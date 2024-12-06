For two decades, I have observed and documented the toxic confluence of arrogance and ignorance in American foreign policy—a pairing I have long described as the cardinal problem of the U.S. on the global stage. Today, that pairing has metastasized into an even graver menace, imperiling not only countless lives abroad but the very survival of humanity itself. The stark, raving insanity of America’s foreign policy, at this moment in history, is unparalleled. It is a deranged crusade, built on illusions of dominance, that marches us ever closer to catastrophe.

The Ukraine Debacle: Hubris Meets Folly

In Ukraine, the United States and its NATO allies have plunged into a conflict they neither understand nor can control. From the outset, Washington has operated under the delusion that it holds all the strategic cards, recklessly escalating its involvement without any meaningful comprehension of Russia’s position or resolve. This is not a fight for democracy or freedom—it never was. Ukraine, under its current regime, is an organized crime state, riddled with corruption, far removed from the ideals of liberal governance that Washington pretends to champion.

What does the U.S. gain from prolonging this conflict? Nothing but a deeper entrenchment of global instability. Russia, for all of its critiques, cannot and will not lose a war to Ukraine—it is a strategic impossibility. The refusal to recognize this basic reality, coupled with the arrogance to dictate terms to a nuclear power, is the height of folly. Yet Washington barrels forward, supplying weapons, cheerleading destruction, and dismissing every opportunity for diplomacy.

The Middle East Inferno: A Moral Vacuum

In the Middle East, the insanity deepens. The United States, locked in its unconditional support for the neo-fascist Zionist entity, enables an ongoing genocide in Gaza under the guise of “self-defense.” The mass killing of children, the bombing of hospitals, and the deliberate starvation of an entire population—all funded and armed by America—are treated as mere collateral damage. Over 15,000 children murdered, their average age just five years old, yet Washington’s silence, indeed the silence in the entire West, is deafening.

The rhetoric surrounding this horror is as morally vacuous as it is hypocritical. We are told to support the neo-Nazi Zionist’s “right to exist,” but at what cost? The obliteration of an entire people? Meanwhile, any critique of this barbarism is met with cries of anti-Semitism, a weaponized distraction meant to stifle dissent and obscure the truth. The U.S. government’s allegiance to Netanyahu’s regime of horror is absolute, no matter how many atrocities it commits, no matter how much instability it sows across the region.

The Hypersonic Reality: A New Chapter of Delusion

Russia’s development and deployment of advanced hypersonic missiles (Oresnik) have fundamentally altered the military balance, yet Washington pretends otherwise. These weapons, capable of delivering devastating blows without nuclear warheads, have rendered the West’s defensive capabilities largely obsolete. Instead of recalibrating its approach, the U.S. responds with bluster, doubling down on a strategy that is doomed to fail.

This is not strength—it is sheer arrogance paired with catastrophic ignorance. The belief that the U.S. can bully its way to dominance in a world where it no longer holds all the cards is delusional. Worse, it is a recipe for nuclear confrontation. The rhetoric from American and NATO leaders about being “prepared for nuclear war” is not just reckless—it is suicidal. No one is prepared for nuclear war. To think otherwise is madness.

A World on Fire: The Cost of American Exceptionalism

For decades, American foreign policy has been guided by an unshakable belief in its own moral superiority, a belief that justifies any action, no matter how destructive. But today, that exceptionalism has become a suicide pact, dragging not just the United States but the entire world toward the brink. From Ukraine to Gaza, from the South China Sea to the global economy, America’s actions are destabilizing every corner of the planet. And for what? To maintain an empire that is already crumbling under its own weight.

The collective West’s hubris is matched only by its ignorance. The decision-makers in Washington, London, and Brussels are so detached from reality that they fail to see the obvious: the world is no longer willing to tolerate Western hegemony. Russia, China, Iran, and countless others are aligning against the arrogance of a West that believes it can dictate terms to the rest of the world. This is not a “multipolar moment.” It is a seismic shift in global power, and the U.S. is too blinded by its own hubris to recognize it.

The Path Forward: A Reckoning

If there is any hope for the future, it begins with a reckoning. The United States must abandon its imperial ambitions and face the reality of a changing world. It must recognize that diplomacy, not domination, is the only path to stability. It must dismantle the military-industrial complex that profits from perpetual war and redirect those resources to address the immense crises at home: economic inequality, crumbling infrastructure, and a democracy at death's door.

But let us be honest: such a reckoning is unlikely, probably near-impossible. The forces that drive American foreign policy—corporate greed, ideological fanaticism, and an insatiable hunger for power—are deeply, deeply entrenched. Without massive public resistance, the insanity will continue, leading us ever closer to global catastrophe.

The pairing of arrogance and ignorance that I have described for decades is no longer just a cardinal problem—it is an existential threat. And unless we confront it head-on, this era of stark, raving insanity will not end until it has consumed us all.