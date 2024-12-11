Israel’s Strategic Land Grab: The Empire’s Double-Speak

This article serves as a continuation and deepening of the analysis presented in “Syria at the Crossroads: Fragmentation, Imperialism, and the Struggle for Sovereignty”. While that piece explored the broader geopolitical forces behind Syria’s collapse and its implications for the global struggle between unipolar and multipolar systems, this article narrows its focus to examine the aftermath. By delving into the Zionist land grab in southern Syria, the rise of extremist factions like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and the profound challenges now facing the Axis of Resistance, it seeks to illuminate the intricacies of a fractured region. These developments, though seemingly local, carry far-reaching consequences for the future of West Asia and the global order. The stakes could not be higher, and the need for reflection and resistance more urgent.

The collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s government, long sought by Washington and Tel Aviv, has set the stage for a land grab in Syria that reveals the callous cynicism of empire. The Zionist entity’s rapid militarization of Syrian territory and its brazen occupation of southern regions, framed as a defensive necessity, expose the sheer duplicity of U.S. rhetoric. The empire’s words, once again, drip with the blood of its victims.

At press briefings in Washington, State Department spokespersons have crafted a seamless narrative to justify the Zionist entity’s actions. They claim that the Syrian Army’s withdrawal created a vacuum filled by terrorists, necessitating an Israeli response. Yet, in the same breath, these officials discuss lifting the terrorist designation of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS)—the very faction whose rise they cite as justification for occupation. This blatant contradiction is not a flaw in imperial policy but its essence: the manipulation of language to mask naked aggression.

The term “terrorist” is wielded not as an objective descriptor but as a malleable weapon of imperial control. HTS, with its roots in al-Qaeda and its history of atrocities, once bore the label because it opposed U.S. interests. Now, as the group assumes governance in Syria, its ideological sins are conveniently forgotten. The United States, the self-proclaimed beacon of democracy, sees no moral contradiction in elevating yesterday’s terrorists to today’s partners.

This moral bankruptcy is not new. It echoes through the empire’s history of selectively branding enemies and allies. Groups resisting imperial domination—Hamas, Hezbollah, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps—are invariably labeled terrorists, no matter their legitimacy or the justice of their cause. Meanwhile, regimes and factions complicit in empire’s aims—be they Saudi monarchs or al-Qaeda’s rebranded operatives—are absolved of their crimes.

The United States now proclaims the Zionist entity’s occupation of Syrian land to be temporary, a defensive measure to safeguard its borders. This is a lie, as transparent as it is grotesque. The land the Zionist entity has seized, including vantage points south of Damascus, is part of a long-standing plan to expand its territorial control. These actions are not defensive; they are predatory, rooted in a Zionist vision of dominance over a fractured Arab world.

The collapse of Syria is a gift to this vision. Fragmentation and instability, long cultivated by imperial powers, ensure that no Arab state remains strong enough to challenge Israel’s ambitions. In Iraq, Libya, and now Syria, the same strategy unfolds: destabilize, divide, and dominate. The chaos left in the wake of these interventions is not a failure of imperial policy; it is its goal. A region in ruins is a region that cannot resist.

The Zionist entity’s opportunism must also be seen in the context of its failures elsewhere. In Lebanon, despite relentless bombing campaigns, it has failed to dislodge Hezbollah from its southern strongholds. In Gaza, after over a year of bestial genocidal aggression, Hamas continues to resist, its fighters undeterred by the savagery of Zionist aggression. Syria’s collapse, however, offers a different battlefield—one where the Zionist project can seize victory from the jaws of strategic stalemate.

The justification for these actions, echoed by Washington, is drenched in the blood of imperial hypocrisy. The empire proclaims itself a liberator, a defender of freedom, even as it arms extremists, sanctions nations into starvation, and provides unwavering support for genocidal regimes. It speaks of liberation when it topples governments, and of defense when it occupies their lands. It labels as terrorists those who resist its will and absolves those who serve it.

This is the true face of American foreign policy: a ruthless machine of domination, indifferent to the lives it destroys, unapologetic in its pursuit of power. The occupation of Syria, framed in the language of security and humanitarian concern, is yet another chapter in this unending history of violence and deceit. It is a chapter that demands condemnation, not just for the suffering it inflicts on Syria but for what it reveals about the moral rot at the heart of empire.

HTS and the Calculus of Extremist Governance

In the corridors of Washington, where policies are forged in the shadows and narratives crafted for the pliant, the rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has become a new frontier in the empire’s devious calculus. Once denounced as terrorists, their hands stained with the blood of innocents, HTS now ascends as a potential governing force in the fractured remains of Syria. The transformation of HTS, led by Abu Mohammed al-Jolani, from pariah to partner is emblematic of the empire’s unprincipled pragmatism, where labels are wielded not as moral judgments but as tools of control.

Al-Jolani’s ambitions stretch beyond the ruins of Damascus. The vision he nurtures is not merely one of political dominance but of ideological conquest—a caliphate that could extend far into West Asia, perhaps even to Baghdad. This dream of empire collides with the realities of governance, where the brutality of HTS must now contend with the demands of ruling a broken nation. The question looms: Will al-Jolani’s regime sustain the cooperation it enjoys from its current backers, or will the ties that bind HTS to the Zionist entity and the empire fray under the weight of competing ambitions?

For now, the Zionist regime and HTS share a tenuous alignment, born of mutual interest. The Zionist entity views the faction as a means to neutralize Syria as a regional threat, leveraging HTS to sever the arteries that once connected Iran and Hezbollah through Damascus. Yet history cautions against the certainty of such alliances. Extremist factions, once emboldened, often chart their own paths, turning on their patrons when interests diverge. The Zionists, now reveling in the chaos that HTS has unleashed, cannot afford to forget that today’s ally may yet become tomorrow’s adversary.

The calculus of HTS is no less precarious. Al-Jolani must navigate the treacherous waters of sustaining ideological purity while appeasing his newfound benefactors. The group’s future hinges on its ability to consolidate power without alienating those who have facilitated its ascent. Yet this balancing act is fraught with peril. The very forces that enabled HTS’s rise—the Zionist entity, the United States, and Turkey—are driven by self-interest, and their support will endure only as long as HTS serves their strategic goals.

In the background of these machinations lies the specter of the caliphate. For decades, the dream of a Sunni Islamist empire has simmered in the ideological undercurrents of groups like HTS. Al-Jolani’s rhetoric and past affiliations suggest that the establishment of such a caliphate remains an aspiration. Whether this vision aligns with his current partnerships is uncertain, but its pursuit would undoubtedly ignite new conflicts, both within HTS’s fractured ranks and among the external powers who see it as a useful tool rather than a legitimate governing force.

The empire, meanwhile, watches with cold calculation. Its support for HTS, implicit or overt, is not born of ideological alignment but of opportunism. To Washington, HTS is a means to an end—a dagger thrust into the heart of a sovereign Syria, a disruption of the Axis of Resistance, and a buffer against Iranian influence. The moral compromises this entails are shrugged off, as they always are, in the pursuit of dominance.

Yet the consequences of this gambit are far from certain. The rise of HTS may fragment Syria further, but it also risks creating a new epicenter of extremism in the region, one that could destabilize even those who nurtured it. The caliphate, once dismissed as a relic of history, now flickers on the horizon, its embers stoked by imperial intervention and ideological zealotry. The question is not whether this fire will burn but where it will spread—and who will be consumed in its flames.

HTS’s rise is a tragedy within a tragedy, a symptom of a nation’s destruction and a symbol of the empire’s amorality. It is a story that should haunt the halls of power in Washington and Tel Aviv but will instead be celebrated as a victory. For the people of Syria, it is yet another chapter in their long descent into darkness—a darkness from which the light of justice seems ever more distant.

Israel’s Expansion: The Calculated Triumph of a Fractured Region

The collapse of Syria has not only reshaped the contours of West Asia’s geopolitical landscape but has handed the Zionist regime a strategic windfall. For decades, Zionism’s ambitions have been constrained by a region of formidable adversaries—sovereign states that, though often battered, retained enough coherence to resist. Now, with Syria dismembered and its sovereignty dissolved, the Zionist entity stands on the precipice of its long-sought dream: a fractured Arab world incapable of collective opposition.

The Zionist entity’s gains extend far beyond the Golan Heights, whose annexation was condemned by the world but defended by Washington as “legitimate.” In the chaos following Assad’s fall, Zionist forces have swiftly moved to occupy critical vantage points south of Damascus, securing positions of immense strategic importance. These new footholds bring the Zionist entity closer than ever to achieving its vision of dominance over a region in ruins, where fragmented states are too weak to resist, and their internal divisions are eagerly exploited to ensure they remain so.

This strategy is not new. It echoes the principles of the “Clean Break” doctrine, which called for the fragmentation of hostile neighbors into smaller, more manageable entities. Syria, once a linchpin of regional resistance, is now little more than a patchwork of warlord territories, extremist fiefdoms, and foreign-occupied zones. In this environment, the Zionist entity’s military and political dominance faces little meaningful challenge.

Yet the Zionist entity’s victories in Syria must also be viewed in the context of its broader struggles. In Lebanon, despite the Zionist entity’s relentless and barbaric bombing over recent months, Hezbollah remains entrenched in the south, its fighters no doubt bloodied but certainly still unbroken. In Gaza, after 14 months of genocidal assault, the Palestinian resistance refuses to yield, defying one of the most brutal and heinous military campaigns in modern history. These lingering stalemates have pushed the Zionists to seek “victories” elsewhere, and Syria’s collapse has provided the perfect opportunity.

The fragmentation of Syria also helps diminish the Palestinian cause as a central unifying force in the Arab world. Once a linchpin of regional solidarity, Palestine’s plight has been overshadowed by the chaos in Syria and elsewhere. This sudden erosion of the recently emergent Palestinian centrality – precisely at a point when the cause appeared to have reached near-global appeal among the peoples of the global South – suits the Zionist entity’s strategic goals perfectly, as it reduces the pressure of a cohesive Arab front rallying around a morally impeccable cause.

Even Saudi Arabia, which only recently vowed to withhold normalization with the Zionist entity until a Palestinian state was guaranteed, may soon move toward rapprochement. While no such moves have materialized yet, the Gulf states’ betrayal of Assad and apparent re-alignment with imperialist Western powers make such a shift highly likely. The disarray within the Arab world has only emboldened the Zionists entity, giving it room to exploit these divisions to its advantage.

Still, the embers of resistance remain. In Gaza, in Lebanon, and perhaps even in the dismembered remains of Syria, the spirit of defiance persists. Whether this resistance can coalesce into a meaningful challenge to the Zionist entity’s ambitions is uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the Zionist victories come not through strength of character but through opportunism and the calculated exploitation of human suffering.

Israel’s actions in Syria, framed as necessary for security, are nothing less than a land grab—a predatory expansion cloaked in the language of defense. And yet, as the Zionist regime tightens its grip on the region, it sows the seeds of its own challenges. The people it oppresses, the lands it occupies, and the nations it divides will not forget. In the end, the question is not whether Israel will face resistance, but when—and from where.

Iran, Hezbollah, and the Axis of Resistance: A Reckoning

The collapse of Syria marks a seismic shift in the balance of power in West Asia. For the Axis of Resistance, long a thorn in the side of imperial and Zionist ambitions, it is nothing short of a catastrophe. Iran and Hezbollah, the backbone of this coalition, find themselves increasingly isolated. Their logistical networks, once linking Tehran to southern Lebanon through Damascus, have been shattered. The very fabric of their regional strategy now lies in tatters, forcing a reckoning that could redefine their roles in the years to come.

For Iran, the fall of Syria is not merely a tactical loss but a strategic nightmare. The corridor that once allowed it to arm Hezbollah and exert influence in the Levant is gone, replaced by a hostile patchwork of extremist factions, Zionist incursions, and U.S. proxies. This severance leaves Iran’s most formidable ally, Hezbollah, cut off and vulnerable, while Tehran itself grapples with sanctions that strangle its economy and constrain its options.

Iran has not been idle in its response. Over the past two years, it has sought to negotiate with the United States, offering to curtail its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief. But these overtures, made in good faith, were met with scorn. Washington, uninterested in diplomacy, seems intent on forcing Tehran into submission or collapse. Now, with its overtures rejected and its regional influence waning, Iran faces a stark choice: Should it pursue the nuclear deterrent it has long resisted, despite its insistence that it seeks no such weapon? The answer to this question could reshape not only Iran’s strategy but the entire geopolitical landscape of West Asia.

For Hezbollah, the consequences of Syria’s collapse are even more immediate and dire. The group that once symbolized defiance against Zionist aggression now faces an existential crisis. With supply lines from Iran severed, its ability to replenish its arsenal and sustain its fighters has been gravely compromised. The fall of Assad has left Hezbollah dangerously isolated, encircled by a Zionist regime that has seized the moment to tighten its grip on southern Lebanon and its surroundings. While Hezbollah remains entrenched in its strongholds, its capacity to act as a formidable resistance force has never been more precarious.

The collapse of Syria and the weakening of Hezbollah also strike a devastating blow to the Palestinian cause. The Axis of Resistance, fractured as it is, once provided critical support and solidarity for Palestinians fighting for liberation. Now, with Hezbollah’s isolation and Iran’s recalibration, the Palestinians face their struggle alone. Over 14 months of relentless Israeli genocide in Gaza, the international community has watched in silence. This complicity, this refusal to act, emboldens Israel to press its advantage while the world shifts its attention to Damascus and the extremist factions filling its vacuum.

And yet, it would be premature to declare the end of the Axis of Resistance. Both Iran and Hezbollah have faced existential crises before, and their survival has often depended on their ability to adapt. For Iran, adaptation might mean doubling down on its alliances in Iraq and Yemen, using cultural and economic diplomacy to maintain its influence. For Hezbollah, it could require a shift from external reliance to localized resilience, finding ways to sustain its operations without the logistical lifelines it once enjoyed. These paths are fraught with difficulty, but history has shown the resilience of these forces when pushed to the brink.

Still, the future remains grim. The fall of Syria has handed Israel and its allies a strategic triumph, one that decades of resistance may struggle to undo. Iran and Hezbollah are left grappling with diminished resources, a fractured network, and an emboldened enemy that continues its campaign of aggression against Palestinians, Lebanese, and Syrians alike. The question is not just whether the Axis of Resistance can adapt but whether it can do so quickly enough to stave off irrelevance.

This reckoning is not merely regional. The fall of Syria marks a victory not for peace or stability but for imperialism and the brutal calculus of power. If Iran, Hezbollah, and their allies fail to recalibrate, the consequences will ripple far beyond West Asia. The weakening of resistance forces emboldens the empire, reinforcing a global system built on domination, division, and endless war. The stakes could not be higher, for the region and for the world.

A Fractured Future: The Long Shadow of Syria’s Collapse

The collapse of Syria is not just the fall of a nation but the shattering of a region, an unraveling that casts a long shadow over the future of West Asia. What remains is a mosaic of ruins, divided among warlords, extremists, foreign occupiers, and a Zionist regime eager to consolidate its newfound dominance. The dreams of a unified resistance, the hope for a region that could stand against imperial and Zionist aggression, now seem as distant as the echoes of Damascus’s once-vibrant streets.

Syria’s dismemberment mirrors the chaos inflicted on Iraq after 2003, the devastation wrought in Libya in 2011, and the broader imperial strategy of divide and rule. What these nations share is not just the scars of intervention but the deliberate perpetuation of instability, ensuring that none can rise to challenge the global order imposed by Washington and its vassals. Syria’s fate, like theirs, was never about liberation or democracy; it was about power, control, and the dismantling of any opposition to the empire’s designs.

For Israel, Syria’s collapse is a dream realized. The fragmentation of its most significant neighbor in the north removes a key pillar of the Axis of Resistance and allows for territorial expansion under the guise of security. With forces now entrenched less than 20 kilometers from Damascus, Israel has achieved strategic gains that decades of conventional conflict could not deliver. Yet these victories come with risks. The very forces Israel has tacitly supported—extremist factions like HTS—carry their own dangers. History warns that alliances born of convenience often end in betrayal.

The United States, too, revels in the chaos. Washington’s imperial project thrives on instability, using sanctions, proxy wars, and occupation to cripple any nation that dares to assert its sovereignty. The same playbook applied to Iraq, Libya, and Syria now extends to Iran, as sanctions tighten and the rhetoric of regime change grows louder. The empire’s methods are not new, but their brutality has reached a crescendo, leaving entire nations in ruins and millions of lives shattered.

And yet, amid this devastation, resistance persists. Hezbollah, though weakened, remains entrenched. Iran, despite its isolation, continues to assert itself in the region. The Palestinians, besieged and abandoned, refuse to yield. Their resilience, though battered, embodies a defiance that imperial powers cannot fully extinguish. It is this spirit of resistance that offers the faintest glimmer of hope—a reminder that while the empire’s reach is vast, its grasp is never absolute.

The future of West Asia is uncertain, but its trajectory will be shaped by several key dynamics. Will the Axis of Resistance find new ways to adapt and survive? Will the Palestinians regain the centrality of their cause in the Arab world, or will the lure of normalization with Israel fracture their solidarity even further? And will the Zionist regime’s calculated victories in Syria and Gaza prove sustainable, or will they sow the seeds of new cycles of resistance?

Syria’s collapse also poses questions for the broader global order. The empire’s success in dismantling yet another sovereign state serves as a stark warning for the Global South, where nations from Latin America to Africa must contend with similar strategies of division and domination. If Syria’s tragedy is to hold any lesson, it is that sovereignty must be defended with vigilance, unity, and foresight. The fragmented, weakened states left in the wake of imperial intervention serve only as warnings of what awaits those who underestimate the empire’s ambitions.

As we look to the future, one thing is clear: the fall of Syria is not an end but an inflection point. It marks the continuation of a struggle between domination and resistance, between the forces of empire and those who dare to dream of a world free from its grasp. The shadows of this collapse will linger for decades, but they also hold the possibility of new beginnings—for those bold enough to seize them.