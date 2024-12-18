The Inevitability of Violent Uprising in America

This article exists not merely as a reflection on recent events, but as an urgent response to a deepening crisis—a crisis that threatens the very fabric of American society and, by extension, global stability. The recent killing of the CEO of United Healthcare in New York serves as a grim reminder of the desperation that has begun to consume the masses. While the act itself was violent and tragic, it is also a manifestation of the profound sense of injustice that has long been ignored. This violence is not an isolated incident, but a symptom of a system that has left many with no recourse but to lash out. In the wake of mounting inequalities, a destabilizing economic system, and a government that serves the interests of a select few, the idea of meaningful change is fast becoming synonymous with violence. This is not a call for violence, but a recognition of the inescapable reality: when a system is rigged to perpetuate the status quo and deny justice to the majority, when there are no meaningful avenues for reform, what other recourse is left? In a world where wealth is hoarded by the few, where vast swathes of the population suffer under wage stagnation and inadequate healthcare, the violence of the state will only intensify. The question must then be asked: when the only mechanism for change becomes violent uprising, how can we reconcile the moral cost of that violence with the brutality of the system that necessitates it?

The United States, in its current form, is at a crossroads. The nation’s political, economic, and social systems have reached a point where genuine change can no longer be achieved through peaceful means. For those who continue to believe in the possibility of incremental reform, consider this: the systems of power are designed not to allow change, but to maintain the status quo. The corporate oligarchs, entrenched politicians, and unelected bureaucrats who control the levers of power are not merely resistant to reform—they are actively hostile to it. The U.S. political system, far from being a democracy of the people, has morphed into an oligarchy where the elite rule with impunity. This unyielding structure has created a massive divide between the wealthy few and the suffering many.

This is not a new development. The inequalities have been growing for decades, if not centuries. From the systemic extermination of Native Americans and the brutal institution of slavery, to the unchecked exploitation of the global South, the U.S. was built upon a foundation of violence and oppression. Yet, as the system has evolved, so too has the concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few. The economic structure that supports this elite class—the corporate plutocracy—is parasitic in nature. It feeds off the labor and resources of the global South, manipulating international financial systems and, when necessary, deploying military force to secure its interests. This is a system that was designed to function not for the benefit of its people, but for the benefit of the few who control it.

As the financial and social systems grow more unstable, the question of whether violence will be necessary to force change becomes unavoidable. The elites know this. They understand that the sheer numbers of disenfranchised people who are becoming aware of their oppression represent an existential threat. They are aware that the masses are growing restless and angry, and that at some point, their ability to control the situation with force alone will begin to break down. This is why the elites are preparing. The state has increasingly resorted to militarized policing, surveillance technologies, and other mechanisms of control to suppress any dissent before it can grow. And yet, no matter how much they tighten their grip, they cannot fully suppress the will of the people. Eventually, something will snap—and it is then that the violence will begin, not from the masses, but from the state, which will resort to force to preserve its hold on power.

The Fragility of Empire

The United States, once seen as a beacon of democracy and opportunity, is increasingly revealing itself as an empire in decay. Its outward show of democratic ideals masks an insidious system built on exploitation—one that extracts wealth from the labor and resources of both its citizens and the global south. The U.S. is no longer the shining city on the hill; it is a decaying behemoth, clinging desperately to its place at the top of a global economic pyramid. This pyramid is built on the backs of the poor and oppressed, both at home and abroad, and propped up by an imperial system that serves the interests of a select few at the expense of the majority.

Central to this system is a massive concentration of wealth in the hands of a few oligarchs, such as Peter Thiel, whose companies operate within the frameworks of state surveillance and control. These individuals do not view the people as a collective with equal rights and dignity; rather, they see us as pawns in a game of accumulation, a game that thrives on inequality. The system they perpetuate demands that the public remain pacified, subjugated by an endless cycle of consumerism and misinformation. And yet, as inequality continues to widen, as the failures of the healthcare, education, and housing systems become increasingly impossible to ignore, we are left with the inescapable truth: there is no path to meaningful change within this structure.

In this context, we must ask a disturbing question: when all alternative avenues for justice are blocked, when the state and its elite protectors resort to violence to maintain their control, is violent resistance an inevitability? And, if so, how should we understand and interpret such acts of desperation, as seen in the recent killing of the UHC CEO? This act, as tragic as it was, is merely the latest in a growing tide of unrest, a reflection of the moral bankruptcy of the system itself. The violence of the oppressed is often framed as senseless, but it is the inevitable consequence of a society that has failed to provide justice, equality, and basic human dignity for all its members.

Historical Context: The Roots of U.S. Empire

The United States was not born of noble ideals but from a bloody history of conquest, genocide, and exploitation. The nation's foundational myths, invariably lauded as symbols of freedom and democracy, obscure the brutal realities of its birth and growth. The story of the United States is a story of empire—the violent imposition of power over others, both at home and abroad. Understanding this imperial lineage is essential to grasp why the nation finds itself in a desperate state of crisis today, and why violent resistance to its systems is not only possible but increasingly inevitable.

The Origins: Genocide and Slavery

The first chapter in this American story is written in blood—the blood of the indigenous peoples who inhabited the land long before the bedraggled European settlers arrived. From the moment Columbus's ships touched the shores of the Americas, what was to become the U.S. began its march toward empire, built on the systematic eradication of Native populations. Through war, disease, and forced displacement, the indigenous peoples were slaughtered or driven into the margins, their lands seized to make way for European settlers.

As this extermination unfolded, a new labor force was brought in to fuel the economic growth of the nascent U.S. empire: African slaves. The economy of the southern colonies was built on the back of enslaved Africans, forced into grueling labor to cultivate tobacco, cotton, and sugar—the very commodities that helped establish American wealth. The practice of slavery was integral not just to southern agrarianism but to the expansion of the entire U.S. economic system. It was through this vicious cycle of forced labor and land theft that the early U.S. began to accumulate the resources that would later fuel its rise to global power.

It is hardly surprising, then, that the United States, born from settler-colonialism, would align itself so closely with another settler-colonial project—the Zionist entity in occupied Palestine. Both share not only geopolitical interests but also a historical legacy of violent dispossession and oppression of indigenous peoples. The U.S.'s support for Zionism, beyond the obvious geopolitical benefits, is a reflection of its own imperial roots. In the United States itself, the legacy of its brutal history is not something consigned to the past; it continues to reverberate through American society today. The disenfranchisement of African Americans, the destruction of indigenous cultures, and the perpetuation of economic inequality are direct consequences of these founding violences. The U.S. was built on a foundation of exploitation—a foundation that would extend beyond its borders as the country expanded its reach through imperial conquest.

The Parasitic Growth of U.S. Imperialism

By the late 19th century, the U.S. was no longer just a nation struggling to survive on its eastern seaboard. It was now a growing empire, looking outward for more territory to conquer, resources to plunder, and peoples to subjugate. The Manifest Destiny ideology, which had justified the westward expansion across North America, was now applied to foreign shores. The U.S. set its sights on territories such as Puerto Rico, Cuba, the Philippines, and Hawaii—marking the beginning of American imperialism in the Pacific and the Caribbean.

The Spanish-American War of 1898 marked a key moment in this transformation, as the U.S. emerged as a global power with imperial ambitions. By defeating Spain and annexing its colonies, the U.S. expanded its influence dramatically. But this was only the beginning. The U.S. sought to dominate not just through territorial conquest but through economic and political control. The establishment of the U.S. dollar as the world's reserve currency, combined with the expansion of multinational corporations, ensured that American capitalism would flourish at the expense of other nations.

As the 20th century progressed, the U.S. turned to more overt forms of imperialism. The Cold War saw the U.S. intervene in regions like Latin America, Africa, and Asia, often through covert means such as the CIA-backed coups in Iran (1953), Guatemala (1954), and Chile (1973). These interventions were justified as part of the U.S. mission to spread democracy and contain communism, but in reality, they were about protecting American corporate interests and maintaining the global capitalist system.

The U.S. used its military and economic might to maintain dominance, projecting power through institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the United Nations, which, while presenting themselves as international institutions, were explicitly designed as vehicles for U.S. imperial goals. The U.S. military, with its vast network of bases around the world, has long been a tool of both economic control and ideological coercion and fear projection. But as we know, the cost of empire is never paid by those who benefit from it; it is borne by the oppressed—by the millions of people who are subjugated by the violence of imperial power.

The Myth of American Exceptionalism

Underlying this global empire is the myth of American exceptionalism—a supremacist belief that the U.S. is inherently different from other nations, morally superior, and destined to lead the world. This narrative has been used to justify everything from the conquest of indigenous lands to the overthrow of foreign governments. It has allowed Americans to believe that their nation’s power is divinely ordained, even as that power has been built on the suffering of countless others.

But this myth is a lie, and it is one that must be confronted if we are to understand the true nature of the U.S. empire. The so-called "American Dream" has never been available to all. It was never intended to be. The American system was designed to benefit a small elite, who, through conquest, slavery, and exploitation, amassed vast wealth. This wealth was then used to perpetuate the power of the elite, while the rest of the population—particularly poor and marginalized communities—was left to suffer.

The reality is that the U.S. empire is parasitic. It feeds off the labor and resources of other nations, perpetuating a global system of inequality. As historian and linguist Noam Chomsky has brilliantly pointed out over decades, the U.S. has long used its military power and economic influence to maintain a global order that benefits the rich and powerful at the expense of the rest of the world. The wealth of the U.S., its technological advances, and its global dominance are the products of centuries of exploitation, theft, and violence.

Just yesterday, on December 17, 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin made clear that the so-called "rules-based order" championed by the collective West, particularly NATO, is nothing more than a thinly veiled mechanism for perpetuating the supremacy of a select few nations. In his speech, Putin warned that NATO’s encroachment on Russia’s red lines, particularly its expansion eastward and interference in sovereign nations' internal affairs, highlights the hypocrisy of Western claims to moral superiority. For nations like Russia, and others seeking true independence, this "rules-based order" is not about fair play or mutual respect, but about imposing a hegemonic structure that leaves little room for sovereignty or self-determination.

The reality is that this rules-based order, which purports to bring peace and stability, is in fact a mechanism of control. It seeks to shape the world in the image of the U.S. and its allies, demanding compliance to the “exceptional West” from those who dare to even imagine to assert their own path. It is a system that only serves the interests of the West, while undermining the independence of nations who resist it. In the end, it is a system of domination. Putin's remarks, along with the centuries of exploitation that built the U.S. empire, make it clear: the myth of American exceptionalism is a mask for global control, and the so-called global order is nothing but a tool of oppression for those who dare to defy it.

Wage Stagnation and Wealth Concentration

The United States, once heralded as the land of opportunity, has become a playground for the elite, where wealth is funneled into the hands of a few while the vast majority of its population sees little to no improvement in their standard of living. This glaring paradox—where the U.S. claims to be a meritocratic society yet increasingly functions as a plutocracy—rests at the heart of the growing economic divide. In this section, we will explore how wage stagnation, stock market manipulation, and systemic wealth concentration have cemented the hold of the elite, and how mechanisms such as the Plunge Protection Team (PPT) have served to stabilize a system that disproportionately benefits those at the top.

Wage Stagnation: A Slow Death by Economic Deprivation

Over the last few decades, wages for the average American worker have remained stagnant, while the cost of living has skyrocketed. Inflation, skyrocketing healthcare costs, and the housing crisis have made life harder for the working class. In real terms, wages have barely kept up with inflation, and in some sectors, they have declined. Between 1973 and 2020, real wages for the bottom 90% of workers in the U.S. increased by just 15%, while the top 1% saw their incomes grow by 260%. This data comes from the Economic Policy Institute (The State of American Wages 2020) and is supported by the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of income inequality trends (Trends in the Distribution of Household Income Between 1979 and 2019). This disparity is not an accident, but the result of a deliberate policy shift that has undermined worker bargaining power through the gutting of unions, deregulation, and outsourcing of manufacturing jobs.

Wage stagnation doesn’t just erode individual purchasing power; it creates a feedback loop that drives inequality further. When workers are unable to increase their earnings, they are forced to rely on credit, debt, and working multiple jobs to make ends meet. This has led to a national crisis of indebtedness, where personal debt in the U.S. has reached nearly $17 trillion, with student loans alone accounting for over $1.7 trillion. Meanwhile, the rich continue to hoard more wealth, using their capital to generate returns that further inflate their assets—without having to contribute significantly, or at all, to the productive economy.

Stock Market Manipulation: A House of Cards

The stock market, once a symbol of American capitalism, has evolved into something far more sinister—a playground for the rich, driven by speculation, manipulation, and artificial interventions. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed in 2020, served as a prime example of this perversion of capitalism. While millions of ordinary Americans were left to suffer through job losses, business closures, and mounting uncertainty, a significant portion of the money from the CARES Act was funneled into the stock market. This massive influx of government-backed liquidity lifted stock prices to unprecedented levels, enriching the wealthiest Americans, who own the vast majority of stocks.

Behind the scenes, the Plunge Protection Team (PPT), a secretive government agency formed in 1988, has acted as a stabilizer for the stock market. The PPT intervenes in financial markets to prevent stock prices from crashing—typically in response to crises. The team’s primary objective is to protect the financial interests of the elite, often at the expense of the broader economy. In 2008, during the financial crisis, the PPT spent trillions of dollars propping up the market, ensuring that the top 1% would not feel the brunt of the collapse. In essence, the PPT ensures that the stock market remains a safe haven for the wealthy, while the rest of the population struggles with the consequences of the financial system’s instability.

Wealth Inequality: The Systematic Funneling of Capital to the Top

As wages stagnate and the stock market soars, the gap between the wealthy and the rest of the population continues to widen. According to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies, the richest 1% of Americans hold more wealth than the bottom 90% combined. This concentration of wealth at the top is not necessarily an inevitable consequence of market forces but a direct result of government policies that favor the wealthy, such as tax cuts for corporations and the ultra-rich, deregulation of industries, and the privatization of public goods.

The U.S. tax system, which was once designed to redistribute wealth to a degree, has been increasingly rigged in favor of the richest Americans. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21%, with no corresponding increase in wages for the average worker. At the same time, the wealthiest individuals continue to pay a lower effective tax rate than the dwindling middle class, thanks to loopholes and offshore tax havens. This systemic advantage allows the wealthy to amass even greater fortunes, while the average American sees their wealth stagnate or decline.

The result is a system of intergenerational wealth, where the wealthy are able to pass down their assets to future generations, perpetuating a cycle of privilege and inequality. At the same time, the poor and working class are unable to accumulate wealth, leaving them dependent on wages that are insufficient to sustain a decent standard of living.

The Role of State Mechanisms in Protecting the System

In the face of growing inequality, the state has increasingly become a tool for maintaining the status quo, protecting elite interests, and preventing any serious challenge to the system. Beyond the PPT’s intervention in financial markets, state mechanisms such as the Federal Reserve, the military-industrial complex, and the criminal justice system work in tandem to ensure that the elite remain in control.

The Federal Reserve plays a pivotal role in maintaining wealth inequality by consistently implementing monetary policies that benefit the wealthy. Low interest rates, quantitative easing, and asset-buying programs are designed to keep financial markets liquid and stable, primarily benefiting those who own assets—largely the wealthiest Americans. Meanwhile, the military-industrial complex siphons trillions of dollars into defense spending, providing lucrative contracts to private companies that are often owned by the wealthiest Americans. This spending is not aimed at protecting the average citizen but at maintaining the global power of the U.S., ensuring its role as the world’s dominant imperial power.

The criminal justice system also plays a critical role in maintaining inequality. Mass incarceration, disproportionately targeting Black and Brown communities, serves to silence potential resistance to the status quo while also providing cheap labor for corporations. The prison-industrial complex has become another mechanism for the wealthy to extract value from the poor, further consolidating the control of the elite.

In a nutshell, wage stagnation, stock market manipulation, and the concentration of wealth in the hands of the few are not just unfortunate byproducts of the system—they are intrinsic to its design. The mechanisms that have been put in place to protect the wealthy and maintain the status quo are deeply entrenched, and any genuine reform will have to address these structural issues head-on. The U.S. economic system is purposely built to favor the few at the expense of the many, and until this imbalance is rectified, the system will continue to grind down the majority while enriching the elite.

The U.S. as a Parasitic Empire: Exploiting Global Resources

The United States, in its quest for global supremacy, has constructed a vast empire—one that extends beyond the labor of its own citizens to exploit global resources and labor. At its core, U.S. imperialism is rooted in a parasitic economic model that extracts wealth from both domestic and international sources. This empire thrives not on the prosperity of its own people alone but on the resources of the Global South, cheap labor, ecological plundering, and geopolitical domination. While the U.S. currently serves as the Mafia Don in this global imperial arrangement, it is not alone in this endeavor. Western imperial powers such as Britain, France, and the Netherlands, once the architects of empire, continue to play crucial roles as consiglieres in this modern global mafia, benefiting from the wealth and control extracted from former colonies and weaker nations.

The legacy of imperialism is deeply ingrained in the fabric of these nations, whose wealth and global power were built on the subjugation of others. Whether through colonization, military intervention, or economic control, these nations have long relied on extractive practices to amass their fortunes. The U.S., as the dominant power in the modern world, is merely the latest iteration of this long-standing imperial tradition.

From the transatlantic slave trade to the contemporary extraction of minerals, oil, and labor, the entire Western bloc has built its prosperity on the plundering of global resources. This system, known as neo-imperialism, remains pervasive today, with multinational corporations—many American or based in Western Europe—acting as modern-day colonial powers. Whether through oil extraction in West Asia, mining in Africa, or the exploitation of cheap labor in Southeast Asia, Western imperial nations continue to disproportionately benefit from the resources and labor of the Global South.

U.S. Control Over Financial Systems

One of the clearest and most insidious ways in which the U.S. exerts its control over the world is through the global financial system. The dollar remains the dominant global reserve currency, a position the U.S. has strategically maintained through its control over institutions like the SWIFT system, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the World Bank.

The SWIFT system, the international financial messaging service, is another critical tool through which the U.S. can enforce its financial hegemony. It grants the U.S. the power to cut off entire nations from the global financial system, effectively rendering them economically isolated. Countries like Venezuela and Syria have been subjected to these crippling financial sanctions, which have caused catastrophic consequences. In Venezuela, sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its vassals have been the root cause of hyperinflation, mass poverty, and a humanitarian crisis. Similarly, Syria, after being cut off from international financial markets, saw its economy implode, exacerbated by the devastation of war. As Syria’s infrastructure crumbled and its state coffers were emptied, the financial isolation imposed by the West led to a deep economic collapse ultimately enabling the rapid disintegration of the Assad-led state just a few days ago. This strategy of economic strangulation is designed to ensure that countries that resist U.S. dominance are reduced to powerlessness, with no means to recover.

This use of financial warfare extends far beyond these two cases, as the U.S. deploys financial sanctions globally to weaken and destabilize any nation that challenges its imperial agenda. These sanctions, which are often justified under the pretence of promoting human rights or democracy, have been effective tools of imperial control designed to maintain the status quo.

Military Power and the Projection of Force

While financial tools are critical to the U.S.'s imperial system, military power has historically been the backbone of American hegemony. The U.S. maintains over 800 military bases worldwide, projecting power and ensuring that any challenge to its empire is met with swift and overwhelming force. These bases serve as both a security apparatus for American corporations operating abroad and a threatening presence to those nations who might seek to break free from the economic and political orbit of the U.S.

As General Smedley Butler, one of the most decorated U.S. military officers in history, revealed in his testimony before the McCormack-Dickstein Committee in 1934, the American military has long been used to protect the financial interests of the elite. Butler famously stated:

“I spent 33 years and four months in active military service as a member of our country's most agile military force—the Marine Corps. I served in all commissioned ranks from Second Lieutenant to Major-General. And during that period, I spent most of my time being a high-class muscle man for Big Business, for Wall Street and the bankers. In short, I was a racketeer, a gangster for capitalism.”

Butler's testimony was part of an investigation into the "Business Plot," a conspiracy involving wealthy businessmen and politicians who sought to overthrow President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install Butler as the head of a fascist dictatorship. By exposing this plot, Butler not only revealed the extent to which the U.S. military had been co-opted to serve corporate interests but also underscored the parasitic relationship between the military and the financial elite. His words remain a stark reminder of how the military has often been deployed not for national defense, but to maintain the economic dominance of the powerful.

The Shifting Balance of Power

The U.S. may have reigned supreme for decades, but that dominance is increasingly being challenged. Countries like China and Russia are developing their own systems of financial and military power, attempting to create alternatives to the U.S.-led world order. However, while institutions like BRICS have gained prominence, they remain in their infancy, lacking the cohesion and military integration that NATO possesses under U.S. leadership. The global balance of power is in flux, and although the U.S. remains the central figure in the imperial game, its power is not as absolute as it once was.

BRICS, despite its growing influence, still lacks a unified military strategy and remains vulnerable – albeit less so by the day – to economic pressure from the collective West. Unlike NATO, which is a highly organized and U.S.-dominated military alliance, BRICS operates on a looser, more cooperative basis, with varying interests and goals among its member states. While the rise of China, Russia, and other emerging powers poses a challenge to U.S. imperialism, the shift in power will likely be a slow and complicated process, with the U.S. continuing to wield significant influence over global affairs for the foreseeable future. I hope I am wrong on the latter.

The Moral Bankruptcy of the U.S. System

The United States is a country purportedly built on ideals of freedom, democracy, and justice—but the reality of its history and actions betrays these lofty principles. The moral fabric of American society has been systematically torn asunder by the brutal realities of its imperial ambitions, its deep-seated inequalities, and its failure to provide basic human rights to its own citizens. The hypocrisy inherent in the U.S. system is no longer a secret—it is a grotesque spectacle that has become impossible to ignore.

From the slaughter of indigenous peoples to the enslavement of Africans, and from the constant wage slavery perpetuated by global capitalism to the bombings of foreign nations in the name of "freedom," the U.S. stands as a monument to the failure of its own ideals. What was once touted as the "land of the free" is in fact a land steeped in violence, inequality, and systemic corruption. The U.S. is not a beacon of democracy; it is a militarized, capitalist empire with no moral compass.

The Violence of Empire—Domestic and International

The violence of empire is not limited to foreign shores. Domestically, the U.S. has built a culture of violence that manifests in mass incarceration, police brutality, and systemic disenfranchisement of marginalized groups. According to a report by the Bureau of Justice Statistics, the U.S. has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 2.3 million people currently behind bars. This is not a result of an excess of crime, but rather a byproduct of an economic system that uses incarceration as a tool to control its underclass.

Meanwhile, across the globe, the U.S. military continues to wreak havoc. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the drone strikes in Yemen and Pakistan, and the continued support of repressive regimes in Saudi Arabia and Egypt illustrate the stark contradiction between America's professed ideals and its imperial actions.

The Failure of Healthcare and Education: Basic Human Rights Denied

One of the clearest indicators of the moral bankruptcy of the U.S. system is the failure to provide its citizens with basic human rights such as healthcare and education. These are not luxuries to be afforded to the wealthy few; they are fundamental rights that any nation with the resources to do so should be able to provide to all of its citizens. Yet, the U.S., still the wealthiest nation on earth, continues to deny its people these basic necessities.

Despite the vast sums of money the U.S. spends on its military, it refuses to offer universal healthcare. According to the World Health Organization, the U.S. is the only "developed" nation that does not guarantee healthcare for all. Tens of millions of Americans live without health insurance, and even those who do have coverage face exorbitant costs. The healthcare system is built on profit, not the well-being of the people. This is a direct result of the capitalist imperative, where human lives are reduced to commodities and the basic needs of the population are subordinated to corporate profits.

Similarly, the U.S. education system, despite being touted as a model for the world, is a cruel joke for many of its citizens. Public schools in poor areas are severely underfunded, while the rich send their children to elite, private institutions. For many, higher education is an unattainable dream due to the crushing burden of student loan debt. The U.S. has abandoned its promise of providing a quality education to all of its citizens. Instead, education has become a commodity that is accessible only to those with the means to pay.

Modern Monetary Theory: The Affordability of Universal Services

A growing body of economic thought, known as Modern Monetary Theory (MMT), challenges the conventional narrative that the U.S. cannot afford to provide universal healthcare and education. MMT shows that a sovereign nation like the U.S., which issues its own currency, is not constrained by fiscal limitations in the same way that households or businesses are. The U.S. government can create money to fund public services without fear of bankruptcy, as long as inflation remains under control.

According to MMT, the real barrier to universal healthcare and education is not financial but political. The elite, who control the levers of power, have a vested interest in maintaining a system where these services are privatized and commodified. Universal healthcare and education would undermine their control by reducing the profit motive in these sectors and redistributing wealth more equitably. By keeping these services out of reach for the majority, the elite ensure that the population remains dependent on the market, where they can be exploited for profit.

The refusal to implement universal healthcare and education, despite the theoretical and practical feasibility outlined by MMT, is a clear indication of the moral and political bankruptcy of the U.S. system. The elite prioritize their own wealth and control over the well-being of the population, perpetuating a system where basic human rights are denied to those who cannot afford to pay.

The Violence of Economic Inequality

It is no surprise that the U.S. is an outlier when it comes to economic inequality. According to the Economic Policy Institute, the top 1% of Americans control more than 40% of the nation's wealth, while the bottom 90% control just 27%. The concentration of wealth in the hands of a few is not a natural outcome, but the result of deliberate policies and a system that prioritizes profit over people. The wealth of the rich has been built on the backs of the working class, through mechanisms such as wage suppression, corporate tax cuts, and the manipulation of financial markets.

This economic violence perpetuates a cycle of poverty and despair for millions of Americans, while the wealthy few enjoy unprecedented levels of luxury. It is this disparity that lies at the heart of the societal unrest we see today. As the rich grow richer and the poor grow poorer, the U.S. system—built on exploitation, injustice, and inequality—reveals its true nature: a system that has long since abandoned its foundational ideals.

The Killing of the UHC CEO: A Symptom of Systemic Collapse

The assassination of the Universal Healthcare Corporation (UHC) CEO is a stark reminder of the growing fracture in the U.S. system, where the lives of the oppressed are increasingly seen as expendable, while the elite fortress remains untouched. This event, tragic and violent as it was, cannot be viewed in isolation. It is symptomatic of a much larger, systemic collapse—the natural consequence of a society whose structures have long been warped by greed, inequality, and the violent imperatives of capitalism. The CEO of UHC, a company that has thrived on the profit-driven exploitation of healthcare in a nation that claims to be a beacon of freedom and democracy, symbolized the moral bankruptcy of an entire system. His death represents the collision between the insatiable greed of the ruling elite and the desperate, often violent, response of those crushed under the weight of that greed.

In a country where the basic right to healthcare is denied to tens of millions, where the wealthiest 1% control more than the bottom 90% combined – I hope these figures now truly hit home – the UHC CEO’s actions as an enabler of that system were not just unconscionable but actively dehumanizing. The healthcare industry, built on the model of profit rather than care, is itself a form of slow violence—patients are denied care, premiums skyrocket, and insurance companies thrive on denying coverage. The financialization of healthcare in the U.S. is nothing more than a reflection of a society where human life has been commodified and stripped of any inherent value outside of what it can generate for corporate interests. The death of a person who facilitated this exploitation, then, cannot be reduced to merely a criminal act; it is instead a poignant manifestation of the broader systemic illness that afflicts this degenerate empire.

Of course, there are those who would argue that the killing of the UHC CEO is an unjustifiable act of violence. They would invoke the sanctity of life, the rule of law, and the moral high ground to condemn such acts. Yet, to uphold these values without examining the brutal, systemic forces at play—the financialization of life, the deprivation of basic rights, the institutionalization of violence—is to ignore the very conditions that gave rise to this act. Furthermore, the same individuals who profess outrage over the CEO’s death often turn a blind eye to the wholesale slaughter of Palestinian women and children, or the ongoing, systematic genocide of an entire population. The hypocrisy of condemning one act of violence while ignoring the brutality of imperialist wars, occupation, and state-sanctioned murder is glaring. In a system where meaningful change is thwarted at every turn, where elites make decisions in boardrooms that affect millions of lives, the people who suffer under this regime are left with no recourse but to lash out in desperation.

This event, while tragic, also sends a chilling message to the elite class: they are not untouchable. The growing tensions and inequalities, left unchecked for decades, are beginning to manifest in ways that are no longer easy to control or ignore. This killing will surely cause many within the ruling class to tremble in fear, as it is a reminder that those at the bottom of the hierarchy have little left to lose. The unrelenting weight of systemic injustice—an injustice compounded by a dogged refusal to address the root causes of inequality—can only lead to one conclusion: the violence we see in these extreme acts is, in fact, a manifestation of the very system’s failure. The killing of this CEO, tragic as it may be, marks a watershed moment in the ongoing struggle between the oppressors and the oppressed.

As the ruling class tightens its grip through more surveillance, more militarized police forces, and more repressive laws, it cannot ignore the simple fact: violence, born of desperation, is inevitable in a society that offers no other recourse. In this grim reality, the elites will cling ever more tightly to their power and wealth, but they will also recognize the growing urgency of maintaining their control through force. This is a reality that must be acknowledged and addressed: the system is fracturing fast, and no amount of surveillance, censorship, or militarization will stop the coming storm

Violent Resistance: The Inevitable Consequence of Systemic Injustice

As the system continues to rig the odds against the majority, violence inevitably becomes the desperate countermeasure of those left with no recourse. For the powerful, this might seem like an extreme and unjustifiable response. But when the levers of power are manipulated to such an extent that they create a chasm between the elite and the masses, resistance becomes not just a natural reaction, but, in many cases, a necessary one.

The reality is that the mechanisms of control and oppression in a system as entrenched as U.S. capitalism make peaceful change almost impossible. Laws are shaped to protect the interests of the wealthy; institutions are designed to benefit the few at the expense of the many. Civil society is reduced to a simulacrum of democracy, one that parades an illusion of equality while systematically excluding those who have no political power, no voice, and no resources to challenge the status quo.

Consider the uprisings of the past: from the labor movements of the early 20th century to the civil rights struggles of the 1960s, and most recently, the George Floyd protests in 2020. In every instance, the state responded not with understanding or reform but with violence. Armed police, tear gas, and militarized suppression became the first response to those who dared question the legitimacy of a system built on exploitation and inequality. These historical precedents make it clear that the ruling class does not believe in reforming systems of power—they believe in maintaining them by any means necessary, including violence.

Now, as we witness the economic inequality reaching new heights, the constant military engagements abroad, and the unrelenting violence faced by the most vulnerable communities at home, we must acknowledge an uncomfortable truth: the systemic forces that govern the U.S. do not leave space for peaceful change. For those subjected to the crushing weight of poverty, disenfranchisement, and institutional violence, the act of resistance, whether it manifests as protests, civil disobedience, or more extreme measures, is simply the natural byproduct of being left with no other choice.

In this context, the assassination of the UHC CEO is not an isolated incident. It is a harbinger of what is to come—a moment in time that forces us to confront the deeper, more insidious failures of the system. As the state responds with increased surveillance, militarization, and authoritarian measures to preserve its power, we must ask ourselves: how long can a system that leaves the vast majority in perpetual misery maintain its hold?

The state's reaction, more violence, more repression, will only deepen the crisis. As we watch the government and elites ramp up their response to resistance, it becomes clear that this is not just about an individual act of violence—it is the outgrowth of a system that forces such actions into being. And with each attempt to suppress the resistance, the more likely it becomes that violent insurrection will escalate. The machine of state repression will feed on itself, pushing the oppressed closer to the precipice of revolutionary action.

There is no question: the longer the U.S. system continues to disenfranchise the masses, the closer we move toward a moment of reckoning, where the people—desperate, angry, and unwilling to accept the status quo—will no longer have anything to lose.

Facing the Crisis

We are standing on the precipice of an undeniable crisis. A crisis not just in the United States, but across the globe, as the parasitic nature of Western imperialism and capitalism continues to extract from the vulnerable and enrich the already powerful. From the bloodstained origins of U.S. empire, built on genocide and slavery, to the hollowed-out promises of democracy and justice in the present, we face a system that has long since lost any semblance of a moral compass.

The events of recent weeks—especially the killing of the UHC CEO—offer a grim reminder that this system, which thrives on the boundless misery of the many to secure the unbounded comfort of the few, cannot stand unchallenged. While the elites of the world may recoil in horror – whether real or make-believe – at the violence of the oppressed, they remain deaf to the cries of those who have long been disenfranchised. The brutal facts of economic inequality, environmental destruction, and the hollow promises of healthcare and education are the real violence—the violence that continues to claim lives daily, albeit quietly, without the dramatic flare of a public execution.

It is no longer a matter of if this system will collapse, but when. The foundation of U.S. power—built on centuries of theft, exploitation, and brutality—has begun to show significant cracks. The masses are restless, not only in America but around the world. And as the state tightens its grip with increased surveillance, militarized policing, and authoritarian tactics, it only accelerates the coming wave of resistance.

But make no mistake: this is not a call for mindless violence or a glorification of extremism. Rather, it is a call for a reckoning—a reckoning with the system that has proven incapable of delivering justice, dignity, and equity to the masses. The real violence, the violence that stains the hands of the ruling class, is the ongoing war against the people—the poor, the disenfranchised, the marginalized—who are denied the basic necessities of life.

To confront this crisis is not merely to engage in resistance but to demand radical change. The current system, which elevates profit over human life, which treats people as expendable, is one that cannot be reformed—it must be dismantled. We must dare to imagine a world where human dignity, equity, and justice are not privileges for a few but rights for all. A world where healthcare is not a commodity but a universal right; where the resources of the earth are not plundered for the enrichment of the elite but shared for the collective good.

This is the moral imperative we must act upon. The time for complacency is over. The time for meaningful, systemic change is now. And though the path forward will be fraught with resistance, oppression, and conflict, it is a path we must walk. Because the alternative is to allow the current system to continue its march toward its own inevitable collapse, taking millions more with it.

We must rise, not necessarily with the guns of resistance (although that may well now be unavoidable), but certainly with the strength of collective action, solidarity, and the unwavering understanding that another world is possible—one that values human life over profit, that recognizes the dignity of all peoples, and that rejects the logic of empire and oppression. Only then can we begin to heal the wounds that have been inflicted, and only then can we truly say that we have faced the crisis and come out on the other side.