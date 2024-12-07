On December 5, 2024, Caitlin Johnstone penned a piercing reflection on the moral void underpinning the West’s relentless pursuit of global dominance. Her Substack Note, "This is one of those things that looks more evil the longer you stare at it", delivers a scathing indictment of a system that treats young lives and entire nations as expendable resources in its quest for unipolar hegemony.

It is a grim reality: the unbroken chain of wars, from the Cold War’s end to today, tethered to a doctrine of domination so entrenched that it devours lives with mechanical indifference.

A System Built on Sacrifice

A mother folds her son’s uniform, shipped to fight in a war where victory is neither possible nor truly sought. Thousands of miles away, a child weeps in the ruins of her home, demolished by a missile carrying a nation’s flag and the tacit approval of its people. These scenes, multiplied endlessly, are the decrepit currency of empire.

As Caitlin Johnstone rightly observes, the West’s military-industrial complex sees war not as a tragedy, but as an infinitely repeatable business strategy. Youth are conscripted or recruited to die, and nations are turned into smoldering ruins—simply to ensure that no rival power may emerge to challenge the dominance of those who habitually wield global power. The insane human cost, measured in lives lost and futures stolen, is rendered invisible by the ceaseless propaganda that sanctifies violence and war as a defense of freedom.

The Unbroken Pursuit of Hegemony

When the Soviet Union dissolved in 1991, the world stood at a crossroads. Humanity could have embraced a new order, grounded in mutual respect and cooperation. Instead, the United States and its allies chose the neoconservative path of unipolar dominance.

The architects of this vision, ensconced in think tanks and government offices, devised strategies to maintain hegemony at any cost. NATO expanded, despite repeated assurances to the contrary. Regime changes were orchestrated across the globe, from the Middle East to Latin America, cloaked in the language of liberation. Each act of intervention, each invasion, left a trail of devastation and instability, but these were deemed acceptable collateral damage in service to empire.

Syria, Ukraine, and the Machinery of War

Consider Syria—a nation whose suffering has been weaponized as part of this strategy. The aim is not to win, as Caitlin Johnstone points out, but to tie up adversaries like Russia, to destabilize and weaken their capacity to resist the West’s economic and military dominance. Ukraine, too, has been cast into the fire, its people paying the deadly price for a proxy war aimed not at peace, but at prolonging conflict to weaken Moscow.

And always, behind the rhetoric of freedom and democracy, lies the stark imperial truth: war is profitable. Defense contractors see their stocks soar. Politicians secure campaign donations from the same corporations that lobby for endless intervention. War is no longer an anomaly—it is the status quo. It is forever.

The Moral Cost of Silence

To speak of this system without moral condemnation is to betray the victims of its machinations. The West’s leaders do not march reluctantly into war; they stride boldly, fortified by the silence and complicity of those they govern.

This is not strategy; it is pathology—a moral sickness that values the machinery of power over the sanctity of life. Caitlin Johnstone’s words cut to the heart of this sickness: “They’re pushing for teenagers to be thrown into the fires of an unwinnable war like it’s nothing.” It is nothing to them because the architects of empire do not pay the price. They outsource that cost to the young, the poor, and the powerless.

A Call to Reckon and Resist

There is no undoing the devastation wrought by this unending cycle of war. But there is a choice to be made. Will we remain complicit, allowing this machine to grind on unchecked, or will we demand a reckoning?

The answer lies in breaking the silence. It lies in calling out the lies that sustain this system and rejecting the narratives that frame war as inevitable. We must imagine and we must demand a new world—one rooted not in conquest, but in cooperation; not in dominance, but in justice.

Caitlin Johnstone has ignited this conversation with her characteristic clarity and inimitable courage. In her Note, she offers not just critique, but a mirror in which we must examine ourselves. I offer this reflection as a continuation of her vital call, and as a challenge to all who read it: the time to resist is now.