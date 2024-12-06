For over a decade, the imperial West has engineered Ukraine’s destruction, not as a tragic inevitability, but as a deliberate act of greed and geopolitical dominance. The U.S. and its NATO allies orchestrated the 2014 coup in Kiev, ousting Ukraine’s democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, and replacing him with a puppet regime hostile to Russia. They poured billions into creating a NATO-backed outpost on Russia’s border, indifferent to the chaos and bloodshed it would unleash on the people of Ukraine.

This was never about "freedom" or "democracy." It was about turning Ukraine into a battering ram against Russia, a corrupt playground for Western capital, and a dumping ground for American weapons. The West’s cynical manipulation has driven Ukraine to ruin, reduced its sovereignty to ashes, and condemned millions to suffering. Nothing I write here is new. I have been repeating these truths since 2014.

A Decade of Terror in the Donbass

The West’s complicity in Ukraine’s eight-year campaign of terror against the people of the Donbass is undeniable. From 2014 onward, the Western-backed Kiev regime shelled civilian populations in Eastern Ukraine, murdering thousands, while Neo-Nazi militias like the Azov Battalion carried out atrocities with impunity. This reign of terror was not just tolerated by the West—it was funded and celebrated.

The Minsk agreements, brokered to bring peace to the region, were torpedoed by Kiev with Western encouragement. Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s François Hollande later admitted that Minsk was a sham—a cynical ploy to arm Ukraine for a future war. The West’s commitment to peace was a lie, as it always is when profit and power are at stake.

Russia’s Repeated Attempts for Peace

Contrary to the West’s propaganda, Russia has repeatedly sought peace. From the Minsk agreements to the December 2021 security proposals, Russia extended the olive branch time and again, asking only for basic security guarantees and the neutrality of Ukraine. Even after the conflict began, Russia entered negotiations in Belarus and Istanbul in early 2022, proposing terms that could have spared countless lives and preserved Ukraine’s sovereignty.

The West rejected every offer.

Why? Because peace does not profit Raytheon or Lockheed Martin. Because peace would not serve Nato’s aim of encircling Russia. Because peace would deprive the West of the chance to bleed Russia while using Ukraine as a disposable pawn. The millions of Ukrainians now displaced, impoverished, or dead were mere collateral damage in the West’s imperial calculus.

The Certain Demise of Ukraine

Ukraine is now a nation in free fall. Its population is decimated, its economy shattered, and its sovereignty a cruel joke. Western aid, heralded as salvation, is nothing more than a lifeline for defense contractors and a debt trap for future generations of Ukrainians. The West will bleed Ukraine dry, then discard it, just as it has discarded every client state it has destroyed in its endless wars.

The current Ukrainian leadership, drunk on NATO’s promises and blind to reality, is complicit in this national suicide. But the ultimate blame lies with the West, whose imperial ambitions have condemned Ukraine to misery, devastation, and, eventually, erasure as a nation.

A Barbaric West in Need of Defeat

The West is out of control, a rogue empire driven by greed and unbridled militarism. It is a barbaric force that sows chaos, destroys nations, and cloaks its crimes in the language of "freedom." It does not understand diplomacy, only dominance. Its arrogance and hubris have dragged the world into a perilous conflict that could escalate into global catastrophe.

The only way to rein in this madness is for the West to face a resounding defeat. Only a clear and unequivocal failure in Ukraine can force it to retreat, to reckon with the consequences of its actions, and to recognize that its imperial reign is over.

A Tragic, Avoidable Catastrophe

The suffering of millions of Ukrainians was never inevitable. It was a choice—a choice made by Western powers more interested in profit and hegemony than in the lives of ordinary people. Russia tried to prevent this tragedy, offering compromise after compromise, but the West always said no. And now, Ukraine pays the price.

This war is not a battle for freedom—it is a battle against the barbaric greed of the West. Ukraine is its latest victim, but it will not be its last unless the world unites to resist this imperial juggernaut. The path to peace begins with the West’s defeat, and the sooner it comes, the better for all of humanity.