Let us dispense, once and for all, with the fiction that elections in Empire Central matter. They do not. The dog-and-pony show of debates, campaign rallies, and endless political ads is a carnival of distraction—a gaudy spectacle designed to convince the American masses that they have a say in their own governance. But behind the curtain, where the real decisions are made, it is the oligarchs, the hedge fund managers, and the Wall Street thugs who rule. Their wealth buys power, their connections buy influence, and their interests determine policy.

Donald Trump’s nomination of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary is just the latest proof that the so-called “democracy” of the United States is nothing more than an elaborate, if by now, transparent, con. Bessent—a billionaire hedge fund manager with deep ties to George Soros, Wall Street, and elite secret societies—is a fitting emblem of America's rotten political system. It doesn’t matter whether the president is a Republican or a Democrat, a populist or a neoliberal. The oligarchs always win.

Elections Are Theater

Elections in America are reality television. They are carefully choreographed productions designed to give the illusion of choice. Red team or blue team? Pick your flavor of corporate stooge. Every four years, Americans line up to vote, believing they are participating in democracy, when in fact they are simply ratifying the power of the ruling elite.

Trump’s “drain the swamp” rhetoric was always a lie, but so was Biden’s promise to “build back better.” These slogans are marketing gimmicks, focus-grouped phrases crafted to keep the masses docile and distracted while the machinery of oligarchic rule grinds on.

Wall Street Wins, Always

What does Scott Bessent’s nomination tell us? It tells us that Wall Street runs America. It tells us that the billionaire class—the very architects of America's economic inequality—are the ones writing the rules. Bessent’s career was built on shorting currencies, profiting from financial chaos, and advancing the interests of global capital. This is the man tasked with managing America’s Treasury. The fox isn’t guarding the henhouse; the fox owns the henhouse.

And let’s not pretend this is unique to Trump. Obama too filled his administration with Wall Street insiders. Biden’s economic team is cut from the same "elite" cloth. There is no daylight between the two parties when it comes to serving their true masters: the financial elite.

America: A Kleptocracy in Disguise

The United States is not a democracy; it is a kleptocracy. It is a nation ruled by thieves, for thieves, where the only goal of governance is to funnel more wealth into the hands of the few at the expense of the many. Billionaires and corporations control Congress. They write the laws. They fund the campaigns. They ensure that no matter who wins, they will always come out on top.

Do you think your vote matters? That the voices of ordinary citizens shape policy? Look at the trillions handed to Wall Street during the financial crisis while millions lost their homes. Look at the billions in subsidies handed to corporations during the "pandemic" while small businesses shuttered and workers struggled to survive. This is not democracy. This is organized looting. And it works...oh so well.

The Mask Is Off

The mask has slipped, and the charade is no longer convincing. Even the most die-hard flag-waver must now confront the truth: America is not governed by the will of the people. It is governed by a tiny, insulated elite who view the rest of Americans as little more than pawns in their games of power and profit. And they are not wrong.

Scott Bessent’s nomination isn’t an anomaly; it’s the rule. It is a declaration that the oligarchs are in charge and that your vote is irrelevant. The billionaires and their political puppets don’t even bother hiding it anymore. Why should they? The system is rigged so thoroughly in their favor that no amount of public outrage can touch them.

The Reckoning

The question is not whether the American empire will collapse; it is when. A system this corrupt, this hollowed-out, cannot endure. The fabric of society is unraveling. The wealth gap is obscene. The public’s faith in institutions is eroding. And yet, the oligarchs press on, hoarding more wealth, consolidating more power, and ignoring the cries of the people.

When the collapse comes, it will be deserved. But the tragedy is that it will not be the oligarchs who suffer. It will be the workers, the poor, the vulnerable—those who have always borne the brunt of America’s brutal, extractive system.

Wake Up

America is not a democracy, it never was. It is a playground for billionaires. Until Americans confront this truth and tear down the structures of oligarchic rule, nothing will change. The elections will go on, the slogans will be shouted, and the masses will cheer for their chosen saviors, oblivious to the fact that the game was rigged from the start.

Wake up. The mask is off. The charade is over. It’s time to fight for something real.