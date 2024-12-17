The Unseen War: Gaza and Syria’s Children

The atrocities unfolding in Gaza and Syria are not distant, abstract events—they are harrowing, intimate human tragedies that demand our attention. As a global community, we have watched in silence as children, the most vulnerable members of society, bear the brunt of war. This article aims to confront the uncomfortable truth of our collective responsibility in perpetuating these crises. We must recognize that the destruction of these regions is not an inevitable consequence of "natural" conflict; it is the result of deliberate actions rooted in Western imperialism. By reflecting on the historical, psychological, and cultural toll this violence has on the children of Gaza and Syria, I hope to ignite a deeper sense of accountability and moral urgency, urging readers to reckon with their complicity and advocate for justice.

I sit here, haunted by the images and reports coming from Gaza and Syria—two regions caught in the crosshairs of global power struggles, where children have become the collateral damage of forces far beyond their control. For those of us living in the relative comfort of the West, it is all too easy to compartmentalize these tragedies as “foreign” affairs—distant conflicts that don’t touch our lives. But the children of Gaza and Syria are not abstractions. They are not simply statistics to be counted or mourned for a moment before the world moves on. They are real human beings, with names, dreams, and families who once believed in a future.

What weighs heavily on me—and what I want to impress upon you—is that the wars in Gaza and Syria are not the result of some inevitable clash of civilizations, nor are they born from ancient animosities. These wars are products of deliberate policies, shaped by powerful forces in the West, particularly the United States and its vassals. The children caught in the midst of this violence are not only the victims of bombings, executions, and displacement; they are also the living witnesses to a haunting genocide in Gaza and the disintegration of Syria into chaos, a chaos planned, funded, and fueled by Western intervention.

When I read about the recent findings in Gaza—that 96% of children fear death is imminent and that over 60% have experienced direct trauma—my heart aches. How do you even begin to comprehend such terror? The brutality of what these children are experiencing goes beyond anything I can put into words, and yet, it’s not just the bombs and the rubble that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. It’s the psychological toll of living under constant threat, the trauma that war inflicts on the mind and soul. This is not just a short-term effect; it’s a generational curse that will continue to shape the lives of Gaza’s children, and their children, and their children for decades to come.

In Syria, the story is no different. The fall of the Assad government in December 2024, after 13 years of a brutal, externally-induced war, marked the collapse of a once-strong and proud nation. But what will linger longer than the rubble and the ruin is the devastation of the minds of Syria’s children. As the country fragments further under the partial control of jihadist forces like HTS, the very future of Syria is being rewritten in the blood of its young. The systematic violence, the public executions, the displacement—this is not just a war; it is the obliteration of, at least, an entire generation’s hope for a normal life.

The Psychological Toll of War on Children

The psychological scars of war are not always immediately visible, yet they are often more enduring than physical injuries. Children, particularly those in conflict zones like Gaza and Syria, carry these invisible burdens for a lifetime. The impact on their mental health is profound, and it goes far beyond the immediate trauma of witnessing violence and loss. It is about the loss of innocence, the destruction of childhood itself.

In Gaza, the recent study conducted by the Community Training Centre for Crisis Management paints a horrifying picture: nearly all of the children surveyed live in constant fear that death is imminent. This isn't mere fear of death in the abstract; this is the lived reality of children who have seen their homes destroyed, their families torn apart, and their friends killed. Over 60% of them have directly experienced trauma, often in the form of bombings, shootings, and the loss of loved ones. Nearly half of the caregivers reported that their children believe they will die in the war. Imagine the weight of that belief for a child. The notion that death is not just a possibility, but a near-term certainty, is a trauma too heavy to bear.

I find it hard to fathom what it must be like to grow up knowing, every moment, that death could be right around the corner. How does a child process that? How do they ever begin to heal? The trauma that these children experience is not just physical—though many of them bear the scars of bombings—but emotional and mental. It seeps into their very sense of self, their ability to trust, to hope, to believe in a future. The psychological damage that war inflicts on children is not something that heals with time. It is a wound that becomes part of who they are. And as I think about this, it’s impossible to ignore the generational aspect. This trauma won’t simply disappear when the bombs stop falling. It will be passed down, embedded in the very DNA of future generations, as the psychological burden of war reverberates through families and communities.

In Syria, the situation is no different. The country, already shattered by years of conflict, now faces a future in which its children will never know peace. Many of these children have spent their formative years in war zones, living in fear, surrounded by violence and destruction. Some have seen family members executed in the streets, while others have been forced to flee, leaving everything behind. Like Gaza, Syria is a place where children’s futures are not just uncertain—they are being actively erased by the war. The damage done to these children will last long after the fighting ends.

The Role of Western Imperialism in Gaza and Syria

To understand the magnitude of the suffering in Gaza and Syria, we must first confront a sobering truth: these wars did not emerge from some abstract clash of civilizations or long-standing historical enmities. They are not isolated conflicts sprung from nowhere. These wars, these devastations, are the direct result of deliberate policies engineered by the West—policies designed to assert control, maintain dominance, and secure resources. The children who bear the brunt of this violence are not just collateral damage—they are the intended victims of a global power structure that values control over humanity.

It’s crucial to recognize that the suffering in Gaza and Syria is not just a product of chance or circumstance, but the outcome of years of calculated, strategic policy by Western powers, particularly the United States and its vassals. The settler-colonial occupation of Palestinian lands, bolstered by U.S. military and political support, has created a permanent state of oppression for the Palestinian people. Gaza is not just a battleground; it is a laboratory for the implementation of Western-backed imperial strategies. The constant bombings, the checkpoints, the brutal blockade—these are not mistakes, they are deliberate tactics designed to break the will of a people and to maintain control over a region rich in resources and of immense strategic value.

In Syria, the story is no different. What ostensibly began as a popular uprising, fueled by legitimate domestic frustrations, was swiftly hijacked by external powers intent on reshaping the country for their own interests. The role of Western intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA and MI6, in destabilizing Syria goes back years before the protests even began. These agencies were laying the groundwork for regime change long before the first calls for reform. The West, seeking to weaken Syria and its allies, notably Iran, used the chaos of a civil uprising to insert itself into the conflict. The narrative of "regime change" has been pushed by Western powers as a means to justify their involvement, but the reality is far more sinister. It has been a proxy war, fought not by the Syrian people, but by external forces with competing geopolitical interests. The so-called 'rebels,' many of whom were radical jihadist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked factions, were not fighting for freedom—they were fighting for the imposition of an extremist Islamic state, often aligned with foreign powers seeking to reshape the region for their own geopolitical interests.

The West’s role in Syria has never been about peace or democracy. It has always been about securing power, control, and access to resources—at whatever human cost. The children who have been displaced, maimed, or killed are the direct consequence of a geopolitical strategy that has repeatedly prioritized power over human life. The wars in Gaza and Syria are not mere accidents of history; they are the outcomes of decisions made in Western capitals, where the lives of millions are treated as expendable in the pursuit of imperial interests.

The Human Cost: Children as the Forgotten Victims

In the rubble of Gaza and the fragmenting streets of Syria, it is the children who are left to inherit the scars of a war they never asked for. These are not distant statistics—they are faces we should remember, voices we should amplify. Yet, they remain unseen, unheard, silenced in the deafening cacophony of geopolitics. It is easy to forget that these children were once like any others—innocent, dreaming of a future, free from the brutality that now defines their existence.

In Gaza, the horrors are unimaginable. Nearly every child lives under the constant specter of death. What does it mean to grow up in such an environment? The very notion that death could come at any moment, not as a far-off possibility, but as a near-term certainty, is a trauma too heavy for any child to bear. This is the reality for children in Gaza, where each day is defined by the sound of bombings and the haunting fear that the next strike may be the one to silence them forever. But this fear is not only physical; it is emotional, psychological, a weight that hangs over their every moment. The fear of losing a parent, a sibling, of being buried under the rubble—it is a fear that shapes their entire existence.

And yet, this is not a new story. This is not a fleeting moment of tragedy that will soon pass. This is a generational curse, one that will affect Gaza’s children for decades to come. They are not just the survivors of bombs and rubble—they are the living testimonies of a genocide, of a history being erased before their very eyes. The trauma they carry is not just about physical wounds; it is about the legacy of destruction that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. They will grow up with the constant reminder that the world—our world—turned its back on them.

In Syria, the picture is no different. The violence may have started as a political struggle, but what it has become is something far worse. The children of Syria are not just victims of war—they are the victims of a war imposed upon them by forces far outside their control. While the political dynamics and regional rivalries have fueled this war, it is the children who bear the greatest burden. They have been robbed not only of their homes and families, but of their future. Like Gaza, Syria has become a place where childhood is no longer defined by innocence, but by survival. These children, forced to grow up amidst death, displacement, and fear, will carry the weight of these experiences for the rest of their lives.

The children of Gaza and Syria are not the first to suffer at the hands of Western imperialism, nor will they be the last. From the horrors of colonialism to the wars in West Asia and beyond, children have always borne the brunt of global power struggles. But the extent of the trauma being inflicted on these children—both physical and psychological—is beyond anything we have seen before. The war on children, it seems, is one that never ends.

The Silent Architects of Destruction

The children of Gaza and Syria do not live in a vacuum. They are the direct, albeit often unseen, victims of a global system that prioritizes control and power over human life. Western powers, particularly the United States and its imperial vassals, have crafted this hellscape. They have, with chilling precision, engineered the misery of millions—designed it, executed it, and now stand back, watching as the devastation unfolds. In doing so, they have transformed entire regions into battlegrounds for imperial agendas, all under the guise of spreading democracy or curbing terrorism. The irony is staggering. The very powers that purport to fight terrorism have, at the same time, supported and even armed the offshoots of the same jihadist groups that were behind the 9/11 attacks. Their so-called war on terror is nothing more than a pretext for advancing geopolitical interests while the children of Gaza and Syria suffer the consequences. These promises of democracy and security ring hollow when weighed against the lived reality of those on the ground—real people, real lives, destroyed futures.

Take Gaza, where the blockade is not merely an economic restriction but a deliberate creeping strangling of an entire people. The Zionist occupation, backed by the U.S. and European powers, has not only stolen land but also hope, dignity, and the very possibility of a future. Gaza is not just a battleground; it is a laboratory for the implementation of Western-backed imperial strategies. The constant bombings, the checkpoints, the brutal blockade—these are not mistakes, they are deliberate tactics designed to break the will of a people and to maintain control over a region rich in resources and strategic value.

In Syria, the narrative of "regime change" has been pushed with equal fervor, but the consequences are, in some respects, even more complex. While Gaza is a scene of an ongoing genocide, Syria has been the stage for a multifaceted and intricate struggle, one that the West has directly shaped and manipulated. It is not a civil war; it is a proxy war, fought with the blood of Syrians by external forces, all jockeying for dominance. The U.S., Israel, and NATO have fueled this war not out of any concern for the Syrian people but as part of a broader strategy to break the country apart, destabilize the region, and neutralize any potential resistance to Western hegemony and to the settler-colonial, ethno-fascist Zionist enterprise.

The so-called "rebels," many of whom were radical jihadist groups such as ISIS and Al-Qaeda-linked factions, were not fighting for freedom—they were fighting for the imposition of an extremist Islamic state, often aligned with foreign powers seeking to reshape the region for their own geopolitical interests.

It is a tragic irony that, in their pursuit of "regime change," the West helped birth and nurture the very groups they claim to fight in the so-called war on terror. The jihadist factions in Syria were not the unintended consequences of Western policy—they were often the very instruments of that policy. And as these groups fought not for the liberation of Syria but for their own narrow, often violent, agenda, the true victims were the Syrian people—caught in the crossfire of a war that had little to do with their own desires and everything to do with the strategic objectives of foreign powers.

What is perhaps even more infuriating—no, disgusting—is the lack of accountability. These powers, having wrought such destruction, never face the consequences for their actions. The devastation they’ve caused is justified under the rubric of national security, geopolitical strategy, and even humanitarian aid. But the true cost is hidden—the crushed lives of the children, the destroyed futures, the irreparable trauma.

The destruction of Gaza and Syria is not just a product of war—it is the result of a deliberate, calculated policy of destabilization and control. Western powers, through a series of interventions, policies, and economic pressures, have perpetuated this violence. These wars are not accidents; they are intended outcomes of a geopolitical strategy that values power and profit over human lives—over the lives of children, over the futures of the innocent.

The Global Silence and the Consequences of Indifference

While the West continues to push its imperial agenda in the Middle East, the rest of the world watches—often in silence, occasionally in protest—but without the kind of action that would meaningfully shift the balance of power. The narrative of humanitarian intervention, often employed as a moral justification for war, has been turned into a tool of subjugation and imperial control. In this system, the lives of children, the innocent victims of imperial policies, are not given the value they deserve. Instead, they are reduced to mere collateral damage in a grand geopolitical game where the stakes are power, profit, and resource control.

The international community has largely failed to hold the U.S. and its vassals accountable for the destruction they have wrought. The United Nations, a body supposedly founded on the principles of peace and justice, has often been paralyzed by vetoes and political maneuvering, particularly from the U.S. and its European partners. While individual nations may voice their opposition to the atrocities unfolding in Gaza and Syria, little meaningful action is taken. The silence of the global community, compounded by the complicity of major powers, ensures that the suffering continues unchecked. This is unforgivable.

Meanwhile, the media plays a crucial role in shaping the narrative. Western media outlets, while often reporting on the atrocities in Gaza and Syria, rarely, if ever, connect the dots between these conflicts and the geopolitical strategies of the West. The coverage tends to focus on the immediate humanitarian crisis—understandable, yet incomplete. What is almost invariably missing is the historical context, the long-term consequences of Western interventionism, and the role that these powers play in sustaining the very violence they absurdly claim to oppose.

What’s worse, the children of Gaza and Syria, and by extension their families, are often treated as mere statistics in the media. Headlines speak of “death tolls” and “refugee numbers,” but rarely do they reflect the deep, generational trauma caused by years of war, displacement, and fear. The lives of these children are reduced to numbers—data points for global reports. The humanity of their suffering is often overlooked, leaving them isolated in their pain, their futures stolen before they even had a chance to begin.

The scale of the tragedy is difficult to comprehend. In Gaza, children are being raised in a prison, surrounded by walls, the threat of violence, and the constant fear of death. In Syria, children are living through a war that seems to have no end, a war where the future is constantly shifting, uncertain, and terrifying. These children are the victims not only of bombs and bullets but of a system that has allowed their suffering to persist without intervention.

This is the true cost of empire: not just the destruction of lives, but the destruction of hope. In Gaza, in Syria, in every corner of the Middle East where war has been brought by foreign intervention, the innocent bear the brunt of a strategy designed to reshape the region in the image of Western power. And for all the talk of peace and stability, the only thing that remains is the wreckage—the broken bodies, the shattered minds, and the ruins of once vibrant societies now left to fend for themselves in a world that has turned its back.

A Call to Conscience: Breaking the Cycle of Indifference

It is paramount to recognize that the wars in Gaza and Syria are not isolated incidents—they are the inevitable byproducts of a global system that places power, profit, and control above the lives of the innocent–of hundreds of millions of the innocent.

These conflicts are not the result of natural forces or unforeseen events; they are engineered, manipulated, and perpetuated by the policies of Western powers, who have systematically sowed chaos in West Asia to maintain their ill-gotten hegemony over global resources and geopolitical influence.

What again weighs heavily on me is that the suffering of these children, the ones whose futures are being stolen by war, is not something we can ignore. The world we live in today is not the world that those children deserve, and it is not the world we should continue to accept. The destruction of Gaza, the devastation in Syria, the wars fought under the banner of imperialism—they are not mere footnotes in history. They are the stark reality of our times, and they demand that we ask ourselves: What kind of world are we complicit in creating?

But it doesn’t have to be this way.

The growing awareness and solidarity movements around the world are proof that the tides can begin to change. The struggle for justice, for the protection of human dignity, transcends borders and nationalities. The children of Gaza and Syria are not mere statistics, nor are their lives isolated from the larger world—they are our responsibility. It is up to us to demand accountability from those who have brought destruction to their homes. It is up to us to stop the cycle of violence and create a future where the lives of children everywhere are valued equally.

The question, now, is simple: What are we willing to do? How long will we allow our governments to continue policies that prioritize imperial control over human lives? How long will we let the suffering of the innocent be justified as collateral damage in a game of global chess?

It is time to act. The systems that perpetuate this violence must be dismantled. We must rise in solidarity with the children of Gaza, Syria, and beyond, not just in words but in action. We must demand a world where no child is born into the shadow of war, where no child grows up with the certainty of death. The fight for a better future begins with us—today, now, and always.