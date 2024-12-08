Power, Control, and Empire

Modern warfare is not about freedom, democracy, or human rights—it is about power and control. These are the twin pillars of empire, the mechanisms through which nations impose their will on the world. Behind every war, every drone strike, and every "humanitarian intervention" lies the same grim calculus: how to extract maximum profit, secure critical resources, and dominate strategic regions.

This is not a new story. From the British Empire’s control of Indian cotton to America’s occupation of oil fields in Syria, the history of empire is a history of resource exploitation. But today, this model is faltering. The United States, once the unchallenged architect of global order, now clings to outdated strategies, waging wars of greed and proxy conflicts that leave chaos in their wake. Nowhere is this more evident than in the battlefields of Syria and Ukraine. The current frontlines of the West’s world war against BRICS.

Syria: A Case Study in Imperial Strategy

The war in Syria is often framed as a struggle against terrorism or a civil war, but the reality is far more complex. At its core, the conflict in Syria is a case study in imperial strategy, shaped by overlapping agendas: control of resources, geopolitical positioning, and the security of the Zionist entity.

The “Clean Break” Strategy

The roots of the Syrian war can be traced back to the "Clean Break" strategy, a 1996 policy document prepared for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This document outlined a vision for regional dominance, emphasizing aggressive policies to weaken neighboring states like Iraq and Syria. The strategy advocated for fostering sectarian divisions within Syria, dismantling the nation to prevent it from threatening Israel or supporting resistance movements.

This imperial vision has endured, shaping Western interventions in the region. Syria’s destruction was not an accident—it was the plan.

The Pipeline Wars: Competing Agendas

The geopolitical stakes in Syria are deeply tied to energy politics. Syria became a critical battleground in the competition for control over natural gas pipelines intended to supply Europe.

The Qatari Pipeline Proposal (2009):

Qatar proposed a pipeline to transport natural gas from the North Field (shared with Iran) through Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Syria, and Turkey, ultimately supplying European markets. This pipeline was intended to bypass Russia, challenging its dominance as Europe’s primary gas supplier. Syria’s Position: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad reportedly declined Qatar’s proposal. His decision aligned with the interests of Syria’s ally, Russia, which viewed the Qatari pipeline as a direct threat to its economic and geopolitical leverage over Europe. The Iran-Iraq-Syria Pipeline (2011):

Around the same time, discussions emerged about an alternative pipeline known as the Islamic Pipeline, backed by Iran. This project aimed to transport Iranian gas from the South Pars field (the same gas field shared with Qatar) through Iraq and Syria to Europe. Strategic Implications: Unlike the Qatari proposal, the Islamic Pipeline posed no threat to Russia’s gas exports. Iran and Russia historically coordinated their energy strategies, ensuring that Iranian gas supplies would complement, rather than compete with, Russia’s dominance in Europe.

Volume and Market Dynamics: The pipeline’s gas volume would not replace Russian supplies, which were unmatched in scale and supported by extensive infrastructure like Nord Stream.

Geopolitical Leverage: The Islamic Pipeline provided an opportunity for Russia and its allies to counter Western-backed projects like the Qatari pipeline, thereby safeguarding Moscow’s geopolitical leverage over Europe.

By rejecting the Qatari proposal and aligning with Iran and Russia, Syria became a critical node in this energy struggle. This alignment, while strategically sound for Assad’s government, further painted Syria as a target for Western and Gulf state aggression. The war that followed was not an accident—it was an inevitable consequence of these clashing interests.

The Reality on the Ground

Today, U.S. forces occupy Syria’s oil-producing regions, including Deir ez-Zor and Al-Hasakah, under the pretext of combating ISIS. These regions are vital to Syria’s economy, yet the U.S. channels much of the oil through Turkiye to the Zionist entity, depriving Syria of critical resources for reconstruction.

The Caesar Act, a U.S.-led sanctions regime introduced in 2020, has further strangled Syria’s economy. These sanctions claim to target Assad’s regime but primarily devastate civilians, leaving millions in poverty and stalling reconstruction efforts.

And what of the fight against ISIS? The U.S. has spent billions arming and training so-called “moderate rebels,” many of whom evolved into extremist factions like Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). HTS, with roots in Al-Qaida, is now a major player in Syria’s ongoing instability. Meanwhile, the U.S. tacitly supports HTS’s actions as long as they serve the broader goal of undermining Assad.

This is not a strategy for peace. It is the calculated destruction of a nation in service of imperial ambitions.

Ukraine: A Proxy War for Resources

The war in Ukraine, like Syria, is framed as a noble struggle for sovereignty. But beneath the surface lies a familiar pattern: a proxy war driven by resources and profit.

The Role of Grain and Energy

Ukraine’s fertile farmlands make it a geopolitical prize. Its grain exports are vital to global food security, and its energy transit routes are critical to Europe. Western corporations, led by BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard, are seizing this opportunity to privatize Ukraine’s resources amid the chaos.

The Truth About U.S. Motives

As Senator Lindsey Graham recently admitted, Ukraine is “the best money we’ve ever spent.” This war is not about defending democracy—it is about enriching Western elites while weakening Russia. The Nord Stream sabotage, cutting Europe off from cheap Russian gas, is just another chapter in this imperial playbook.

A History of Proxy Wars

Proxy wars are the empire’s favorite tool, allowing it to wage conflict without direct accountability. A historical example is the Soviet-Afghan War (1979–1989). The U.S. funneled billions into arming the Afghan mujahideen to oppose Soviet forces, creating a legacy of violence that continues to destabilize the region. Today’s conflicts in Syria and Ukraine follow the same pattern: local actors are weaponized to serve imperial agendas, with devastating consequences.

The Human Cost of Modern Warfare

The victims of these wars are not the empires that wage them—they are the civilians caught in the crossfire. In Syria, sanctions have plunged millions into poverty. In Ukraine, farmers toil under the shadow of war while multinational corporations carve up their lands. These are not collateral damages—they are deliberate sacrifices in the pursuit of power.

A Reckoning for Empire

Modern warfare has revealed the hollowness of the systems that sustain it. But it has also created an opportunity to imagine a different world. A world where resources are shared, not stolen. Where diplomacy replaces violence. Where power is built on trust, not exploitation.

The question is no longer whether the world will move on from Western hegemony—it is how much suffering the empire will cause before it is forced to let go.