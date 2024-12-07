The Geopolitical Compass

The Geopolitical Compass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeff Rich's avatar
Jeff Rich
Dec 15

This is an excellent piece. I write on similar themes and think the reckoning is coming, but the USA leadership above all must abandon the goal and assumption of primacy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Kearney's avatar
William Kearney
Dec 21

Jacobean tragedy: deceit and poison. Result: corpse-strewn landscape😩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Raja Sohail Bashir
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture