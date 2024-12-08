The Theater of Economic Patriotism

Tariffs have become the favorite tool of American leaders eager to appear tough on foreign adversaries while wrapping themselves in the flag. They are sold as a bold defense of American jobs, a way to punish disobedient nations. But like so much of Washington’s rhetoric, tariffs are a cynical illusion—a theatrical gesture that masks their true impact.

In his first term, Donald Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on Chinese goods, which did little to “level the playing field” and instead burdened working-class Americans with higher costs. Now, preparing for his second term, Trump is threatening an even more drastic policy: 100% tariffs on any nation that bypasses the dollar as its primary reserve currency. This is not just misguided; it is economically suicidal. It will wreak havoc on the very people these policies claim to protect, plunging American workers into deeper poverty while enriching the corporate elite.

How Tariffs Really Work: A Tax on the People

To understand why tariffs are disastrous, let’s start with the basics: a tariff is a tax on imported goods. When the government imposes a tariff, it doesn’t penalize the foreign manufacturer—it penalizes the American importer. That cost is then passed on to consumers.

Here’s a simple example:

Imagine a car imported from South Korea costs $30,000. If a 25% tariff is imposed, the importer now pays an additional $7,500 to bring that car into the U.S. Does the South Korean manufacturer pay this tariff? No. The American importer does, and to recoup their costs, they increase the car’s price to $37,500. In the end, it’s the American consumer who shoulders the burden.

Tariffs are not a weapon against foreign economies—they are a tax on the people.

Trump’s 100% Tariff Threat: A Disaster in the Making

Donald Trump’s latest proposal—a 100% tariff on nations bypassing the dollar—sounds tough but would have catastrophic consequences. This policy targets countries like China, Russia, and India, which are leading efforts to de-dollarize global trade. But instead of safeguarding the U.S. economy, these tariffs will escalate costs across the board.

Higher Prices for Essentials: Everyday goods, from electronics to clothing, will become prohibitively expensive, crushing working-class families already struggling with inflation.

Manufacturing Collapse: U.S. industries reliant on imported materials will see costs skyrocket, forcing layoffs and factory closures.

Global Retaliation: Other nations will impose counter-tariffs on U.S. exports, devastating American farmers and manufacturers who depend on international markets.

This policy isn’t about protecting American jobs—it’s about projecting dominance, no matter the cost to ordinary Americans.

A Historical Warning: The Smoot-Hawley Tariff

History provides a chilling example of how protectionist tariffs can backfire. In 1930, as the U.S. economy slid into the Great Depression, Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, imposing steep tariffs on over 20,000 imported goods. The goal was to protect American farmers and manufacturers. The result? Economic catastrophe.

Global Retaliation: Other countries responded with tariffs of their own, crippling U.S. exports and deepening the economic downturn.

Economic Isolation: Trade collapsed, unemployment soared, and the Great Depression worsened.

A Lesson Ignored: Economists overwhelmingly agree that Smoot-Hawley exacerbated the global economic crisis, yet today’s leaders continue to ignore its lessons.

The parallels to Trump’s proposed 100% tariffs are undeniable. Just as Smoot-Hawley isolated the U.S. in the 1930s, this new policy risks cutting America off from the global economy at a time when international cooperation is more critical than ever.

The Myth of Economic Patriotism

Tariffs are often framed as part of an “America First” agenda, but there is nothing patriotic about policies that harm the very people they claim to protect. In reality, tariffs are a giveaway to the corporate elite.

Who Wins: Large corporations use tariffs as an excuse to hike prices and boost profits, while their CEOs pocket record bonuses.

Who Loses: Small businesses and working-class families bear the brunt of these policies, facing higher costs and fewer opportunities.

This isn’t patriotism—it’s exploitation.

The Global Fallout: A Recipe for Chaos

The ripple effects of U.S. tariff policies extend far beyond American borders. They destabilize global trade, alienate allies, and accelerate the rise of alternative systems.

Retaliatory Tariffs: Nations targeted by U.S. tariffs, like China, will retaliate by imposing their own, further disrupting trade flows.

Strengthening Alternatives: These policies only drive countries to double down on de-dollarization and build trade partnerships that bypass the U.S. entirely.

Economic Fragmentation: The result is a fractured global economy, with the U.S. increasingly isolated and vulnerable.

In trying to assert dominance, America is digging its own grave.

The Real Cost of Tariffs

The story of tariffs is the story of a failing empire. They are a blunt instrument wielded by leaders who refuse to confront the systemic rot at the heart of the U.S. economy. Instead of investing in infrastructure, education, or sustainable industries, Washington clings to outdated tools that harm its own people while enriching the elite.

Trump’s 100% tariff threat is not a policy—it’s a spectacle. It won’t bring jobs back. It won’t rebuild the middle class. What it will do is deepen inequality, erode trust in government, and accelerate America’s decline.

Tariffs are not the solution to America’s problems. They are a symptom of its failure to imagine a future beyond empire.