In "Letter to Refaat Alareer," Chris Hedges mourns the tragic loss of Palestinian poet Refaat Alareer, who was murdered by neo-fascist Zionist forces. Hedges underscores the broader context of unending, systemic suppression and violence against Palestinians, highlighting how voices of dissent—whether students, academics, medical professionals, or journalists—are being silenced by any and all means. He emphasizes the enduring power of poetry and storytelling as forms of resistance and remembrance, asserting that despite attempts at erasure, the narratives and humanity of the Palestinian people persist. Hedges pays tribute to Alareer's unwavering commitment to his community and the lasting impact of his literary legacy, positioning his work as a beacon of hope and defiance against oppression.

Tribute Poem In Response to Refaat Alareer's "If I Must Die"

Eternal Echoes

If you must fade,

Your story blooms

In every whispered verse,

In every silent room,

In the hearts that beat beneath the olive trees,

In the winds that carry ancient pleas.

Though shadows seek to veil your light,

Your words ignite the darkest night,

A tapestry of loss and grace,

Woven through each time and place.

Children watch the kites ascend,

Tracing paths your lines commend,

In every flutter, every sigh,

Your spirit soars across the sky.

The land remembers every tear,

Each step you took to persevere,

Your legacy, a steadfast flame,

A testament that calls your name.

We carry forth your solemn song,

In unity, where we belong,

The tale you told will never cease,

In every act, we find our peace.

So rest, dear poet, in the stars,

Your voice remains, unmarred by scars,

The story of a people strong,

Lives on in every heartfelt song.