Clean Break” doctrine, systematically undermined Assad’s capacity to govern. Frequent airstrikes on Syrian and Iranian military assets, combined with the assassination of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, disrupted the Assad-Hezbollah-Iran axis that had been pivotal in resisting external aggression.

Israel’s ultimate aim was not merely to weaken Assad but to fragment Syria into manageable enclaves, ensuring no unified threat could emerge on its northern border while consolidating control over the illegally occupied Golan Heights. U.S. Economic and Covert Warfare: Sanctions imposed by the United States devastated Syria’s economy, depriving it of essential resources to rebuild infrastructure and maintain state functions. These measures, framed as targeting Assad, primarily inflicted suffering on ordinary Syrians — just as they were planned to do.

Covert operations funneled arms and training to opposition forces, erasing distinctions between supposed moderate rebels and extremist jihadist factions. This deliberate ambiguity allowed the U.S. to destabilize Assad’s regime while avoiding overt military involvement.

Abandoned by Allies: A Tale of Missed Opportunities

As Syria faced mounting threats, Assad’s closest allies—Russia and Iran—found their influence limited by both strategic miscalculations and external pressures.

Russia’s Strategic Calculations and Missed Opportunities: While the war in Ukraine demanded significant attention and resources from Moscow, there is little evidence to suggest that Russia lacked the capacity to support Syria during this critical period. Instead, Assad’s refusal to fully embrace Russia’s offers of military and logistical assistance played a far more decisive role in Syria’s collapse.

Russia had extended concrete proposals to rebuild and modernize the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) through deferred-payment arms deals and strategic training programs. These offers, if accepted, could have bolstered Syria’s defenses against HTS and other insurgent groups.

However, Assad’s fear of overdependence on Moscow led him to reject these overtures, hoping instead to balance his position by aligning with NATO and Gulf states. This miscalculation cost Syria critical support at a time when Russian expertise and resources could have made a decisive difference.

Compounding the issue, Russia’s attempts to work with Turkey in stabilizing northern Syria backfired. Erdogan’s covert backing of HTS and other factions undermined Russian efforts to maintain Syria’s territorial integrity, revealing the limitations of Moscow’s diplomatic strategy in the region. Iran’s Constrained Capacity: Iran, long reliant on Syria as a corridor to Hezbollah, faced severe challenges in maintaining its influence. Israeli strikes on supply depots and sanctions on Tehran’s economy weakened its ability to project power into Syria.

Assad’s reluctance to fully embrace Iranian support further strained their alliance, limiting Tehran’s ability to respond decisively to HTS’s advance. Hezbollah’s Waning Role: The assassination of Nasrallah and sustained Israeli incursions into southern Lebanon weakened Hezbollah’s operational strength. This deprived Assad of a critical military ally, leaving the SAA increasingly isolated on the battlefield.

The Power Vacuum and the Extremist Takeover

HTS’s capture of Damascus marks a turning point in modern Middle Eastern history, with an extremist faction controlling a national capital. While HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has publicly called for restraint, fears persist regarding the future of Syria’s minorities and secular communities.

Uncertain Future for Minorities: HTS’s promises of non-retribution offer little reassurance to Alawites, Christians, and other vulnerable groups, given the group’s history of persecution in territories it previously controlled.

The fate of key sites like the Sayyida Zaynab shrine in Damascus may signal the group’s true intentions toward minority populations. A Fragmented Landscape: Syria now resembles a shattered mosaic, with sectarian enclaves, tribal zones, and extremist-controlled territories vying for dominance. This fragmentation perpetuates cycles of violence and ensures long-term instability.

A Deliberate Collapse

Syria’s fall was not a spontaneous implosion but the result of a meticulously orchestrated campaign. Internal corruption, diplomatic missteps, and external interference converged to dismantle one of the region’s most vibrant states. The question now is not just how Syria can recover, but what its collapse signifies for the future of sovereignty in an age of imperial overreach.

2. Syria Today – A Nation on the Brink

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime has plunged Syria into a state of profound fragmentation and instability. What was once a cradle of human civilization, defined by its pluralism and resilience, is now a patchwork of contested territories, extremist enclaves, and foreign occupations. The nation stands as a stark reminder of how Western imperial ambition and internal fragility can unravel even the most enduring societies.

Fragmentation and Extremism: The New Normal

Syria today is a deeply fractured state, its territory carved up by competing factions and external powers.

HTS as the New Power in Damascus: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), born from Al-Qaeda’s Syrian offshoots, now holds Damascus, marking a grim milestone as an extremist faction assumes control of a national capital.

HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has called for restraint, claiming retribution will not define their rule. Yet fears persist, particularly among minority groups like Alawites and Christians, who remember the persecution inflicted under HTS’s predecessors. Territorial Fragmentation: Northern Syria under Turkish Influence : Cities such as Afrin, Azaz, Jarabulus, and Al-Bab are now effectively governed as Turkish provinces. Ankara has introduced its currency, built schools, and replaced local governance with Turkish administrative systems. This annexation by proxy reflects Erdogan’s vision of a neo-Ottoman sphere of influence.

Kurdish-Controlled Northeast : The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), supported by the United States, maintain control over large areas in the northeast, including oil-rich regions such as Hasakah and parts of Deir ez-Zor. Despite this autonomy, the SDF faces threats from Turkish-backed militias and remains uncertain about long-term U.S. commitment.

Extremist Enclaves and Uncontrolled Territories: Regions like Idlib, still a stronghold for various militant factions, and parts of the desert east remain lawless zones where ISIS remnants and tribal militias continue to operate. The Threat to Pluralism: The rise of HTS and the weakening of central governance have placed Syria’s minorities in existential peril. While no mass atrocities have been reported in Damascus, the future of cultural and religious landmarks like the Sayyida Zaynab shrine hangs in precarious balance, signaling potential escalation of sectarian violence.

The Humanitarian Toll: A Nation in Ruins

The collapse of governance has deepened an already catastrophic humanitarian crisis.

Refugees and Displacement: Over half of Syria’s population has been displaced, with millions seeking refuge in Turkey, Lebanon, and Jordan. These host countries, overwhelmed by the influx, face escalating social and political tensions.

Refugees in camps face dire conditions: inadequate shelter, insufficient medical care, and limited access to education or employment. For many, the dream of returning home has become a distant hope. Destruction of Infrastructure: Hospitals, schools, and water systems across Syria have been decimated, leaving millions without basic necessities. The reconstruction of these essential services is impossible amid the current fragmentation and lack of central authority. Economic Collapse: Syria’s economy, once a regional powerhouse, has been reduced to rubble by sanctions and war. The devaluation of its currency has left ordinary Syrians unable to afford basic goods, further entrenching poverty. Weaponized Aid: Humanitarian aid has become a geopolitical tool, distributed based on factional loyalties rather than need.

In Turkish-occupied regions, aid flows primarily to areas under Ankara’s control, consolidating its influence. Conversely, U.S.-backed zones receive disproportionate support, sidelining regions that lack foreign patronage.

This selective distribution exacerbates divisions, reinforcing the fragmented landscape and depriving millions of Syrians in HTS or contested areas of critical assistance.

Regional Power Shifts: Competing Agendas

The collapse of Assad’s regime has reshaped the Middle East, triggering significant shifts in regional dynamics.

Turkey’s Expanding Influence: Erdogan’s annexation-like policies in northern Syria have expanded Turkey’s footprint. However, this has not strained ties with NATO allies, as Turkey’s support for HTS aligns with broader Western goals of dismantling Assad’s regime and containing Russian and Iranian influence. Israel’s Strategic Gains: Israel has capitalized on Syria’s fragmentation to secure its northern border and consolidate its control over the Golan Heights.

Netanyahu’s vision of a Greater Israel now appears closer than ever, a prospect likely to energize ultranationalists like Finance Minister Smotrich. This long-term vision ties directly to the continued destabilization of Syria and its inability to reclaim illegally occupied territories. Iran’s Regional Strategy: Iran’s position in the region has been severely weakened by the loss of Syria as a reliable ally. To recalibrate, Tehran may: Strengthen ties with Iraq, using it as a secondary corridor to support Hezbollah. Focus on soft-power initiatives, such as economic investments and religious diplomacy, to retain influence in the Levant. Double down on its nuclear program as a deterrent against further isolation and aggression.



The Global Context: Apathy and Opportunism

The international response to Syria’s collapse reflects a mixture of indifference and calculated exploitation.

The Failures of Diplomacy: Peace talks have been hamstrung by the competing interests of external powers. The Geneva and Astana processes, hailed as potential solutions, have devolved into platforms for geopolitical posturing rather than genuine negotiation. Sanctions as Collective Punishment: Western sanctions have devastated Syria’s civilian population, deepening poverty and hunger. These measures, framed as tools to weaken Assad, have instead, and as they were designed to do, entrenched suffering and obstructed recovery efforts. Weaponized Aid: Humanitarian aid, manipulated by geopolitical actors, has become a tool to reward allies and punish adversaries. This dynamic leaves millions of Syrians in areas like Damascus or HTS-controlled zones deprived of critical assistance, amplifying the humanitarian crisis.

Syria on the Brink: A Cautionary Parallel

Syria’s current state is eerily reminiscent of Libya’s Western-backed collapse in 2011. Both nations were targeted for their refusal to align with Western hegemony, dismantled through a combination of internal unrest and external intervention. In Libya, the fall of Gaddafi led to a fractured, ungovernable state where militias and foreign powers vied for control. Syria now faces a similar fate, with HTS in Damascus playing the role of Libyan militias, and foreign actors carving out spheres of influence amid the chaos.

The parallels highlight the broader implications of imperialist strategies, which prioritize short-term geopolitical gains over long-term stability, leaving nations in perpetual turmoil.

A Fractured Nation, A Grim Warning

Syria’s collapse is more than a national tragedy—it is a stark warning of what happens when imperial powers create or exacerbate, and then exploit, internal fragilities for their own ends. The nation now stands as a fractured and fragile entity, defined by the ambitions of external actors and characterized by the despair of its people. As the world debates the future of Syria, its plight serves as a grim reminder of the cost of Western imperial ambition and the fragility of sovereignty in an era of endless intervention.

3. Syria, Ukraine, and the Global Chessboard

The collapse of Syria is not an isolated tragedy. It is a pivotal moment in the broader geopolitical struggle that defines the 21st century—a struggle between Western-led unipolar dominance and the emerging multipolarity championed by BRICS nations, including Russia and China. Syria’s fate is deeply intertwined with other flashpoints, such as the war in Ukraine, and reflects a calculated Western strategy to weaken states that resist imperial control.

Western Strategy: Fragmentation as a Tool of Control

Syria’s collapse aligns closely with long-standing Western strategies of destabilization and fragmentation to maintain global dominance.

The “Seven Countries” Doctrine: Retired U.S. General Wesley Clark revealed in 2007 the existence of a post-9/11 strategy to “take out seven countries in five years.” Syria was among the targeted nations, alongside Iraq, Libya, Lebanon, Somalia, Sudan and Iran.

The doctrine’s goal was clear: dismantle states in West Asia (and Africa) that could challenge U.S. hegemony or align with emerging global powers like Russia and China. The fall of Assad marks a grim milestone in this broader campaign. Parallel Tactics in Ukraine: The war in Ukraine is another front in the same geopolitical struggle. By supporting Kiev, the West seeks to weaken Russia’s global influence and drain its resources, limiting Moscow’s ability to counteract U.S. strategies elsewhere. Ideally, for the West, Russia would disintegrate as a unified nation state.

The diversion of Russian attention and resources to Ukraine and Kursk created somewhat of a strategic opening for the final offensive against Assad. Imperialism’s Playbook: Syria’s fragmentation mirrors the tactics used in Libya, Iraq, and Afghanistan—exploiting internal divisions to create ungovernable spaces, paving the way for external control. This playbook ensures that no viable resistance to Western dominance can emerge from these regions because they will be locked in eternal chaos.

Energy and Trade Routes: The Strategic Prize

Control over Syria is not just about ideology or alliances—it is also a fight over resources and trade routes that underpin global power.

Syria’s Geostrategic Importance: Syria sits at the crossroads of major energy corridors, making it a critical link for oil and gas pipelines connecting the Middle East to Europe.

The West’s destabilization of Syria has disrupted potential pipeline projects that could have bolstered Russian and Iranian influence in global energy markets. Blocking the BRICS Energy Alliance: The fragmentation of Syria serves as a direct challenge to the BRICS nations’ efforts to establish alternative energy routes and reduce reliance on Western-controlled markets.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which seeks to connect Asia, Europe, and Africa through infrastructure investments, is significantly hampered by Syria’s instability and its loss of key allies in the country: this desperately limits China’s strategic reach in West Asia. Control of Resources: The U.S. continues to maintain a military presence in eastern Syria, ostensibly to combat ISIS. In reality, this occupation continues to secure control over Syria’s wheat and oil fields, depriving Damascus – and whoever controls it – of critical food resources and revenue and further entrenching imperial Western control and influence in the region.

The Role of Russia and China: A Multipolar Response

The collapse of Syria represents a critical challenge for Russia and China, testing their ability to advance a multipolar order in the face of entrenched Western dominance. While both nations have long-term interests in Syria, their immediate options are constrained by the realities of the current balance of power. To navigate this complex landscape, they must focus on strategies that prioritize influence-building, leveraging their strengths while accounting for regional and global resistance.

Russia: Consolidating Influence Amid Constraints

Preserving Strategic Assets: With Assad’s fall, Russia’s immediate priority will be safeguarding its naval base in Latakia, a vital outpost for projecting power in the Mediterranean. Maintaining this presence will ensure that Moscow remains a player in Syria’s future, even as HTS assumes control in Damascus.

Russia can use its presence in Latakia as a bargaining chip, engaging in negotiations with Turkey, Iran, and other regional actors to influence the post-Assad order. Leveraging Regional Diplomacy: Moscow’s role as a mediator between conflicting regional powers offers a pathway to retain influence. By positioning itself as a stabilizing force, Russia can work to balance Turkey’s ambitions, Iran’s recalibration, and even Israel’s strategic maneuvers in the region. But it will not be easy.

Practical steps could include facilitating agreements on de-escalation zones, ensuring minority protections, and coordinating responses to the remnants of ISIS or other extremist threats. A Coordinated Strategy with Iran: Russia and Iran must align their strategies to counterbalance the influence of HTS and its backers. This coordination could include support for non-extremist opposition factions or leveraging shared resources to ensure mutual interests in the region are protected.

China: Navigating the Realities of Limited Leverage

Soft Power Over Military Control: Unlike Russia, China lacks a direct foothold in Syria, and none of its allies control key parts of the country. Consequently, China must focus on soft power initiatives rather than military or direct political engagement.

Economic incentives, such as infrastructure investment under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), can be offered to regional players like Turkey, emphasizing mutual benefits and stability. While China cannot lead reconstruction directly in Syria, it can influence the broader economic environment to maintain relevance. Facilitating Regional Diplomacy: China’s policy of non-interference positions it as a neutral actor capable of brokering talks, even in the absence of direct control. Realistically, Beijing would need to engage through multilateral frameworks, working alongside the UN or regional bodies such as the Arab League.

To counter U.S. resistance, China could present its involvement as a stabilizing force that benefits all parties economically, framing its initiatives as complementary rather than competitive to existing efforts. Building Indirect Influence: China’s immediate goal should be to strengthen relationships with regional powers that hold sway in Syria, such as Turkey and Iraq. By fostering deeper economic ties and offering development assistance, China can build a network of influence that extends indirectly into Syria.

Simultaneously, Beijing can expand its partnerships with Global South nations, reinforcing its position as a leader of multipolarity while demonstrating the limitations of Western-led solutions in Syria.

BRICS: Long-Term Aspirations in a Fragmented Landscape

Strategic Prerequisites for BRICS Involvement: Any BRICS-led reconstruction initiative requires significant groundwork. This includes aligning the interests of member states, securing buy-in from regional stakeholders, and addressing the geopolitical barriers imposed by Western dominance in West Asia.

Establishing a reconstruction fund under BRICS control is a starting point, but its deployment will depend on creating partnerships with regional actors like Turkey, Iraq, or even factions within Syria. Without a foothold or allies on the ground, such efforts will remain aspirational in the short term. Influence Through Multilateral Platforms: BRICS must engage existing international mechanisms, such as the UN, to gain further legitimacy for its initiatives. By framing its efforts as humanitarian and non-political, BRICS can work to bypass Western resistance and lay the groundwork for a multipolar approach to post-conflict rebuilding.

In parallel, BRICS nations can highlight the failures of Western-led reconstruction efforts elsewhere, presenting their vision as an inclusive alternative. Focus on Symbolic Wins: While large-scale projects may face obstacles, BRICS can pursue symbolic victories, such as supporting cultural preservation or small-scale development projects in less contested regions of Syria. These initiatives, while limited in scope, can help establish credibility for broader efforts in the future.

A Realistic Path Forward

The immediate options for Russia and China in Syria are constrained by the West’s entrenched presence and the fragmented nature of the post-Assad landscape. However, by leveraging their existing strengths—Russia’s military presence and China’s economic clout—both nations can position themselves as credible alternatives to Western dominance. While direct control may be out of reach for now, the pursuit of influence through diplomacy, soft power, and multilateral platforms offers a realistic path toward securing their interests and advancing the cause of multipolarity in the long term.

The Stakes for Multipolarity

Syria’s collapse is not just a regional crisis; it is a critical test for the emerging multipolar world order.

Undermining BRICS Unity: The destabilization of Syria weakens two key BRICS members—Russia and China—by disrupting their regional strategies and limiting their ability to project influence.

A failure to respond effectively risks undermining the credibility of BRICS as a counterbalance to Western hegemony. Setting a Precedent: The fall of Syria could embolden similar strategies in other regions, targeting countries like Iran, Venezuela, and even parts of Africa.

If the West succeeds in using fragmentation to maintain control, it signals that multipolarity remains a distant aspiration rather than an emerging reality.

Syria as a Geopolitical Linchpin

Syria’s collapse is more than the downfall of a regime; it is a turning point in the global struggle between unipolarity and multipolarity. The West’s use of fragmentation and control over resources highlights the stakes for BRICS nations, which must respond decisively to counteract this strategy. Syria’s future—and by extension, the future of the Middle East—will shape the contours of the global order in the decades to come.

4. Projections and Regional Implications

Syria’s collapse has unleashed a wave of regional and global shifts that will shape the Middle East’s trajectory for decades. From the rise of extremist factions to recalibrations by key powers, the post-Assad era presents a deeply precarious landscape. This section explores potential scenarios for Syria and the broader implications for the region and beyond.

1. Syria’s Near-Term Prospects

Syria’s immediate future is defined by fragmentation, extremist dominance, and ongoing humanitarian suffering.

HTS Governance and Its Fragile Legitimacy: Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)’s seizure of Damascus marks a historic and dangerous shift. While HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani has pledged restraint, the group’s extremist roots and history of persecution raise significant doubts about its capacity to govern responsibly or unify the country.

Minority groups such as Alawites and Christians remain particularly vulnerable, and the future of key religious and cultural landmarks like the Sayyida Zaynab shrine hangs in precarious balance. A Balkanized Syria: Syria’s fragmentation into zones of control—HTS in Damascus, Turkey in the north, Kurdish forces in the northeast—mirrors the chaos seen in post-Gaddafi Libya.

This balkanization ensures prolonged instability, as competing factions and their external patrons vie for dominance, leaving little room for reconciliation or recovery. A Deepening Humanitarian Crisis: The lack of centralized governance exacerbates Syria’s humanitarian crisis. Refugees, displaced communities, and those trapped within conflict zones face worsening conditions as international aid efforts remain fragmented and politicized.

2. Regional Power Recalibrations

The collapse of Assad’s regime has triggered significant shifts among regional players, each adapting to the new reality while pursuing their own strategic objectives.

Turkey’s Expanding Influence and Russian Resentment: Erdogan’s annexation-like policies in northern Syria are likely to intensify, as Turkey consolidates control over areas such as Afrin, Jarabulus, and Al-Bab.

However, Turkey’s betrayal of Russia—particularly through its backing of HTS—has deeply strained relations between Ankara and Moscow. While Putin is a pragmatic leader, it will be difficult for Russia to overlook Erdogan’s role in Assad’s fall. The question now is whether this resentment will influence future Russian policies in the region. Israel’s Rising Confidence and Expansionism: For the Zionist regime, the collapse of Assad represents a strategic victory. With Iran’s influence weakened and Hezbollah constrained, Israel can focus on expanding its territorial control.

The ethnic cleansing of Gaza and the West Bank, alongside plans for full annexation, will likely remain high on the agenda for Netanyahu and ultranationalist leaders such as Smotrich.

While HTS currently appears cooperative, it is not a given that extremist groups like HTS will remain favorable toward the Zionist entity. Israel’s long-term confidence may yet be tempered by the unpredictability of its new “allies.” Iran’s Strategic Recalibration and Nuclear Imperatives: Over the past two years, Iran has sought to negotiate with the U.S. through back channels, offering to abandon its nuclear program in exchange for an end to sanctions. These proposals, emphasizing Iran’s long-standing insistence that it does not seek nuclear weapons, were consistently rebuffed by Washington.

With sanctions tightening and its influence in Syria diminished, Iran now faces a critical juncture. Turning to nuclear weapons increasingly appears less a choice than a strategic imperative for Tehran to deter future aggression.

In the meantime, Iran may: Strengthen its foothold in Iraq, leveraging the Shia-majority government as a corridor to maintain regional influence. Deepen cultural and religious diplomacy across the Levant to secure soft-power gains.



3. The Rise of Extremism and Its Broader Implications

The empowerment of HTS and other extremist groups in Syria poses profound risks for the region and beyond.

A Jihadist Nexus in the Heart of the Levant: HTS’s control of Damascus provides both a symbolic and logistical hub for global jihadist movements, potentially reinvigorating extremist networks that had been weakened in recent years.

Neighboring countries like Lebanon, Jordan, and Iraq face heightened threats of cross-border violence, recruitment, and destabilization.

While HTS currently appears aligned with Zionist goals, history has shown that alliances born of expediency are rarely permanent. Israel cannot discount the possibility that HTS, emboldened by its success, may one day turn against it. Persecution and Refugee Flows: Minority persecution under HTS and other extremist factions could trigger new waves of refugees into neighboring states, further straining already fragile systems in Lebanon, Jordan, and Turkey.

These refugee flows risk inflaming social tensions and political instability in host countries, compounding the region’s challenges.

4. The Global Chessboard: Multipolarity vs. Unipolar Dominance

Syria’s collapse is a critical test for the emerging multipolar world order championed by BRICS and a cautionary reminder of the effectiveness of Western-led destabilization strategies.

The West’s Consolidation of Strategic Gains: The fall of Assad significantly weakens key BRICS allies, particularly Russia and Iran, reducing their ability to challenge U.S. dominance in the region.

The continued fragmentation of Syria disrupts China’s Belt and Road Initiative and impedes broader efforts to establish alternative trade routes and energy corridors. A Litmus Test for Multipolarity: For BRICS to remain a credible counterbalance to Western dominance, it must articulate a coherent response to Syria’s collapse. While immediate options are limited, the alliance must focus on long-term strategies to rebuild influence through multilateral platforms and soft-power initiatives.

A Region at the Crossroads

Syria’s collapse is both a tragedy and a turning point for the Middle East. As the nation’s people endure unimaginable suffering, the region is left to grapple with the rise of extremism, the recalibration of alliances, and the relentless pursuit of power by competing actors. The global implications of this collapse—testing the resolve of emerging multipolar powers and reaffirming the West’s strategic dominance—underscore the urgent need for a new framework of global governance, one that prioritizes stability, sovereignty, and human dignity over imperial ambition.

5. Syria’s Collapse and the Lessons for the Future

The collapse of Syria is not just a national tragedy; it is a profound commentary on the fragility of sovereignty in an age of imperial overreach. The devastation wrought upon Syria by external manipulations and internal vulnerabilities is a stark reminder of what is at stake in the global struggle for a fairer, more stable world. As the dust settles, the lessons of Syria point to both the dangers of division and the opportunities for unity and vision.

1. A Warning Sign for Pluralism

Syria’s pluralism—a mosaic of faiths, cultures, and histories—has been deeply threatened by its descent into fragmentation and extremist control.

A Precarious Future for Diversity: While pluralism has not yet been extinguished, the rise of extremist factions like HTS places Syria’s rich tapestry of identities at grave risk. The survival of its diverse communities depends on the ability of regional and global powers to prioritize stability and inclusion over division.

The loss of Syria’s pluralism would be more than a regional tragedy; it would signal the erosion of humanity’s capacity to coexist in an increasingly polarized world.

2. Multipolarity as an Alternative Vision

The collapse of Syria underscores the urgent need for a global framework that respects sovereignty, stability, and self-determination. The BRICS bloc represents the most promising platform for advancing such a vision.

The Ideals of Multipolarity: Unlike the unipolar dominance pursued by Western powers, BRICS proposes a framework rooted in respect for national sovereignty, equitable development, and the right of nations to determine their own futures.

BRICS, however, must act with expediency to prove its commitment to these principles. Delayed or inconsistent action risks undermining its credibility and ceding the moral high ground to entrenched powers.

3. Unity as a Pillar of Resistance

The lessons of Syria highlight the importance of unity—both within nations and among nations—as a safeguard against imperial designs.

Internal Unity as a Foundation for Strength: The strength of nations like Russia and China lies not only in their geopolitical strategies but also in the unity of their peoples. These countries have cultivated resilience through shared purpose, strong national identities, and the capacity to rally their populations in the face of external threats.

This internal cohesion contrasts sharply with the sectarian and ideological divides exploited in Syria, demonstrating the importance of inclusive governance and national solidarity. External Unity as a Global Strategy: Beyond internal cohesion, the unity between Russia, China, and other emerging powers sets a powerful example. Their alignment on key issues, from energy security to technological independence, showcases the potential of multipolar cooperation.

For other nations in the Global South, fostering similar partnerships can serve as a vital counterweight to imperial dominance.

4. The Imperative of Decoupling and Diversifying

Economic independence is a cornerstone of sovereignty. Nations seeking to chart their own paths must reduce their reliance on Western-controlled financial and trading systems.

Decoupling from Western Systems: The West’s weaponization of sanctions and trade restrictions has underscored the dangers of dependency. Decoupling from these systems is not merely an option—it is an imperative for nations seeking true sovereignty.

The establishment of alternative payment mechanisms, such as the BRICS currency proposal, is a critical step in reducing reliance on the U.S. dollar-dominated system. Diversifying Partnerships: Nations must actively seek partnerships with emerging economies and regional powers to expand their economic and political options.

South-South cooperation, driven by alliances within BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and other multilateral platforms, offers an avenue for creating resilient trade networks and reducing reliance on Western institutions.

Additionally, cultivating relationships with smaller but strategically significant nations—particularly in Africa, Latin America, and Southeast Asia—can amplify the voices of the Global South in global governance.

5. BRICS as Humanity’s Best Hope

The devastation in Syria underscores the urgency of building an alternative global framework—one that prioritizes human dignity, stability, and equitable development.

The Potential of BRICS: BRICS represents humanity’s best hope for a just and multipolar order. Its emphasis on fairness, sovereignty, and cooperation provides a counterpoint to the exploitative systems that have fueled decades of instability and division.

However, the bloc must act with urgency to address global crises and demonstrate its relevance. Delayed action risks losing the momentum needed to challenge entrenched systems and inspire global solidarity.

6. A Call for Reflection and Engagement

Syria’s collapse serves as both a warning and an opportunity. It demands a rethinking of global governance and a renewed commitment to the principles of sovereignty, stability, and dignity.

A World at a Crossroads

Syria’s collapse is a defining moment for the Middle East and the global order. The devastation wrought upon this once-vibrant nation reflects the failure of imperial strategies and the urgent need for a new vision. Whether humanity can rise to the occasion and build a world rooted in dignity, stability, and shared prosperity remains an open question—but one we cannot afford to ignore.

The lessons of Syria are not just for the region but for all of us. Let us heed them, and let us act.