Tulsi Gabbard. Remember when so many of you hailed her as an anti-war voice, a breath of fresh air in the toxic swamp of Washington? How can you forget? It was yesterday!

Now, as Director of National Intelligence under Trump 2.0, in a jaw-dropping 180-degree turn, she’s enthusiastically cheerleading the bombing of Yemen – a brave country she herself previously, and rightly, described as suffering under a “genocidal war.”

It’s tempting to simply dismiss it as rank hypocrisy, but the psychology of such transformations within the Washington machine is almost certainly more complex, and far more disturbing. Here are some potential (and overlapping) explanations for Gabbard’s seemingly “insane” flip-flop:

The Seduction of Power (and the "Deep State" Embrace): The most straightforward explanation, and perhaps the most accurate, is the sheer corrupting force of power itself. Stepping into the role of Director of National Intelligence means entering the heart of what I term the "Operational US" – that shadowy, unelected, and deeply entrenched network that truly drives US foreign policy. This Operational US encompasses not just intelligence agencies like the CIA and NSA , and the Pentagon to some extent , but also the vast military-industrial complex , powerful lobbying groups , and the permanent bureaucracy itself. It operates behind the mythic facade of American ideals, prioritizing power projection and elite interests above all else. Once inside this system, even individuals with prior “outsider” stances are subjected to immense pressure to conform, access a curated “reality” shaped by intelligence narratives, and, ultimately, internalize the system’s ruthless logic. The Operational US is a powerful, self-perpetuating system that absorbs and transforms individuals , especially those who initially appear to be critics. The "Alignment Tax" here is the complete abandonment of her previous principles to serve the prevailing power structure.

"Pragmatism" as Rationalization for Principle Abandonment: The anti-war stance is easy to hold from the outside. But from within the stifling halls of American power, “pragmatism” becomes the seductive justification for abandoning principle. Perhaps Gabbard now rationalizes that bombing Yemen , however morally repugnant it once seemed , is a “necessary evil” for “national security.” This is the classic siren song of realpolitik: morality is a luxury; power is the only currency. The Operational US thrives on this kind of “pragmatic” amorality.

Cognitive Dissonance & Self-Justification: The sheer chasm between past and present Gabbard must create immense cognitive dissonance – the psychological stress of holding contradictory beliefs. To bridge this gap, the human mind is adept at self-deception. Rationalization kicks in as a powerful defense mechanism. Past convictions are downplayed, current justifications are amplified. The “terrorist threat” from Yemen, however outrageous and manufactured, becomes the new mantra to drown out the inconvenient memories of past moral outrage. Psychologists call this effort justification: when we invest heavily in something (like a new powerful role), we tend to justify our choices, even if it means discarding our own previously held values. Let us also not discount sheer opportunism. Beyond ideology or co-option, the most banal and yet perhaps most powerful motivator is simple self-advancement . Gabbard may have calculated that embracing the pro-establishment, hawkish line was simply the most expedient path to power and influence in the current political landscape . For some, principle is a luxury that readily gives way to personal ambition when real power beckons.

The "Israel First" Smokescreen - A Powerful Tool, Not the Master: While it is impossible to ignore how deeply US foreign policy is warped by an “Israel First” agenda, it is crucial to understand its subordinate role within the larger machinery of empire. Gabbard’s dramatic shift, conveniently aligning with Israeli strategic interests in the region, cannot be dismissed. However, to be clear: the “Israel First” agenda, while incredibly potent, is ultimately a tool, not the master. It is a convenient smokescreen that obscures the deeper, more enduring reality of US imperial ambition. Is her newfound hawkishness on Yemen simply a reflection of pressure to prioritize Israeli objectives above all else within the Operational US? Perhaps in part. But more fundamentally, it reveals how readily the Operational US, whether under Democrat or Republican leadership, and regardless of the shifting justifications of the moment, reverts to its default setting: projection of power, regardless of the human cost, and deeply intertwined with the pursuit of elite interests, now increasingly oligarchic in nature. The “Israel First” agenda provides a readily available and morally manipulative rationale, but the underlying driver remains the insatiable engine of US imperialism, which expertly utilizes the "Israel First" agenda to further its own, broader objectives.

The underlying, and profoundly depressing, takeaway from the Tulsi Gabbard saga is this: you do NOT change the Deep State; the Deep State changes YOU. This should serve as a cold dose of reality for anyone who ever entertained the notion that figures like Bernie Sanders, AOC, or the Orange Man now in the Oval Office could fundamentally alter the imperial course of the Operational US: even if they ever really wanted to. The system is far larger, more entrenched, and more insidious than any individual, even a President, can overcome.

Share

And what of Trump’s supposed “anti-establishment” agenda? What we are witnessing is not a dismantling of the Deep State, but something more sinister: the Deep State now overlaid and dominated by oligarchic power. The same machinery of power remains, but now potentially even more ruthlessly aligned with the naked self-interest and profit motives of a new, and far more dangerous, elite. Figures like Musk and his ilk, now wielding unprecedented influence, are tightening their grip on the levers of power, potentially making the Operational US even more ruthless and unaccountable, driven by naked self-interest and profit.

Tulsi Gabbard’s pinpoint transformation is not just a personal betrayal; it’s a stark warning – a chilling confirmation of a truth many dare not speak aloud. For those who still cling to the illusion of peaceful, incremental change within the American system, consider this: Gabbard's arc reveals the system's unyielding and ultimately violent nature. As I argued in "The Fractured Republic: Violence, Inequality, and the Collapse of American Democracy," meaningful change within this deeply entrenched oligarchy is no longer achievable through the ballot box, through polite appeals, or through any form of peaceful means that remain within the system’s carefully constructed boundaries.

The Operational US, and the oligarchs now ascendant above it, are not amenable to reform; they are architects of a system designed to concentrate wealth and power, maintain the status quo at all costs, and violently crush any genuine challenge to their dominance. We see it in the perpetual wars, in the obscene levels of inequality, and in the ruthless suppression of dissent, from the crushing of labor movements throughout history, to the brutality of the Civil Rights era, to the militarized response to the George Floyd protests. And consider the recent killing of the UHC CEO – a tragic event, yes, but also a grim symptom of a system fracturing under its own unbearable contradictions, a desperate act born of a society where avenues for justice have been systematically barricaded and where the ruling elite rule with impunity, enriching themselves while tens of millions suffer and basic human dignity is denied.

This is not a system designed for peaceful evolution; it is a system built for violent preservation of power. Therefore, do not expect saviors from within this machine. Do not cling to the false hope of change through channels it controls. The alternative to the relentless devouring of our societies by the Operational US, as “The Fractured Republic” starkly concludes, is clear: change, if it is ever to come, will not be peaceful. It will be forged in the crucible of resistance built from the outside, against this inherently violent and incorrigible system, by those who finally understand that they have nothing left to lose but their chains.

Leave a comment

Bashir, R. S. (2024, December 18). The Fractured Republic: Violence, Inequality, and the Collapse of American Democracy. The GeoPolitical Compass. Link