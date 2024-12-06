America’s descent into idiocracy accelerates with the creation of Trump’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—a sham initiative led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. This “department” isn’t even a real government agency. It’s a quasi-entity deliberately crafted to bypass federal accountability -- to shield our 2 billionaire buddies (I am not sure if Vivek is a billionaire actually, but I think he is close) -- while masquerading as a bold reform effort. In reality, it is yet another assault on the social safety net and a shiny distraction for the peasant-minded masses who cheer on their own dispossession.

Let’s be clear about what DOGE is—and isn’t.

What DOGE Is

It is a slick piece of propaganda, designed to paint austerity as innovation and libertarianism as progress. Musk and Ramaswamy have been handed the reins to dismantle public services under the guise of “efficiency.” Their rhetoric about slashing bureaucracy and rooting out “woke” policies will resonate with those desperate to blame scapegoats for systemic rot. But here’s the truth: this initiative isn’t targeting real waste.

Where is the Pentagon on DOGE’s agenda? Nowhere. The Pentagon, which can’t account for 63% of its $3.8 trillion in assets, remains untouched. Its bloated budget, riddled with fraud and corruption, is conveniently ignored. The military-industrial complex—the most glaring example of inefficiency and theft in the entire empire—gets a pass. Instead, the axe will fall on programs that keep people alive: food stamps, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. And make no mistake, veterans’ healthcare is in their crosshairs too.

What DOGE Isn’t

It isn’t about reforming government. It’s a Trojan horse for austerity, designed to normalize the dismantling of public institutions. It isn’t about holding power accountable—it’s about concentrating it further into the hands of billionaires like Musk, whose track record is one of exploitation, not efficiency. It isn’t about helping the working class—it’s about shredding the safety net and leaving ordinary people to fend for themselves.

A Government for IDIOTS

America has truly become an IDIOCRACY. Instead of addressing the catastrophic failures of its institutions, it hands the reins to tech billionaires who thrive on spectacle. DOGE is not a serious effort to improve governance; it’s a PR stunt aimed at duping a disillusioned public into accepting cuts to essential services while billionaires and corporations rake in subsidies and defense contracts.

The worship of Musk as some sort of genius savior epitomizes this idiocracy. What has Musk done to merit the label of efficiency? Where was this alleged brilliance when Tesla workers fought for better conditions? Where was it when Musk laid off critical Twitter engineers, turning the platform into a haven for misinformation and dysfunction? And why should anybody trust a man so entangled in defense contracts to cut waste, when he directly profits from the military-industrial complex?

Austerity, Rebranded

DOGE will not cut waste—it will cut lives. The very people cheering for the elimination of “woke” bureaucrats will soon find their food stamps gone, their healthcare slashed, their ability to retire stolen. This isn’t about fiscal responsibility. It’s about ensuring the rich get richer while everyone else is left to rot.

If Musk and Ramaswamy were serious about efficiency, they’d start with the Pentagon. It is a monument to fraud and mismanagement, a bottomless pit of trillions dollars that can’t even pass an audit. But of course, they won’t touch it. Their real mission is to cripple what remains of the public sphere, leaving only the private interests they serve to dominate.

A Call to See Through the Farce

This is not governance. This is theft. It’s Reaganomics repackaged with a tech-bro paint job, a corporate coup masquerading as reform. And if the American people don’t wake up to this grift, they will lose what little remains of their social safety net.

This isn’t efficiency. It’s destruction. And it’s time to call it what it is.