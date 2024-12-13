It was once hoped, perhaps naively, that the world could be shaped into a shared web of cooperation and mutual advancement, where nations, irrespective of their histories or geographies, could coexist in harmony. The post-Cold War years carried promises of a “new world order,” where democracy would flourish, markets would open, and humanity would rise together to face common challenges. But history has laid bare the sheer hypocrisy of this vision. The West, under the iron fist of American hegemony, has revealed itself incapable of relinquishing its stranglehold on global power. Peaceful coexistence, for the Global South and the BRICS nations, has proven to be nothing more than a mirage—a cynical lie perpetuated by an empire determined to exploit, dominate, and suppress any movement that challenges its supremacy.

The relentless wars, economic sanctions, and covert destabilizations are not anomalies but the very essence of Western power. For America, the promise of democracy and human rights is a weapon wielded selectively, aimed squarely at those who dare to defy its will. The fall of Syria is but the latest chapter in a long saga of destruction. A nation once vibrant, now shattered, its people displaced, its sovereignty violated—all to serve the geopolitical calculus of an empire that speaks of freedom while tightening its chains.

For the BRICS nations, the lesson is clear: negotiation with the West is futile. The idea of equality and shared opportunity is a threat to the American psyche, conditioned by centuries of imperial dominance. To the United States, the rise of the Global South represents an existential challenge, not because it threatens the world, but because it threatens Washington’s unearned supremacy. In this context, war becomes inevitable—not because the Global South seeks it, but because the West demands it.

A World Divided by Violence

The contrast could not be starker. On one side, the BRICS nations represent a diverse coalition of states striving for multipolarity, aiming to build systems that respect sovereignty and champion development over domination. On the other, NATO, the spear of Western power, stands unified in its mission to enforce submission through military might and economic coercion.

The strength of NATO lies not just in its weaponry but in its cohesion. It operates as a single body, its policies dictated by Washington, its actions cloaked in the language of “collective defense.” In contrast, BRICS, despite its immense potential, remains fragmented. While Russia, China, and India possess considerable military and economic capabilities, their lack of coordination leaves them vulnerable. Imagine, for a moment, a BRICS that acted with the same unity as NATO—a coalition capable of countering Western aggression not with scattered resistance, but with calculated strength. Joint defense pacts, intelligence sharing, and coordinated military exercises could transform BRICS from an economic bloc into a geopolitical force capable of ensuring its survival.

Yet, Russia, Iran, and China have been far too cautious—even timid—in their responses to Western violence. Iran’s failure to adequately counter the Zionist entity’s repeated assassinations and attacks, including those at the end of 2024, has emboldened further aggression. Russia’s restrained response to ATACMS and Storm Shadow strikes on its territory, especially in the latter months of 2024, conveys an unacceptable hesitancy. The single use of the hypersonic Oreskin intermediate-range missile, while showcasing technological prowess, has not had the placating effect on the West that Russia had likely hoped for. Instead, this limited display of capability has been interpreted as a sign of reluctance to escalate, further emboldening Western aggression. Meanwhile, China limits itself to diplomatic notes of concern, as though carefully worded statements could halt the relentless tide of chaos. Such caution, though perhaps aimed at preserving stability, has proven dangerously counterproductive, serving only to embolden the West to escalate its campaigns of destabilization and violence across West Asia and beyond.

Economic Sovereignty as a Weapon of Resistance

The West’s dominance is as much financial as it is military. The dollar, wielded like a sword, cuts deep into the autonomy of nations. Sanctions cripple economies, isolate governments, and punish populations, all in the name of upholding a global order that serves only the powerful. For the BRICS nations, building a unified financial front is not just a strategy but a necessity. A BRICS payment system, bypassing SWIFT, would neutralize one of the West’s most potent tools of control and dominance. A decentralized digital reserve currency could liberate economies from the volatility of dollar dependency, creating a shield against Western financial warfare. Let us not advocate for a gold-backed currency, however, as such a system would impose unnecessary restrictions on fiscal policies, particularly in times of economic distress. Gold-backed currencies, while seemingly stable, inherently constrain governments by tying fiscal flexibility to finite reserves, thus limiting the ability to respond effectively to economic downturns, natural disasters, or large-scale financial crises. This rigidity could leave nations vulnerable, as it prioritizes rigid monetary stability over the urgent needs of adaptive and expansive fiscal measures during periods of systemic upheaval.

But such steps demand courage and vision. Maybe more the former than the latter. They require the BRICS nations to confront their differences and prioritize collective survival over individual advantage. For too long, internal divisions have been exploited by the West to sow discord and delay progress. It is a game the West plays masterfully. India’s strategic flirtations with Washington, Brazil’s susceptibility to Western influence—exacerbated by Lola’s personal inclination to align with Western narratives and the political fallout from a scandal involving his wife—and South Africa’s internal struggles are vulnerabilities that must be resolved if BRICS is to coalesce into a unified counterforce.

The Brutal Logic of Empire

America’s relentless pursuit of dominance is not an accident of history but the logical outcome of its imperial design. It is a nation born from conquest, raised on exploitation, and sustained by the subjugation of others. The rhetoric of freedom and democracy is a mask, hiding the bloodied face of empire. In Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya, Syria, Yemen, and throughout much of West Africa, the story is the same: promises of liberation followed by the reality of destruction. Entire generations are sacrificed at the altar of American exceptionalism, their lands turned into battlegrounds, their futures stolen.

The Global South’s aspirations are not radical. They seek only the right to determine their own destinies, to grow and prosper without interference. Yet, to the West, these aspirations are unacceptable. For America, peace is not an option unless it comes with submission. Sovereignty is not a right unless it aligns with Western interests. Development is not a goal unless it serves the empire. This is the brutal logic that drives the unrelenting march towards confrontation.

Toward a New Dawn

If war is unavoidable, as I feel it is, then let it be on terms dictated by those who refuse to bow. The BRICS nations must act now—there is no time to waste. Every moment of hesitation emboldens the aggressor and deepens the crisis. The urgency of the hour demands a unified military strategy, rooted in mutual respect and shared goals, to deter even the most belligerent of adversaries. This is not preparation for aggression, but for all-out defense against a system that thrives on coercion and domination.

An economic framework that prioritizes resilience over dependence must be urgently crafted and implemented, specifically designed to weaken the West’s ability to coerce and punish. By disrupting the mechanisms of financial dominance and sanctioning, such a framework would directly challenge the tools of Western hegemony and provide BRICS nations with the economic sovereignty needed to thrive independently of imperial constraints. Together, the BRICS nations can and must build a new foundation for global governance, one that rejects the tyranny of empire and embraces the principles of equity and justice.

The road ahead will not be easy. The West will fight, as it always has, to preserve its dominance. It will fight to the bitter end. But the world has changed. The voices of the oppressed are rising, demanding a reckoning. For the BRICS nations, this is not just a moment of crisis but an unparalleled opportunity—to lead, to inspire, and to create a future where the dignity of nations is respected, and the horrors of imperialism are consigned to history.

In the end, the choice is clear: to submit to the broken promises of the past or to rise, united, and chart a course towards a new and just order. For the sake of humanity, the latter must prevail, and it must begin now.