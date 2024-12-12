The Geopolitical Compass

Paddy McQueenie
Dec 12

Great Article again, It is the Money Men the Billionaires who wield the sword of Power all they ever have to do to get their agenda through is Corrupt the Corruptible and this just happens to be the People we the Working Poor elect to Govern and protect our best interests sad to say the Working Poor are the most stupid gullible species on the Planet. It has always fascinated me how someone working for a Billionaire or Multimillionaire for £10.98 per hour UK or $15 per hour US can Vote for Politicians who happen to be Filthy Rich what do they Know about attempting to survive on Poverty Wages in a Country set up to keep them in Poverty. LOW WAGES and HIGH PRICES for Everything We need to Survive because face it We do not have any Life We have an Existence they allow us does not make any sense to me but it does to Credit Card Corporations, Banks, Personal Finance Companies, Building Societies Pay Day Lenders in fact every institution who are geared solely to Entice Working and non Working Poor Families into unmanageable DEBT. This is how the Establishment keeps Us in Perpetual Poverty just THINK ABOUT THIS our Earnings are abysmal and so short of the amount of money required for us to have a Half Decent Life not a Decent Happy Life just Surviving the whole set up STINKS the majority of Workers do not earn these amounts. £15 per hour based on an 8hr Day 5 Days a Week would give you Gross £2,400 per month on £20 based on the same as above would give you £3,200 Gross. I am basing this calculation on the latter income for a working Single no Relationship Commitment’s £3,200 - NI £188. -IR£1,220. - Pension £400. - Mortgage £800/Council Rent £530. Car Loan - £310. Credit Card - £95. Energy Bills - £200. Fuel - £120 . Public Transport - £170. Food Bill - £400. Clothes Bill - £250. Leisure Time if you can afford it- £120. Predicament After Deductions Of Minus £1,053 if you rent deduct £270 from deficit same applies to all changes no car loan £310 no leisure time £120 don’t use car £120 no credit card £95 Total Free Funds = £62 per month. This is withdrawing car loan leisure time Fuel credit card rent as opposed to mortgage but these calculations do not include The POLL TAX as every Town and City is different how the F*** do the Elitist expect us to be Happy because they tell us constantly that in five years all will be well I have listened to their Drivel for over 30 years so they CAN F*** RIGHT OFF.

Long Live The Free Thinkers. Yours Paddy

Ben_H
Dec 13

I like this article a lot firstly because this rotten empire needs to be exposed (there is still significant number of people that can benefit from more of this!) but also for my little ‘selfish’ reason as it makes (even without a clear intention) a complete and utter mockery of the concept called "Israel" especially by not even mentioning it. So, Excellent work!

