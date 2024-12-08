Pluralism Under Siege

The Middle East, a region once celebrated for its diversity of faiths, cultures, and traditions, is undergoing a profound transformation. From the forced imposition of Salafism in Syria to the erasure of Palestinian identity, we are witnessing the destruction of pluralistic societies in real-time. The events unfolding in Syria, Lebanon, and Palestine are not random—they are the result of a deliberate imperial strategy, designed to consolidate power by undermining religious and cultural diversity.

At the heart of this strategy is what Craig Murray refers to as a “devil’s bargain”—a deal between Turkey, the Gulf States, and Israel: the elimination of Palestinian resistance and the creation of a Greater Israel in exchange for the annihilation of Shia minorities and the imposition of a Salafist order across the Levant. This sectarian weaponization is the key to understanding the current geopolitical upheaval. But what does it mean for the future of societies in Syria, Lebanon, and beyond? And what does this campaign reveal about the deeper nature of empire and power?

Historical Playbook: Divide and Rule

The divide-and-rule strategy is not new. Imperial powers have long manipulated religious and ethnic divisions to maintain control over their colonies. In both India and the Middle East, the British Empire pioneered methods of fragmentation that continue to shape the region today.

Britain in India:

The British Raj famously exploited religious divisions between Hindus and Muslims, institutionalizing the “divide-and-rule” strategy through policies like separate electorates . These policies fomented a historical rift that culminated in the bloody partition of India in 1947 (which affected my own family in profound measure), which led to millions of deaths and the displacement of entire populations. By turning the Hindu and Muslim populations into political rivals, the British ensured that no single group could unite against colonial rule, setting the stage for enduring tensions.

Britain in the Middle East:

In the Middle East, the British not only fractured the Arab world with the Sykes-Picot Agreement in 1916 but also fueled Sunni-Shia rivalries. They helped establish a Sunni monarchy in Iraq, despite the country being home to a Shia majority. By doing so, Britain solidified its control while ensuring that no unified resistance could emerge. The British mandate in Palestine further aggravated tensions, particularly with the establishment of Zionist colonies. These moves were not just geopolitically motivated—they were part of a long-term strategy to ensure that no pan-Arab nationalist movement could challenge British or later, American, power in the region.

The Philosophical Significance of Pluralism

Pluralism—the idea that a society should allow diverse cultures, religions, and identities to coexist peacefully—is a cornerstone of modern democratic thought. In societies where pluralism thrives, mutual recognition and respect are essential for social harmony. Philosophers like Charles Taylor have emphasized that pluralism is necessary for human flourishing, as it allows people to engage with different cultures and ideas in a meaningful way.

But what happens when pluralism is destroyed? The rise of sectarianism and religious supremacism—whether Salafism in Syria or Zionism in Israel—represents an all-out assault on these cherished principles. The Levant’s historical model of coexistence—where Christians, Muslims, and Jews lived largely harmoniously side by side over centuries—is being dismantled by warped imperial forces that now seek to homogenize the region under ideological purity. The destruction of pluralism is not only a political crisis but a philosophical one—it is a rejection of the shared humanity that makes societies thrive. This rejection is core to American imperialism.

The Geopolitical Logic of Erasing Pluralism

The collapse of pluralism in the Levant is driven by two interwoven geopolitical agendas: Zionism and Salafism, both supported by the U.S. empire.

Zionism’s Expansionist Agenda:

Zionism seeks to expand Israel’s borders at the expense of its neighbors, particularly Palestine, Lebanon, and Syria. The Clean Break strategy , formulated by Israeli and neoconservative strategists in the 1990s, calls for the destabilization of Syria and the fragmentation of Lebanon to ensure Israel’s regional dominance . The alliance between Israel and Saudi Arabia , both pursuing sectarian agendas , enables this transformation. The destruction of Palestinian identity and the repression of Shia Muslims are strategic moves to solidify the possibility of a Greater Israel .

Salafist Ideology:

Saudi Arabia’s Salafist agenda has become a critical tool in this broader imperial strategy. By empowering Salafist factions in Syria, Saudi Arabia aims to replace diverse forms of Islam with a rigid, theocratic Sunni model . This Salafist expansion is not merely religious—it is deeply political. The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, the funding of Salafist groups across Syria and Lebanon, and the imposition of Salafist rule in parts of Iraq are all part of a broader vision to create a unified Sunni bloc in the region, one that can be readily co-opted to further U.S. and Israeli objectives.

U.S. as the Linchpin of Sectarian Transformation:

The United States acts as the linchpin of this sectarian transformation. By funding, arming, and providing air support to Salafist jihadists in Syria, the U.S. is not merely backing a proxy war—it is facilitating a tectonic shift in the region’s religious and political landscape. This strategy is a direct assault on the pluralistic traditions of the Levant. As the U.S. backs groups like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), it enables the destruction of diverse communities in favor of an authoritarian, theocratic order.

In this light, the United States reveals itself as not a beacon of democracy and pluralism but a force that undermines these very values, perpetuating a vision of the world where cultural and religious diversity are replaced by monolithic ideologies.

The Human Toll: Pluralism Lost

The human cost of this geopolitical transformation is staggering, not just in terms of lives lost, but in the erasure of cultural and religious heritage.

Aleppo and the End of Christian and Shia Traditions:

In Aleppo, once a vibrant city home to Christian, Shia, and Sunni communities, the imposition of Salafism has destroyed centuries of coexistence. Churches are desecrated, the sale of alcohol banned, and women forced to veil . The city’s historic diversity is being replaced with a rigid, monolithic system, all in the name of religious purity.

Gaza:

The Israeli genocide in Gaza is part of the broader agenda to create an ethno-supremacist Greater Israel . Palestinian culture —its language , its arts , its faith —is under existential threat. This is not just a war against a people, but a war against a civilization . The parallels between this and the destruction of pluralism in Syria and Lebanon are chilling.

Lebanon:

Once a beacon of pluralism, Lebanon now faces increasing pressures from both Salafist incursions and Zionist expansion. The Phalangist militias—historically aligned with Israel—are reasserting their influence in parts of Beirut, further fragmenting the country. The collapse of Syria will likely result in Lebanon’s destabilization, leaving it vulnerable to the forces of sectarianism and religious extremism.

The Lessons of History: Empire’s Tools and the Resistance Ahead

Empires have always sought to impose unity by destroying diversity. The historical record is replete with examples of how imperial forces eroded pluralism to consolidate power. From Rome’s suppression of early Christians to the Ottoman Empire’s manipulation of sectarian divides in the Balkans, the strategies remain consistent: divide, rule, and subjugate.

Rome:

The Roman Empire’s efforts to enforce religious conformity and cultural assimilation ultimately fueled resistance movements, such as the early Christian church, which challenged Roman hegemony. Roman efforts to suppress diversity only amplified its internal contradictions and hastened its decline.

Ottoman Empire:

The Ottomans institutionalized sectarianism in the Balkans and the Middle East. By privileging some groups over others, they sowed the seeds of future conflicts, which would explode after the empire’s collapse.

British and French Empires:

In both India and the Middle East, British and French imperial powers exploited religious and ethnic divisions to undermine resistance. The British Empire used Hindu-Muslim antagonism in India, while the French played on Christian-Muslim divisions in Lebanon. These tactics continue to haunt the region today, as the Middle East remains a patchwork of sectarianism, violence, and empire-driven fragmentation.

A Call to Preserve Pluralism: Global Resistance

The destruction of pluralism in the Levant is not simply a regional tragedy; it is a global imperative. What is at stake is the future of societies based on mutual respect, the acceptance of diversity, and the flourishing of collective humanity. The forces driving the dismantling of Syria’s pluralistic society, the annihilation of Palestine, and the erosion of Lebanon’s religious and cultural richness are part of a broader agenda of empire-driven domination.

This agenda, backed by Zionist and Salafist ideologies, does not merely threaten the Levant; it sets a precedent for the world. The Middle East is a microcosm of the global battle between authoritarian homogenization and cultural and religious diversity. If we allow these forces to succeed in erasing pluralism in such a historically rich region, the message will be clear: diversity will no longer be a cherished value, but a liability to those seeking to impose uniformity.

But as much as we are witnessing the decline of pluralism, we are also seeing inspiring acts of resistance. From Iran to Hezbollah, from grassroots movements across the Middle East to solidarity campaigns in the Global South, there is a growing chorus of voices committed to preserving the values of diversity, coexistence, and mutual respect. The fight to preserve pluralism, as Craig Murray insightfully points out, is not just about resisting Salafist and Zionist domination—it is about asserting the right of all people to live in societies that reflect the complexity and beauty of their diverse identities.

Global South Leadership: Defending Pluralism and Sovereignty

It is the Global South, more than any other region, that holds the key to challenging the imperialist designs of the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia. Nations like Iran, which have long resisted American hegemony and have championed the cause of pluralism, provide an alternative vision of sovereignty. Iran’s support for Hezbollah and the Syrian government, as well as its role in supporting Palestinian resistance movements, reflects a commitment to the protection of diverse identities—whether Shia, Christian, Sunni, or secular.

For Iran, Syria, and Hezbollah, the fight is about more than simply countering imperialism. It is about defending a vision of the Middle East where diverse communities coexist and resist the erosion of their cultural and religious identities. This is why Syria’s survival as a pluralistic state matters not just for Syrians, but for all of us. Their resilience in the face of overwhelming foreign intervention is a testament to the possibility of building societies that celebrate diversity rather than destroy it.

Moreover, countries like Venezuela, Cuba, and Bolivia, who have historically stood against Western domination, continue to show the world that it is possible to chart an independent path that upholds sovereignty and resists foreign-imposed uniformity. Their leadership in global movements, such as the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and BRICS, has offered a vision of multipolarity—a world where the forces of pluralism, justice, and cooperation can flourish. Their efforts remind us that even in the face of overwhelming imperial pressure, nations committed to human dignity and self-determination can make a difference.

Grassroots Solidarity: Building Alliances for Pluralism

While state-led resistance is essential, it is the grassroots movements that will ultimately determine the success of the battle for pluralism. The global response to the destruction of pluralism in the Levant must be multifaceted, involving civil society, activists, intellectuals, and artists who can create alternative narratives and build solidarity across borders.

Movements like Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) against Israeli apartheid, and campaigns to boycott Salafist groups and their backers, have already shown the power of grassroots action. These movements, though often facing tremendous opposition from powerful elites, have forced the global community to reconsider its complicity in the destruction of pluralistic societies. The ability to challenge dominant narratives and put pressure on governments and corporations that support sectarian violence is essential for preserving diversity.

But this resistance cannot be limited to one region or cause. The solidarity of the oppressed in the Middle East must be linked to struggles across the world—whether against racism, imperialism, climate change, or economic inequality. In every corner of the globe, there are movements fighting for a future that values human dignity over religious, racial, or ethnic purity. These struggles are interconnected, and the fight to preserve pluralism in the Middle East is an important part of the broader global struggle for justice.

The Fight for Diversity is Universal

Pluralism is not just a concept—it is a human imperative. It reflects the understanding that human societies are complex and that diversity—whether religious, cultural, or ideological—is not something to be feared or destroyed, but celebrated. The forces currently attacking pluralism in the Levant aim to redefine the region according to narrow, sectarian ideologies, imposing a monolithic worldview that excludes the richness of human life.

What is happening in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, and beyond is not isolated to the Middle East. It is a global issue that touches every society. The rise of religious fundamentalism, ethno-nationalism, and authoritarianism is a challenge that we must all face. The destruction of pluralism in one region, if left unchecked, could set the precedent for the destruction of diversity and human dignity in others.

This is why the global defense of pluralism is not just about defending the Levant—it is about defending the principles of freedom, equality, and human dignity. Every attack on pluralism in one region is an attack on our shared humanity, and every victory for pluralism—whether in Syria, Lebanon, or Palestine—is a victory for us all.

Rebuilding the Mosaic

The Levant has long been a mosaic of cultures, religions, and histories—a region that once embodied the possibility of human coexistence despite differences. As this mosaic is shattered by imperial forces, the task ahead is clear: we must rebuild it, not just for the Levant, but for all of humanity. The fight to preserve pluralism in the Levant is a fight for the soul of humanity—a fight against the forces that seek to erase diversity and impose an oppressive, monolithic vision of the world.

History teaches us that no empire, however powerful, lasts forever. As imperial structures crumble, the spirit of resistance, fueled by the ideals of pluralism and mutual respect, will endure. It is this spirit that we must nurture and defend, for it is the only path to a just and free world.

The journey to rebuild the mosaic of the Levant is not easy, but it is necessary—for if we fail to preserve pluralism there, we risk losing it everywhere. The defense of pluralism is not just an act of resistance—it is an affirmation of the beauty and complexity of the human condition.

Some Questions for You to Ponder

Here are some thought-provoking questions that I hope will prompt deeper reflection:

What does the destruction of pluralism in the Levant tell us about the future of cultural and religious diversity in the world?

Are we witnessing the last moments of a pluralistic world, or is there still hope for societies that embrace difference and coexistence? Can resistance to imperial domination succeed without embracing the core principles of pluralism and mutual recognition?

What is the role of unity in diversity in overcoming authoritarian and sectarian ideologies? If the empire’s strategy of division succeeds in the Middle East, what might it mean for the rest of the world?

Could the forces of sectarianism, religious supremacism, and imperialism spread globally, and how can we resist them? How much longer can the United States, Israel, and Saudi Arabia continue to manipulate sectarianism in the Middle East without facing the consequences of their actions?

What will happen when the artificial divisions they’ve created inevitably lead to even greater instability?