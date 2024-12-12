The Geopolitical Compass

Paddy McQueenie
Dec 12

This article I have just read is both Heartbreaking and Horrifying, The WOKE imbeciles woke being Newspeak for “Politically Correct” these Neoliberals are so full of their own importance in their own eyes only they think that they are Inventing their own Language that they again in their own eyes believe we the Slaves to their twisted Ideology do not Understand The words Stolen by them from George Orwell’ 1984 a Book that only the university educated can understand about the harrowing vision from his Masterpiece written in 1948 He maybe had a play with the numbers here to find his Title And Published in 1949. This same Class the chosen ones the Inner Circle if you like refused to believe normal People fleeing from War Torn Europe that the Nazi Regime was Exterminating the European Jews, the Romany Gypsies, the Mentally ill, the infirm and severely disabled and that the Government’s of Britain America and Russia refused to accept the Holocaust taking place on the Western Continent is as far I am concerned A War Crime. These Horrific Atrocities taking place between 1937 and 1945 were not released into the Public Domain also at this time the Population’ of the World never had Wall to Wall 24/7 non stop Propaganda masqueraded as News. In this era we are now living through there can be no Denial from any Government of the World down to the Normal People that what is taking place in Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria are War Crimes in the case of Gaza / Palestine and Lebanon the Crime being carried out by the Insane Netanyahu his IDF Mossad with the blessing of His Jewish Population and Aid from the NATO COUNTRIES is GENOCIDE. The Decent People of the World should Never accept any form of Excuse from any NATO Western Government they are all Corrupt and are Complicit to this GENOCIDE.

