A Victory for Imperialism

The apparent fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad is a stark reminder of the American Empire’s relentless pursuit of global dominance. Far from signaling the imminent decline of U.S.-led imperialism, the developments in Syria suggest its ongoing adaptation to a changing world, leveraging proxy forces, economic warfare, and ideological manipulation to achieve its ends.

The rebel forces that now claim control of Syria are not an organic revolution but a network of factions supported by the West, often indirectly through the Millî İstihbarat Teşkilatı (MİT) Tuerkiye’s official intelligence agency. This outcome aligns with the long-term goals of Israel and its allies, as outlined in the Clean Break strategy, a 1996 policy document advocating for the fragmentation of neighboring states hostile to Israeli dominance. Assad’s potential collapse is not just the fall of a regime; it may signal the death of Syria as a sovereign state, ushering in a new chapter of imperial subjugation in the Middle East.

The question before us is twofold: What does this mean for the concept of sovereignty in the modern era, and how does this event fit within the historical patterns of imperial overreach and resistance?

The Death of Sovereignty: A New Colonial Order

The modern notion of sovereignty—a nation’s right to govern itself without external interference—was enshrined in the Westphalian system of the 17th century. Yet, in the 21st century, this principle has been systematically undermined, particularly in regions like the Middle East.

The collapse of Syria under foreign-backed pressure illustrates the extreme erosion of sovereignty in the face of imperial ambitions. Once a strong state with a distinct identity and regional influence, Syria has become a fractured battlefield where external powers—Turkey, the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia—dictate the terms of governance and survival. The likely dismemberment of Syria into puppet states or zones of influence mirrors the colonial partitioning of territories after World War I, when the Sykes-Picot Agreement carved the region into spheres of Western control.

Philosopher Giorgio Agamben expands on biopolitics, a concept developed by Michel Foucault, to explain how modern powers control populations not just through governance but through the regulation of life itself. In Syria, biopolitics has taken the form of necropolitics—the management of death. Foreign powers impose conditions that dictate who lives and who dies, whether through sanctions, which deprive millions of basic resources, or through the deliberate destruction of healthcare and infrastructure. This is not governance—it is domination by attrition, a deliberate strategy to dismantle the sovereignty and identity of a people.

If Syria’s collapse leads to its partition or long-term destabilization, it may mark the near-total death of sovereignty in the modern Middle East. This serves as a warning for other nations, particularly those in the Global South, whose independence may also be systematically eroded by similar strategies.

The Brutality of Imperial Control

The methods used by the U.S. and its allies to undermine Assad’s government reveal a level of cynicism that defies moral justification. The rebranding of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—a group with direct ties to al-Qaeda—as a “pragmatic” and “diversity-friendly” opposition force illustrates the moral depravity of imperialist propaganda.

Western media, including CNN and The Telegraph, now portray HTS leader Abu Mohammed al-Jolani as a reformed figure, conveniently omitting his group’s extremist roots and prior associations with terrorism. This narrative shift allows the West to justify supporting factions that once represented the very forces it claimed to oppose in its “War on Terror.”

Such actions are not pragmatic—they are acts of deliberate deceit. They underscore the willingness of imperial powers to manipulate public perception and ally with even the most dubious actors to achieve their geopolitical objectives. This is not flexibility but moral bankruptcy, a systemic corruption of ethics in service of domination.

Empires in Overreach: Lessons from History

Syria’s fate is not unique. History is replete with examples of empires that extended their reach too far, often sowing the seeds of their own decline.

Rome:

The Roman Empire’s reliance on proxy rulers and client states mirrored the U.S.’s modern strategy of outsourcing control to local factions. As Rome overextended, it faced rebellions from within and external pressures that it could no longer suppress, leading to its fragmentation and eventual fall. The British Empire:

The British Empire, at its peak, governed a quarter of the world’s land. Yet, it collapsed under the weight of its contradictions—economic exploitation, racial hierarchies, and violent suppression of independence movements. The independence of India, Kenya, and other colonies demonstrated that even the most entrenched empires are vulnerable to resistance. The Soviet Union:

The Soviet Union’s overreach in Afghanistan and Eastern Europe drained its resources and morale, culminating in its collapse. Proxy wars, like the one in Afghanistan, contributed to internal dissent and a loss of legitimacy. In the broader context, the war was a contributing factor to the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The failure in Afghanistan, combined with economic struggles and the political inertia of the Communist Party, led to the erosion of the Soviet Union's power and legitimacy. Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms, such as glasnost (openness) and perestroika (restructuring), were an attempt to deal with these systemic problems, but the loss of legitimacy from the war in Afghanistan played a role in making these reforms insufficient to prevent collapse.

The U.S., like its predecessors, faces the inherent contradiction of empire: the pursuit of absolute control generates resistance and undermines the very stability it seeks to impose. While the fall of Assad may seem like a victory, it is part of a broader cycle of overreach and unintended consequences that could eventually weaken the empire itself.

The Waning of Soft Power

The U.S.’s ability to project influence through soft power—economic sanctions, cultural narratives, and institutional dominance—is waning in much of the Global South. Nations like China, Russia, and India are offering alternative frameworks for economic and political cooperation through mechanisms like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

In regions like Africa and Latin America, the appeal of Western “democracy” is rapidly diminishing, replaced by growing resentment against decades of interventionism and economic exploitation. The rise of multipolarity signals that while the U.S. remains a dominant force, its hegemony is no longer unchallenged.

The Dark Road Ahead: The Empire’s Grip Tightens

Syria’s potential disintegration will likely embolden the U.S. and its allies to pursue similar strategies elsewhere, targeting nations like Lebanon, Iran, and Venezuela. The Clean Break strategy continues to guide efforts to destabilize and fragment the Middle East, ensuring Israel’s regional dominance and reducing the capacity for collective resistance.

Yet, this tightening grip comes at a cost. As the empire’s tactics grow more brutal and its moral façade crumbles, the seeds of global resistance continue to grow. The eventual collapse of U.S. hegemony, while not imminent, becomes increasingly likely as its contradictions multiply.

The Cycle of Empire and Resistance

The fall of Assad may mark the end of a specific regime, but it also signals the continuation of a broader historical process. Empires rise, expand, and overreach, only to be met with resistance that eventually undermines their foundations. The American Empire is no exception.

While the road ahead is dark and fraught with suffering, history reminds us that no empire lasts forever. The task now is to build the frameworks for a just and multipolar world, one that rejects domination in favor of equity, cooperation, and true sovereignty.