For over 12 years, Syria has been systematically dismantled, its people slaughtered, displaced, and left destitute, all in the name of Western imperialism. This grotesque war of attrition was never about democracy, human rights, or liberation. It was about crushing a sovereign state that dared to resist the dictates of the American empire and its regional enforcers—the Zionist entity and its NATO lackey, Turkey.

The recent Turkish-backed offensive in Aleppo is yet another chapter in this sordid saga. Turkey, masquerading as a regional powerbroker, has unleashed its proxy militias—rebranded jihadists with blood-soaked histories—on a country struggling to rebuild after a decade of foreign-engineered destruction. Erdogan’s ambitions are clear: to carve out a colonial enclave in northern Syria, cynically using Syrian refugees as pawns to reshape the region. But Turkey is not acting alone. This is a coordinated assault, orchestrated alongside the Zionist entity and its patron in Washington, to destabilize Syria, weaken Hezbollah, and fracture any semblance of resistance to Western hegemony.

The Lies That Built This War

From the outset, the West sold us a narrative of a "revolution" in Syria—noble freedom fighters rising against tyranny. It was all a lie. The so-called revolutionaries were armed to the teeth by the CIA, trained by NATO, and bankrolled by Gulf monarchies. They were Islamist death squads, intent on ethnic cleansing, religious persecution, and the complete subjugation of women. These groups didn’t emerge organically; they were created, funded, and unleashed by the same forces that claim to champion "freedom" and "democracy."

Washington’s role in this moral abomination is undeniable. From “Operation Timber Sycamore,” which funneled billions in weapons to jihadist groups, to its ongoing illegal occupation of Syrian oil fields, the United States has acted as the primary architect of Syria’s destruction. The Zionist entity, always eager to sow chaos in the region, has provided airstrikes, logistical support, and propaganda to prolong Syria’s suffering. Together, they have nurtured an unholy alliance of Islamist terror and imperial ambition.

And let’s not forget the grotesque hypocrisy. The West sheds crocodile tears over Syria’s humanitarian crisis while directly fueling it. Sanctions choke the life out of Syria’s economy, denying basic goods and medicines to millions. Western-backed militias behead children, destroy infrastructure, and terrorize civilians, yet the corporate media portrays them as heroes. The complicity is staggering.

Turkey’s Role in This Bloodbath

Erdogan’s Turkey has played its part with cynical glee. Under the guise of protecting its borders, it has invaded Syrian territory, displaced Kurdish and Arab populations, and installed extremist militias to act as its enforcers. Turkey’s goal is clear: to rewrite the map of northern Syria, turning it into a neo-Ottoman colony. In this effort, it has aligned perfectly with Zionist and American objectives—stretching the Syrian military thin, destabilizing Damascus, and ensuring the continued suffering of the Syrian people.

What Erdogan offers to NATO is a bridge to chaos—a conduit for Islamist terror, wrapped in the rhetoric of national security. His cynical pragmatism is a dagger in the heart of Syrian sovereignty. And now, with the blessing of Washington and Tel Aviv, he has turned Aleppo into a battleground once more.

A Reckoning Is Coming

The collective West, led by Washington, has built its empire on lies, deceit, and blood. But the world is waking up. The Arab world, once complicit, is now inching toward Syria, recognizing the futility of backing imperial schemes. Russia, Iran, and others have shown that there is still resistance to be found in this multipolar moment.

For Turkey, the Zionist entity, and America, there will be a reckoning. You cannot fund jihadists, destroy entire nations, and poison global discourse with your lies without consequences. The Syrian people, resilient beyond measure, will outlast this imperial assault. But the West? It is crumbling under the weight of its own hypocrisy, its own deceit.

This is not just about Syria. This is about the collapse of an empire—an empire of brutality and greed that has long outlived its moral justification. The age of imperial America and its Zionist client is coming to an end. But at what cost? How many more Aleppos? How many more lives?

History will not forgive the architects of this atrocity, and neither should we.