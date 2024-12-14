The empire has always cloaked its atrocities in the shimmering garb of virtue. Its crimes are spoken of not as horrors but as necessities—as the inevitable toll of guiding humanity toward progress and order. Yet, beneath this thin veneer of moral justification lies an ancient truth: empire is a system of plunder, sustained not by justice but by deception. It does not simply exploit resources or subjugate nations; it reshapes the moral frameworks of those who serve it, those who govern it, and those who live under its shadow.

In a recent article, The Empire of Evil: How the West Forsook Humanity, we explored the ruthless calculus of chaos that defines modern imperialism. We examined how the West’s alliances with extremists, its weaponization of human rights rhetoric, and its deliberate destabilization of nations like Syria reveal the moral void at the heart of its global ambitions. But as we laid bare the mechanics of empire—its methods and consequences—a deeper question emerged: how does an empire justify such profound immorality? In addition, we took partial inspiration from Simplicius’ recent Substack article, Pieces Begin Slowly Falling into Place in 'New Syria', which provided critical insights into the evolving dynamics in Syria. By examining both its revelations and limitations, this article seeks to expand upon and deepen the analysis of imperial morality. What alchemy transforms the slaughter of innocents into the defense of freedom, the arming of jihadists into the pursuit of stability, the destruction of nations into the promotion of peace?

This article seeks to answer those questions, exploring the psychological and sociological machinery that sustains empire. It is not enough to condemn imperial violence; we must understand how it becomes normalized, how its architects and adherents convince themselves of its necessity. To do so, we must trace the moral alchemy of empire across three levels: the state, which institutionalizes violence; the policymakers, who rationalize atrocity; and the population, which consents to the unthinkable.

This journey begins in the veiled halls of power, where language is twisted into a tool of domination and where the crimes of empire are not only justified but celebrated. It moves to the minds of those who craft these policies, dissecting the mechanisms of moral disengagement that allow them to perpetuate suffering without remorse. Finally, it turns to the broader society, exploring how entire populations are conditioned to accept, and even embrace, the imperial project.

To illuminate these dynamics, we will draw on historical and contemporary examples: the British Empire’s "civilizing mission," the U.S. war in Vietnam, and the ongoing tragedy in Syria. We will expose how the patterns of justification remain eerily consistent across time and geography, evolving only in their methods but never in their intent.

If The Empire of Evil examined the actions of empire, this piece uncovers its soul. It is a soul hollowed out by the relentless pursuit of power, its moral compass shattered, its humanity forsaken. In doing so, we hope to confront not only the cruelty of empire but the complicity of those who enable it. For it is only by understanding the moral alchemy of empire that we can hope to resist its corrosive pull and imagine a world freed from its grasp.

The State: Institutionalizing Violence

Empires do not stumble into atrocity; they engineer it. The state, as the architect of imperial ambition, constructs vast and intricate systems designed to cloak violence in legality and necessity. Bureaucracies, legal frameworks, and international institutions become instruments of domination, repurposed to justify what would otherwise be condemned. Language itself is weaponized, transforming bombings into "interventions" and coups into "restorations of democracy."

Consider the tragic fate of Libya. Once the most prosperous nation in Africa, it was reduced to chaos following NATO’s intervention in 2011. Cloaked in the anaesthetizing language of humanitarianism, this campaign purported to protect civilians but instead shattered the state, leaving behind a fractured land ruled by competing militias. The overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi was not the harbinger of democracy, as proclaimed, but a betrayal of a leader who, despite years of resisting Western dominance, had sought to reconcile with the West. Gaddafi’s tentative rapprochement—marked by disarmament and cooperation—was met not with partnership but with destruction, revealing the collective West’s unwillingness to tolerate even conditional sovereignty from states it seeks to control. Libya’s infrastructure was decimated, its social fabric torn apart, and its people subjected to ongoing violence and instability. This was not a failure of policy but its very goal: to transform Libya into a failed state incapable of challenging Western interests in the region. Gaddafi's vision of a united Africa—anchored by a new currency to challenge the dominance of the dollar and a continental body designed to empower African states—posed a direct threat to Western hegemony and interests. These initiatives were not merely symbolic; they aimed to shift the balance of economic and political power in favor of a continent long exploited by Western powers. By dismantling Libya, the West effectively quashed this challenge, ensuring that the structures of dependency and domination remained intact.

This is not a modern innovation. The British Empire perfected the art of framing conquest as a moral imperative, using the language of "civilizing missions" to justify the exploitation and partition of entire continents. From the Opium Wars in China to the carving up of Africa, Britain’s actions were shielded by a rhetoric of benevolence, even as they inflicted untold suffering. The same mechanisms are visible today, refined and repurposed for a new century but driven by the same logic of domination.

The state’s ability to institutionalize violence depends on its control of narrative. It must not only carry out atrocities but convince its citizens, and often the world, that these acts are necessary and just. This requires a relentless effort to obscure the true nature of its actions. Through media complicity, diplomatic theater, and carefully managed leaks, states construct a reality where imperial aggression is seen as a force for good. The victims—those whose homes are bombed, whose families are torn apart, whose futures are obliterated—are rendered invisible, their suffering erased from the story entirely.

But this illusion cannot endure indefinitely. The veiled halls of power may obscure the truth for a time, but the consequences of imperial violence inevitably surface. The fractured nations, the destabilized regions, and the generations condemned to poverty and despair stand as living indictments of the state’s machinery of oppression. And yet, the empire presses on, refining its methods, perfecting its justifications, convinced that the edifice of lies it has built will never collapse.

The state, in its quest for domination, becomes both the wielder and the victim of its violence. The institutions designed to expand its power begin to erode its moral foundation, leaving behind a structure that is strong in appearance but hollow at its core. In the end, the state’s relentless pursuit of control ensures not its security but its eventual decay. For no empire, no matter how meticulously constructed, can endure forever when built upon a foundation of suffering and deceit.

The Policymakers: Rationalizing Atrocity

If the state constructs the architecture of imperial violence, policymakers are the engineers who breathe life into its mechanisms. Behind every drone strike, every covert operation, and every regime change lies a mind adept at rationalizing atrocity. These individuals, often draped in the language of pragmatism and necessity, turn policies of destruction into acts of virtue.

It is here, within the corridors of decision-making, that the most chilling moral alchemy occurs. Policymakers frame their actions as reluctant but unavoidable steps toward safeguarding national security or advancing democracy. They invoke the specter of greater evils to justify the horrors they unleash. In their calculus, the ends always justify the means, no matter how devastating those means may be.

Take, for instance, the U.S. decision to arm jihadist factions in Syria. Sold as a strategy to counter the Assad regime’s alleged brutality, this policy empowered groups that would later wreak havoc across the region. The architects of this plan likely viewed it not as an ethical dilemma but as a geopolitical necessity—a cold calculation in the chessboard of empire. Their justification rested on a familiar argument: if we don’t act, our adversaries will. The morality of the decision was secondary, a mere afterthought overshadowed by strategic imperatives.

This mindset is not unique to modern imperialism. Historical parallels abound. During the Vietnam War, policymakers in Washington justified the mass bombing of civilians as a means to stop the spread of communism. The logic was simple and devastating: better a million dead in Southeast Asia than a perceived shift in global power. Documents like the Pentagon Papers reveal the extent of this moral disengagement, exposing policymakers such as Robert McNamara, who orchestrated the Vietnam War's escalation despite knowing the improbability of success, and Henry Kissinger, whose realpolitik justified the devastation of Cambodia and Laos under the guise of Cold War strategy. These individuals viewed the destruction of entire regions as a tolerable price for preserving U.S. dominance, cloaking their actions in the language of pragmatism while leaving legacies of immense human suffering.

Psychological mechanisms like cognitive dissonance and moral disengagement enable such rationalizations. Policymakers compartmentalize their actions, shielding themselves from the human cost of their decisions. By distancing themselves from the immediate consequences—whether through bureaucratic processes, euphemistic language, or the sheer abstraction of war—they absolve themselves of guilt. The victims of their policies become numbers on a report, faceless and nameless, reduced to collateral damage in service of a supposedly higher purpose.

This process is further bolstered by the echo chambers of think tanks, intelligence agencies, and elite academic institutions. These entities provide the intellectual scaffolding for empire, offering policymakers the language and frameworks needed to justify their actions. Terms like “nation-building” or “pre-emptive defense” transform imperial aggression into acts of benevolence. The policymakers themselves come to believe in the righteousness of their actions, their moral clarity eroded by the very systems that claim to uphold it.

And yet, history shows that such rationalizations often unravel—but not in ways that prevent their repetition elsewhere. The Vietnam War ended not with a triumphant defense of democracy but with the stark realization of its moral and strategic futility. The architects of the Iraq War, once confident in their ability to reshape the Middle East, now face the undeniable legacy of destabilization and suffering. Yet these cautionary tales rarely alter the trajectory of empire, for those in power do not seek to learn from the past; they care only to perpetuate dominance, regardless of the cost. The cycle repeats, not from ignorance, but from a deliberate refusal to prioritize humanity over hegemony.

The policymakers of empire are not merely technocrats executing strategy; they are willing participants in a profound moral corruption. They transform human suffering into abstractions, cloak aggression in the language of necessity, and construct realities that shield themselves from accountability. Their decisions, however, are not without consequence—for themselves, for the nations they devastate, and for the empires they serve.

The Population: Conditioning Consent

Empires are not sustained solely by the actions of their leaders or the systems they build. Their survival depends on the silent consent, and often active participation, of the populations they govern. This consent is not coerced at gunpoint, but manufactured through a carefully orchestrated process of normalization, distraction, and dehumanization. The moral alchemy of empire reaches its zenith not in the halls of power, but in the hearts and minds of ordinary people who come to accept the unacceptable.

In democratic societies, where empires rely on the appearance of public approval, the media becomes the chief architect of consent. Today, the ongoing genocide in Gaza—where each day brings the slaughter of masses, predominantly women and children, in a barbaric campaign of ethnic cleansing—is hardly mentioned in mainstream media. Conveniently overshadowed by the horrendous events in Syria, this vile Zionist carnage is systematically erased from public consciousness, buried under layers of deliberate omission and indifference. The victims’ voices are drowned out, their plight relegated to silence. Meanwhile, the indicted war criminal Netanyahu likely revels in the West’s distraction, as the atrocities in Gaza fade into obscurity.

At the same time, the media’s euphemistic framing ensures that other atrocities of empire remain palatable. Drone strikes that obliterate families are recast as “targeted operations.” Civilian casualties are dismissed as “collateral damage.” By stripping the humanity from those affected, the media absolves the empire of accountability while presenting its motives as noble and necessary.

Education systems further reinforce this narrative, teaching sanitized histories that glorify national achievements while downplaying or erasing imperial atrocities. Generations are raised to see their country as a force for good, its wars as righteous, and its global dominance as a natural order. This curated worldview fosters an emotional distance from the realities of empire, allowing populations to view themselves as benefactors rather than oppressors.

The process is not limited to omission. Empires actively cultivate fear and othering to ensure compliance. By exaggerating external threats and dehumanizing perceived enemies, they create a climate in which violence feels justified, even essential. The war on terror offers a stark example: entire populations in West Asia were reduced to faceless caricatures—terrorists, insurgents, extremists—stripped of individuality and humanity. In such a context, even the most egregious acts of violence can be rationalized by the public as necessary for their safety.

Pop culture and entertainment also play a role in this conditioning. Films, television shows, and video games glorify military interventions and reinforce the dichotomy of hero and villain, with empire always cast as the savior. One striking example is the film American Sniper, which valorizes a U.S. soldier’s actions in Iraq while reducing the people of the region to faceless enemies, stripped of context or humanity. The lines between reality and fiction blur, and the public internalizes a narrative in which their nation’s actions, however brutal, are inherently just.

The conditioning of consent does not result in overt complicity for most; it manifests as apathy. Faced with sanitized information and bombarded with distractions, populations disengage from the moral implications of their empire’s actions. The victims of imperial violence remain distant and abstract, their suffering overshadowed by the immediacy of domestic concerns and entertainment.

But apathy is not harmless. It is the fertile ground on which empire thrives. By remaining silent, populations allow atrocities to continue unchecked. The machinery of imperial violence does not require the approval of all; it needs only the inaction of most. In this way, ordinary people, often unknowingly—or perhaps knowingly but conveniently indifferent—become enablers of extraordinary crimes. Many in the West, shielded from the consequences of imperial violence, seem all too willing to not know, to avert their gaze and embrace a comforting ignorance. This selective unawareness is not imposed but chosen, a tacit agreement to prioritize personal convenience over moral responsibility.

There are, of course, moments when this consensus fractures. The Vietnam War saw unprecedented protests, as images of napalm-scorched children and massacred villages broke through the curtain of propaganda. Yet such resistance remains the exception, not the rule. The systems of normalization are too entrenched, the distractions too pervasive, for dissent to emerge on a scale that truly threatens the empire.

This reality raises uncomfortable questions for those living within imperial systems. How much of their ignorance is manufactured, and how much is chosen? At what point does apathy become complicity? And what would it take to awaken a population anesthetized by propaganda and convenience?

The Self-Destruction of Empires

Empires do not fall because of external pressures alone. They collapse from within, undone by the same moral decay and structural rot that once enabled their rise. The mechanisms of domination, which serve to consolidate power in the short term, inevitably erode the moral and institutional foundations of the state itself. As empires overextend their reach and brutalize their subjects, they undermine the very principles they claim to uphold, creating a contradiction too profound to sustain.

History is replete with examples of empires undone by their hubris. The Roman Empire, at its height, controlled vast swathes of the known world, but its reliance on slave labor, excessive militarism, and political corruption hollowed out its core. The British Empire, the largest in history, wielded enormous power, but its insistence on exploitation and racial supremacy sparked resistance movements that ultimately led to its fragmentation. Similarly, the Ottoman Empire, once a sprawling and diverse dominion, crumbled under the weight of internal dissent, economic stagnation, and its failure to modernize in the face of rising European powers. These collapses were not sudden; they were the culmination of decades, even centuries, of moral and structural degradation.

Modern empires are no different. The United States, the contemporary inheritor of imperial ambition, exhibits the same patterns of overreach and decay. From its inception, the United States has pursued hegemony with relentless persistence, a defining feature of its national project. This pursuit has left a trail of shattered nations and broken lives, but it has also inflicted profound harm on its own society. Endless wars drain resources that could be used to address domestic inequalities. The militarization of society fosters a culture of violence, while the erosion of civil liberties in the name of security undermines democratic principles. The empire’s very successes sow the seeds of its failure.

The self-destruction of empires is not merely a historical inevitability; it is a moral certainty. An empire built on suffering cannot endure indefinitely, for the human spirit, both within and beyond its borders, will not tolerate oppression forever. Resistance, whether in the form of rebellion, nonviolent protest, or cultural defiance, emerges as a natural response to the dehumanization wrought by imperial power. This response is deeply rooted in human psychology—particularly the frustration-aggression hypothesis, which suggests that oppression breeds resistance. The more prolonged the dehumanization, the more inevitable the resistance becomes. Historical examples abound: from the peaceful civil disobedience of Mahatma Gandhi in India to the violent struggle of the Algerian FLN against French colonialism, oppressed populations have consistently fought back. Furthermore, psychological theories such as Maslow's hierarchy of needs explain why once basic survival is ensured, people will seek autonomy and dignity, often through resistance. However, there are circumstances where resistance may be suppressed, such as under extreme repression, co-optation by imperial forces, or when a population is pacified by economic dependence or propaganda. In the West today, the situation is characterized by a subtle but pervasive form of pacification. The political and economic elites have successfully co-opted much of the population, offering material comforts, consumerism, and entertainment in exchange for compliance. However, these comforts are now in decline for the majority in the West. This erosion of material stability will soon become a huge problem for the elites who believe they can continue to extract wealth while the people suffer. Propaganda, in the form of mainstream media narratives and social media algorithms, further stifles critical thinking, while economic dependency on neoliberal structures keeps many tethered to the system. But as the economic crisis deepens and material conditions worsen, the anesthetized population may awaken. When the comforts of consumerism fade, the pitchforks of revolution are likely to come out, as history shows that the oppressed, when pushed beyond their limits, will eventually demand change.

Yet the collapse of an empire is not necessarily a cause for celebration. The end of one imperial order often gives rise to another, as new powers vie to fill the vacuum left behind. The cycle of domination persists, driven by the same human failings that gave birth to empire in the first place. Breaking this cycle requires more than the fall of an empire; it demands a fundamental reimagining of power, justice, and human dignity.

The question, then, is whether we can learn from history or whether we are doomed to repeat it. Can we confront the moral contradictions of empire and chart a new course, or will we continue to allow the machinery of domination to grind on, consuming lives and futures in its path? Some see hope in contemporary alternatives like BRICS, which at least aspire to offer a multipolar vision distinct from the unipolar dominance of the American empire. The answer lies not in the hands of empires, but in the choices of individuals and societies willing to challenge their own complicity and imagine a world beyond empire.

Toward Moral Reckoning

To live within an empire is to live in a state of moral contradiction. It is to benefit from a system built on violence, exploitation, and dehumanization, even as we distance ourselves from the suffering that fuels its power. In the West, the comforts we enjoy are made possible by a parasitic imperial system that exploits people and resources across the globe. These material comforts, once perceived as a stable foundation, are now eroding. The empire is in decline, and yet, it clings to its structures of control and oppression, suppressing dissent through pacification, co-optation, and the false promises of consumerism.

The question we must ask ourselves, then, is whether a reckoning is possible. Can we confront the moral contradictions of empire, or will we continue to avert our gaze, anesthetized by the now waning comforts of consumerism and the distractions of modern life? The collapse of empires is inevitable, driven by the internal rot that accompanies the pursuit of dominance at any cost. However, the inevitable destruction of empire does not mean the end of history; it is an opportunity to reimagine a world free from the shackles of imperialism. But this requires us to face uncomfortable truths and to take responsibility for our complicity in a system that perpetuates suffering.

This is where introspection becomes essential. Each and every one of us must examine not only the empire’s crimes but our role within it. How have we consented to the status quo? In what ways have we been co-opted by the promises of material wealth and comfort, while turning a blind eye to the horrific suffering of others upon which that material wealth and comfort is founded? Resistance to empire may not always be overt, but it is a moral responsibility for those of us who are not subjected to its full brutality to act in solidarity with those who suffer under its bone-crushing weight.

The empire may not fall today, but we are at a crucial juncture in history. The question is not whether we will resist, but whether we are willing to face the truth about what empire has done and continues to do, and whether we are prepared to take action. We must ask ourselves: Can we resist the inertia of history and demand a world built on justice, dignity, and solidarity? The reckoning begins with each of us. It starts with the courage to ask difficult questions and to take responsibility for the choices we make. Only then can we truly begin to imagine a world beyond empire.