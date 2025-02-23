1× 0:00 -59:02

Preface: Beyond the Gold Standard – The Real Reasons for the Dollar's Decline

The global financial system is undergoing a seismic shift. The US dollar, for decades the undisputed king of currencies, is facing a challenge unlike any seen since the end of World War II. While mainstream analysts often point to US debt levels or the rising price of gold as indicators of this decline, these are merely symptoms of a much deeper and more profound transformation. In a recent discussion, economist Michael Hudson highlighted the growing interest in gold as a sign of waning confidence in the dollar, a point with which I largely agree. However, Michael’s emphasis on US foreign-currency-denominated debt as the primary driver of this shift misses the mark. The amount of this debt is, and has been for a long time, negligible. And while I acknowledge that gold and crypto markets will do their best to hype their wares, they are not the cause. The real story of the dollar's demise is far more complex, far more deliberate, and far more dangerous.

This article is not another lament about US debt or a celebration of alternative assets. I will argue that the primary driver of de-dollarization is not economic inevitability, but the weaponization of the dollar itself. The United States, through its relentless use of sanctions, asset freezes, and other forms of financial coercion, has eroded global trust in its currency and prompted a desperate search for alternatives.

The rise of BRICS – now expanded and representing a significant portion of the global population and economy – is not merely a coincidence or a reaction to US economic woes. It is a proactive effort to build a multipolar world order, one where economic power is more distributed and where nations have greater autonomy over their own financial destinies. This is not a future possibility; it is a current reality, driven by concrete actions and strategic choices made by nations seeking to escape the constraints of a dollar-dominated system. This process is irreversible. Figures like Donald Trump, with his threats, his bluster, and his profound misunderstanding of global economics, may rail against this trend, but they cannot stop it. He does NOT understand BRICS, as is clear from his pronouncements.

This article will delve into the mechanics of de-dollarization, examining the concrete ways in which countries are reducing their reliance on the dollar: bilateral currency swaps, non-dollar trade settlements, the exploration of central bank digital currencies, and the increasing accumulation of gold reserves. I will expose the incoherence of US policy, highlighting the contradictions and self-defeating actions that are accelerating the dollar's decline. I will also consider the disturbing possibility that this "incoherence" is not accidental, but rather part of a deliberate, albeit cynical, strategy orchestrated by powerful non-state actors to reshape the global order for their own benefit, even if it means sacrificing traditional notions of American power. I will argue that not only is there no coherent US strategy, but also that those ostensibly in charge are simply reacting to an ever-changing world, driven by internal factions and short-term self-interest.

Finally, I will underscore that the arguments presented in this article have, as their monetary foundation, Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). I will show that Trump's actions, and generally the actions of Western governments, are not reflective of any meaningful understanding of MMT.

The stakes are high. The transition to a multipolar world is fraught with risks, but it is also an imperative. The weaponized dollar has become a threat to global stability, and the world must find a way to move beyond it. This article is a small contribution to that effort, a call for clarity, critical thinking, and a bold reimagining of the future of global finance.

1. The Weaponized Dollar: Eroding Trust and the Foundation of Hegemony

For decades, the United States has enjoyed what Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, the former French president and finance minister, famously termed the "exorbitant privilege" of issuing the world's reserve currency. This unique position has granted the US unparalleled economic and political advantages, allowing it to "invest" overseas at virtually no expense, shape global financial flows, and exert significant influence on international affairs. Unlike any other nation, the US could essentially create dollars to finance its deficits and acquire foreign assets, a power stemming from the global demand for the dollar and US Treasury securities. This incredible advantage, however, was not a divine right; it rested on a fragile foundation of trust, economic strength, and the perception of the dollar as a neutral and reliable store of value.

The Foundation of Dollar Dominance

The dollar's dominance emerged from the ashes of World War II, solidified by the Bretton Woods agreement in 1944. The US, with its largely unscathed economy and vast gold reserves, became the anchor of the global financial system. Nations pegged their currencies to the dollar, and the dollar was pegged to gold (at least initially). This system, while later modified, established the dollar as the de facto global currency for trade, investment, and central bank reserves. This wasn't simply a matter of economic might; it was also a matter of trust. Nations believed that the US would act as a responsible steward of the global financial system, maintaining the dollar's value and refraining from using its currency as a weapon.

The Rise of Financial Warfare

In recent decades, however, the United States has increasingly abandoned this principle of neutrality, choosing instead to weaponize the dollar as a primary tool of foreign policy. This shift has involved the aggressive use of sanctions, asset freezes, and other coercive financial measures, prioritizing short-term geopolitical and economic goals over the long-term stability of the global financial system. The US has, in effect, turned the dollar from a global public good into an instrument of national power.

The examples are numerous and stark. The sanctions imposed on Iran, ostensibly aimed at curbing its nuclear program, have effectively cut the country off from the global financial system, hindering its ability to conduct legitimate trade. Similar sanctions against Russia, following the 2014 reunification of Crimea and the 2022 Special Military Operation in Ukraine, have targeted Russian banks, companies, and individuals, attempting to isolate the Russian economy. Venezuela, too, has faced crippling US sanctions, aimed at regime change and initiating a dire economic crisis. These are not isolated incidents; they represent a consistent pattern of using the dollar's dominance to punish adversaries and enforce US policy preferences.

The Erosion of Trust: A Key Consequence

The key consequence of this weaponization is the fundamental erosion of trust in the dollar and, more broadly, in the US-led financial system. Countries around the world, both adversaries and allies, are now acutely aware that their dollar holdings can be weaponized against them at any moment, subject to the whims of US foreign policy. This realization has prompted a growing search for alternatives, a desire to reduce dependence on a currency that can be used as a tool of coercion. The weaponization of the dollar is, therefore, directly undermining the very foundation of its global dominance.

"Agreement Incapable": The US Record

Compounding this erosion of trust is the US's demonstrably poor record of upholding international agreements. The United States has become, as I seldom fail to point out, in effect, "agreement incapable," a power that signs treaties and commitments only to violate them when it suits its perceived interests. This pattern further degrades any remaining confidence in US leadership and reinforces the realistic perception of the US as an unreliable and untrustworthy partner.

The historical record is damning. The 1994 Budapest Memorandum, in which the US, UK, and Russia pledged to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons, was effectively shredded by subsequent US actions, including support for the 2014 overthrow of the Ukrainian government and the subsequent arming and training of Ukrainian forces. The US withdrawal from the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002, a cornerstone of strategic stability, signaled a disregard for arms control agreements. The unilateral abandonment, by Donald Trump, of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in 2019 further eroded confidence in US commitments. And the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the Iran nuclear deal, despite Iran's full compliance, was a blatant violation of a painstakingly negotiated international agreement. These examples, and many others, demonstrate a consistent pattern of disregard for international law and diplomatic norms, reinforcing the perception of the US as a rogue superpower that operates outside the bounds of established rules.

This weaponization of the dollar, combined with the US's proven "agreement incapability", has created a powerful impetus for de-dollarization. Nations are no longer willing to passively accept the risks associated with a financial system dominated by a rogue power that views its currency as a weapon and its commitments as optional. The search for alternatives is not merely a matter of economic preference; it's a matter of national security and above all of strategic autonomy. The very foundation upon which the dollar's exorbitant privilege rested is crumbling, not due to some external force, but due to the self-inflicted wounds of imperial US policy.

2. BRICS: Building the Multipolar Alternative

The accelerating shift away from the US dollar is not simply a spontaneous reaction to economic forces; it's a deliberate and strategic response to the weaponization of the dollar and the consistent unreliability of the United States. At the forefront of this response is BRICS, an organization initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and now expanded to include Indonesia, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates. BRICS is not merely a talking shop or a loose grouping of nations with disparate interests; it represents a proactive effort to build a more multipolar world order, one based on principles of sovereignty, mutual benefit, and non-interference in the internal affairs of member states. These principles are anathema to the United States and a fundamental challenge to the US-led unipolar system that has prevailed, in increasingly disastrous form, since the end of the Cold War.

Beyond Reaction: A Vision of Multipolarity

It's crucial to understand that BRICS is not simply reacting to US policies. While the weaponization of the dollar has certainly accelerated the group's efforts, the underlying vision predates the current crisis. BRICS nations, representing a significant portion of the global population and economy, have long sought a greater voice in global governance and a more equitable international system. They seek to reshape global institutions to reflect the changing realities of the 21st century, moving away from a system dominated by a single power (or a small group of self-important Western powers) towards one where multiple centers of power can coexist and cooperate harmoniously.

The New Development Bank: A Symbolic and Practical Alternative

The New Development Bank (NDB), established by BRICS in 2015, embodies this vision. While the NDB has faced challenges and its lending volume is still relatively small compared to institutions like the World Bank, it represents a symbolic and practical alternative to the Western-dominated financial architecture. The NDB offers development financing without the often-onerous conditions and policy prescriptions imposed by the IMF and World Bank. While it has not yet reached its full potential, and has experienced some internal disagreements and operational hurdles, the very existence of the NDB sends a clear message: developing nations have options beyond the traditional Western-controlled institutions.

Local Currency Trade: Undermining Dollar Dominance

Beyond financing, BRICS is actively promoting the use of local currencies in trade among its members, a move that directly undermines the dollar's dominance. This is not simply a symbolic gesture; it's a practical step towards reducing dependence on the US financial system and mitigating the risks associated with dollar weaponization. By settling transactions in their own currencies, BRICS nations can bypass the US-controlled SWIFT system and reduce their exposure to US sanctions.

Expanding Membership: A Growing Appeal

The recent expansion of BRICS, with the inclusion of Indonesia and other nations, signifies the growing appeal of this alternative model. While Argentina's decision to withdraw under the new Milei administration highlights the complexities and competing interests within the global landscape, the overall trend is clear: more and more countries are seeking alternatives to the US-led order. This expansion is not simply about adding numbers; it's about diversifying the group's economic and political base, making it a more representative and influential force in global affairs.

BRI and INSTC: The Physical Infrastructure of a New World Order

The shift away from the dollar is not just about financial arrangements; it's also about creating the physical infrastructure for a non-dollar-centric world. China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC), while distinct projects, are both contributing to this transformation. The BRI, with its vast network of roads, railways, ports, and energy pipelines, is creating alternative trade routes that bypass traditional, Western-controlled chokepoints. The INSTC, connecting Russia, Iran, India, and Central Asia, provides another crucial link in this emerging network. These initiatives are not simply about facilitating trade; they are about reshaping the global economic geography, reducing the dependence of participating countries on Western-controlled infrastructure and, by extension, on the dollar.

The Long-Term Threat: Beyond a Reserve Currency

While a formal BRICS reserve currency is not currently on the agenda (and Russian officials have explicitly stated it's not a priority), the ongoing efforts to enhance trade in local currencies and develop alternative financial mechanisms represent a significant long-term threat to the dollar's hegemony. The focus is on creating a more resilient and diversified financial system, one that is less susceptible to US pressure and less reliant on a single dominant currency controlled by a supremacist hegemon. The potential for future developments in this area, including the eventual emergence of a basket of BRICS currencies or a more sophisticated digital payment system, remains a significant concern for the US.

Exercising Monetary Sovereignty (Implicit MMT)

From a Modern Monetary Theory (MMT) perspective, the actions of BRICS nations are a clear demonstration of monetary sovereignty. Many of these countries, including China, Russia, India, and Brazil, issue their own currencies and therefore have significant policy space to pursue their economic and strategic goals. By creating alternative financial and trade arrangements, they are reducing their dependence on the hegemon-controlled system and exercising their ability to manage their own economies without being dictated to by external powers. This is not to say that they are immune to economic constraints (inflation remains the overarching key concern), but they are actively seeking to expand their policy options and reduce their vulnerability to US financial dictat.

In essence, BRICS is not simply a collection of countries complaining about US dominance; it's a dynamic and evolving project to build a genuinely multipolar world order, one where power is more diffused, where nations have greater autonomy, and where the US dollar no longer reigns supreme. This is a long-term process, fraught with challenges and uncertainties, but the direction is clear and just and right: the era of unquestioned US dollar hegemony is coming to an end, and BRICS is playing a central role in shaping the new reality.

3. De-dollarization in Action: Mechanisms and Momentum

The shift away from the US dollar is not a theoretical concept or a distant possibility; it is a current reality, unfolding in real-time across the globe. Driven primarily by the weaponization of the dollar and the emergence of viable alternatives, particularly through BRICS, de-dollarization is gaining momentum, reshaping global trade and finance. This is not a monolithic process; it involves a range of mechanisms, strategies, and actors, all contributing to a gradual but inexorable erosion of the dollar's dominance. The world understands, on a very visceral level, that de-dollarization is an imperative.

Bilateral Currency Swaps: Bypassing the Dollar

One of the key mechanisms for reducing dollar reliance is the use of bilateral currency swaps. These agreements allow two countries to directly exchange their own currencies, bypassing the need to use the dollar as an intermediary. This not only reduces transaction costs but also shields the participating countries from US sanctions and financial pressure.

Concrete examples abound:

Indonesia and China: Bank Indonesia (Indonesia's central bank) and the People's Bank of China (PBOC) have a long-standing currency swap agreement, recently extended for another five years. This allows for the exchange of up to 400 billion yuan (approximately USD 55 billion) into Indonesian rupiah, promoting trade and investment in local currencies .

India and Indonesia: In 2024, Bank Indonesia and the Reserve Bank of India signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate local currency settlements . This enables exporters and importers to transact in Indonesian rupiah or Indian rupees, eliminating the need for US dollars in bilateral trade.

China and Russia: Over 90% of bilateral transactions are now conducted in national currencies.

These are not isolated cases; they represent a growing trend, particularly among BRICS nations and their trading partners.

Non-Dollar Trade Settlements: Redefining Global Commerce

Beyond currency swaps, countries are increasingly settling trade transactions directly in their own currencies, further diminishing the dollar's role. This involves negotiating agreements to price goods and services in currencies other than the dollar, a significant departure from the long-established norm.

Key examples include:

Russia-India Oil Trade: Following Western sanctions on Russia, India has significantly increased its purchases of Russian oil, with a growing portion of these transactions settled in Indian rupees .

China-Iran Trade: China and Iran have a long-standing strategic partnership, and a significant portion of their trade is conducted in Chinese yuan or through barter arrangements, bypassing the US financial system.

China-Saudi Arabia Discussions: China has been actively negotiating with Saudi Arabia to price oil in renminbi (RMB) . While a formal agreement has not yet been finalized, the very fact that these discussions are taking place is a significant indication of the shifting landscape.

India and the UAE : In 2023, India signed an agreement to explore oil pricing in rupees .

NDB: The body aims for 30% of its lending to be in local currencies.

These developments are not just about individual transactions; they represent a fundamental shift in the way global trade is conducted, challenging the dollar's long-standing role as the primary currency for international commerce.

Central Bank Digital Currencies: A Potential Game-Changer

The rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) represents another potential avenue for de-dollarization, and one that deserves careful consideration. While still in their early stages of development, CBDCs offer the possibility of creating national digital currencies that can be used for cross-border transactions without relying on the traditional banking system (and, crucially, without relying on the US-controlled SWIFT network). It's crucial to acknowledge the concerns surrounding CBDCs, particularly the fear that they could be used for increased government surveillance and control. However, these concerns are not inherent to CBDCs themselves; they are a function of how they are designed and implemented.

A well-designed CBDC, with robust privacy safeguards and democratic oversight, could offer significant advantages:

Improved Monetary Policy Tools: CBDCs can give central banks more precise tools for managing the economy, potentially allowing for more effective responses to crises and a more nuanced approach to inflation control. This is in stark contrast to the inflexibility of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Financial Inclusion: CBDCs can provide access to financial services for those currently excluded from the traditional banking system (the unbanked and underbanked). This is a major social benefit that cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, with their technical barriers and price volatility, cannot offer.

Reduced Transaction Costs: CBDCs can potentially drastically lower transaction costs, particularly for cross-border payments, making the financial system vastly more efficient.

Increased Transparency (with Safeguards): While privacy is a paramount concern, CBDCs can be designed with varying levels of transparency, potentially allowing for better tracking of illicit flows while protecting the privacy of ordinary citizens. This is a design choice, not an inherent flaw. A well-designed system could offer greater accountability and transparency than the current system, which is dominated by private banks with limited public accountability and no incentive to act in the public good.

China's e-CNY: China is at the forefront of CBDC development, with its digital yuan (e-CNY) already being piloted in several cities. While the e-CNY is primarily focused on domestic use at present, its potential for international use is clear. A digital yuan that is widely accepted for trade and investment could significantly reduce reliance on the dollar.

BRICS Initiatives: Although a common BRICS currency is not on the table, there are initiatives in this area.

The development and adoption of CBDCs are still uncertain, but their potential to disrupt the global financial system and accelerate de-dollarization cannot be ignored and must be welcomed.

SWIFT Alternatives: Building Parallel Systems

The US's control over the SWIFT (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication) system, the messaging network used by banks worldwide for international transactions, has been a key tool for enforcing sanctions. In response, countries are developing and utilizing alternative payment systems to reduce their vulnerability to US pressure.

Russia's SPFS (System for Transfer of Financial Messages): Following the 2014 sanctions, Russia developed its own payment system, SPFS, as an alternative to SWIFT. While SPFS has limitations in terms of international reach, it has been gaining traction, particularly among countries seeking to circumvent US sanctions.

China's CIPS (Cross-Border Interbank Payment System): China's CIPS is a more ambitious project, designed to facilitate cross-border renminbi transactions. While CIPS is not yet a direct competitor to SWIFT, it is steadily growing in importance and provides a potential alternative for countries seeking to reduce their reliance on the dollar-based system.

These alternative systems are not yet as widely used as SWIFT, but their existence and continued development represent a significant challenge to the US's control over global financial flows.

Increased Gold Reserves: A Hedge Against Instability

Finally, the increasing accumulation of gold reserves by central banks, particularly in BRICS nations, is a clear signal of declining trust in the dollar and a desire for greater financial independence. Gold is a traditional safe-haven asset, not controlled by any single country. While physical gold held in foreign vaults can be subject to political pressure and even confiscation, as seen in the cases of Venezuela's gold held by the Bank of England and historical difficulties faced by other nations retrieving their gold from the US, gold held within a nation's own borders offers a higher degree of security and control than digital assets held within the easily-politicized Western financial system.

BRICS Gold Holdings: BRICS nations collectively hold over 4,800 metric tons of gold reserves, a significant increase in recent years.

China's Gold Purchases: The People's Bank of China (PBoC) has been steadily increasing its gold reserves, adding another 5 tons in January 2025 alone.

Russia's Gold Holdings: Russia has also significantly increased its gold reserves, viewing gold as a strategic asset and a hedge against sanctions.

Global Trend: Central banks worldwide have been net buyers of gold for several years, reflecting a broader trend of diversification away from dollar-denominated assets.

Since 2008 BRICS+ has net purchased 6,500 tons of monetary gold (outperforming the global increase of 5,500).

This return to gold as a major reserve asset is a powerful indicator of the declining confidence in the US dollar and the growing desire for a more diversified and resilient global financial system.

The Petrodollar Under Pressure

All these factors are combining to put the petrodollar system under unprecedented pressure. Since the 1970s, the agreement between the US and Saudi Arabia to price oil in US dollars has been a cornerstone of the dollar's global dominance. This arrangement ensured a constant global demand for dollars, as countries needed dollars to purchase oil, the world's most important commodity.

However, Saudi Arabia's willingness to consider selling oil in currencies other than the dollar, particularly the Chinese yuan, signals a potential seismic shift. While no formal agreement has been reached, the very fact that these discussions are taking place indicates a weakening of the petrodollar system and a growing openness to alternative arrangements. This, combined with the other de-dollarization mechanisms, represents a serious threat to the dollar's long-term dominance.

An Imperative, Not a Choice

The momentum towards de-dollarization is accelerating, driven by a combination of factors: the weaponization of the dollar, the rise of BRICS, the development of alternative financial systems, and a growing desire for economic sovereignty. This is not simply a matter of economic preference or geopolitical maneuvering; it is an imperative for a growing number of countries seeking to protect themselves from US financial coercion and build a more balanced and equitable global order. The world must move beyond the dollar, not out of spite or ideological opposition, but out of sheer necessity. The US has, through its own actions, made the dollar a liability rather than an asset for many nations, and they are responding accordingly.

4. The Squandered Potential: What Could Have Been

The United States, by virtue of its exorbitant privilege as the issuer of the world's reserve currency, held a position of unprecedented economic power. This position, if wielded responsibly and with a focus on global well-being, could have yielded transformative results, addressing some of humanity's most pressing challenges. The US could have used its unique ability to create dollars, not for self-enrichment or imperial ambition, but to eradicate global hunger, ensure universal access to education and healthcare, and fund a rapid transition to a sustainable, renewable energy future. And, crucially, it could have done so at virtually no real cost to the American people. The potential was, and remains, staggering, but the reality is a stark and tragic contrast: a story of squandered opportunities, misplaced priorities, and the pursuit of short-term gains at the expense of long-term global stability.

A World Without Poverty: At No Real Cost

Imagine a world where the US, instead of engaging in endless wars and propping up authoritarian regimes, had used its exorbitant privilege to invest in global development. The cost of ending extreme poverty, providing clean water and sanitation, and ensuring basic education for every child on the planet is significant in absolute terms, but it is trivial compared to the scale of resources the US has misdirected elsewhere. Particularly in the decades immediately following World War II, when US economic dominance was at its peak, such an undertaking would have represented a relatively small commitment relative to the overall size of the US economy. And, from an MMT perspective, the "cost" to the US would have been negligible in real terms.

This is because, as the issuer of the world's reserve currency, the US could have created the necessary dollars to fund these initiatives without needing to raise taxes or borrow from other countries. The spending would have created demand for goods and services, stimulating global economic activity. Much of this spending would have occurred overseas, meaning the inflationary pressure on the US economy would have been minimal. The US would have been essentially exporting dollars and, in return, receiving real goods and services and fostering a more stable and prosperous global environment. This would have improved living standards around the world without significantly impacting the availability of resources for its own citizens. The primary constraint, as always, would have been the availability of real resources globally (labor, materials, technology), not a lack of dollars. With careful planning and coordination, this constraint could have been managed effectively, inflation kept under control, while still securing an abundant quality of life for the average American.

Universal Healthcare and Education: A Global Public Good, a Minimal Burden

Similarly, the US could have played a leading role in establishing universal healthcare and education systems around the world. The benefits of such an investment would be immeasurable: improved health outcomes, increased productivity, reduced inequality, and a more stable and prosperous global society. Again, the financial "cost" to the US, in real terms, would have been minimal, given its ability to create dollars. The long-term economic and social gains, both globally and for the US itself (through increased trade and reduced instability), would have far outweighed any short-term expenses. The US could have easily provided global leadership in this area, not just through direct funding, but by fostering collaboration, sharing best practices, and supporting the development of local capacity in developing nations.

A Green Transition: Funding a Sustainable Future, Without Sacrifice

The climate crisis represents perhaps the greatest challenge facing humanity, and the US, with its exorbitant privilege, could have been at the forefront of funding a global transition to renewable energy beginning decades ago. The resources required, while seemingly large, are a fraction of what the US has dedicated to less constructive pursuits. A US genuinely committed to a sustainable future could have used its financial power to mobilize global resources, accelerate innovation, and ensure a just transition for all, without imposing economic hardship on its own citizens. The exported dollars would have fueled global demand, not just for US-produced green technologies (though that would have been a component), but also for locally produced solutions and infrastructure in developing countries. This would have created jobs and fostered economic growth globally, while simultaneously addressing a critical threat to the entire planet.

The Argentine Example: Neoliberalism's Toll

Instead of pursuing this path of global cooperation and human development, the US has, for decades, used its economic power to promote a neoliberal agenda that has prioritized the interests of corporations and financial elites over the needs of ordinary people. The recent example of Argentina under President Javier Milei provides a stark and disturbing illustration of this reality.

Milei, upon taking office, immediately rejected Argentina's invitation to join BRICS, aligning himself instead with the US and with Zionist Israel. He implemented a series of drastic austerity measures, cutting government spending, slashing social programs, and devaluing the currency. These policies, praised by the IMF and Western financial institutions, have led to skyrocketing poverty, deindustrialization, and a massive transfer of wealth from the working class to the elite. Argentina is being transformed into a resource colony, its natural resources and labor exploited for the benefit of foreign corporations, while its own people suffer. As such, everything went according to plan for the West.

The 2018 IMF loan to Argentina, the largest in the institution's history, played a crucial role in setting the stage for this crisis. The loan, pushed by the Trump administration for political reasons, was knowingly unpayable, creating a debt trap that further destabilized the Argentine economy and paved the way for Milei's rise to power. This is not an isolated incident; it is a pattern of behavior, where the US uses its influence over international financial institutions to impose neoliberal policies on developing countries, almost invariably with devastating consequences.

The MMT Perspective: Fiscal Capacity, Misused Priorities – And Betrayal

From an MMT perspective, the US always has the fiscal capacity to address both its domestic needs and its global responsibilities. The constraint is not, and has never been, a lack of money; it is a lack of humanity, of political will and a misallocation of resources. The US chooses to spend trillions of dollars on its military, on tax cuts for the elites, and on propping up repressive regimes, while neglecting the urgent needs of average Americans and of the global community. As the issuer of the global reserve currency, the US holds a position of unique trust and responsibility. It has a moral obligation to use its power to promote global well-being, not to exploit and dominate. To do otherwise is a profound betrayal of that trust, a betrayal not only of other nations but of its own citizens and of humanity as a whole. The US has actively chosen death.

This is not simply a matter of bad policy choices; it is a fundamental betrayal of the potential and responsibility that the US's exorbitant privilege offered. The US could have been a force for global good, a leader in addressing poverty, inequality, and climate change. Instead, it has chosen to prioritize short-term geopolitical gains and the enrichment of a narrow elite, leaving a legacy of instability, conflict, and incalculable human suffering. The squandered potential is a tragedy of immense proportions, a testament to the destructive power of unchecked greed and imperial ambition. The contrast between what could have been and what is serves as a powerful indictment of the US's choices and a call for a fundamental reorientation of its priorities. The exorbitant privilege, instead of being a tool for global progress, has become a weapon of self-destruction and international harm.

5. Consequences and Contradictions: The Costs of Imperial Decline

The decline of US dollar hegemony, a process accelerated by the weaponization of the dollar and the rise of alternative power centers like BRICS, is not an abstract geopolitical phenomenon. It is a tangible reality with profound consequences, both within the United States and on the global stage. The pursuit of short-sighted policies, the prioritization of narrow interests, and the fundamental lack of a coherent strategy are creating significant internal contradictions and instability, undermining the very foundations of American power and influence. The US is not managing decline; it is accelerating it through a series of self-inflicted wounds.

The China Obsession: A Distraction from Reality

The so-called "pivot to China," briefly mentioned in a previous analysis, exemplifies the US's incoherent approach to a changing world. While China's economic and technological rise undoubtedly presents a challenge to US dominance, the US response has been characterized by a mixture of fear, aggression, and a fundamental misunderstanding of the forces at play. The framing of China as an existential threat, the imposition of tariffs and technology restrictions, and the military buildup in the Indo-Pacific are not part of a well-thought-out strategy; they are reactive measures, driven by a desperate attempt to maintain control in a world that is rapidly slipping away. Further, Trump's attempts to split Russia from its alliance with China (and others) is clear evidence of his complete failure to understand the new global reality.

This obsession with containing China is not only almost certainly futile, given China's economic strength and long-term planning, but it also distracts from the pressing domestic challenges facing the United States. The focus on external threats serves to deflect attention from the internal decay, the rising inequality, the crumbling infrastructure, and the erosion of the final vestiges of democratic institutions.

Internal Decay: Authoritarianism and the Erosion of Democracy

The Trump administration's domestic policies, far from representing a coherent vision for the future, reveal a disturbing trend towards authoritarianism and the consolidation of power in the hands of a select few. The systematic dismantling of government oversight, the attacks on the rule of law, and the attempts to undermine democratic institutions are not isolated incidents; they are part of a broader pattern of consolidating power, and, as John Helmer argues, are driven by two primary factions: a "Confederate" level (characterized by white racism and a focus on confronting the “yellow peril” they view as emanating from China) and a "money" level (focused on personal enrichment).

Project 2025, with its detailed plans for expanding executive authority, purging the civil service, and replacing career professionals with MAGA loyalists, provides a dark blueprint for this authoritarian project. The attempt to reinstate Schedule F, which would strip employment protections from tens of thousands of federal workers, is a clear indication of the intent to create a government staffed by individuals beholden to the president, rather than to the Constitution or the public interest and to send the clear message that no job is safe.

Furthermore, the growing influence of Tech Titans like Elon Musk, with their ambitions to control vast amounts of data and potentially develop AGI-powered surveillance systems, raises serious concerns about the future of privacy, civil liberties and human freedom at the most personal level. The blurring of lines between government and private corporations (with private corporations in charge), particularly in the realm of technology and surveillance, creates a dangerous potential for unchecked power and the erosion of democratic accountability.

Global Isolation: Undermining Alliances, Fueling Alternatives

The US's actions on the international stage are further exacerbating its decline. The weaponization of the dollar, the habitual violation of international agreements, and the pursuit of unilateralist policies have alienated allies and driven other nations towards alternative arrangements. The rise of BRICS, the development of alternative financial systems, and the growing interest in de-dollarization are all direct consequences of the US's own behavior.

The US is increasingly isolated internationally, its influence waning as other nations seek to reduce their dependence on a power that is perceived as unreliable, unpredictable, and driven by self-interest. The "America First" approach, while appealing to a segment of the domestic population, is fundamentally incompatible with the realities of a multipolar world. It is a recipe for conflict, not cooperation.

A key, and perhaps irreversible, success of this US policy has been the driving of a permanent wedge between Russia and Germany, disrupting their potential for economic and political cooperation. This fulfills a long-standing geopolitical goal of preventing a Eurasian power bloc that could challenge US dominance, a strategy dating back to Halford Mackinder's "Heartland Theory." However, this "success" comes at the cost of increased global instability and the alienation of a major, if fast waning, European power.

Incoherence and Miscalculation: A Recipe for Disaster - Or a Controlled Demolition?

Perhaps the most dangerous aspect of the current situation is the lack of a coherent US strategy. The Trump administration, and to a large extent the broader US foreign policy establishment, is not managing decline; it is reacting to it, often in contradictory and self-defeating ways. Internal power struggles, short-term political calculations, and a fundamental misunderstanding of the changing global landscape are driving policy, leading to a series of miscalculations and unintended consequences.

A prime example of this incoherence is Donald Trump's recent, and demonstrably false, claim that the BRICS nations have "broken up" due to his threats of imposing a 150% tariff on any member state that undermines the US dollar. This statement, made despite the clear evidence of BRICS' continued existence, expansion (now including ten nations representing 45% of the global population and 35% of global GDP, or approximately $28.5 trillion), and ongoing efforts to reduce dollar reliance, reveals a profound disconnect from reality. It also highlights the continued reliance on economic coercion – in this case, the threat of extreme tariffs – as a primary tool of US foreign policy, even when such measures are likely to be ineffective or even counterproductive.

The risk of escalation, whether through a misjudgment in the South China Sea, a miscalculation in Europe, or an unintended consequence of economic warfare, is alarmingly high. The absence of a clear, long-term vision, coupled with the erosion of trust and the breakdown of communication channels, creates a dangerous environment where a minor incident could easily spiral out of control.

This incoherence raises a fundamental question: Is the US simply failing to adapt to a changing world, or is there a more deliberate, albeit cynical, strategy at play? We can consider two primary interpretations:

Option A (Traditional View): The US is suffering from incompetence , short-sightedness, and a failure to adapt to a multipolar world. Its actions are driven by a combination of outdated ideologies, bureaucratic inertia, and the influence of special interests, leading to a series of blunders and unintended consequences.

Option B (Controlled Demolition): A deliberate, albeit cynical, strategy orchestrated by an international cabal of non-state actors to dismantle the American empire and reshape the global order in their favor. This involves weakening Europe, allowing the rise of BRICS, and focusing on a more limited sphere of US influence (North America and Europe). This perspective suggests that the decline of the dollar and the weakening of Europe are not necessarily failures of US policy, but rather intended outcomes designed to create a new global order managed by these elite factions. The potential that even the rise of BRICS, an organization that presently offers the only viable hope for a more equitable and just global system, could be, at some level, a process manipulated by this international cabal is a deeply unsettling prospect, one that I fervently hope is not the case. However, it must be acknowledged as a possibility, however much we might wish it otherwise.

While it's impossible to definitively prove either interpretation, the sheer weight of evidence – the persistent incoherence, the repeated self-defeating policies, the demonstrable rise in influence of non-state actors, and the consistent benefit accruing to specific elite factions – strongly suggests that the "controlled demolition" hypothesis (Option B) is not merely a possibility, but the most probable explanation for the current trajectory of US policy. To believe that this consistent pattern of behavior, which repeatedly undermines stated US goals while simultaneously enriching a narrow elite, is purely the result of incompetence or miscalculation (Option A) requires a suspension of disbelief that is increasingly difficult to maintain. While internal divisions and competing interests undoubtedly exist within the US elite, the overarching trend points towards a deliberate, albeit cynical, reshaping of the global order, even if it means sacrificing traditional notions of American power and prestige. While acknowledging the inherent complexities and uncertainties, we can assign a higher probability to Option B, perhaps a 65-70% likelihood, given the sheer weight of evidence and the lack of a more compelling alternative explanation that accounts for the observed facts. For the purposes of this analysis, however, I will stress the undeniable incoherence of the US approach, leaving the degree of intentionality open to further debate, while strongly suggesting the dominance of the "controlled demolition" dynamic.

Adding further weight to Option B is the analysis of economists like Yanis Varoufakis, who argues that Trump's seemingly erratic economic policies, particularly his focus on tariffs, are not incoherent, but rather part of a calculated, albeit destructive, strategy. Varoufakis outlines a multi-phase plan: first, impose tariffs to generate revenue and pressure foreign countries; then, engage in bilateral negotiations, demanding currency revaluations or debt swaps favorable to the US; and ultimately, attempt to shift manufacturing back to the US (though I feel the likelihood of success in this last endeavor is highly questionable). This plan, while potentially harmful to the global economy and even to long-term US interests, is presented as "rational" within Trump's narrow, nationalistic framework, demonstrating a method to the madness, even if that madness serves the interests of a select few. This also reveals another layer to the weaponization of the dollar.

It's crucial to recognize a key internal contradiction within Trump's approach: while he aims to reduce the US trade deficit and revitalize domestic manufacturing, the very success of this endeavor could undermine the financial sector and real estate markets, which currently benefit from the capital inflows generated by that deficit. This potential for self-inflicted damage further underscores the lack of a truly coherent long-term strategy, and the dominance of short-term political and economic gains for a select few over the broader national interest.

It's also crucial to understand that the "dominance of the 'controlled demolition' dynamic" does not contradict my emphasis on the incoherence of US policy. Rather, it reframes it. The incoherence is real, but it exists at the level of traditional geopolitical analysis and stated national interest. When viewed through the lens of nation-state competition and the preservation of the "American Empire" in its previous form, US actions appear self-defeating and illogical. However, if we shift our perspective to consider the goals of a powerful, transnational elite (the "international cabal") seeking to reshape the global order for its own benefit, the apparent incoherence resolves into a mortifying, albeit cynical, coherence. The means may appear chaotic and contradictory, but the underlying end goal – a new global architecture where these elite factions maintain and even enhance their control, even at the expense of US national power – is pursued with a disturbing consistency. The incoherence, therefore, becomes a tool, a smokescreen that obscures the true agenda and allows these actors to operate with a degree of deniability, while simultaneously dismantling the very structures that might constrain their power.

The True Cost of Tariffs

Policies like tariffs, while presented by Trump as protecting American jobs and revitalizing domestic industry, are actually deceptive tools that primarily benefit financial elites, exacerbate inequality, and accelerate the decline of US economic power and global influence. They raise consumer prices, do not incentivize significant reshoring of production, and contribute to inflation, which in turn justifies higher interest rates that benefit the financial sector and increase debt burdens on ordinary citizens. This is a prime example of how seemingly "nationalistic" policies can, in reality, serve the interests of a globalized financial elite at the expense of the nation's long-term well-being.

A Widening Gulf

The end result of these intertwined trends – the pursuit of a futile containment strategy against China, the internal decay of democratic institutions, the increasing global isolation of the US, and the incoherence of its policies – is a world teetering on the brink of greater instability and conflict. The erosion of trust, the rise of alternative power centers, and the absence of effective international cooperation create a dangerous vacuum, where miscalculation and escalation become increasingly likely. The "American Century" is ending with a series of self-inflicted crises that threaten to engulf the world in a new era of uncertainty and danger.

6. A World Beyond the Dollar – The Inevitable Shift

The preceding analysis has charted a course through a complex and rapidly evolving global landscape, exposing the forces driving the inevitable decline of US dollar hegemony. This is not a prediction of a future event; it is an observation of a current reality, a process already well underway, propelled by the weaponization of the dollar, the rise of BRICS, the development of alternative financial systems, and the squandered potential of America's exorbitant privilege. The world is undergoing a fundamental and irreversible shift away from a US-centric financial order, a shift driven not by abstract economic forces, but most likely by the deliberate choices and actions of powerful actors, both within and beyond the United States.

The evidence is undeniable. The weaponization of the dollar, through sanctions, asset freezes, and the threat of exclusion from the US-controlled financial system, has fundamentally eroded trust in the dollar as a neutral and reliable reserve currency. Nations, both allies and adversaries, are actively seeking alternatives, recognizing that their dollar holdings can be used against them at any moment, subject to the whims of US foreign policy. This is not a matter of theoretical risk; it is a lived reality for countries like Russia, Iran, Venezuela, and many others.

The rise of BRICS is not merely a coincidence; it is a direct response to this weaponization and a proactive effort to build a more multipolar world order, one where economic power is more distributed and where nations have greater autonomy over their own financial destinies. The New Development Bank, while still in its early stages, represents a symbolic and practical alternative to Western-dominated financial institutions. The growing interest in BRICS membership, the increasing use of local currencies in trade, and the development of alternative payment systems like SPFS and CIPS all point to a concerted effort to bypass the dollar-based system.

The de-dollarization process is not a future event; it is happening now, through concrete mechanisms like bilateral currency swaps, non-dollar trade settlements, the exploration of central bank digital currencies, and the increasing accumulation of gold reserves by central banks. This is a broader trend, a global movement towards greater financial independence and a rejection of the risks and constraints associated with dollar dominance. The petrodollar system, once a cornerstone of US power, is under severe pressure, with even Saudi Arabia, a long-time US vassal, considering accepting payments for oil in currencies other than the dollar.

The US, rather than adapting to this changing reality, has doubled down on policies that are accelerating its own decline. The obsession with containing China, the pursuit of incoherent and self-defeating economic strategies, the internal decay of democratic institutions, and the growing international isolation of the US all point to a nation struggling to come to terms with its diminished role in the world. The potential for a "controlled demolition," orchestrated by a powerful "international cabal" seeking to reshape the global order for its own benefit, while not definitively provable, remains a most plausible explanation for the consistent pattern of self-destructive behavior.

The "American Century" is ending, not with a graceful transition to a more equitable and cooperative global order, but with a series of self-inflicted crises that threaten to engulf the world in a new era of uncertainty and danger. The squandered potential of America's exorbitant privilege – the opportunity to use its unique economic power to address global poverty, promote sustainable development, and foster international cooperation – stands as a stark indictment of the choices made by US leaders and the powerful interests that influence them.

The future of the global financial system is, therefore, uncertain, but one thing is clear: the era of unchallenged US dollar hegemony is over. The transition to a multipolar world is likely to be unstable and fraught with risks, but it is also inevitable and, indeed, imperative. The world must move beyond the dollar, not out of animosity towards the United States, but out of a fundamental need for a more balanced, resilient, and equitable global financial system not under the sole control of a Mafia state. The question is not if this transition will occur, but how it will unfold, and whether it will lead to a more cooperative and peaceful future or to a new era of conflict and instability. The choices made in the coming years, by both nation-states and the powerful non-state actors that increasingly shape global events, will determine the answer. The path forward requires a rejection of the outdated paradigms of the past, an embrace of the realities of a multipolar world, and a commitment to building a future where economic power is used not for domination and control, but for the common good of humanity. The end of the weaponized dollar is not just a possibility; it is a necessity.

The current situation is, in short, unsustainable.

