Mike Moschos
Dec 8

The problem with tariffs is not that they cant work, or whether they should be used, its case by case, its that when their applied poorly OR IN ISOLATION, they run the risks not accomplishing anything, in order to work, tariffs have to be part of broader systemic policies. The USA used them every successfully for hundreds of years, but the Old Republic paradigm operated differently, tariffs were just one element within a policy framework that successfully generated economic growth, regional diversity, scientific vibrancy, and industrial strength.

During the 19th and early 20th centuries, tariffs were not used in isolation but as part of a suite of policies that included internal capital flow inhibitors, local banking protections, and investments in domestic infrastructure and manufacturing, and interstate trade frictions, and a host of industrial policies, and more. These policies collectively created a balanced economic ecosystem where tariffs supported the growth of nascent industries while ensuring that regional economies were not undermined by excessive capital concentration or foreign competition. The success of this system is evident in the rapid industrialization and economic diversification of that era.

Your invocation of the Smoot-Hawley Tariff as a cautionary tale misrepresents its impact (the average tariff on dutiable imports rose from about 38% to 45%!, thats almost nothing). Smoot-Hawley did not cause the Great Depression, and its role in exacerbating it, if any, was marginal at best. The Depression was primarily driven by deep structural issues, including massive deflationary pressures, collapsing global demand, and widespread monetary policy errors, such as the Federal Reserve's failure to act as a lender of last resort. The global economic downturn was well underway before Smoot-Hawley was enacted, and trade was already shrinking due to broader financial instability. Blaming Smoot-Hawley for the economic collapse is a convenient but historically inaccurate narrative that oversimplifies the complex dynamics of the time. Comparing modern tariff policies to Smoot-Hawley without acknowledging its limited role in the Great Depression is misleading and fails to address the broader systemic issues at play.

Modern tariffs, like Trump’s proposed 100% tariff, do risk harm when divorced from a broader economic strategy. However, your argument against tariffs assumes they are inherently exploitative and detrimental, ignoring their historical role as a tool for protecting domestic industries, making economic independence, and mitigating the adverse effects of the cruelly extractive globalization. While poorly implemented tariffs can have negative consequences, dismissing them outright ignores their potential utility when applied thoughtfully within a comprehensive economic framework.

To conclude, the claim that tariffs reflect a failure to confront systemic economic rot misattributes the issue. The real problem lies in the dismantling of the Old Republic’s policies, which once balanced domestic and international economic forces. Tariffs alone cannot fix the U.S. economy, but neither are they the simplistic tool of exploitation you describe. Instead of rejecting tariffs wholesale, the focus should be on reintegrating them into a broader, strategic approach to rebuilding a more resilient and equitable economic system.

