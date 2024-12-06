The Oresnik hypersonic missile is more than just a technological marvel; it is a warning—a deafening alarm for those who are still capable of listening. Russia’s advancements in military technology have fundamentally changed the rules of engagement. The Oresnik can deliver pinpoint destruction at speeds that render NATO defenses obsolete. Yet the West, led by its delusional American master, continues to dismiss these developments with arrogance and ignorance, hurtling toward its own obsolescence.

This missile is not simply a weapon; it is a symbol of resolve. It reflects Russia’s preparedness to resist further Western aggression with devastating precision. And it reveals, more starkly than ever, the utter incapacity of the United States and its vassals to comprehend the consequences of their imperial hubris.

Technological Superiority and Western Delusion

The West’s inability to grasp the significance of Russia’s technological advancements epitomizes its decline. For years, Washington has framed Russia as a backward “gas station posing as a country,” a caricature that allowed its leaders to dismiss Moscow’s warnings. But the Oresnik missile shatters this illusion. It proves that Russia is not only prepared to defend itself but can do so with weapons far beyond the reach of NATO’s capabilities.

This is not an isolated instance. The West’s history is littered with examples of underestimating adversaries, only to be humiliated when reality intrudes. From Vietnam to Afghanistan, the U.S. has consistently failed to understand the resolve of those it seeks to dominate. Yet no lesson has been learned. Washington continues to act as though its military-industrial complex and endless propaganda can shield it from the consequences of its hubris.

A Legacy of Betrayal

The Oresnik missile also serves as a testament to the erosion of trust in America—a global power whose currency is deceit. Russia’s mistrust of the United States did not arise in a vacuum. It was forged through decades of broken promises and lies. In 1990, as the Soviet Union dissolved, the U.S. promised Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand “one inch east” of Germany’s borders. That promise was betrayed almost immediately, as NATO expanded to Russia’s doorstep, systematically encircling it under the pretense of defense.

This pattern of betrayal is not unique to Russia. America has lied to its allies as frequently as its adversaries. It has abandoned partners the moment they are no longer useful, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. From the Kurds in Syria to the Afghan interpreters left behind in Kabul, the U.S. has proven time and again that it cannot be trusted. Its word is worthless, its commitments ephemeral.

The majority of the world now understands this truth. Europe clings to its American overlord in fear and subservience, but even within its ranks, dissent grows. Hungary, Turkey, and Slovakia are distancing themselves from the imperial agenda. In Germany, anger over the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines—an act widely, and reasonably, attributed to U.S. forces—festers beneath the surface. As the truth of these betrayals becomes undeniable, the bonds tying America to its allies will fray further.

A Moral Abyss

America’s deceit is not simply a matter of geopolitics; it is a moral failing. The empire operates without honor, guided by the cynical logic of power rather than principles. It lies to its people, to its allies, and to the world, spinning narratives to justify wars, coups, and economic exploitation. This is not strategy; it is thuggery masquerading as diplomacy.

The West, led by this deceitful empire, has created a world where trust—the essential currency of international relations—no longer exists. The arrogance of leaders like Biden, Blinken, and Sullivan, who have never faced the realities of war, only deepens this crisis. They speak of "democracy" and "freedom" while arming despots, staging coups, and propping up apartheid regimes. Their words are as hollow as their policies are destructive.

The End of Western Hegemony

The consequences of this moral and strategic bankruptcy are clear: the age of Western hegemony is over. The Oresnik missile, and what it represents, marks the death knell for an empire that has overreached, overspent, and underestimated the world’s capacity to resist its domination. The rise of multipolarity—driven by Russia, China, and the BRICS nations—signals a seismic shift. These nations are building systems that bypass Western control, forging alliances grounded in mutual respect rather than coercion.

This shift is irreversible. The global South sees the writing on the wall. Latin America, Africa, and Asia are increasingly aligning with the emerging multipolar order, rejecting the exploitation and deceit of the West. Even Europe, though slow to awaken, will eventually recognize that its subservience to America is a dead end.

A Reckoning Awaits

The United States and its allies face a stark choice: adapt to a world they can no longer dominate, or collapse under the weight of their arrogance. But history suggests that empires do not change willingly. They cling to their illusions of grandeur until they are shattered by reality.

The Oresnik missile is that reality. It is a weapon, yes, but it is also a symbol of a new era—one in which the lies and betrayals of the West are no longer tolerated. The moral and strategic bankruptcy of America is laid bare for all to see. And as the empire crumbles, it leaves behind a lesson for the ages: arrogance and deceit are not the foundations of power. They are the seeds of its destruction.