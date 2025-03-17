Preface

For too long, the discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been dominated by misleading narratives, false equivalencies, and a deliberate avoidance of the core issue: the fundamental illegitimacy of a settler-colonial, apartheid state built on the dispossession and oppression of the Palestinian people. The recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on the plausibility of genocide in Gaza has shattered the facade of "Israeli democracy" and exposed the brutal reality of a system built on violence and ethnic supremacy.

This article will not engage in polite equivocations or pretend that a "peace process" can magically resolve a conflict rooted in injustice. Instead, it will argue, unequivocally, that Israel, as it currently exists, has no right to a future. This is a call for the dismantling of a system of oppression and the recognition of the Palestinian right to resist, including through armed struggle, within the bounds of international humanitarian law.

This article will draw on historical analysis, international law, and the words of Zionist leaders themselves to demonstrate that the current situation is not an aberration, but the inevitable consequence of a project founded on ethnic cleansing and sustained by apartheid. It will also offer a vision for a just future – a future where Palestinians and Jews can live together in equality and dignity, free from occupation and oppression.

This article is a call for a radical shift in perspective, a rejection of the failed policies of the past, and an embrace of a future where international law and human rights are applied equally to all.

It will also explore what Zionist leaders have themselves said about the true goals of Zionism.

Throughout this article, I will follow legally precise language where appropriate. However, the reader should understand that this does not reflect any uncertainty on my part regarding the culpability of Israel and its allies. Where legal pronouncements use cautious phrasing (e.g., "could" or "may"), this reflects the inherent constraints of legal processes, not a lack of moral or factual clarity on the underlying issues. I am clear: Israel is committing genocide, and those who arm and support it are complicit.

Outline

I. Introduction: Beyond the Facade of "Peace" – A Call for Justice and Legality

II. The Unacceptable Stain: Israel's Foundation and Ongoing Crimes The Nakba as Ethnic Cleansing Ongoing Violations of International Law: Apartheid and Military Occupation The Gaza Genocide: Culmination of a Violent Project Western Complicity in Genocide

III. The Legal Right to Resist: International Law and Palestinian Liberation The Right to Resist Occupation Under International Law Armed Struggle vs. Terrorism: The Western Narrative Distortion Defining "Terrorism" The October 7 Attack: Legality, Context, and Misuse of International Law Legal Limits on Resistance: International Humanitarian Law (IHL) Israeli IHL Violations The Global Legal Obligation to Support Palestinian Resistance

IV. Moshe Dayan's Eulogy: A Glimpse into the Zionist Mindset Zionism's Admission: The Palestinians Have a Legitimate Grievance "We Are a Settler-Colonial State, and We Must Kill to Survive" The 2024 ICJ Genocide Ruling as a Continuation of Dayan's Logic Dayan's Eulogy and the Hypocrisy of Western Support for Israel Application to the Present Day

V. Beyond Apartheid: Envisioning a Just Future The Illusion of the Two-State Solution The Right of Return: A Legal and Moral Imperative A Single Democratic State: The Only Just Resolution The Global Responsibility to Dismantle Israeli Apartheid

VI. The Imperative of Justice

I. Introduction: Beyond the Facade of "Peace" – A Call for Justice and Legality

The state of Israel, as it currently exists, is a crime against humanity. Its foundation, its policies, and its ongoing actions are a testament to the enduring legacy of settler-colonialism and apartheid. For decades, the dominant discourse surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been shaped by euphemisms and half-measures, designed not to address the core injustice but to manage its symptoms. The "two-state solution" has served as a diplomatic mirage, shielding Israel from accountability while allowing it to expand settlements, entrench apartheid, and escalate violence against Palestinians. This carefully constructed facade, however, is crumbling. As Moshe Dayan said in 1956, "Let us not be deterred from seeing the loathing that is inflaming and filling the lives of the hundreds of thousands of Arabs who live around us. Let us not avert our eyes lest our arms weaken. This is the fate of our generation. This is our life's choice - to be prepared and armed, strong and determined, lest the sword be stricken from our fist and our lives cut down."

The recent International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling on Israel's genocide in Gaza has shattered the illusion of Israel as a legitimate state merely "defending itself." In its January 26, 2024, ruling, the ICJ recognized that Israel's actions in Gaza plausibly constitute genocide and imposed emergency measures to prevent further atrocities. While the Court has yet to rule on the final merits of the case, this decision is a watershed moment—the first time Israel has been held accountable for genocide in a legally binding international forum.

This article will argue that Israel's continued existence as an ethno-supremacist, apartheid state is both illegitimate and unsustainable. The Nakba (Catastrophe) of 1948 was not a historical aberration but the foundational crime of the Zionist project, and its logic of violent exclusion has only intensified over time. The recent genocide in Gaza is not an exception—it is a direct continuation of this historical pattern.

Furthermore, this article will demonstrate that Palestinians have a legally and morally justified right to resist, including through armed struggle, within the bounds of international humanitarian law. While Israel presents itself as a democracy under siege, the ICJ's findings reinforce the opposite truth: that Israel is an apartheid regime whose very existence necessitates the continued oppression and destruction of Palestinians. Any vision for a just future must begin with this recognition.

II. The Unacceptable Stain: Israel's Foundation and Ongoing Crimes

The state of Israel was founded on the systematic expulsion and destruction of the Palestinian people, a reality that has long been denied or sanitized in Western discourse. The Nakba of 1948—when over 750,000 Palestinians were forcibly expelled and over 500 villages and cities destroyed—was not merely a consequence of war but a deliberate policy of ethnic cleansing. This foundational crime, which contains elements of the genocidal intent now under scrutiny by the ICJ, set the stage for Israel's ongoing policies of land theft, occupation, and apartheid, all of which violate international law.

1. The Nakba as Ethnic Cleansing

The expulsion of Palestinians in 1948 was not incidental but intentional, as evidenced by statements from Israeli leaders at the time and by the systematic implementation of Plan Dalet (Plan D), the Zionist blueprint for taking control of Palestine. David Ben-Gurion, Israel's first prime minister, stated in a 1937 letter to his son: "The Arabs will have to go, but one needs an opportune moment for making it happen, such as a war." (Benny Morris, Righteous Victims, p. 139).

This vision materialized in 1948, when Zionist militias such as the Haganah, Irgun, and Stern Gang carried out massacres in villages and cities like Deir Yassin, Tantura, Lydda and also the ethnic cleansing of West Jerusalem, forcing hundreds of thousands to flee. Today, leading historians—including Ilan Pappé, Rashid Khalidi, and Walid Khalidi—have documented the Nakba as an act of systematic ethnic cleansing, a crime defined under the 1998 Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and a potential act of genocide under the Genocide Convention.

The ICJ's 2024 genocide ruling is a legal validation of the long-standing Palestinian claim that Israel has never ceased its campaign of destruction against them. The methods may have changed—from forced expulsions in 1948 to bombing campaigns in Gaza today—but the goal remains the same: the erasure of the Palestinian people as a national and political entity.

2. Ongoing Violations of International Law: Apartheid and Military Occupation

Israel's policies since 1948 have been defined by settler-colonial expansion and racial supremacy, both of which constitute crimes under international law. The 1998 Rome Statute defines apartheid as a crime against humanity, and multiple investigations—including from Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine—have concluded that Israel meets this legal definition.

Key Elements of Israeli Apartheid:

Settler Colonization: Illegal Jewish settlements in the West Bank, built in violation of Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention , which prohibits the transfer of a state's civilian population into occupied territory.

Gaza Blockade as Collective Punishment: A 16-year siege , described by the UN as creating "unlivable conditions" and constituting a crime against humanity . Specific examples include severe restrictions on the import of medicine, fuel, and building materials, leading to a collapse of the healthcare system and widespread suffering. Gaza has justifiably been described as an "open-air prison."

Legal Segregation: Over 65 discriminatory laws in Israel itself that treat Palestinians as second-class citizens, while military rule governs those in the West Bank. Examples include the Nation-State Law (2018) , which enshrines Jewish supremacy , and laws preventing Palestinian citizens of Israel from living in many Jewish communities.

Military Rule: In the West Bank, Palestinians are subject to a separate and unequal legal system administered by the Israeli military, with different laws and courts for Palestinians and Jewish settlers.

Denial of the Right of Return: Israel denies Palestinian refugees the right to return to their homes and lands, a fundamental violation of international law enshrined in UN Resolution 194 .

Annexation of East Jerusalem: The illegal annexation is in contravention to international law.

The ICJ ruling further solidifies Israel's criminality, as it did not just examine war crimes in Gaza but the broader system of oppression. If Israel is plausibly committing genocide in 2025, it follows that its entire system—built on ethnic cleansing, apartheid, and military rule—is legally indefensible.

3. The Gaza Genocide: Culmination of a Violent Project

The Israeli assault on Gaza in 2023-2025 is the most blatant act of mass violence against Palestinians since the Nakba. The ICJ's ruling recognized the plausibility of genocide, citing:

Mass civilian casualties (likely well over 65,000 killed, including over 18,000 children and the serial, targeted killing of journalists and aid workers).

Targeting of hospitals (such as Al-Shifa Hospital and the Baptist Hospital), churches, schools, and UN facilities.

Deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid , leading to malnutrition and starvation.

Statements by Israeli officials calling for total destruction of Gaza, which the Court saw as potential evidence of genocidal intent. For example, then Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated, "We are fighting human animals, and we will act accordingly," while President Isaac Herzog claimed there were no innocent civilians in Gaza.

The Court's provisional measures order was a historic step, but its implications are clear: Israel is no longer merely an occupying power but an entity plausibly engaged in genocide.

4. Western Complicity in Genocide

The United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, the European Union, and other Western states have long shielded the Zionist Entity from accountability, providing it with billions in military aid while ensuring that it faces no consequences for its serial war crimes. The ICJ ruling creates a new legal dilemma for these states:

Under the Genocide Convention, all signatory states have an obligation to prevent genocide. Continued military and financial aid to Israel (approximately $3.8 billion annually from the US , plus significant arms sales from the UK and Germany ) makes them legally complicit. While legal pronouncements often use cautious language like "could," the reality is unambiguous: providing the means for a plausible genocide constitutes complicity.

UN Security Council members, particularly the U.S., have faced intense scrutiny for previously vetoing multiple UN Security Council resolutions calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing conditions such as the release of hostages held by Hamas. This pattern of vetoes, even in the face of the ICJ's findings on plausible genocide and the illegality of Israel's occupation, has rightly drawn widespread condemnation. While a tentative ceasefire is currently in place, the underlying issues of accountability and adherence to international law remain central points of contention, and the U.S.'s past actions continue to cast a long and dark shadow.

If Israel is committing acts plausibly amounting to genocide, as the ICJ suggests, then every government supporting it is violating international law.

III. The Legal Right to Resist: International Law and Palestinian Liberation

The struggle of the Palestinian people for liberation from Israeli occupation, apartheid, and settler-colonial rule is not only morally justified but legally enshrined in international law. Under the UN Charter, Geneva Conventions, and binding UN resolutions, occupied peoples have the right to resist foreign domination and oppression, including through armed struggle, as long as they adhere to international humanitarian law (IHL). This right to resist, often denied or demonized in Western discourse, was even implicitly acknowledged by figures within the Israeli establishment itself, as we shall see in the words of Moshe Dayan.

Israel and its Western allies frame Palestinian resistance as terrorism, ignoring that Israel itself is plausibly engaged in genocide, as ruled by the ICJ. This section will demonstrate that Palestinian resistance is legally justified under international law, and that the real crime is Israel's ongoing occupation and mass violence against the Palestinian people.

1. The Right to Resist Occupation Under International Law

The right of occupied peoples to resist foreign domination is explicitly recognized in multiple UN resolutions and international treaties.

Legal Foundations of Palestinian Resistance:

UN Charter: Article 1(2) of the UN Charter affirms the principle of "equal rights and self-determination of peoples." While Article 51 primarily addresses state self-defense, it can be interpreted, in the context of a prolonged, illegal occupation, to allow for resistance by the occupied population. Article 2(4) prohibits use of force.

UN General Assembly Resolution A/RES/2625.

UN General Assembly Resolution 37/43 (1982): Recognizes the "inalienable right" of all peoples under colonial and foreign domination to fight for self-determination. Explicitly affirms the right of occupied peoples to resist, including by armed struggle.

Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions (1977), Article 1(4): Expands the definition of international armed conflicts to include "wars against colonial domination and alien occupation." This means that the Palestinian struggle against Israeli occupation is legally equivalent to anti-colonial wars fought in Algeria, Vietnam, and South Africa.

ICJ Advisory Opinion on the Wall (2004): The ICJ ruled that Israel's construction of a separation wall in the occupied Palestinian territory was illegal and that Israel had an obligation to dismantle it. Crucially, the Court reaffirmed that the Palestinian right to self-determination is a right erga omnes – a right owed to the international community as a whole – and is therefore absolute and non-negotiable.

The ICJ's 2024 ruling on genocide strengthens this case. If Israel's actions in Gaza plausibly constitute genocide, then Palestinians are not just resisting occupation—they are resisting potential extermination. Ask yourself: what would you do in their situation? What would any people do when faced with a systematic campaign aimed at their destruction?

2A. Armed Struggle vs. Terrorism: The Western Narrative Distortion

While international law clearly affirms the right of occupied peoples to resist, Western governments and media selectively label Palestinian resistance as terrorism while ignoring the state terrorism and war crimes committed by Israel.

Double Standards in International Law:

Ukraine vs. Palestine: The West fully supports Ukraine's right to armed resistance against Russian “occupation” but criminalizes Palestinian resistance. Both struggles, if the Western narrative on Ukraine is accepted, meet the same legal criteria under UNGA 37/43 and Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions. Western leaders have explicitly stated that Ukraine has the right to attack military targets inside Russia, yet any Palestinian action against Israeli military targets is condemned as "terrorism."

Anti-Colonial Resistance Movements as Precedents: Nelson Mandela and the African National Congress (ANC) were once labeled as terrorists for resisting South African apartheid—just as Palestinian groups are today. The Algerian FLN, the Vietnamese Viet Minh, and the Kenyan Mau Mau also used armed resistance, including tactics that would be considered "terrorism" today (bombings, sabotage), to fight colonial rule, yet history recognizes their struggles as legitimate fights for national liberation: because that is what they were.

2B. Defining "Terrorism"

There is not a single definition of "terrorism" that is agreed upon internationally. However, a useful definition is:

the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims.

By these standards, and in light of international law recognizing the right to resist occupation, Palestinian resistance, including armed struggle within the bounds of IHL, is a legally protected right, not terrorism. Conversely, by these same standards, the vast majority of US military actions overseas – actions often justified as "fighting terrorism" or promoting "democracy" – can be classified as state terrorism. Consider, for example:

The drone program: The extrajudicial killing of thousands of people, including many civilians, in countries like Pakistan, Yemen, Somalia, and Afghanistan, through drone strikes. These strikes often occur outside of declared war zones and without any due process.

The support for proxy forces: The US has a long history of arming and training groups that commit widespread human rights abuses, from the Contras in Nicaragua to the Mujahideen in Afghanistan (which later gave rise to al-Qaeda) to various factions in the Syrian civil war.

The invasion and occupation of Iraq : Based on fabricated evidence of weapons of mass destruction, it resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths given the most conservative estimates.

The "enhanced interrogation" program: The systematic torture of detainees at Guantanamo Bay, Abu Ghraib, and other secret "black sites," in direct violation of international law.

These are just a few examples. The pattern is clear: the US habitually uses violence and intimidation, often purposely targeting civilians, to achieve its political aims, fitting the very definition of terrorism it applies to others. The US is a terror state.

3. The October 7 Attack: Legality, Context, and Misuse of International Law

Israel and its allies claim that Hamas' October 7 attack negates the Palestinian right to resist, yet this argument is a deliberate misrepresentation of international law.

Key Legal Considerations:

Occupation is the Root Cause: Under international law, the occupied have the right to resist. Israel's blockade of Gaza is not a defensive measure —it is an act of war under IHL, meaning Palestinian armed groups are legally entitled to resist Israeli military control. The ongoing occupation, blockade, and systematic oppression are the context within which any act of resistance must be understood.

Civilians vs. Combatants: International law prohibits targeting civilians, but this applies equally to Israel, which has killed far more civilians in Gaza than Hamas did on October 7. Given recent revelations surrounding the fact that Israel used the Hannibal directive on October 7 and given ever-increasing evidence that many if not most Israeli civilians were actually purposely killed by the IDF. International Humanitarian Law (IHL): Protocol I, Article 51(2) states: "The civilian population as such, as well as individual civilians, shall not be the object of attack." Article 48 requires parties to a conflict to "at all times distinguish between the civilian population and combatants and between civilian objects and military objectives." The principle of proportionality prohibits attacks where the expected civilian harm is excessive in relation to the anticipated military advantage. Hannibal Directive: The Israeli military's "Hannibal Directive" allows for the use of maximum force, even at the risk of killing an Israeli soldier or civilian, to prevent their capture. Evidence, including a corresponding statement by former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, suggests this directive was implemented on October 7th, contributing significantly to Israeli civilian casualties.

Israel's indiscriminate bombings...: Israel's indiscriminate bombings of hospitals (like Al-Shifa Hospital and the Baptist Hospital), mosques, churches, refugee camps, UNRWA schools, and entire neighborhoods, along with the targeting of journalists and aid workers, constitute grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions—far, far, far worse than anything committed on October 7.

ICJ Ruling and Genocidal Context: If the ICJ has ruled that Israel is plausibly committing genocide, then October 7 must be understood as a desperate act of resistance by a besieged and starved population, not as an isolated terror attack. Resistance to genocide is not merely a right; it is, arguably, a duty under international law.

Acknowledging this legal reality does not mean condoning war crimes—it means understanding that resistance cannot, must not, be judged outside of the context of occupation and genocide.

4A. Legal Limits on Resistance: International Humanitarian Law (IHL)

While international law grants Palestinians the right to resist, it also imposes obligations under the laws of war.

Key Principles of IHL:

Distinction: Armed groups must distinguish between military and civilian targets. Proportionality: Attacks must not cause excessive civilian harm relative to the military objective. Prohibition of Hostage-Taking: Taking civilians hostage violates IHL, regardless of context.

4B. Israeli IHL Violations

Indiscriminate Bombing : The deliberate and systematic bombing of entire neighborhoods, hospitals (e.g., Al-Shifa, Al-Ahli), schools, UN facilities, mosques, churches, and refugee camps.

Use of White Phosphorus : The use of white phosphorus in densely populated areas, a potential war crime.

Targeting of Civilians : Documented cases of Israeli soldiers shooting unarmed civilians, including women and children.

Obstruction of Humanitarian Aid : The deliberate blocking of food, water, medicine, and fuel, leading to widespread starvation and disease.

Targeting of Journalists and Aid Workers : The killing of numerous journalists and humanitarian workers, hindering the flow of information and aid.

Settlements: The establishment of settlements in occupied territory, violating Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention.

Two Key Legal Clarifications:

Israeli Settlers in the West Bank: Many Israeli settlers are armed, live in illegal settlements, and act as paramilitary forces. Under IHL, armed settlers engaged in attacks on Palestinians are not afforded the protections of civilians; they become legitimate targets for Palestinian resistance fighters, within the bounds of IHL. This is not a general endorsement of violence against settlers even though I view it as justified in many cases, but a recognition of the legal reality: those who take up arms and participate in the occupation become part of the conflict. Israel's Systematic Targeting of Civilians: If Israel is plausibly committing genocide, then it is guilty of the most severe violations of IHL, which far exceed those of Palestinian armed groups. The very notion that this should be a subject of debate in civilized circles underscores the insidious power of the “psychology of erasure,” a phenomenon I have previously analyzed as fundamental to understanding the perpetuation of this conflict. This psychological framework, deeply embedded within the Zionist project and often enabled by Western complicity, hinges on the dehumanization of Palestinians.

The ICJ ruling exposes the hypocrisy of Israel and its allies, who selectively apply international law to criminalize Palestinian resistance while ignoring Israel's far greater crimes.

5. The Global Legal Obligation to Support Palestinian Resistance

If international law recognizes the right to resist occupation, then states providing military, financial, or diplomatic support to Israel are violating international law.

Legal Consequences for Complicit States:

Under the Genocide Convention, all signatory states are legally obligated to prevent genocide.

The ICJ ruling means that any government supplying weapons or aid to Israel could be held complicit in genocide.

States that criminalize Palestinian resistance while arming Israel are violating international law.

The principle of universal jurisdiction allows states to prosecute individuals for certain international crimes (like genocide) regardless of where the crimes were committed.

The establishment of settlements is illegal.

The BDS Movement is legally justified as a measure to enforce international law and prevent genocide.

Conclusion: The Imperative of Justice

The ICJ's 2024 ruling is a turning point that reinforces the illegitimacy of Israel's apartheid system and strengthens the legal case for Palestinian resistance.

Israel is plausibly committing genocide, and resisting genocide is a right, not a crime.

International law unequivocally affirms the Palestinian right to resist occupation, including through armed struggle.

Western states that arm Israel are complicit in genocide and violating their own legal obligations.

A just future requires dismantling apartheid, ensuring Palestinian self-determination, and holding Israel accountable under international law.

IV. Moshe Dayan's Eulogy: A Glimpse into the Zionist Mindset

In a chillingly candid eulogy delivered on April 19, 1956, at Nahal Oz, Israeli military chief Moshe Dayan offered a glimpse into the core of the Zionist mindset – an admission of Palestinian grievance and a justification of perpetual violence. Speaking after the killing of Israeli settler Roi Rotberg by Palestinian fighters near the Gaza border, Dayan did not resort to the usual tropes of unprovoked aggression or inherent Palestinian hatred. Instead, he acknowledged, with stark clarity, the reason for their resistance:

"Early yesterday morning Roi was murdered. The quiet of the spring morning dazzled him, and he did not see those waiting in ambush for him, at the edge of the furrow. Let us not cast the blame on the murderers today. Why should we declare their burning hatred for us? For eight years they have been sitting in the refugee camps in Gaza, and before their eyes we have been transforming the lands and the villages, where they and their fathers dwelt, into our estate. We are a generation of settlement, and without the steel helmet and the cannon's maw, we will not be able to plant a tree and build a home...Let us not be deterred from seeing the loathing that is inflaming and filling the lives of the hundreds of thousands of Arabs who live around us. Let us not avert our eyes lest our arms weaken. This is the fate of our generation. This is our life's choice - to be prepared and armed, strong and determined, lest the sword be stricken from our fist and our lives cut down."

This passage is extraordinary in its honesty. Dayan did not claim that Palestinians hated Israel out of some ancient enmity; he recognized that their hatred was a direct response to Zionist aggression. He understood that the very act of creating a Jewish state on Palestinian land required violence and dispossession. In other words, he implicitly admitted that Palestinian resistance was justified.

1. Zionism's Admission: The Palestinians Have a Legitimate Grievance

Moshe Dayan's eulogy is significant because it stands in stark contrast to modern Zionist rhetoric, which seeks to deny Palestinian grievance altogether. Today, Israel's political and military establishment insists that Palestinians reject peace out of pure antisemitism or an irrational hatred of Jews. But Dayan himself, one of Israel's most celebrated generals, explicitly acknowledged that Palestinians resisted because they had been violently uprooted and dispossessed. This perspective was not unique. Other Zionist leaders, including Chaim Weizmann and David Ben-Gurion, acknowledged, albeit often privately, that the establishment of a Jewish state would inevitably involve the displacement and dispossession of the Palestinian population.

This contradiction within Zionism—an ideology that acknowledges its own brutality yet demands Palestinians accept it without resistance—is at the heart of Israel's continued violence today.

Dayan's Zionism did not promise peace; it demanded permanent war. He saw Palestinian hatred as a natural and inevitable reaction but offered no solution except brute force.

This remains the foundation of Israeli policy today. Netanyahu, Gallant, and other Israeli leaders continue to justify massacres in Gaza using the same logic: that Israel's existence necessitates constant war.

2. "We Are a Settler-Colonial State, and We Must Kill to Survive"

The most important aspect of Dayan's speech is its unspoken premise: Israel, as a settler-colonial state, can only survive through violence. He did not attempt to justify Israel's actions as moral or legal—he merely stated that violence was necessary for its survival. This reveals a truth often ignored in mainstream discussions:

Zionism is not a movement of self-defense; it is a movement of conquest. Settler colonialism, unlike other forms of colonialism, is not primarily about extracting resources or exploiting labor; it is about replacing the indigenous population with a new settler society. This inherently involves dispossession, displacement, and often, elimination of the native population.

This echoes the logic of European settler-colonial projects in Algeria, South Africa, and the Americas:

French settlers in Algeria described the indigenous Arabs as a permanent threat that had to be controlled by military rule, justified by a supposed "civilizing mission."

The Boers in South Africa justified apartheid by claiming that Black Africans would always resist white dominance, necessitating brutal repression.

European colonizers in North America spoke of "savages" who had to be eliminated for the sake of "manifest destiny" and civilization.

The Mau Mau Uprising (1952-1960) in Kenya, where the indigenous Kikuyu people fought against British colonial rule and the seizure of their land. The British responded with brutal repression, including mass detentions in concentration camps, torture, and extrajudicial killings. While the British labeled the Mau Mau as "terrorists," their struggle was fundamentally a fight for land and freedom against a colonial power. This mirrors the current situation in occupied Palestine.

In each case, the colonizer did not expect the native population to accept their oppression without resistance—they knew it would lead to hatred and violence. The same applies to Zionism.

3. The 2024 ICJ Genocide Ruling as a Continuation of Dayan's Logic

Dayan's eulogy explains why Israel is committing genocide in Gaza today. His speech predicted and justified the very crimes that led the ICJ to rule against Israel in 2024. Dayan's eulogy, in its brutal honesty, foreshadowed the very conditions that led the ICJ to find a plausible case of genocide in Gaza. His acceptance of perpetual violence as the price of Zionist survival has become the defining characteristic of Israeli policy.

The ICJ recognized that Israel's actions in Gaza plausibly amount to genocide. This is not a policy failure—it is the logical conclusion of a Zionist project that Dayan openly described as dependent on violence.

Israel's military today follows the exact doctrine Dayan laid out:

Massacring civilians.

Destroying Palestinian infrastructure.

Justifying all violence as necessary for Israeli survival.

From 1956 to 2025: The Same Zionist Logic

4. Dayan's Eulogy and the Hypocrisy of Western Support for Israel

If Moshe Dayan understood why Palestinians fought back in 1956, why do Western governments pretend to be confused about Palestinian resistance today? How can Western leaders, who claim to uphold international law and human rights, continue to support a state whose founding fathers openly acknowledged the necessity of violence and dispossession?

The ICJ ruling on genocide should have forced Western states to confront Israel's crimes, yet they continue to arm Israel. Dayan's speech provides the perfect counterargument to Western leaders who claim Palestinians must "renounce violence" while ignoring Israel's daily massacres.

The U.S., U.K., and Germany are complicit not only in funding Israel's genocide but in perpetuating the false narrative that Israel seeks peace while Palestinians seek war.

5. Application to the Present Day

Dayan's logic, tragically, continues to define Israeli policy. The current assault on Gaza, deemed plausibly genocidal by the ICJ, is a direct manifestation of this mindset. The indiscriminate bombing, the deliberate targeting of civilian infrastructure, the dehumanizing rhetoric employed by Israeli officials – all echo Dayan's acceptance of violence as the inevitable price of Zionist survival.

The "Hannibal Directive," the Israeli military protocol that prioritizes preventing the capture of soldiers even at the cost of their lives and the lives of civilians, further exemplifies this willingness to inflict maximum damage, regardless of the human cost. The events of October 7th, while subject to ongoing investigation, have been used to justify a level of violence that far exceeds any claim of self-defense and aligns with the long-standing pattern of collective punishment and dispossession.

The international community's failure to hold Israel accountable, particularly the continued military and financial support from Western powers, emboldens this cycle of violence. The ICJ ruling, while a significant step, is only the beginning. Meaningful change requires a fundamental shift in the global approach to Israel, moving from a policy of appeasement to one of accountability and justice.

Conclusion: Dayan's Eulogy as an Unintentional Indictment of Zionism

Moshe Dayan's words in 1956 were not meant as an apology or a plea for justice. They were an admission—perhaps an unconscious one—of Zionism's fundamental illegitimacy.

He recognized that Palestinians had every reason to hate Israel but insisted that Israel must continue oppressing them regardless.

He acknowledged that Israel's survival depended on continuous violence, the same violence that led to the ICJ's 2024 genocide ruling.

His speech exposes the absurdity of Western claims, still to this day, that Israel "wants peace"—Zionist leaders never expected peace; they always anticipated eternal war because they had laid the foundations for it.

Final Thought: What if the World Had Listened to Dayan?

If the ICJ's 2024 ruling had existed in 1956, it would have been clear that Israel's actions in Gaza is not an aberration—it is the natural extension of the very logic Moshe Dayan described. The world has been warned before. Now, it has no excuse.

V. Beyond Apartheid: Envisioning a Just Future

1. The Illusion of the Two-State Solution

For decades, Western diplomats and Israeli leaders have promoted the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace. But this framework has never been a genuine solution—it has been a smokescreen for continued Israeli expansion and apartheid. Israeli leaders, like Netanyahu, have repeatedly stated that they will never allow a Palestinian state that threatens Israeli security, which they define as any genuinely independent Palestinian entity.

Why the Two-State Solution is a Dead End:

Israel never intended to allow a viable Palestinian state. The Oslo Accords (1993), rather than paving the way for Palestinian statehood, were used to entrench Israeli control, dividing the West Bank into Areas A, B, and C, with Israel retaining full control over Area C (where most settlements are located).

Since Oslo, Israeli settlements in the West Bank have tripled, making a contiguous Palestinian state impossible.

Israel's annexation policies make a two-state arrangement physically unworkable. The West Bank is carved into disconnected enclaves controlled by Israeli checkpoints, walls, and settlements. East Jerusalem, the supposed capital of a future Palestinian state, has been illegally annexed by Israel.

Apartheid cannot be negotiated—it must be dismantled. History shows that oppressive regimes do not "reform" themselves through negotiations. South Africa's apartheid government also proposed "separate homelands" (Bantustans) for Black South Africans—these were rightly rejected as a sham. The two-state solution, in its current form, is analogous to the Bantustan proposal: a way to create the illusion of Palestinian self-determination while maintaining Israeli control. Just as apartheid was dismantled in South Africa, so too must it be dismantled in Palestine.

The ICJ ruling on genocide further underscores the impossibility of coexistence under the current Israeli system. A state engaged in genocide cannot be a partner for peace—it must be held accountable.

2. The Right of Return: A Legal and Moral Imperative

At the heart of any just resolution is the right of return for Palestinian refugees.

Legal Foundations of the Right of Return:

UN General Assembly Resolution 194 (1948): Explicitly resolves that Palestinian refugees "wishing to return to their homes and live at peace with their neighbours should be permitted to do so at the earliest practicable date," and that compensation should be paid for the property of those choosing not to return.

Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 13: Guarantees the right to return to one's country.

ICJ Ruling (2024): If Israel is plausibly committing genocide, then preventing the return of expelled populations fits into the broader crime of forced population transfer, a violation of international law.

Why the Right of Return is Non-Negotiable:

It is not a privilege—it is an internationally recognized right .

Israel's refusal to allow refugees to return exposes its apartheid nature. Jewish people from anywhere in the world can claim Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return , while Palestinian families who have lived in the land for centuries are denied their right to return . This blatant double standard – granting automatic citizenship to Jews worldwide while denying the right of return to the indigenous Palestinian population – exposes the ethno-supremacist core of the Zionist project.

Justice is not about making oppressors comfortable. White South Africans feared Black rule after apartheid, but their fears did not justify continued oppression. Similarly, Israeli concerns about demographics cannot justify ethnic cleansing and apartheid. Justice requires addressing the root causes of the conflict, not simply managing its symptoms. The right of return is not about achieving perfect demographic balance; it is about rectifying a historical injustice and upholding fundamental human rights.

The right of return is not a theoretical ideal—it is the foundation of a just future.

3. A Single Democratic State: The Only Just Resolution

The only viable solution is the dismantling of the Zionist apartheid state and the creation of a single democratic state where Palestinians and Jews live as equals.

What a Single Democratic State Means:

Equal rights for all citizens , regardless of ethnicity or religion.

The end of military occupation and apartheid laws.

The full implementation of Palestinian refugees' right of return.

The establishment of a secular, pluralistic democracy.

The dismantling of all discriminatory laws and institutions.

This is not a radical or unrealistic idea. South Africa moved from an apartheid state to a democracy, despite fierce resistance from white settlers. Other deeply divided societies, such as Northern Ireland, have also found paths towards reconciliation and shared governance, though these analogies are imperfect. The same must happen in Palestine.

Debunking Myths About a One-State Solution:

"Jews will be oppressed under a Palestinian-majority state." Palestinians do not seek revenge—they seek justice. The model is not ethnic domination but equal rights, just as post-apartheid South Africa did not lead to white genocide. A single democratic state would guarantee equal rights for all, including protections for minorities.

"Israelis will never accept this." Oppressors rarely accept the dismantling of their privileges voluntarily. White South Africans also resisted the end of apartheid, but international pressure, combined with internal resistance, forced change. While significant segments of Israeli society currently oppose a single democratic state, international pressure, combined with the growing internal contradictions of the apartheid system, can create the conditions for change. The alternative – perpetual conflict and injustice – is ultimately unsustainable.

A one-state solution is not about "coexistence"—it is about integration and equality within a single political framework, dismantling the structures of power that perpetuate injustice. Coexistence implies a voluntary arrangement between two separate entities. A single democratic state is about creating a shared society based on equal rights and justice for all.

4. The Global Responsibility to Dismantle Israeli Apartheid

Just as the world rallied against apartheid South Africa, the international community has a legal and moral duty to dismantle Israeli apartheid.

What the World Must Do:

End all military aid to Israel. The U.S. provides $3.8 billion annually to fund Israeli war crimes. European states continue to arm Israel, despite the ICJ ruling. Under the Genocide Convention and customary international law, states have a legal obligation not to be complicit in war crimes or genocide.

Impose sanctions on Israel. South Africa faced economic, cultural, and diplomatic boycotts—Israel must face the same. This could include targeted sanctions on Israeli officials involved in war crimes, a comprehensive arms embargo, and massive trade restrictions.

Support the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. BDS is not just a protest—it is an enforcement of international law, and a nonviolent strategy for achieving justice and holding Israel accountable. The ICJ ruling strengthens the legal case for boycotts, as states have an obligation not to be complicit in genocide.

Prosecute Israeli officials – including IDF soldiers – for war crimes and genocide. The International Criminal Court (ICC) must investigate and issue arrest warrants for Israeli leaders and officials responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of apartheid. The principle of universal jurisdiction allows states to prosecute individuals for these crimes regardless of where they were committed. Western leaders who have been complicit must also be investigated and charged.

The world must stop treating Israel as a democracy and recognize it for what it is: an apartheid regime engaged in genocide.

VI. The Imperative of Justice

The ICJ ruling on genocide marks a historic turning point—one that the world cannot ignore. It is a legal affirmation of what Palestinians and their allies have long argued: that Israel's actions are not merely about "security," but about the systematic destruction of a people. This ruling, combined with the historical record, the ongoing occupation, and the undeniable reality of apartheid, compels a fundamental reassessment of the international community's approach to the conflict.

Key Takeaways:

The two-state solution is dead —it was always a deception, a means of prolonging the occupation and enabling Israeli expansion while maintaining a facade of pursuing peace.

Apartheid cannot be reformed—it must be dismantled. Just as the world rejected South Africa's "separate development" policies, it must reject Israel's system of racial domination and segregation.

The Palestinian right to resist is legally and morally justified. International law grants occupied peoples the right to resist oppression, including through armed struggle, within the bounds of international humanitarian law.

The right of return is non-negotiable. It is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of any just resolution.

A single democratic state, or any system based on full and equal rights for all, is the only path to real peace. This requires dismantling the structures of Zionist supremacy and creating a society where Palestinians and Jews can live together in dignity and equality.

The international community has a duty to act—sanctions, boycotts, divestment, legal prosecutions, and an end to military aid to Israel are not merely political choices; they are legal and moral obligations.

Final Thought: The Future Belongs to Justice, Not Apartheid

The struggle for Palestinian liberation is not just a Palestinian struggle; it is a struggle for all who believe in justice, equality, and human rights. It is a struggle against colonialism, against racism, and against the impunity of powerful states. It is a struggle for a world where international law is applied universally, not selectively, and where the rights of all people are respected.

Just as apartheid fell in South Africa, so too will Israeli apartheid fall. The forces of history, the weight of international law, and the unwavering resistance of the Palestinian people are aligned against it. The world must choose a side: stand with genocide and apartheid, or stand with justice and liberation. We must heed the lessons of history and work together to build a future that is not in any way associated to the shameful era of settler-colonialism.

The time for empty rhetoric and failed compromises is over. The time for action is now. The future belongs to those who fight for justice—not to the oppressors who try to silence them.

Bashir, R. S. (2025, January 17). The Psychology of Erasure: Dehumanization and the Zionist Project. The GeoPolitical Compass. Link

Bashir, R. S. (2025, February 8). Gaza's Ghosts: The Unmasking of American Empire. The GeoPolitical Compass. Link